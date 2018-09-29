LIVE! 'Up to India to decide': Russia on defence deals during Putin visit

Write a comment

September 29, 2018

11:54 4 dead as wall collapses in Gwalior: At least four people died while two others were injured after a wall of a house collapsed due to blast in a refrigerator compressor in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior.

The incident took place in the wee hours of Saturday in Gwalior's Darpan Colony.

Four people, who lost their lives, include two children, a female and male each.

The injured have been shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Further details about the incident are awaited. -- ANI



10:59 'Up to India to decide': Russia on defence deals during Putin visit: Russia's foreign minister has said it is up to India to decide what kinds of weapons it wants and how to proceed with military deals signed in 2015. Russian President Vladimir Putin is scheduled to visit India next week.

In October 2016, Prime Minister Narendra Modi signed a deal worth Rs. 39,000 crore with the Russian president to purchase Moscow's most advanced air defence system, the S-400.

"As for the other deals which are being negotiated, I haven't heard anything about the timing, postponement, about putting anything on hold, and I understand that India will take sovereign decision on how to proceed and what kind of weapons India needs," Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on the sidelines of the UNGA meet.

The S-400 missile system can track some 300 targets and shoot down around three dozen targets simultaneously over a range of 400 kilometres. The sensitive radars of the system are thought to be able to detect even stealth aircraft which present a very small radar cross-section and are often impossible for other systems to track.

Putin will be in India for a two-day visit on October 4 and 5 for the annual India-Russia summit with a focus on boosting bilateral ties between the two countries.

10:15 Trump looks forward to visit India: US official: US President Donald Trump looks forward to visiting India to reflect on the "amazingly positive" trajectory in India-US relationship, a top Trump Administration official said Friday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has invited Trump to be the chief guest at the Republic Day celebrations next year.

"President Trump does look forward to visiting India, again to reflect on what has been an amazingly positive trajectory in our relationship," Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for the Bureau of South and Central Asia Region Alice Wells said in response to a question on when would the US president be able to make a visit to India.

Wells added that she does not have further details as to when the president's trip to India will take place. US President Trump had visited India in 2014 as a businessman.

"I love India, give my regards to my friend PM (Narendra) Modi," Trump had told External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Monday as they exchanged pleasantries during a high-level event on counter-narcotics in New York. India and the US held their first 2+2 Dialogue in Delhi early this month during which External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman held talks with Defence Secretary James Mattis and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

Modi has met Trump at least twice in the past year the first during a bilateral visit to Washington and then once on the margins of a summit in Manila.

-- PTI

10:02 Cristiano Ronaldo accused of raping american woman: Lawyers for Cristiano Ronaldo said they would sue German magazine Der Spiegel after it published "blatantly illegal" accusations by an American woman who alleges she was raped by the Portuguese soccer star in 2009.

Ronaldo's lawyer Christian Schertz said in a statement the report was "an inadmissible reporting of suspicions in the area of privacy", and that he would seek legal redress for his client from the magazine.

Ronaldo is one of the biggest names in world sport. He has been named player of the year five times and transferred to Juventus from Real Madrid this summer for 100 million euros. The Italian club declined to comment on the Der Spiegel report.



The magazine said the rape allegedly took place in June 2009 in a hotel room in Las Vegas, according to Leslie Mark Stovall, lawyer for the alleged victim, Kathryn Mayorga.

Ronaldo and Mayorga then reached an out-of-court agreement, according to Stovall as reported in the magazine.

It said, according to Stovall, that she had pledged never to speak of the accusation again and Ronaldo paid her $375,000.

"Kathryn was sexually assaulted in June 2009 by an individual named Cristiano Ronaldo," Mayorga's lawyer, Leslie Mark Stovall, said in a video published online by Der Spiegel.

09:32 Amal Clooney appeals to Suu Kyi for Reuters reporters' release: Prominent human rights lawyer Amal Clooney appealed to Aung San Suu Kyi over a pardon for two Reuters journalists imprisoned in Myanmar, saying the Nobel laureate held the key to their release. The two reporters accused of breaching Myanmar's state secrets law while reporting on a massacre of Rohingya Muslims, were jailed for seven years earlier this month, fuelling international outrage.

Clooney said the journalists' families had already submitted a request for their pardon, adding that the president can grant a pardon following consultation with Suu Kyi.

"The government can, if it wants to, end it today," the British-Lebanese lawyer told an event dedicated to press freedom on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly.

She held de facto leader Suu Kyi to her stated priority of releasing prisoners of conscience and of having spoken of the need for a free press if the country is to transition to a full democracy.

"She knows that mass murder is not a state secret and that exposing it doesn't turn a journalist into a spy," Clooney said.

