LIVE! SC verdict on Sabarimala scheduled to be delivered any time now

September 28, 2018

10:29 The 5 questions the SC will consider today during the Sabarimala verdict : On October 13 last year , the Supreme Court had referred the Sabarimala issue to a Constitution bench after framing five "significant" questions including whether the practice of banning entry of women into the temple amounted to discrimination and violated their fundamental rights under the Constitution.



In its 31-page order, the Supreme Court had asked the following questions:





1. Whether the exclusionary practice which is based upon a biological factor exclusive to the female gender amounts to "discrimination" and thereby violates the very core of Articles 14, 15 and 17, and not protected by morality as used in Articles 25 and 26 of the Constitution?



The argument raised by the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) in restricting the entry of menstruating women is that the deity is a celibate and that women "are not in a position to observe penance for 41 days due to physiological reasons."



The Constitutional Bench therefore has to rule upon whether this amounts to discrimination, without bringing morality into question.





2) Whether the practice of excluding such women constitutes an "essential religious practice" under Article 25 (freedom to practice and propagation of religion) and whether a religious institution can assert a claim in that regard under the umbrella of right to manage its own affairs in the matters of religion?



In this case, it is the TDB - created by the Kerala State Legislature - is the governing body of the temple.





3) Whether Ayyappa Temple has a denominational character and, if so, is it permissible on the part of a 'religious denomination' managed by a statutory board and financed under Article 290-A of the Constitution of India out of Consolidated Fund of Kerala and Tamil Nadu can indulge in such practices violating constitutional principles/ morality embedded in Articles 14, 15(3), 39(a) and 51-A(e)?



RP Gupta, the counsel for the petitioners, submitted in court that there is no religious custom or usage in the Hindu religion specially in Pampa river region to disallow women during menstrual period. According to him, banning entry of women would be against the basic tenets of Hindu religion.



He asserted in court that Sabarimala was not a separate religious denomination because there were no distinct religious practices followed in the temple and that temple was performing all pujas akin to any other practice performed in any Hindu Temple.



Another point of contention was that Sabarimala temple does not have its separate administration but is regulated by the statutory Board constituted under Travancore-Cochin Hindu Religious Institutions Act, 1950. The counsel further maintained that "mere attraction of some people for some temple does not make it a separate and distinct religious denomination."





4) Whether Rule 3 of Kerala Hindu Places of Public Worship (Authorisation of Entry) Rules permits 'religious denomination' to ban entry of women between the age of 10 to 50 years? And if so, would it not play foul of Articles 14 and 15(3) of the Constitution by restricting entry of women on the ground of sex?



That is, if the Sabarimala devotees are considered a separate denomination, then does this denomination have a right to ban the entry of women and girls?





5) Whether Rule 3(b) of Kerala Hindu Places of Public Worship (Authorisation of Entry) Rules, 1965 is ultra vires the Kerala Hindu Places of Public Worship (Authorisation of Entry) Act, 1965 and, if treated to be intra vires, whether it will be violative of the provisions of Part III of the Constitution?



Basically, are the rules governing the temple entry Act, within or beyond the authority of the Act itself? And if they are within the authority of the Act, are they constitutional - particularly, Rule 3(b), which talks about the entry of women and girls. -- The News Minute.

10:25 SC verdict on Sabarimala scheduled to be delivered any time now: The verdict on whether to allow women inside the Sabarimala temple or not is scheduled to be delivered at 10:30 am.





Led by CJI Dipak Misra, the case is being heard by a five-judge bench., comprising Justices R F Nariman, A M Khanwilkar, D Y Chandrachud and Indu Malhotra. Four judgments will be delivered today. Justice Khanwilkar will concur with one of the other judges.



The temple has a tradition of only allowing girls before they attain puberty and women above the age of 50 who are menopausal. In effect, Women between the age of 10 and 50 are banned from entering because the temple believes women who menstruate are impure and must not be given access to the shrine.The rule was introduced by the Travancore Devasom Board that maintains the temple. Who says what on the issue:





RSS: The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh has backed women's entry in temples and said such unfair traditions should be done away with. The remarks came during the annual meeting of the Akhil Bhartiya Pratinidhi Sabha in Nagaur near Jodhpur on Saturday.



The Kerala government: Has been changing its stand on the contentious issue, but on July 18 told the Supreme Court that it now favoured their entry.



