LIVE! World Bank unveils $200 billion in climate action for 2021-25

Parties in Jammu and Kashmir alleged governor Satya Pal Malik was trying to change rules for issuing permanent resident certificates - a touchy issue in the state. The governor, however, denied any move to tamper with the existing law.





Former chief minister and National Conference leader Omar Abdullah alleged that the governors plan reportedly to change the process for issuance of permanent resident certificate was aimed at distorting the demography of the state, while People Conference President Sajad Gani Lone also urged the administration to restrict itself to basic governance and not to invent new problems for the state.





The regime in the state, which is currently under governors rule, is reportedly planning to change the existing process for acquiring permanent resident certificate in the state. It was, however, not clear what changes are being mulled. Senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader Kavinder Gupta had said there were moves to simplify the procedure and fixing a timeline for its issuance under the Public Services Guarantee Act, reported PTI news agency.





We are obliged to write to you at a time when you are mulling changes to permanent resident certificate rules. Our party, the National Conference , is of the opinion that this is an attempt to distort the demography of the state and finds it detrimental to J&Ks special status, Abdullah wrote in a letter to the governor.





We hope that you roll back any decision made in this regard immediately. We also want to convey and register our displeasure and a unanimous decision to oppose this move, he added.





Responding to Abdullah, Malik said, At the outset I would like to mention that the government is not making or even considering any changes to the act governing permanent resident certificates in the state. It is an integral part of the legal structure of Jammu and Kashmir and there is no attempt whatsoever to tamper with this law.





The governor clarified they were seeking comments from people for hassle-free issuance of the certificates to the genuine residents, as many applicants face avoidable difficulties in getting a PRC within the stipulated timeline of 30 days from the date of application and there were complaints of delays due to a variety of procedural reasons.