LIVE! 4 J&K cops kidnapped by terrorists

Write a comment

September 21, 2018

09:46 Rupee at 2-week high, gains 53 paise in early trade: Continuing its uptrend, the rupee firmed by another 53 paise to trade at over a two-week high of 71.84 against the US dollar in early trade Friday at the Interbank Foreign Exchange on increased selling of the American currency by exporters and banks.





Besides, the dollar's weakness against some currencies overseas on easing trade war concerns and a higher opening of the domestic equity market supported the rupee, forex dealers said.





On Wednesday, the rupee had gained 61 paise, notching up its best single-day gain since March 2017 to close at 72.37 against the US currency supported by heavy dollar selling by banks and weakness in the greenback in global markets.





Meanwhile, the benchmark BSE Sensex recovered by 231.40 points, or 0.62 per cent, to 37,352.62 in morning trade. -- PTI Continuing its uptrend, the rupee firmed by another 53 paise to trade at over a two-week high of 71.84 against the US dollar in early trade Friday at the Interbank Foreign Exchange on increased selling of the American currency by exporters and banks.Besides, the dollar's weakness against some currencies overseas on easing trade war concerns and a higher opening of the domestic equity market supported the rupee, forex dealers said.On Wednesday, the rupee had gained 61 paise, notching up its best single-day gain since March 2017 to close at 72.37 against the US currency supported by heavy dollar selling by banks and weakness in the greenback in global markets.Meanwhile, the benchmark BSE Sensex recovered by 231.40 points, or 0.62 per cent, to 37,352.62 in morning trade. -- PTI

09:20 Deputy IAF chief flies first Rafale made for India: Deputy Chief of Air Staff Air Marshal Raghunath Nambiar on Thursday flew the first Rafale fighter jet manufactured by Dassault Aviation for India.

Nambiar, who reached Paris four days ago, flew the aircraft in France to assess its efficacy.

He is in France to also assess the progress in the production of Rafale jets by Dassault Aviation.

Air Marshal Nambiar flew the first Rafale fighter jet manufactured by Dassault Aviation for India, the sources said.

The delivery of the jets -- capable of carrying a range of potent weapons and missiles -- is scheduled to begin from September next year. -- PTI

09:16 4 J&K cops kidnapped by terrorists : Three special police officers and one constable have been kidnapped by suspected terrorists from the Shopian in south Kashmir on Thursday night.

The terrorists have allegedly warned the policemen and asked them to resign, NDTV reports quoting police sources.

More details are awaited.

The kidnappings come just three weeks after three policemen and eight relatives of police personnel, who were kidnapped by terrorists in south Kashmir, were set free, after the Jammu and Kashmir police released around a dozen family members of terrorists.

09:04 Indigo bus catches fire, passengers rescued: A bus belonging to IndiGo Airlines caught fire on Thursday at the Chennai airport while ferrying passengers of a domestic in-bound evening flight, according to airport officials. No one was injured in the incident as the blaze was put out immediately by Fire and Rescue Services personnel, they said. The bus caught fire as it was nearing the arrival point with about 50 passengers on board. Since the blaze was doused immediately, preliminary assessment indicated not "much damage", either to the interiors or the exteriors of the bus, they added. The authorities are looking into the incident. -- PTI

08:18 India, Pak foreign ministers meeting in New York terrific news: US: The United States hailed India's acceptance of Pakistani proposal for talks between the foreign ministers on the sidelines of the ongoing annual United Nations General Assembly session in New York and termed it as a "terrific news". "We saw that (reports of meetings between Indian and Pak leaders). I think that's a terrific news for the Indians and Pakistanis to be able to sit down and have a conversation together," State Department Spokesperson Heather Nauert told reporters at her daily news conference. On Thursday, ministry of external affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar announced that India has agreed to a meeting between Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj and her Pakistani counterpart Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Pakistan's request. He, however, made it clear that it was not the resumption of the Indo-Pak dialogue. Nauert also welcomed the exchange of messages between Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "We saw the reports about the positive messages being exchanged between Prime Minister Khan and also Prime Minister Modi. And we hope that the conditions will be set for a good strong relationship, a good strong bilateral relationship in the future," she said The United States has traditionally welcomed any talks between India and Pakistan, the pace of which, it has noted, depends on the leadership of the two countries. "In general, the United States supports dialogue between India and Pakistan that can reduce tensions, and we understand and had frequent conversations with the Indian partners on the expectations that there would be demonstrable reduction in cross-border terrorism or infiltration that will help create the confidence for dialogue to take place," Alice Wells, Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs, had told reporters during a conference call last week. -- PTI