Temple board: In 2015, the head of the temple's board stated that women would be able to access the temple only after a body scanner is created to determine which women were pure enough to make the cut.



The apex court: On October 13 last year it had referred the issue to a Constitution bench after framing five "significant" questions including whether the practice of banning entry of women into the temple amounted to discrimination and violated their fundamental rights under the Constitution.

10:11 Yes Bank worst performer in Sensex this morning : The Sensex advanced over 150 points and Nifty reclaimed the 11,000 mark in early session Friday as the October derivatives series took off on a strong footing amid positive global cues.





The 30-share Sensex, which lost 327.89 points in the previous two sessions, recovered by 181.95 points, or 0.50 per cent, to 36,506.12. Sectoral indices of BSE led by oil and gas, FMCG, banking, consumer durables, infrastructure and capital goods were in the positive territory, rising by up to 0.95 per cent.





The NSE Nifty too gained 26 points, or 0.24 per cent, to 11,003.55. Brokers said investors created new positions following the beginning of the October futures and options (F&O) series leading to the recovery in the market.





Moreover, data showing fresh buying by foreign institutional investors on the Indian bourses on Thursday buoyed sentiment.





Major gainers were IndusInd Bank, Asian Paints, ITC, HDFC, Axis Bank, Adani Ports, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, ONGC, Tata Motors, RIL and Kotak Bank, gaining up to 1.66 per cent.





10:07 Sunny Leone granted permission to perform in Bengaluru : Despite facing opposition by some Kannada outfits, actor Sunny Leone has been given permission to perform in Bengaluru on November 3, the police said.





"We have granted permission for a program in which Sunny Leone is taking part. Organisers have been asked to take precautions on aspects of a number of tickets to be sold. There is a strict prohibition on the sale of liquor in the area. Programs shown at the event will be scrutinised by police," said Seemant Kumar Singh, Additional Commissioner, East, Bengaluru.





The show ran into a trouble earlier after some Kannada fringe group reportedly opposed it stating that the actress "symbolises vulgarity."





10:01 Terrorism single largest threat to peace in S Asia: India to SAARC: In a veiled attack on Pakistan, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj has told a meeting of the SAARC foreign ministers that the scourge of terrorism remains the single largest threat to peace and stability in the South Asian region and it is necessary to eliminate the ecosystem of its support.





Addressing a meeting, also attended by her Pakistani counterpart Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Swaraj emphasised that regional cooperation can only be successful if it meets the expectations of the people.





The meeting, chaired by Foreign Minister of Nepal Pradeep Kumar Gyawali, was held on the margins of the 73rd session of the UN General Assembly and attended by foreign ministers of the SAARC bloc - Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka.





"An environment of peace and security is essential for regional cooperation to progress and achieve economic development and prosperity of our people. The number of threats and incidents that endanger South Asia are on the rise," Swaraj said in her statement at the Informal meeting of the SAARC Council of Ministers on Thursday.





She said terrorism remained the single largest threat to peace and stability in the region and to the world. "It is necessary that we eliminate the scourge of terrorism in all its forms, without any discrimination, and end the ecosystem of its support," she said. -- PTI





Image: EAM Sushma Swaraj delivering her statement at the BRICS Ministerial Meeting on margins of UNGA.

09:52 Bhima-Koregaon case: SC likely to deliver its verdict today on 5 activists: The Supreme Court is likely to pronounce today its verdict on a plea by historian Romila Thapar and others seeking the immediate release of five rights activists in connection with the Bhima-Koregaon violence case and an SIT probe into their arrest.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra had reserved the judgment on September 20 after counsel for both parties, including senior advocates Abhishek Manu Singhvi, Harish Salve and Additional Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, concluded their submissions.



The bench, that also comprised Justices A M Khaniwlkar and D Y Chandrachud, had asked the Maharashtra police to file their case diary pertaining to the ongoing investigation in the case.



The five activists --Varavara Rao, Arun Ferreira, Vernon Gonsalves, Sudha Bharadwaj and Gautam Navlakha -- are under arrest at their respective homes since August 29.



The plea by Thapar, economists Prabhat Patnaik and Devaki Jain, sociology professor Satish Deshpande and human rights lawyer Maja Daruwala, has sought an independent probe into the arrests and the immediate release of the activists.



