LIVE! Amit Shah on retaining Rajasthan, Bulandshahr, Michel

December 05, 2018

12:00 Odisha govt. to withdraw cases against Iyer-Mitra : The Odisha government on Tuesday accepted Delhi-based defence analyst Abhijit Iyer-Mitra's plea and decided to take steps to withdraw the cases pending against him by following laid-down procedures.





11:58 Amit Shah on retaining Rajasthan, Bulandshahr, Michel: BJP President Amit Shah addressing a press conference in Jaipur on the last day of campaigning in Rajasthan. He said he was sure the BJP would form the government in Rajasthan with incumbent CM Vasundhara Raje Scindia retaining her chair. Excerpts from the presser:





On Rajasthan poll prospects: "People in Rajasthan have rejected caste and dynasty politics of Congress. After seeing the way the campaigning went on in Rajasthan, I am confident that the BJP will win the state with a full majority. BJP transformed the state from 'bimaru' to developed, and will now make it prosperous. BJP conducted 15 roadshows, 222 big meetings in Rajasthan."





On the extradition of alleged middleman of the AugustaWestland deal Christian Michel: Opposition has no other issue, what is wrong if we nabbed the middleman? Does the opposition want to save him? The opposition should clarify if they want his interrogation, or whether they want to save an offender and an accused.





11:14 No case against me, it's a media circus to distract public: Vadra : Businessman and brother-in-law of Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Robert Vadra on Wednesday alleged that the corruption probe against is a result of a political witch-hunt aimed at "besmirching his dignity and reputation".





In a Facebook post, Vadra further claimed that the authorities are well aware that there is no case against him and the proceedings are a mere "media cirucs to distracting the public."





"The authorities know perfectly well that there is no case to proceed against me. This is nothing but a politically motivated, malicious and baseless prosecution. They merely want to create another media circus to distract the pubic. The truth will prevail someday. It always does," read the post.





The 49-year-old business tycoon further stated that all the dossiers required by the investigation agencies have been provided by him, but he was asked for the same again. "I was asked for the very same documents once again even though they had already been furnished over the last few years," he said.

10:59 Rath Yatra will be game changer in Bengal politics: BJP: With an eye on the next general elections, the BJP is all set to begin its high profile Rath Yatra from December 7, claiming that it would prove to be a "game changer" in West Bengal politics. BJP president Amit Shah will kickstart the campaign titled 'Save Democracy Rally'.





The campaign is scheduled to begin from Coochbehar district in the north on December 7, from Kakdwip in the south 24 Parganas district on December 9 and from the Tarapith temple in Birbhum district on December 14.





"The Rath Yatra will be a game changer in West Bengal politics. This will kickstart a wave of support in favour of the BJP and will become a deciding factor in the next general elections," BJP state president Dilip Ghosh told PTI.





This is for the first time that the BJP has undertaken a political campaign of such a huge magnitude, covering nearly 10,000 kms, in the state. Three air-conditioned buses decorated as chariots carrying Bharatiya Janata Party leaders will criss-cross the entire state for nearly 40 days starting from December 7, covering all the 42 Lok Sabha constituencies in the state.





Apart from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Shah, several top BJP leaders and chief ministers such as Rajnath Singh, Arun Jaitley, Nitin Gadkari, Nirmala Sitharaman, Raman Singh, Yogi Adityanath, Uma Bharati and Giriraj Singh will also participate in the campaign.





The chariots will have pictures of some of the Bengal-born personalities like Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose and Swami Vivekananda. Modi is also likely to attend four rallies to give a thrust to the party's campaign in the state ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.





"People will come out on the streets and join our rally irrespective of caste, religion and creed," Ghosh said. The party's Rath Yatra comes at a time when the BJP has made steady inroads in the state with the saffron party winning more than 7,000 seats in the three-tier Panchayat polls held in May this year. -- PTI

10:30 Vijay Mallya offers to pay 100% to banks: Fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya, said that he offered to pay back the full amount of the principal loan he owed to multiple banks and asserted that all the allegations against him are false.





