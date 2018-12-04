LIVE! Bulandshahr mob violence: 2 arrested, 4 detained in killing of cop

Write a comment

December 04, 2018

09:15 Bulandshahr mob violence: 2 arrested, 4 detained in killing of cop: Security has been beefed up in the Gautam Buddh Nagar district of western Uttar Pradesh and adjoining areas in the aftermath of the violence that broke out in Bulandshahr on Monday evening, killing a police official.

The police officer, SHO Subodh Kumar Singh, was the investigating officer in the Akhlaq lynching case that rocked the nation in the early days of the Modi government.

On September 28, 2015 a mob barged into the house of Mohammad Akhlaq in Dadri. The mob dragged him and his son out of the house and beat him to death while critically injuring his son. Akhlaq was accused of killing a calf and keeping the meat in his fridge.

A mob rampaged through a Bulandshahr neighbourhood against alleged cow slaughter on December 3, during which Singh and a youth died.

The UP Police carried out multiple raids through the intervening night of December 3 and 4, but were yet to locate Singh's firearm and mobile phone.

Two people have been arrested and four detained in this connection, police said.

Additionally, an FIR has been registered against a total of 65 persons -- 25 named and 40 unnamed.

District Magistrate Brajesh Narain Singh said he has spoken to officers to ensure security in the adjoining areas, specially Jewar and Dankaur, which have boundaries with Bulandshahr.

"Caution is being taken," Singh said.

08:48 Telangana Congress leader Revanth Reddy arrested ahead of KCR rally: Telangana Congress leader Anumula Revanth Reddy was arrested in an early morning swoop on his residence in Kodangal of Vikarabad district on Tuesday ahead of caretaker chief minister K Chandrasekhar Raos election rally in the town.

The police said the arrest was necessitated with a view to preventing any untoward incident in Kodangal in the wake of Telangana Rashtra Samithi president KCRs meeting later in the evening.

Reddy, who is contesting as a Congress candidate from Kodangal assembly constituency, had earlier called for a shutdown in the town to protest the alleged police raids on his associates in the town to search for unaccounted money. He also threatened to stall the chief ministers visit to the town.

The police also took his brothers, gunmen and even the watchman of his house into custody. But the gunmen and watchman were later let off at Parigi, about 30km from Kodangal. Unconfirmed reports said Reddy had been taken to Shamshabad police station on the outskirts of Hyderabad.

07:57 4-km-wide fire in forest near Mumbai's Aarey Colony doused: A major fire that engulfed a forested area spread over four kilometres near the Aarey Colony in suburban Goregaon in Mumbai was doused after an all-night operation.

The blaze had triggered an alarm as various agencies scrambled to douse the flames that threatened to affect the tribal residents in the city's biggest green lung.

The fire department's officials said efforts to control the blaze were hindered by winds coming from the hills and it was spreading to nearby residential areas.

Mumbai's famous Film City occupies part of the Colony, which is located off the Western Express Highway. The huge fire was visible from far away, including the Western Express Highway. Many social media users posted pictures and videos.

Chief Fire Officer Prabhat Rahangdale said the Disaster Management Control Room was directed to inform all police stations surrounding the forest to prepare to evacuate tribal residents.

The blaze started in an open plot near an IT Park along the General Arun Kumar Vaidya Marg in the western suburb, located adjacent to the Colony.