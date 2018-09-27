LIVE! Modi gets UN's highest environmental honour

According to CNBC, the FOMC continued to project one more hike before the end of the year and three in 2019.

This is the eighth increase since the Fed began normalizing policy in December 2015.

As widely anticipated, the policymaking Federal Open Market Committee increased the fed funds rate 25 basis points, that now takes the rate to a range of 2 per cent to 2.25 per cent, where it last was in April 2008.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been awarded with the United Nations's highest environmental honour, bestowed upon five other individuals and organisations, for his leadership of the International Solar Alliance and pledge to eliminate single use plastic in India by 2022.





Six of the world's most outstanding environmental changemakers have been recognised with the Champions of the Earth Award, the UN's highest environmental honour.





"This years' laureates are recognised for a combination of bold, innovative, and tireless efforts to tackle some of the most urgent environmental issues of our times," the UN Environment Programme said.





French President Emmanuel Macron, President of France and Modi have been jointly recognised in the Policy Leadership category for their pioneering work in championing the International Solar Alliance and promoting new areas of levels of cooperation on environmental action, including Macron's work on the Global Pact for the Environment and Modi's unprecedented pledge to eliminate all single-use plastic in India by 2022.





Cochin International Airport has also been honoured this year with the award for Entrepreneurial Vision, for its leadership in the use of sustainable energy. -- PTI