Mallya took to twitter and wrote, "Politicians and Media are constantly talking loudly about my being a defaulter who has run away with PSU Bank money. All this is false. Why don't I get fair treatment and the same loud noise about my comprehensive settlement offer before the Karnataka High Court. Sad."





In the thread of tweets, Mallya claimed, "The Airlines struggled financially partly because of high ATF prices. Kingfisher was a fab airline that faced the highest ever crude prices of $ 140/barrel. Losses mounted and that's where Banks money went. I have offered to repay 100 % of the Principal amount to them. Please take it."





"For three decades running India's largest alcoholic beverage group, we contributed thousands of crores to the State exchequers. Kingfisher Airlines also contributed handsomely to the States. Sad loss of the finest Airline but still I offer to pay Banks so no loss. Please take it," Mallya added.





Last month, Mumbai special Prevention of Money Laundering Act court had rejected Vijay Mallya's plea seeking a stay on hearing of Enforcement Directorate's application to declare him a fugitive.





The decision from the judicature came after five parties, including a family member of Mallya, sought court dossiers with regard to the ED seeking to get Mallya declared a fugitive economic offender under the new law.





10:25 Urjit Patel's monetary policy presser at 2:45 pm today : Reserve Bank of India Governor Urjit Patel will announce the monetary policy today, but observers say he is likely to keep the repo rate unchanged. The press conference on the monetary policy will be his first since the standoff with the Centre over the control of the bank.Apart from the interest rates, investors will be watching Patel's response to the issues related to RBI's autonomy and reserves.





The RBI will issue a statement at 2:30 pm in Mumbai followed by a press conference by Patel 15 minutes later.





10:06 US national killed in Andaman on planned adventure: Govt : The American national killed by Sentinelese tribesmen in the Andamans last month was pursuing a "planned adventure", the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes has said. There are many primitive tribes like the Sentinelese in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, contact with whom is prohibited for outsiders, the commission's chairperson Nand Kumar Sai said Tuesday.





"Preliminary investigations suggest that it was a planned adventure trip by the American national, John Allen Chau. Investigation is still on," he said.





Chau, 27, was killed by the protected and reclusive tribe off North Sentinel Island after he reached there with the help of some fishermen. Access to North Sentinel Island and its buffer zone is restricted under the Protection of Aboriginal Tribe (Regulation), 1956 and under the Indian Forest Act, 1927.





Efforts are on to identify other people who assisted him in his journey, Sai said, adding that so far, seven people have been arrested in the case. "Foreign nationals always had an eye on the primitive tribes of these islands and made several attempts in the past to make contact with them. We need to protect such tribes and their habitat should be completely closed for outsiders," Sai said.





The NCST chairperson said the incident has no link to the withdrawal of Restricted Area Permit (RAP).





The North Sentinel is one of the 29 islands in the Andamans where till June foreigners had to take special permission -- the RAP -- before being allowed to visit them. Even though the RAP has been withdrawn, any tourist is required to take permission from the forest department and the administration of the Andamanas as the area is protected.





The administration and general public of these islands should become more vigilant in view of the recent accident. The commission is taking action against the photos and videos of these tribes which have been posted on social media, he said.





The tribal communities of these islands are divided into two categories, one is now part of the mainstream and the other resists contact with outsiders, and there is need to preserve the second category, Sai said. -- PTI

