LIVE! Mexico's Vanessa Ponce de Leon crowned Miss World 2018

December 09, 2018

09:12 Chief of Staff John Kelly to step down by year-end: Trump: United States President Donald Trump on Saturday said his Chief of Staff John Kelly would be leaving the White House by the end of this year, the latest in the series of reshuffle in the Trump administration. A retired marine general, 68-year-old Kelly has been Trump's Chief of Staff since July 31, 2017. In the first seven months of the Trump administration, he was the secretary of Homeland Security. There were reports that the relationship between Trump and Kelly has deteriorated to such an extent that the two were no longer on speaking terms. "John Kelly will be leaving I don't know if I can say 'retiring'. But, he's a great guy. John Kelly will be leaving at the end of the year," Trump told reporters at the White House. Kelly, who was brought in by Trump after he fired Reince Priebus, has been instrumental in bringing in a sense of discipline inside the White House. No replacement of Kelly has been named yet. "We will be announcing who will be taking John's placeI shall be announcing that over the next day or two. But, John will be leaving at the end of the year. He has been with me almost two years now," Trump said. Earlier in the day, Trump nominated General Mark Milley as his next Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, the nation's top military advisor. If confirmed by the Senate, Gen Milley would replace General Joe Dunford who is scheduled to retire next summer. Milley currently is Chief of Staff of the Army. Trump described Gen Milley as a "great gentleman and a great patriot". -- PTI

09:11 Film producer Prerna Arora held for cheating Vashu Bhagnani: The Economics Offences Wing of Mumbai police arrested Bollywood producer Prerna Arora for allegedly cheating film-maker Vashu Bhagnani of a sum of Rs 32 crore, a senior official said Saturday. According to the official, Arora had taken money from Bhagnani's firm Pooja Entertainment for exclusive rights of a film. The official said that Arora had, similarly, taken money from multiple investors promising each of them exclusive rights to the same film. None of these investors was told about the other leading to breach in contract, the Mumbai police official said. Arora was arrested Friday and has been remanded in EOW custody till December 10, he said. Bhagnani had earlier claimed he was given parallel rights for films Fanney Khan and Batti Gul Meter Chalu by Arora's company KriArj Entertainment. Bhagnani could not be reached for comments on Saturday. Arora was also embroiled in a court battle with actor-producer John Abraham for the film Parmanu, and other films like Kedarnath, Batti Gul Meter Chalu and Fanney Khan. PTI

08:57 India is not a 'dharamshala' for illegal immigrants: Amit Shah on NRC: BJP chief Amit Shah said on Saturday that Indians have the right to the country's resources, and it is not a 'dharamshala' where illegal immigrants can come to settle down. Describing illegal immigration as threat to the country, Shah said that the National Register of Citizens is a way to solve the basic problems of the country and should not be connected to the BJP. "The NRC should not be seen by connecting it with the BJP only. It is a way to solve the country's basic problems. How is it possible that anyone can come and settle down here? The country cannot run like this. Those who are its citizens should stay here only and they only have the right to the resources of this country. "This country is not a dharamshala (charitable shelter home) that anyone can come and settle down here," Shah said while speaking at the Jagran Forum organised by the Dainik Jagran media group. Taking on opposition over the issue, the BJP chief alleged that the intruders have been used as a vote bank for 70 years and they are a threat to the country, whereas BJP believes in taking tough decisions which are in the interest of the country. "They (intruders) should be identified. Delete their names from the electoral roll. The BJP clearly believes that they should be identified and deported. Intruders are also threaten the security of the country," he said while replying to a question on the NRC. Assam, which faced an influx of people from Bangladesh since the early 20th century, is the only state having a National Register of Citizens (NRC), first prepared in 1951. It is being updated under the monitoring of the Supreme Court. The complete draft of the NRC was published on July 30 and included the names of 2.9 crore people out of the total applications of 3.29 crore. Those omitted have been given an opportunity to submit documents afresh to prove their residency. Meanwhile, at the same event, Shah said the BJP will do well in all five states where polling has concluded and will win Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan. -- PTI

