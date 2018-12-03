LIVE! World Bank unveils $200 billion in climate action for 2021-25

08:32 No move to change permanent residency rules, J-K Gov tells Kashmir parties:
Parties in Jammu and Kashmir alleged governor Satya Pal Malik was trying to change rules for issuing permanent resident certificates - a touchy issue in the state. The governor, however, denied any move to tamper with the existing law.
Former chief minister and National Conference leader Omar Abdullah alleged that the governors plan reportedly to change the process for issuance of permanent resident certificate was aimed at distorting the demography of the state, while People Conference President Sajad Gani Lone also urged the administration to restrict itself to basic governance and not to invent new problems for the state.
The regime in the state, which is currently under governors rule, is reportedly planning to change the existing process for acquiring permanent resident certificate in the state. It was, however, not clear what changes are being mulled. Senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader Kavinder Gupta had said there were moves to simplify the procedure and fixing a timeline for its issuance under the Public Services Guarantee Act, reported PTI news agency.
We are obliged to write to you at a time when you are mulling changes to permanent resident certificate rules. Our party, the National Conference , is of the opinion that this is an attempt to distort the demography of the state and finds it detrimental to J&Ks special status, Abdullah wrote in a letter to the governor.
We hope that you roll back any decision made in this regard immediately. We also want to convey and register our displeasure and a unanimous decision to oppose this move, he added.
Responding to Abdullah, Malik said, At the outset I would like to mention that the government is not making or even considering any changes to the act governing permanent resident certificates in the state. It is an integral part of the legal structure of Jammu and Kashmir and there is no attempt whatsoever to tamper with this law.
The governor clarified they were seeking comments from people for hassle-free issuance of the certificates to the genuine residents, as many applicants face avoidable difficulties in getting a PRC within the stipulated timeline of 30 days from the date of application and there were complaints of delays due to a variety of procedural reasons.
08:12 World Bank unveils $200 billion in climate action for 2021-25:
The World Bank on Monday unveiled $200 billion in climate action investment for 2021-25, adding this amounts to a doubling of its current five-year funding.
The World Bank said the move, coinciding with a UN climate summit meeting of some 200 nations in Poland, represented a "significantly ramped up ambition" to tackle climate change, "sending an important signal to the wider global community to do the same".
Developed countries are committed to lifting combined annual public and private spending to USD 100 billion in developing countries by 2020 to fight the impact of climate change -- up from 48.5 billion in 2016 and 56.7 billion last year, according to latest OECD data.
Southern hemisphere countries fighting the impact of warming temperatures are nonetheless pushing northern counterparts for firmer commitments.
In a statement, the World Bank said the breakdown of the $200 billion would comprise "approximately $100 billion in direct finance from the World Bank".
Around one third of the remaining funding will come from two World Bank Group agencies with the rest private capital "mobilised by the World Bank Group".
"If we don't reduce emissions and build adaptation now, we'll have 100 million more people living in poverty by 2030," John Roome, World Bank senior director for climate change, warned.
"And we also know that the less we address this issue proactively just in three regions -- Africa, South Asia and Latin America -- we'll have 133 million climate migrants," Roome said.