09:28 Woman fired for being HIV+ gets back job after 3 years: Three years after a Pune-based woman was terminated for being HIV positive, a labour court has ordered her former employer to reinstate her and clear all back wages. The order was passed in October this year in which Kalpana Phatangare, presiding officer of the labour court, asked the pharmaceutical firm to reinstate the woman and award "full back wages and continuity of service and consequential benefits". The woman had approached the court through her lawyer Vishal Jadhav. According to her submission to the court, she was forced to resign in 2015 after submitting medical documents to seek benefits of mediclaim following her diagnosis. She said that the HR officials pressurised and coerced her to resign after coming to know that she was HIV positive, despite her telling them that she was mentally and physically fit and taking all precautions while working. The woman further said she succumbed to the pressure of the HR department and was made to write a resignation letter as per their dictation. The woman told the court that since she was a widow, she needed the job. "She is in need of the job and requirement of the community support, economic support and non-discrimination, but the company discriminated against her as she was a HIV positive person," her application read. According to the woman, her husband was diagnosed with HIV in 2004 and died two years later. After going for a medical checkup, she too was diagnosed with it. In spite of the shocking revelation, she decided to live with self esteem, confidence and dignity, and was taking proper medical and counselling from government and NGOs, the woman said. Her counsel told the court that the reason for the termination given on the document by the firm is 'absenteeism', although she was forced to resign because she was HIV positive. The company, however, claimed in the court that she had resigned on her own and availed all the benefits such as gratuity, bonus and leave encashment while leaving. While passing the order, Phatangare said, "In such circumstances the only inference that can be drawn is that she was made to tender her resignation forcibly. In short, it can be said that it was not a resignation, but it was termination on the part of the company." "On the ground of discrimination, as the second party was HIV positive, the company is dealing with medicines and providing the same all over the world while in circumstances it is not good on its part to take such a decision and victimise the woman in such a way," Phatangare added. "Hence, in my view present reference needs to be considered on ground mentioned by the woman in her statement of claim," she said further. -- PTI

09:26 Telangana people betrayed by those in power in Hyderabad: Sonia: Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday appealed to the electorate in Telangana to vote for the grand alliance in the assembly election on December 7, saying those in power in Hyderabad had betrayed them and it is time for people to realise their aspirations. She said the 'Praja Kutami' (people's alliance) -- comprising the Congress, the Telugu Desam Party, the Telangana Jana Samithi and the Communist Party of India -- was a grand alliance for all sections of the society. "Four and a half years ago a separate state of Telangana was created. I too played a role in making that happen. But, you have been betrayed by those in power in Hyderabad," she said in a message posted on the Congress's official Twitter handle. "Now is the time, wherever you are in Telangana, to fulfil your hopes and expectations, your desires and aspirations. I appeal to you personally to vote for Praja Kutami," she said. She promised the people of Telangana a government that will stand with every section of the society and will represent the people of the state. -- PTI

09:25 Taliban being used as hedge against India: US commander: Days after United States President Donald Trump sought Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's help in the Afghan peace process, a top American commander has told lawmakers that Islamabad's policy seems to be unchanged and it continues to use the Taliban as a hedge against India. "Pakistan is an essential element in long-term stability in Afghanistan," Marine Corps Lt Gen Kenneth McKenzie Jr told members of the Senate Armed Services Committee Tuesday during his confirmation hearing for commander of the US Central Command. Pakistan could play a key role in facilitating talks between the Taliban and government of Afghanistan, he said, adding, "I would welcome that development. At this time, however, Pakistan does not appear to be using the full extent of its influence to encourage the Taliban to come to the table." "We continue to see the Taliban being utilised as a hedge against India rather than as part of a stable, reconciled Afghanistan," McKenzie told the lawmakers during his confirmation hearing. His answers to the Senate Armed Services Committee in response to a set of written questions come a day after it became public that Trump has written a letter to Imran Khan, seeking his help in the Afghan peace process. "President Trump sent a letter to Prime Minister Khan, requesting Pakistan's full support to the US-led Afghan peace process and Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Ambassador Zalmay Khalilzad's upcoming trip to the region," a spokesperson of the National Security Council, White House, told PTI. "In the letter, the President recognises that Pakistan has the ability to deny the Taliban sanctuary on its territory," the spokesperson said. "The letter also makes it clear that Pakistan's assistance with the Afghan peace process is fundamental to building an enduring US-Pakistan partnership," the spokesperson said. McKenzie told lawmakers that he did not see much of a change in Pakistan's behaviour towards Afghanistan or its stand against terrorist groups. -- PTI