The Maharashtra police had arrested them on August 28 in connection with an FIR lodged following a conclave -- 'Elgaar Parishad' -- held on December 31 last year that had later triggered violence at Koregaon-Bhima village in the state.



The apex court had on September 19 said it would look into the case with a "hawk's eye" as "liberty cannot be sacrificed at the altar of conjectures".

-- PTI

09:15 SAARC meet: 'Pak FM's statement baseless, away from reality': Pakistan Foreign Minister, Makhdoom Mehmood Shah Qureshi's allegations regarding India not being serious about South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation are "baseless and away from reality", sources said on Friday.

On Thursday, after attending the SAARC Informal Council of Foreign Ministers meeting, held on the sideline of the 73rd United Nations General Assembly, Qureshi accused India of creating an obstacle in regional cooperation.

He also alleged that External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj left the meeting midway, "blocking the progress of SAARC"."There were no talks between us. She left midway, maybe she wasn't feeling well. I listened to her statement. She talked about regional cooperation. How is regional cooperation possible, when everybody is ready to sit and talk and you're blocking that?" he told reporter after the meeting.

The sources, however, brushed off all the allegations, saying, "EAM Sushma Swaraj in her speech had extensively dealt with various SAARC related projects. She also expressed India's unwavering commitment for making SAARC a success as regional grouping."

Terming the remarks made by the Pakistani Foreign Minister about Swaraj leaving the SAARC meeting "surprising and unfortunate", the sources clarified, "It should be noted that she (EAM) was neither the first one nor the only one who left the meeting. Foreign Ministers of Afghanistan and Bangladesh left the meeting before India's External Affairs Minister. Also, leaving a meeting after delivering own speech is a standard practice in the multilateral engagements. EAM left the meeting after delivering her speech as she had another meeting lined up with Indian Community groups and other bilateral engagements."

-- ANI Pakistan Foreign Minister, Makhdoom Mehmood Shah Qureshi's allegations regarding India not being serious about South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation are "baseless and away from reality", sources said on Friday.

08:30 Elon Musk sued over Tesla 'privatisation' tweet: The Securities and Exchange Commission filed a lawsuit against Tesla CEO Elon Musk on the charges of securities fraud, alleging he made "false and misleading" tweets about a potential transaction to take the company private.

In its complaint, filed in federal court in the Southern District of New York, SEC seeks a ban on Musk from being able to hold officer or director positions at publicly-traded companies, as well as any other damages the court feels are appropriate, The Verge reported.

On August 7, Musk tweeted that he was considering taking Tesla private at $ 420, adding "funding secured". "Am considering taking Tesla private at $420. Funding secured," the tweet read.

The SEC's complaint alleges that "in truth, Musk had not discussed specific deal terms with any potential financing partners, and he allegedly knew that the potential transaction was uncertain and subject to numerous contingencies."

According to the SEC, Musk's tweets caused Tesla's stock price to jump by over six percent on August 7, and led to significant market disruption.

"Corporate officers hold positions of trust in our markets and have important responsibilities to shareholders," said Steven Peikin, Co-Director of the SEC's Enforcement Division, in an official release.

"An officer's celebrity status or reputation as a technological innovator does not give license to take those responsibilities lightly," Peikin added.

-- ANI

08:05 Women's entry at Sabarimala Temple? SC to deliver verdict today: The Supreme Court will pronounce today its verdict on a clutch of pleas challenging the ban on entry of women between 10 and 50 years of age into the Sabarimala temple in Kerala. A five-judge constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra had reserved its judgment on August 1 after hearing the matter for eight days.

The bench, which also comprised Justices R F Nariman, A M Khanwilkar, D Y Chandrachud and Indu Malhotra, had earlier said that the constitutional scheme prohibiting exclusion has "some value" in a "vibrant democracy".

The top court's verdict would deal with the petitions filed by petitioners Indian Young Lawyers Association and others.

The Kerala government, which has been changing its stand on the contentious issue of women of the menstrual age group entering the Sabarimala temple, had on July 18 told the Supreme Court that it now favoured their entry.

The apex court had on October 13 last year referred the issue to a constitution bench after framing five "significant" questions including whether the practice of banning entry of women into the temple amounted to discrimination and violated their fundamental rights under the Constitution.