LIVE! Indonesia quake, tsunami death toll rises to 832

Write a comment

September 30, 2018

14:11 Indonesia quake, tsunami death toll rises to 832: The death toll from a powerful earthquake and tsunami in Indonesia has soared to 832 and could climb higher, the disaster agency said Sunday.

The new toll announced by the national disaster agency was almost double the previous figure. Indonesian vice-president Jusuf Kalla said the final number of dead could be in the "thousands" as many regions have still not been reached.

So far, it said, almost all the deaths had been recorded in Palu, two days after waves five feet high slammed into the city of 350,000 on Sulawesi island.

Eleven deaths had been recorded in the region of Donggala to the north of Palu, it said. National disaster mitigation agency spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho told a news conference the affected area was bigger than initially thought, though rescuers only had good access to one of four affected districts - Palu.

"We haven't received reports from the three other areas. Communication is still down, power is still out. We don't know for sure what is the impact," he said.

13:38 Prez gives assent to India's first good samaritan bill of Karnataka: President Ram Nath Kovind has given assent to a bill, India's first, which will give legal protection to the good samaritans in Karnataka who help accidents victims with emergency medical care within the 'golden hour', officials said Sunday. With this, Karnataka has become the first state to give legal protection to good samaritans through a legislation amidst the rising incidents of accidental deaths in India, which saw 1,50,785 people getting killed in road accidents in 2016. The president has given his asset to the Karnataka Good Samaritan and Medical Professional (Protection and Regulation during Emergency Situations) Bill, 2016, a home ministry official said. The legislation aims to give protection to good samaritans and ensure immediate medical assistance for road accident victims within the 'golden hour' and encourage people to offer first aid to victims without fear of harassment in the hands of police and investigations. In medical term the 'golden hour' is the first hour after a traumatic injury when emergency treatment is very crucial. Under the new law, the Karnataka government will provide financial help to good samaritans who help victims in a timely manner, they will be exempted from repeated attendance in courts and police stations, in case attendance is mandatory, expenses of such "running around to courts and police stations" will be taken care through the proposed 'Good Samaritan Fund'. After admitting the accident victim to the hospital, the good samaritan can leave immediately, all government as well as private hospitals are bound to give first aid to the accident victims, according to the new legislation. Another official said there have been many instances when people get busy in clicking photos or making videos of the victims, instead of providing the accident victims medical help. "With the new law, there will be clear message that good samaritans will not be harassed in any manner," the official said. There were 4,80,652 road accidents in the country in 2016 in which 1,50,785 people were killed. In 2015, there were 5,01,423 road accidents in the country in which 1,46,133 people were killed. Karnataka is one of the top five states which saw a large number of people getting killed in road accidents in 2016 and 2015. There is no central law to protect the good samaritans. However, the Union Surface Transport Ministry had issued a set of guidelines in 2015 following a Supreme Court order to protect the good samaritans. -- PTI

13:02 India believes in peace but not at cost of self respect: PM: India staunchly believes in peace and is committed to taking it forward, but it would not be at the cost of compromising its self-respect and sovereignty, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday as he asserted that the armed forces will give a befitting reply to any attempt to destroy the atmosphere of peace in the country. Recalling the 2016 surgical strikes, he said Indian troops gave a befitting reply to the "audacity of a proxy war" under the "garb of terrorism". In his monthly 'Mann ki Baat' radio address, Modi said, "It has now been decided that our soldiers will give a befitting reply to whosoever makes an attempt to destroy the atmosphere of peace and progress in our nation." He said India staunchly believe in peace and is committed to taking it forward, "but not at the cost of compromising our self-respect and sovereignty of our nation. India has always been resolutely committed to peace." India has never eyed someone else's territory maliciously. "This in itself was our commitment and dedication towards peace," the PM said. His remarks came days after India called off the planned meeting of foreign ministers in New York, citing the brutal killings of three policemen in Jammu and Kashmir. The ministry of external affairs had said talks in the current circumstances would be futile and also cited stamps issued by Pakistan in July to "glorify" Kashmiri militant Burhan Wani as a reason for the cancellation. Modi pointed out that India is one of the largest contributors to various United Nations Peace Keeping Forces in terms of sending its personnel. "For decades, our brave soldiers wearing blue helmets have played a stellar role in ensuring maintenance of world peace," he said to drive home his point. -- PTI

