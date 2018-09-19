LIVE! No proposal before me: Sitharaman on making Army lean

Write a comment

September 19, 2018

10:13 No proposal before me: Sitharaman on making Army lean : Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday said she has not received any proposal to downsize the Indian Army.





Sitharaman said a committee under the chairmanship of Lt Gen (Retd) DB Shekatkar recommended measures to enhance tooth-to-tail ratio. A high-level meeting between Army Chief General Bipin Rawat and the seven Army Commanders was held last week where the Army Chief was briefed on the progress of the four studies being conducted under the Military Secretary.





The studies include restructuring of Indian Army to make the force lean, agile and suitable for modern warfare.





"There is no such proposal in front of me to cut down or downsize Army. The tooth-to-tail ratio was discussed in the Shekatkar Committee report. The Army chief would be discussing the studies on how to make Army lean and a powerful machine," Sitharaman said.



10:05 Polling for zilla parishads, panchayat samitis underway in Punjab: Polling to the zilla parishads and panchayat samitis began in Punjab on Wednesday morning amid tight security arrangements.





09:57 Kerala nun rape: Bishop to appear before police today : Jalandhar Bishop Franco Mulakkal, accused of raping a nun, is expected to appear before the special investigation team of the Kerala Police today.

The accused bishop, who last week step aside from his post in the wake of rape allegations against him, will appear before Vaikom Deputy Superintendent of Police K Subhash for questioning in connection with the case.

The summons came as the protests by various Catholic Reform organisations and some nuns in Kochi seeking justice for the victim entered the fifth day Wednesday and a plea made before the Kerala high court seeking a CBI probe.

Yesterday, the 54-year-old clergyman filed an anticipatory bail application in the Kerala high court, claiming that the allegations against him were a "cooked up" story to "wreak vengeance". The nun had accused the senior catholic priest of sexually assaulting her repeatedly between 2014 and 2016. The bishop had, however, dismissed the allegations as "baseless and concocted," insisting she levelled those as the Catholic order had rejected her demand for favours. Mulakkal had on Saturday handed over the administrative charge of the Jalandhar Diocese to a senior priest.

09:07 JNUSU prez hits out at Sitharaman over her statement on university: Jawaharlal Nehru University students' union president N Sai Balaji hit out at Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for her statement alleging there are forces in the varsity which are "waging a war" against India and said she herself has not answered questions on Rafale deal. Sitharaman's comments came days after candidates backed by Left groups won all four key posts in the JNU students union elections and clashes took place between members of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh-backed Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad and the Left-affiliated All India Students Association. When asked about developments in the JNU, she had said, "There are forces which are waging a war against India and it is they who are also seen with elected representatives of students union. That makes me feel uneasy." "The kind of things which have happened in the last few years (in JNU) are not really encouraging at all. It is very different to have a party whose ideology you may not agree with. But the way in which they were probably got led by forces which are anti-India," she said. "They are waging a war against India, say pamphlets. Their brouchers say that. Such people leading the JNUSU or JNUSU members openly participating with such forces, you do not need to hesitate to say anti-India, therefore," Sitharaman said. The JNUSU president attacked the government, saying "The government wants the country to talk about the national versus anti-national debate. They want to divert attention from the real issues - the Rafale deal, the Jio university, unemployment." Sitharaman, who herself, is a product of the JNU, has not answered questions "why Ambani was helped in the Rafale deal". "They want to end public-funded education and encourage corporatisation while the common man talks about nationalism and anti-national elements," he added. On February 9, 2016, an event against Afzal Guru's hanging was held on the JNU campus during which "slogans against the country" were allegedly raised, propelling the varsity to the centre of a countrywide debate on nationalism. A JNU panel had in 2016 recommended rustication of Umar Khalid and two other students and imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on Kanhaiya Kumar, the then students' union president, in connection with the campus event. Kumar, Khalid and Anirban Bhattacharya were arrested in February 2016 on charges of sedition in connection with the controversial event and are out on bail. Their arrest had triggered widespread protests. -- PTI

08:34 Trump defends SC nominee, says no need for FBI probe: United States President Donald Trump on Tuesday strongly defended his Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh and said that there is no need for the Federal Bureua of Investigation to investigate the allegations of sexual assault against him. Kavanaugh's nomination plunged into chaos after Christine Blasey Ford told 'The Washington Post' that she was subjected to a sexual assault by the Supreme Court nominee in high school in the early 1980s. The Supreme Court nominee has rejected as "completely false" the sexual assault allegation, saying he was ready to testify before a Senate committee to "defend my integrity". Trump, during a joint media appearance with the visiting Polish President Andrzej Duda told reporters: "I don't think the FBI really should be involved, because they don't want to be involved. If they wanted to be I would certainly do that, but as you know they say this is not really their thing. But I think politically speaking, the senators will do a very good job. They really will". Responding to questions, Trump said he is looking to get the nomination of Kavanaugh done as quickly as possible. "He is a truly outstanding person. He's got an unblemished record. This is a terrible thing that took place, and it's frankly a terrible thing that this information wasn't given to us a long time ago, months ago, when they got it. "They could've done that, instead of waiting until everything was finished, and then all of a sudden spring it. But that's what the Democrats do. It's obstruction. It's resist. It's whatever you have to do," Trump alleged. Kavanaugh, 53, has denied the allegation. The White House has said that it stands by Kavanaugh. -- PTI

08:28 Congress to meet CAG today over Rafale row: Seeking to step up its attack on the Narendra Modi government over the Rafale deal, the Congress will raise the issue with the Comptroller and Auditor General today and demand a thorough probe into the matter, party sources said. They said top Congress leaders will meet the Comptroller and Auditor General Wednesday morning on the issue. The Congress has alleged corruption in the deal to buy 36 Rafale fighter jets from France's Dassault Aviation. It has alleged that the Modi government has caused a loss of over Rs 41,000 crore to the exchequer by paying a higher price for the aircraft than what was negotiated by the UPA. Earlier in the day, Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said the CAG and CVC are bounden by their constitutional duty to look at the entire deal and all its papers - whether or not somebody moves them. "The Congress Party at an appropriate time also intends to move an appropriate petition before CVC and CAG to expeditiously and quickly adhere to their constitutional duties," he said. The Congress has asked why the government was not setting up a joint parliamentary committee to probe the fighter jet deal. Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, however, rejected the demand saying all the details on it have already been placed before Parliament. -- PTI