Earlier this month, Suu Kyi defended the jailing of Wa Lone, 32, and Kyaw Soe Oo, 28, hitting back at global criticism of a trial widely seen as an attempt to muzzle the free press.

"She holds the key, the key to their liberty, the key to reuniting them with their young children, the key to freedom of the press.

"The key to truth and accountability, and the key to a more democratic and prosperous Myanmar," Clooney said. "History will judge her on her response."

Clooney recalled that when she was a student at St Hugh's College, Oxford, the Nobel peace laureate, who studied at the same college 30 years earlier, had been "a hero to me." "Aung Sang Suu Kyi knows better than anyone what it is like to be a political prisoner in Myanmar. She has slept in a cell at the prison where Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo now sleep," she said.

Suu Kyi, once garlanded as a global rights champion, has come under intense pressure to use her moral authority inside Myanmar to press for a presidential pardon for the reporters.

09:16 Something big has happened: Rajnath hints at surgical strikes in Pak: Home Minister Rajnath Singh indicated that Indian forces may have hit Pakistani targets across the border with heavy artillery attack to avenge the brutal killing of a BSF trooper in unprovoked firing by the Pakistanis.

Referring to the killing of Narendra Singh on the International Border in Samba district, the minister said, "Kuchh hua hai, main bataunga nahin. Theek thaak hua hai. Vishwas rakhna theek thaak hua hai do teen din pehle. Aur aage bhi dekhiyega kya hoga. (Something has happened. I won't reveal it now. Something big has happened. Trust me, something really big has happened two-three days ago. And you will also see what happens in future)."

Sources in the BSF confirmed that Pakistan suffered significant casualties in the heavy retaliatory shelling.

The minister said, "I had asked our BSF jawans not to fire the first bullet as Pakistan is our neighbour. However, if firing starts from across the border, I told jawans to hit back hard and not count the number of bullets fired."

The disclosure came on the second anniversary of the surgical strike carried out on terror launch pads across the border to avenge the strike on the Army's Uri camp.

Recalling the 2016 surgical strikes, Singh said, "I remember the day the prime minister, showing his strong will power, gave the go-ahead to the Army and our soldiers entered their territory and hit the enemy hard. Only one of our commandos sustained injuries."

08:33 Trump admin reiterates support for India's role in reformed UNSC: The Trump administration has reiterated its support for India's bid for a permanent seat on a reformed UN Security Council, a senior US official said, emphasizing that the two "global partners" share a commitment to work together on global challenges like denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula.

Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for the Bureau of South and Central Asia Region Alice Wells said US Undersecretary of State for Political Affairs David Hale met Indian Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale at the beginning of the week of the 73rd Session of the UN General Assembly to build on the momentum of the first 2+2 meeting between the US and India in New Delhi as well as to reaffirm the strategic convergence that Washington sees in the bilateral ties.

"We really are global partners and the meeting (between Hale and Gokhale) reaffirmed our shared commitment to working together on international challenges - from a denuclearised Korean Peninsula to a peaceful and prosperous Afghanistan," Wells told reporters Friday during a briefing on US priorities in the South and Central Asia Region.

The American diplomat said the US reiterates its support for India's role in a reformed UN Security Council.

The New York meeting was a continuation of the discussion at the 2+2 meeting.

"It's a conversation that really covers the map in terms of how we can work together in Afghanistan, what we are doing to promote free and open Indo-Pacific and also in particular, how we are both very supportive of the democratic developments that we see transpiring in the Maldives," she said.

-- PTI

08:05 Facebook says 50 million user accounts affected by security breach: Facebook reported a major security breach in which 50 million user accounts were accessed by unknown attackers. The attackers gained the ability to "seize control" of those accounts, Facebook said, by stealing digital keys the company uses to keep people logged in. Facebook has logged out owners of the 50 million affected accounts plus another 40 million who were vulnerable to the attack. Users don't need to change their Facebook passwords, it said.

Facebook said it doesn't know who was behind the attacks or where they're based. CEO Mark Zuckerberg said that attackers would have had the ability to view private messages or post on someone's account, but there's no sign that they did.

"We do not yet know if any of the accounts were actually misused," Zuckerberg said.

The hack is the latest setback for Facebook during a tumultuous year of security problems and privacy issues. So far, though, none of that has significantly shaken the confidence of the company's 2 billion global users.

The latest attack involved bugs in Facebook's "View As" feature, which lets people see how their profiles appear to others.

The attackers used that vulnerability to steal the digital keys, known as "access tokens," from the accounts of people whose profiles were plugged into the "View As" feature and then moved along from one user's Facebook friend to another. Possession of those tokens would allow attackers to control those accounts.