12:54 1,500 TN fishermen driven away by Lankan Navy: Around 1,500 fishermen from Tamil Nadu's Rameswaram returned to the shores without fish catch today after they were allegedly driven away by Sri Lankan Navay near Katchatheevu, a fishermen association leader said. The fishermen, who had put out to sea on Saturday in over 275 mechanised boats, were fishing near Katchatheevu when the Lankan naval personnel in four patrol vessels allegedly snapped the fishing nets of 10 boats, Mechanised Boats Fishermen Association President P Sesuraja told reporters. The naval personnel also drove away the other fishermen, following which they returned to Rameswaram on Sunday morning, he claimed. On Friday, over 600 fishermen from Rameswaram region were chased away and fishing nets of nearly 10 boats allegedly snapped by the Lankan Navy for allegedly fishing in their waters. -- PTI

12:51 We shouldn't make noise, if Dassault didn't find HAL useful: V K Singh: Minister of State for External Affairs General V K Singh has defended the Rafale fighter aircraft deal, saying it is not the government but the company that makes the equipment which decides the partner to fulfil the offset obligations in the inter-governmental agreements. Addressing the Indian community at the Indian consulate in Dubai on Saturday evening, General Singh said no noise should be made if the French aerospace major Dassault Aviation did not find the state-run aerospace major Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd "useful enough". "The thing that gets paddled around is what happens to Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. If I can say tongue-in-cheek, if Dassault didn't find (HAL) useful enough, we shouldn't make noise," he said. "It's the company that is making equipment that decides whom to give the offset. So the decision is that of Dassault and for various things they have selected a number of companies, Anil Ambani is one of them," he said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced the procurement of a batch of 36 Rafale jets after holding talks with then French President Hollande on April 10, 2015 in Paris. The final deal was sealed on September 23, 2016. A controversy broke out when a French media report quoted Hollande as saying that the Indian government proposed Anil Ambani's Reliance Defence as the partner for the French aerospace giant in the Rs 58,000 crore Rafale deal and France did not have a choice. Hollande's comments triggered a sharp reactions from the opposition parties which have been accusing the government of massive irregularities in the deal and benefiting Reliance Defence Ltd (RDL) despite not having any experience in the aerospace sector. The Indian government has been maintaining it was not officially aware of whom the Dassault Aviation had selected as its Indian partner to fulfil offset obligations of the deal. Dassault Aviation has said it had made the decision to partner with Reliance Defence Ltd for the Rafale deal. The Congress has also been demanding answers from the government on why the HAL was not involved in the deal as finalised during the UPA. Singh, a former Indian Army chief, defended the government's decision, saying the HAL was overburdened and has many things to do. -- PTI

12:31 Naidu meets ailing Parrikar: Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday met ailing Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in New Delhi to enquire about his health. Parrikar was admitted to the AIIMS on September 15. Parrikar, 62, was flown to the national capital owing to his declining health. He had returned from the US in the first week of September, days after which he was admitted to a hospital in Goa. Earlier this year, he had undergone a three-month-long treatment in the US. "Met Shri Manohar Parrikar, the Chief Minister of Goa and inquired about his health at AIIMS today. He is one of the most lovable and honest senior politicians of our country. I wish & hope he will get well soon and serve the society as he ever does," the Vice-President's secretariat tweeted. -- PTI

