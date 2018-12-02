LIVE! After Sidhu's 'captain' jibe, 3 Punjab ministers call for his resignation

09:31 After Sidhu's 'captain' jibe, 3 Punjab ministers call for his resignation:
Three Punjab ministers on Saturday called for Navjot Singh Sidhu's resignation from the state cabinet over his jibe at Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, a fallout of the controversial politician's recent trip to Kartarpur in Pakistan.
The row over the trip escalated in the state even as Sidhu backtracked on his claim that Congress president Rahul Gandhi was involved in his decision to attend the groundbreaking ceremony for the Kartarpur corridor.
"Get your facts right before you distort them, Rahul Gandhi Ji never asked me to go to Pakistan. The whole world knows I went to Pakistan on Prime Minister Imran Khan's personal invite," Sidhu tweeted.
A day earlier in Hyderabad, Sidhu had mocked Capt Amarinder Singh, when reporters asked him about going to Pakistan despite his disapproval.
"Rahul Gandhi is my captain. It is he who sent me to Pakistan. Rahul Gandhi is the captain of the captain (Amarinder Singh) also," Sidhu had then said.
Reacting to this, the Punjab ministers said if Sidhu, who holds the local bodies and tourism portfolios, didn't consider Amarinder Singh to be his captain, he should quit the chief minister's team.
Sidhu was attacked over his Hyderabad remark by Rural Development and Panchayat minister Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa, Revenue and Rehabilitation minister Sukhbinder Singh Sarkaria and Sports Minister Rana Gurmeet Singh Sodhi.
Sodhi said other ministers too are backing Amarinder Singh on this.
"Among the ministers I spoke with are Aruna Chaudhary and Sadhu Singh Dharamsot. We are all solidly behind Capt Amarinder Singh," Sodhi said.
Sources said the issue is likely to be raised in the state cabinet meeting on Monday
"If he does not consider Capt Amarinder as his captain then he should resign on moral grounds from the cabinet and do whatever work is assigned to him by Rahul Gandhi," Bajwa said.
He said Sidhu should apologise to the chief minister.
"He will have to accept Captain sahib as his leader in Punjab," Bajwa said.
"My advice to the younger brother is to speak less and concentrate on work," he added.
Sarkaria said Sidhu's language while referring to the chief minister was "objectionable."
"Rahul Gandhi is our leader, he is our party's national president. In Punjab, the government is headed by Capt Amarinder Singh, who is our captain in the state and we all work like a team under his leadership," he said. -- PTI
09:24 'Impossible to come to Argentina and not think about football':
Argentina, which is home to some of the most talented football players in the world, seems to have passed on its game frenzy to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who visited the country's capital Buenos Aires to attend the G-20 summit.
When FIFA President Gianni Infantino gifted him a football jersey that had his name printed on the back, Modi took to Twitter to share the news with the world.
"Impossible to come to Argentina and not think about football. Argentinian players are tremendously popular in India. Today, received this jersey from @FIFAcom President Gianni Infantino. I thank him for the kind gesture," he said.
08:59 India to host G-20 summit in 2022:
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday announced that India will host the G-20 summit in 2022, the year the country would celebrate the 75th anniversary of its Independence.
The G-20 is a grouping of the world's 20 major economies.
Modi made the announcement at the closing ceremony of the two-day summit held here in Argentina's capital.
Italy was to host the international forum in 2022.
Thanking Italy for allowing India to play the host, Modi invited G-20 leaders to India in 2022, which also marks the 75th anniversary of India's Independence.
"In 2022 India completes 75 years since Independence. In that special year, India looks forward to welcoming the world to the G-20 Summit! Come to India, the world's fastest growing large economy! Know India's rich history and diversity, and experience the warm Indian hospitality," the prime minister tweeted after making the announcement.
G-20 members comprise Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, the European Union, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, South Korea, Turkey, the UK and the US.
Collectively, the G-20 economies account for nearly 90 per cent of the gross world product, 80 per cent of world trade, two-thirds of the world population, and approximately half of the world land area.
Spain is a permanent guest invitee. -- PTI
08:30 Sushma slam Pak foreign minister on 'googly' remark, says it 'exposed' him:
External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Saturday came down hard on her Pakistani counterpart Shah Mahmood Qureshi for his "googly" remark, saying it "exposed" him and that Pakistan has no respect for Sikh sentiments
In as series of tweets, Swaraj said,"Mr.Foreign Minister of Pakistan - Your 'googly' remarks in a dramatic manner has exposed none but YOU. This shows that you have no respect for Sikh sentiments. You only play 'googlies'."
"Let me explain to you that we were not trapped by your 'googlies'. Our two Sikh Ministers went to Kartarpur Sahib to offer prayers in the Holy Gurudwara", she said.
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, who completed 100 days in office, on Wednesday laid the foundation stone for the Kartarpur Corridor linking two revered gurdwaras on both sides of the border in Kartarpur in Punjab province.
Union ministers from India, Harsimrat Kaur Badal and Hardeep Singh Puri, along with Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu, attended the event in Pakistan Punjab province's Narowal area.
On Thursday, Pakistan Foreign Minister Qureshi had said Prime Minister Khan bowled a "googly" to ensure Indian government's presence at the groundbreaking ceremony of the landmark Kartarpur Corridor.
Qureshi's remarks came a day after External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj categorically ruled out the possibility of resumption of bilateral talks with Pakistan unless it stops cross-border terror activities against India.
However, Pakistan on Saturday said the Kartarpur corridor initiative was taken solely to fulfil the longstanding wishes of "our Sikh brethren" and criticised the "negative propaganda campaign" against the historic move. -- PTI