LIVE! Too much hype over surgical strikes not needed: Gen in charge of the op

08:45 Voting for 8th phase of J&K panchayat polls begins:
Voting for the eight phase of panchayat polls in Jammu and Kashmir began on Saturday at 2,633 polling stations -- 550 in the Kashmir division and 2,083 in the Jammu division.
The timing for polling is from 8 am to 2 pm.
According to the Chief Electoral Officer, J&K, Shaleen Kabra, 361 polling stations have been categorised as 'hypersensitive' in this phase.
Of these, 171 are in the Kashmir division and 190 in the Jammu division.
He said 6,304 candidates are in the fray for 331 sarpanch and 2007 panch seats in Phase-VIII, while 43 sarpanch and 681 panch have been elected unopposed in this phase.
He said in the areas going to polls in Phase-VIII, an electorate of 5,15,121 will be voting for sarpanch constituencies and 4,19,775 for panch constituencies.
"Photo Voter Slips have been distributed among the voters to inform them about their polling station," he said.
The CEO said at the end of seven phases of the panchayat polls, the state recorded an overall voter turnout of 73.8 per cent, with 44.4 per cent in the Kashmir division and 83.2 per cent in the Jammu division.
Photo Voter Slips have been distributed among the voters to inform them about their polling stations. He said senior government officers have been appointed as General Observers to oversee the smooth, fair and orderly conduct of the panchayat elections.
"Also, Expenditure Observers are keeping a watch on the expenditure by the candidates. In addition, for the poll day, Micro Observers have been placed in polling stations, particularly those considered hypersensitive. Besides, the Zonal and Sector Magistrates too have been deployed," he added.
The CEO said Control Rooms have been established in all the districts across the state to respond promptly to any complaints of violation of the model code of conduct as also to disseminate information to the public.
Security arrangements have been made including deployment of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF).
He said the government has declared holiday on the day of polls in the panchayat areas to enable the voters to cast their vote.
He said special casual leave shall also be granted to the employees who have to go to other areas to exercise their right to franchise.
As per the standing guidelines, the central government offices shall not be closed but the employees who are voters of the wards going to polls Saturday can shall be offered reasonable facility to exercise their franchise, he added. -- PTI
08:27 Too much hype over surgical strikes not needed: Gen in charge of the op:
Two years after surgical strikes were carried out by the Indian Army across the Line of Control (LoC), Lt Gen D S Hooda (retd) on Friday said that the hype associated with the Surgical Strike was not needed.
Speaking to ANI, Hooda said, "I do think there was too much hype over it. The military operation was important and we had to do it.
"Now how much should it have been politicised, whether it is right or wrong is something that should be asked to politicians."
Elaborating upon how the forces on the border should react to events that occur on the Line of Control (LoC), Hooda said, "I think the way the things are going on the LoC, we must have a pro-active and unpredictable response unless Pakistan does something to ease tensions and stop infiltrations."
At the time of surgical strikes, General Hooda was the General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Northern Command, in charge of the planning and execution of the top secret operation across the Line of Control.
However, former Army Chief General Dalbir Singh Suhag in September revealed that the Indian Army had been preparing for the 2016 surgical strike since June 2015, adding that the troops were told that failure was 'not an option'.
Moreover, Suhag had claimed that if needed, there can be another strike as well.
"We have exhibited our capability. Our troops are motivated and now having done it once, troops are also confident of doing it again. So, if we can do it once, we can do it again and if necessary again and again," he had said. -- ANI
00:37 EC orders removal of RO after EVM found at BJP candidate's home:
The Election Commission on Friday ordered the removal of returning officer of Pali in the Rajasthan Assembly seat after an electronic voting machine was reportedly found at the residence of a Bharatiya Janata Party candidate.
Earlier in the day, the poll panel had said that a sector officer carrying a reserve machine had gone to the BJP candidate's house following which the sector officer was removed and the EVM taken out of election system.
The EC also ordered removal of Pali returning officer Mahaveer, who has been transferred, and Rakesh from Jodhpur has been asked to take the charge, the commission said.
A video purportedly showing the electronic voting machine laying unattended in the house has gone viral. -- PTI