11:42 Rishi Kapoor flies to US for medical treatment, asks fans not to speculate: Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor on Saturday said he was leaving for the United States to seek medical treatment and will be away from work for some time. The 66-year-old actor took to Twitter to share the news, saying after facing over four decades of "wear and tear" in the showbiz, the check-up was a much needed engagement. "I am taking a short leave of absence from work to go to America for some medical treatment... It's been 45 years 'plus' of wear and tear at the movies," Kapoor wrote. The Mulk star urged well-wishers not to worry or unnecessarily speculate. "With your love and good wishes, I will be back soon," he added. On the work front, Kapoor's Rajma Chawal is set to start streaming worldwide on Netflix from November 30. The actor will soon reunite with longtime co-star Juhi Chawla for a family comedy. -- PTI

10:54 PM condoles loss of lives in Indonesia tsunami: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday condoled the loss of lives in tsunami which hit parts of Indonesia, saying India stands with its maritime neighbour in this difficult hour. Over 400 people were killed when a powerful quake sent a tsunami barrelling into the Indonesian island of Sulawesi on Saturday.

The national disaster agency there put the official death toll so far at 420, all of them in the tsunami-struck city of Palu, but warned the toll was likely to rise.

"Deeply saddened by the loss of lives and devastation due to tsunami and earthquake in Central Sulawesi in Indonesia. I offer deepest condolences. India stands with its maritime neighbour in this difficult hour," the Prime Minister's Office said on Twitter quoting Modi.

-- PTI

10:27 Policeman killed in terrorist attack in Shopian: A policeman was killed in a terrorist attack on a police station in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district on Sunday, police said.

"Terrorists in District Shopian fired indiscriminately on Police Station Shopian. The attack was repulsed by alert jawans," a police spokesman said.

He said in this incident, constable Saqib Mir sustained injuries and was evacuated to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

However, the injured jawan succumbed to injuries, the spokesman said.

Police have registered a case and investigation has been initiated in the matter, he said.

-- PTI

10:09 Trump says he and North Korea's Kim Jong-un 'in love': US President Donald Trump said he and North Korea's Kim Jong-un have fallen "in love" -- their bromance fuelled by "beautiful letters" he received from the leader of the nuclear-armed state. Trump elevated his recent praise of Kim to new heights, at a West Virginia rally in support of local candidates for his Republican Party.

"And then we fell in love -- OK? No really. He wrote me beautiful letters and they're great letters. We fell in love," Trump told the crowd.

On Monday at the United Nations General Assembly Trump lauded the North Korean strongman -- who is accused by the UN and others of widespread human rights abuses -- as "terrific", one year after Trump eviscerated Kim from the same platform.

Trump followed those comments by saying on Wednesday he had received an "extraordinary letter" from Kim, and sounded optimistic about prospects for a second summit between the two leaders "fairly quickly."

Trump used his debut address at the UN General Assembly 12 months ago to threaten to "totally destroy" North Korea and belittle its leader as "rocket man," prompting Kim to respond by calling the president a "mentally deranged US dotard." Those were among a series of playground-type slurs the leaders of the two nuclear-armed states hurled at each other, setting the world on edge. Trump met Kim in Singapore in June for the first-ever summit between the two countries that have never signed a peace treaty.

The summit led to a warming of ties and a halt in Pyongyang's missile launches, but there has been little concrete progress since.

09:57 Navy needs minesweeper ships urgently, left with only 2: The Indian Navy currently has only two minesweeper ships at its disposal to safeguard sea lanes and ports spread across thousands of kilometres of coastlines in the eastern and western seaboards, a top Navy officer has said.

The navy requires 12 minesweeper ships, but at present has only two, Rear Admiral Rajaram Swaminathan, Assistant Chief of Material, Indian Navy, said.

"The navy needs these ships urgently," Swaminathan said.

Minesweepers are small naval warships that detect and destroy underwater mines and are considered vital for keeping the critical sea lanes safe for movement of essential cargo, including crude oil.

He said that Defence PSU Goa Shipyard Ltd is in the process of collaborating with a foreign firm for manufacturing minesweepers.

The government has been looking for a foreign collaborator for its over Rs 32,000 crore project, entrusted to GSL, for procuring 12 minesweeper ships.

The basic function of these ships would be to locate, classify, sweep and neutralise all types of ground moored and drift mines.