08:46 Mexico's Vanessa Ponce de Leon crowned Miss World 2018: Mexico's Vanessa Ponce de Leon on Saturday won the coveted Miss World 2018 crown at a grand event held in the Chinese city Sanya. India's Anukreethy Vas failed to make a mark at the pageant as she could not even make it to the top 30. Thailand's Nicolene Pichapa Limsnukan was declared the 1st runner-up. The top five also included Belarus' Maria Vasilevich, Jamaica's Kadijah Robinson and Uganda's Quiin Abenakyo. Former Miss World Manushi Chillar presented the crown to the new winner during the pageant in which 118 contestants participated. "I can't believe it. This is for everyone in Mexico and the people who supported me. They deserve a great representative and I hope I make them proud. I will do as much as I can in the time I have got. Thank you so much, everyone," 26-year-old Vanessa said after winning the crown. Vas, a 19-year-old student from Tamil Nadu, was crowned Miss India 2018 in June this year. -- PTI

Image: India's Manushi Chillar, former Miss World pageant, crowns Mexico's Vanessa Ponce de Leon as Miss World 2018. Photograph: Miss World/Instagram

08:38 Dilution of civil liberties will lead to disorder anarchy, says ex-CJI Misra: Former chief justice of India Dipak Misra on Saturday said liberty is a "permanent value" which cannot be "bartered" and any dilution of civil liberties will lead to disorder and anarchy. "Life without liberty is meaningless... life and liberty must welcome dissent, discord, disagreement. Without them life is a rose without fragrance," Misra, who had presided over benches which delivered key verdicts related to fundamental rights like liberty, sexual autonomy and dignity, said at the Jagran Forum organised in New Delhi on the 75th anniversary of the Dainik Jagran. Quoting former US president Thomas Jefferson, Misra said, "When the government fears the people, there is liberty. When the people fear the government, it is tyranny". The former CJI referred to recent judgments by Constitution benches of the apex court on issues like decriminalising consensual gay sex and allowing women of all age groups into Kerala's Sabarimala temple. He stressed that the right to choose was a key part of liberty. "When the court struck it (provision criminalising homosexuality) down, various opinions were drafted but the basic was that you must have choice, dignity and autonomy," he said. Civil liberties are the cornerstone of the nation and their "dilution" will "lead to disorder anarchy", he said, stressing that protection of civil rights should be the sole guiding force. The CJI also said that if anybody plays with the Constitution, "then he should know that he is compromising with the rights of his future generations" Speaking during the panel discussion, former Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi was of the view that the apex court decision on consensual gay sex came as "society was ready" for it. However, former Supreme Court judge Gyan Sudha Misra said gays, lesbians and transgenders suffer from "psychological disability" and "should be given counselling". Rohatgi hailed the apex court verdict which decriminalised consensual gay sex between two adults, but differed with the majority verdict which allowed all women to enter the Sabarimala temple. "The judgement came because of the change in the society. The society has slowly started accepting it in the past few years in India. The society was ready for it. It is not so that the Supreme Court judgement came and then the society is accepting it. The society was ready for it and hence the judgement came," said Rohatgi. He, however, did not agree with top court's decision in the Sabarimala case, saying it was not for five judges to sit and decide whether a practice that has been continuing for hundreds of years was correct or not. "The religious practices at Sabarimala are continuing since hundreds of years. The question is not whether the practises are right or wrong. Five judges cannot sit and decide that what have been going on for hundreds of years is right or wrong. The Supreme Court's decision is wrong. "I agree with the dissenting judge in the verdict who said that religious practices cannot be tested on reason and logic. The Supreme Court's decision on Sabarimala was based on reason and logic," said Rohatgi. -- PTI