09:22 PM's brother leads protest against Direct Benefit Transfer Scheme: Prahlad Modi, brother of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Tuesday asked the Maharashtra government and the Centre to have a re-look at the Direct Benefit Transfer Scheme involving the public distribution system, saying the programme amounted to a betrayal with ration shop owners. At the same time, he also hit out at the Congress leaders trying to take political advantage from the issue, and said the Narendra Modi government's decisions on demonetisation and implementing the GST may have hurt a few but not those who did their business as per the law. Prahlad Modi, who is the vice president of All India Fair Price Shop Dealers Federation, was addressing a rally after a protest march organised by the Aurangabad District Fair Price Shop Dealers Federation. "The Maharashtra government was going to start the Direct Benefit Transfer scheme. The scheme had been assigned to the states by the Centre, but it is not up to the mark. "(Maharashtra minister) Girish Bapat had assured in Kolhapur that it would not create problems, but they have started creating troubles for the fair price shop dealers," he alleged. "I don't know what award Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will get and what kind of promotion Bapat will get for troubling the poor. They are compelling the poor to purchase wheat at Rs 21-23 per kg and rice at Rs 27 per kg (much higher than PDS prices). God knows whether the subsidy will be deposited in the accounts of the poor or not," he said. The Centre and the state government stopped the supply of kerosene under the PDS and the poor cannot even light a candle in their houses, he said. He said government should withdraw the schemes implemented in a "wrong" manner and make available kerosene and take effective decision in the DBT scheme so that both -- the shopkeepers and the poor people -- are spared harassment. -- PTI

08:55 Prohibitory orders extended in Sabarimala: Pathanamthitta District Collector Tuesday night extended the prohibitory orders in Sabarimala, Nilackal, Pamba areas for four more days. Collector P B Nooh, after considering reports filed by the police commissioner and other officials, extended the prohibitory orders issued under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), banning assembly of four or more persons. "Prohibitory orders have been extended till December 8 after considering various reports filed by officials," Collector Nooh told PTI. Prohibitory orders were in place till tonight at Sabarimala and surrounding areas since the day the hilltop shrine was opened for the annual two-month-long Mandala-Makaravilkku pilgrimage season, which began on November 17. There have been protests against the Supreme Court's verdict allowing entry of women of menstrual age into the hilltop shrine. -- PTI

08:33 India's heaviest satellite GSAT-11 successfully launched from French Guiana: India's heaviest satellite GSAT-11, that would boost broadband services, was successfully launched by an Arianespace rocket from the French Guiana in the early hours of Wednesday. Blasting off from the Ariane Launch Complex in Kourou, a French territory located along the northeastern coast of South America at 02:07 am (IST), the Ariane-5 vehicle injected the GSAT-11 into the orbit in a flawless flight lasting about 33 minutes. The launch was broadcast live on Doordarshan. ".....the heaviest, largest and most powerful satellite ever built by India is successfully launched by Ariane-5 today," ISRO Chairman K Sivan said soon after the launch. Stating that GSAT-11 is going to be the "richest space asset" for India, he said "the satellite has 38 spot beams as well as eight sub beams, which would cover the entire country, including the remote places ... it is going to provide something like 16 Gbps data link services to the country." Weighing about 5,854 kg, GSAT-11 is the "heaviest" satellite built by ISRO. It is a next generation "high throughput" communication satellite configured around the ISRO's I-6K Bus with a designed lifetime of more than 15 years. The satellite will be initially placed in the Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit and later raised to Geostationary Orbit by firing the on-board Liquid Apogee Motor. The satellite will play a vital role in providing broadband services across the country and also be a platform to demonstrate new generation applications, the ISRO said. -- PTI

Photograph: Arianespace