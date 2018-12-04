LIVE! Bulandshahr mob violence: 2 arrested, 4 detained in killing of cop

09:15 Bulandshahr mob violence: 2 arrested, 4 detained in killing of cop:
Security has been beefed up in the Gautam Buddh Nagar district of western Uttar Pradesh and adjoining areas in the aftermath of the violence that broke out in Bulandshahr on Monday evening, killing a police official.
The police officer, SHO Subodh Kumar Singh, was the investigating officer in the Akhlaq lynching case that rocked the nation in the early days of the Modi government.
On September 28, 2015 a mob barged into the house of Mohammad Akhlaq in Dadri. The mob dragged him and his son out of the house and beat him to death while critically injuring his son. Akhlaq was accused of killing a calf and keeping the meat in his fridge.
A mob rampaged through a Bulandshahr neighbourhood against alleged cow slaughter on December 3, during which Singh and a youth died.
The UP Police carried out multiple raids through the intervening night of December 3 and 4, but were yet to locate Singh's firearm and mobile phone.
Two people have been arrested and four detained in this connection, police said.
Additionally, an FIR has been registered against a total of 65 persons -- 25 named and 40 unnamed.
District Magistrate Brajesh Narain Singh said he has spoken to officers to ensure security in the adjoining areas, specially Jewar and Dankaur, which have boundaries with Bulandshahr.
"Caution is being taken," Singh said.
08:48 Telangana Congress leader Revanth Reddy arrested ahead of KCR rally:
Telangana Congress leader Anumula Revanth Reddy was arrested in an early morning swoop on his residence in Kodangal of Vikarabad district on Tuesday ahead of caretaker chief minister K Chandrasekhar Raos election rally in the town.
The police said the arrest was necessitated with a view to preventing any untoward incident in Kodangal in the wake of Telangana Rashtra Samithi president KCRs meeting later in the evening.
Reddy, who is contesting as a Congress candidate from Kodangal assembly constituency, had earlier called for a shutdown in the town to protest the alleged police raids on his associates in the town to search for unaccounted money. He also threatened to stall the chief ministers visit to the town.
The police also took his brothers, gunmen and even the watchman of his house into custody. But the gunmen and watchman were later let off at Parigi, about 30km from Kodangal. Unconfirmed reports said Reddy had been taken to Shamshabad police station on the outskirts of Hyderabad.
07:57 4-km-wide fire in forest near Mumbai's Aarey Colony doused:
A major fire that engulfed a forested area spread over four kilometres near the Aarey Colony in suburban Goregaon in Mumbai was doused after an all-night operation.
The blaze had triggered an alarm as various agencies scrambled to douse the flames that threatened to affect the tribal residents in the city's biggest green lung.
The fire department's officials said efforts to control the blaze were hindered by winds coming from the hills and it was spreading to nearby residential areas.
Mumbai's famous Film City occupies part of the Colony, which is located off the Western Express Highway. The huge fire was visible from far away, including the Western Express Highway. Many social media users posted pictures and videos.
Chief Fire Officer Prabhat Rahangdale said the Disaster Management Control Room was directed to inform all police stations surrounding the forest to prepare to evacuate tribal residents.
The blaze started in an open plot near an IT Park along the General Arun Kumar Vaidya Marg in the western suburb, located adjacent to the Colony.
00:24 Era of 'rani-praja' in Rajasthan is over: Sachin Pilot:
The era of "rani-praja" in Rajasthan is over and no amount of campaigning and propaganda will bring the BJP back to power in the state, says Congress leader Sachin Pilot in a swipe against Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje and her 'royal' lineage.
Criss-crossing the desert state in a bid to bring the Congress back to power, Pilot said the BJP's rule in the state has seen corruption being patronised. But this would change with the assembly elections on December 7, he said.
"The regime of rani-praja' (queen-public) is going to be over in Rajasthan and people will vote for Congress on December 7 to bring in positive government.
"The BJP has been exposed and people are counting the days... they have made up their mind to vote out BJP, Pilot told PTI during his campaign through eastern Rajasthan on Sunday.
He started his day from Jaipur, where he boarded a chopper to Raje's home turf Dholpur to address a meeting.
The Pradesh Congress Committee chief said he is overwhelmed by the response the party is getting and the impact of this will be visible on December 11, when the results are announced.
In Pilot's view, the BJP has touched a new low in politics by spreading negativity and false propaganda to mislead people and to cover up the failures of its government. The Congress, in contrast, has evolved a positive narrative to usher in a new era of development.
"They (the BJP) were until now doing politics in the name of Ram and have now dragged in Hanuman for politics. I am also a Hanuman 'bhakt' and chant the Hanuman Chalisa, but no one imagined that BJP leaders would make such comments on Hindu gods," Pilot said.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had said in Alwar during a rally last week that Lord Hanuman was a dalit.
According to Pilot, BJP leaders had ignored the plight of people and were absent in the last five years.
"No amount of campaigning will now save the BJP... The people of Rajasthan suffered immensely in five years. Today, when leaders of the BJP are coming to campaign in Rajasthan, they have no answers to questions about the plight of the people," the 41-year-old said, driving himself from the helipad to the site of the rally and acknowledging the waving crowds.
"Not one of the BJP's so called stalwarts was there to share the pain and misery of farmers when they were committing suicide... when Dalits and tribals were suffering atrocities. Crimes against women increased under the rule of a woman chief minister. But in these last five years, no one came to share their pain and wipe their tears," he said. -- PTI