-- PTI

09:14 "Host and patron" of UN-designated terrorists: India replies to Pak at UN: Taking a strong stand at the United Nations General Assembly, India called out Pakistan after the country's Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi alleged that New Delhi was involved in the Peshawar school terror attack in 2014. While rejecting Qureshi's statement, Eenam Gambhir, India's First Secretary in Permanent Mission of India to UN, said it was the "most outrageous and preposterous allegation."

Exercising the Right to Reply at the UNGA, Ms Gambhir said, "Let me recollect for Pakistan's new government, the out-pouring of sorrow and pain in India that followed the massacre of innocent school children. India's Parliament had expressed solidarity while paying respect to the memory of those killed. Schools all over India had observed two minutes silence in their memory."

Dismissing Pakistan's claim of fighting terrorism, Ms Gambhir said, "Can Pakistan deny that it's the host and patron of 132 of the UN designated terrorists, 22 terrorist entities sanctioned under the 1267 and 1988 UN Security Council Sanctions Regime as of today?"

Pakistan alleging India's role in the school terror attack shows the country's "desperate attempt to look away from monster of terror that Pakistan itself has created to destabilise its neighbours, said the Indian diplomat. Pointing out that the 26/11 mastermind Hafiz Saeed, who is a UN designated terrorist, enjoys "a free run" in Pakistan, Gambhir said, "Pakistan must demonstrate that it has moved beyond the narrative of distortion, deception and deceit."

Slamming Qureshi's statement that India cancelled talks the between the foreign ministers of the two countries on "flimsy grounds", Ms Gambhir said, "The new Foreign Minister chose to term the gruesome killing our security personnel by Pakistani sponsored terrorists as flimsy grounds. While it may not be the case for Pakistan but for India every loss of life counts. India believes talks and terror can't go together."

India had cancelled the proposed talks between Sushma Swaraj and Mr Qureshi in New York, after three Indian security personnel were killed by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir.

Gambhir rebutted the Pakistan Foreign Minister citing a report on Kashmir presented by Zeid Ra'ad Al-Hussein, the former UN High Commissioner for Human Rights. No UN member state had asked for the report, none supported it and no action was taken", she said.

"Let me make it clear to the new government of Pakistan that the entire state of Jammu and Kashmir is and will remain an integral part of India," said Gambhir.

09:07 FBI reaches out to Kavanaugh's second victim: The Federal Bureau of Investigation has contacted the second victim, Deborah Ramirez who has accused US Supreme Court Judge Nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault.

Ramirez had accused Kavanaugh of exposing himself to her at a Yale college party in the 1980s.

On Friday, United States President Donald Trump ordered the FBI to conduct a supplemental investigation into Kavanaugh over Christine Blasey Ford's sexual assault allegation.

Trump also conveyed his confidence in the FBI investigation claiming that it might be a "blessing in disguise".

"The FBI I believe is doing a really great job. They have been all over already. They have free rein. They're going to do whatever they have to do, whatever it is they do. They'll be doing things that we've never even thought of, and hopefully at the conclusion, everything will be fine," he added.

The investigation was requested by Republican Party Senator Jeff Flake of Arizona, who supported Kavanaugh on a condition that the nomination of the judge will be delayed and an FBI investigation will be ordered to probe the case. He, however, insisted that the delay should not be more than a week.

Ford, a professor at Palo Alto University in California, had alleged that Kavanaugh had assaulted her during a party in the 1980s when they were both in high school. She had accused Kavanaugh of groping her and attempting to remove her clothes.

Kavanaugh, however, denied all the allegations during the testimony, saying that his reputation and that of his family has been "totally and permanently destroyed".

-- ANI

08:32 Terrorists attack police station in Kashmir, cop injured: A policeman was injured critically in a terrorist attack on a police station in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district on Sunday, a police official said. Terrorists opened indiscriminate fire on the police station in south Kashmir early today, the official said.

The injured policeman has been admitted to a hospital in a critical condition, he said.

Further details are awaited.

-- PTI