LIVE! Will Vijay Mallya be extradited to India? London court may deliver verdict today

December 10, 2018

08:47 Macron to break silence, address French nation amid protests: Pressure mounted on French President Emmanuel Macron to announce concrete measures to calm protests marked by violence when he addresses the nation on Monday evening, and breaks a long silence widely seen as aggravating a crisis that has shaken the government and the whole country. The president will consult in the morning with an array of national and local officials as he tries to get a handle on the ballooning and radicalising protest movement triggered by anger at his policies, and a growing sense that they favour the rich. Macron will speak from the presidential Elysee Palace at 8 pm (1900 GMT), an Elysee official said. The official wasn't authorised to speak publicly and requested anonymity. Government spokesman Benjamin Griveaux said earlier on LCI TV station he was "sure (Macron) will know how to find the path to the hearts of the French, speak to their hearts." But, he added, a "magic wand" won't solve all the problems of the protesters, known as "yellow vests" for the fluorescent safety vests they often wear. Last week, Macron withdrew a fuel tax hike the issue that kicked off protests in mid-November in an effort to appease the protesters, but the move was seen as too little too late. For many protesters, Macron himself, widely seen as arrogant and disconnected from rank-and-file French, has become the problem. Calls for him to resign were rampant on Saturday, the fourth weekend of large-scale protests.

08:31 Will Vijay Mallya be extradited to India? London court may deliver verdict today: Embattled liquor tycoon Vijay Mallya, wanted in India on alleged fraud and money laundering charges amounting to an estimated Rs 9,000 crore, is scheduled to return to the Westminster Magistrates' Court on Monday when his extradition trial is listed for a judgment hand-down.

The 62-year-old former Kingfisher Airlines boss has been on bail since his arrest on an extradition warrant in April last year.

He has contested his extradition on the grounds that the case against him is "politically motivated" and the loans he has been accused of defrauding on were sought to keep his now-defunct airline afloat.

"I did not borrow a single rupee. The borrower was Kingfisher Airlines. Money was lost due to a genuine and sad business failure. Being held as guarantor is not fraud," he said in his recent tweet.

"I have offered to repay 100 per cent of the principal amount to them. Please take it," the flamboyant businessman tweeted earlier.

While dismissing that his intervention has anything to do with the extradition case, it came just days before Judge Emma Arbuthnot was expected to present her ruling in the case.

The trial, which opened at the Magistrates' Court on December 4 last year, has gone through a series of hearings beyond the initial seven days earmarked for it.

If the judgment goes ahead as scheduled on Monday, it would mark a significant point in this high-profile extradition trial that has lasted over a year.