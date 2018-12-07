LIVE! Polling begins in Telangana, Rajasthan

Write a comment

09:06 Indian IT firm HCL Tech to acquire select IBM software products: Indian IT company HCL Technologies on Friday said it will acquire select IBM software products for USD 1.8 billion (over Rs 12,700 crore) in an all-cash deal. The transaction, subject to "completion of applicable regulatory reviews", is slated to close by mid-2019, HCL Technologies said in a statement. The deal entails seven products in areas including security, marketing and collaboration solutions, and represents a total addressable market of more than USD 50 billion, HCL Tech said in a regulatory filing. "IBM and HCL Technologies today announced a definitive agreement under which HCL will acquire select IBM software products for USD 1.8 billion," it said. With this acquisition, HCL Tech will get software products in areas of marketing, commerce, security and collaboration, a "highly profitable revenue stream" containing a significant annuity component, and access to over 5,000 large clients across industries and geographic markets, along with sales and marketing teams, the filing said. HCL Tech Chief Financial Officer Prateek Aggarwal told PTI that the deal also entails transfer of IBM employees, but did not divulge any numbers. The cash deal will be funded largely through internal accruals, with USD 300 million of debt, HCL Tech said, adding that nearly half of the total amount will be paid at close of the deal. This is the biggest acquisition for HCL Tech till date, and among the largest by an Indian tech company. The acquisition also reflects HCL's ambitions for software products business -- considered to be the next growth frontier for IT companies. The software products in the deal include Appscan (for secure application development), BigFix (for secure device management), Unica (for marketing automation), Commerce (for omni-channel eCommerce), Portal (for digital experience), Notes & Domino (for email and low-code rapid application development), and Connections (for workstream collaboration). HCL and IBM have an ongoing intellectual property partnership for five of these products. -- PTI

08:59 Polling begins in Telangana, Rajasthan: After a high-voltage campaign that saw war of words among contending parties, polling began in Rajastha and Telangana today.

In Telangana, voting began at 7 am and will conclude at 5 pm, except in 13 constituencies classified as Left Wing Extremist-affected, where the process ends at 4 pm itself.

Over 2,000 candidates are in the fray for 199 assembly seats in Rajasthan, where polling on Friday will determine whether the Bharatiya Janata Party bucks anti-incumbency and an increasingly aggressive opposition to return to power.

Votes will be cast at 51,687 polling booths, 259 of them managed exclusively by women officials and security personnel.

In Telangana, the Congress-led alliance is challenging the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samiti, and the Bharatiya Janata Party seeking to make it a triangular contest for 119 assembly seats.

08:34 IndiGo becomes first Indian airline to have 200 planes: Budget carrier IndiGo on Thursday said it has become the first domestic airline to have 200 aircraft in its fleet. Four new aircraft have joined the fleet, including town Airbus A320 ceo (VT-IKA and VT-IKB) and two A320 neo (VT IZK AND VT-IZI) taking the fleet count to 200 and number of deliveries to 226, IndiGo said in an internal communication. With the addition of VT-IZI, IndiGo has become the first Indian airline to have two aircraft in its fleet, the largest domestic carrier said in the communication. The Gurgaon-based no-frills carrier, which enjoys over 40 per cent of the total domestic traffic, had inducted the 100th aircraft on December 24, 2015. "It has taken us only three years to take delivery of another 100 planes," it added. The airline's fleet now comprises 123 A320ceos (current engine option), 61 A320 neos (new engine option) as well as 12 regional jets ATR. IndiGo currently offers over 1,200 flights to 63 domestic destinations, which include 49 domestic and 14 international ones. -- PTI

08:30 2 Indian-American CEOs attend White House summit for Tech leaders: Two Indian-American CEOs -- Satya Nadella from Microsoft and Sunder Pichai from Microsoft -- were among a select group of CEOs invited by the White House for a technology summit as part of the Trump Administration's move to ease its relationship, which thus far has remained tensed, with the Silicon Valley. "We had a productive and engaging discussion at the White House today about America's leadership in emerging technologies," Pichai was quoted as saying by The Wall Street Journal. President Donald Trump made a brief appearance at the summit organised by his daughter Ivanka Trump. Ginni Rometty (IBM) Safra Catz (Oracle) and Steve Mollenkopf (Qualcomm) were among those who attended the White House Tech Summit. US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and former secretary of state Henry Kissinger also attended the summit which was themed "Industries of the Future". The tech summit was intended to be a listening session for tech leaders to share policy ideas, a senior administration official said. No other details were immediately available. CEOs who attended the summit did not respond to reporters' questions at the White House. -- PTI