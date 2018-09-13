LIVE! Oppn disunity? Cong unhappy over Maya blaming UPA for petrol hike

Write a comment

September 13, 2018

12:18 Oppn disunity? Cong unhappy over Maya blaming UPA for petrol hike: Bahujan Samaj Party president Mayawati's remarks holding the previous United Progressive Alliance government and the Bharatiya Janata Party equally responsible for the steep hike in fuel prices has ruffled many a feather in the Congress rank and file whose leaders feel it will once again raise a question mark on attempts at striking Opposition unity ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

The BSP chief's views on fuel price hike came a day after her party stayed away from the 'Bharat bandh' call given by the Congress on the issue.

"These remarks, at a time when the need for unity among Opposition parties is being felt clearly among all partners, could send a wrong signal both to the public and the ruling party which is already doubting our strength," a Congress insider said on Thursday requesting anonymity.

"Party workers are not happy with the BSP president's observations and they are very sceptical about her intentions," he said, adding the central party leadership surely needs to take note of it.

A senior Congress leader said her views on the topic needs to be viewed as her bargaining tactics for more seats in the Assembly polls in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

"By doing so, she is sort of trying to gain upper hand in negotiations for the assembly seats in these states...it is, however, for the Central leadership to understand that we should weigh our options and potential before entering into any alliance," he stressed.

"Although the foundation of the intricacies of the alliance for the Lok Sabha polls will be set much before in the Assembly polls in these states, the party needs to be clear that its negotiations on seat sharing should not be at the cost of the party and its workers as Congress is the stronger party in these states," he said.

Speaking on the fuel price hike, Mayawati has stated both the National Democratic Alliance and the UPA had disregarded the interest of the farmers and the poor.

The previous UPA regime had brought fuel out of government control and the ruling NDA continued with the policy, she had said, adding that after coming to power in 2014, the NDA had deregulated diesel, which had hurt the interest of the poor.

Mayawati's statement is largely being viewed in the political circles as a dent in Opposition unity against the BJP ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

She had also criticised incidents of violence in some states during the protest, saying her party had always desisted from such acts. -- PTI



11:27 Petrol reaches Rs 81/litre in Delhi, close to Rs 89/litre in Mumbai: Fuel prices once again witnessed a hike on Thursday, with petrol being sold at Rs 81 per litre and diesel at Rs 73.08 per litre in New Delhi.

The price of petrol has been increased by 13 paise per litre, while diesel saw a hike of 11 paise per litre, as compared to Tuesday's prices in New Delhi.

In Mumbai, petrol and diesel have touched a new high of Rs 88.39 and Rs 77.58 per litre respectively.

On Wednesday, fuel prices remained steady after breaching record levels continuously for over a week.

As per the Indian Oil Corporation, petrol was being sold at Rs 80.87 and diesel at Rs 72.97 per litre in the national capital on Tuesday, while in Mumbai, petrol and dieselwere being sold at Rs 88.26 and Rs 77.47 per litre respectively.

On Monday, the commuters in New Delhi paid Rs 80.73 to get a litre of petrol and for diesel Rs 72.83.

On Sunday, Delhites were charged Rs 80.50 for a litre of petrol while diesel was sold for Rs 72.61 per litre.

In Mumbai, the financial capital, people had to shell out Rs Rs 88.12 for a litre of petrol and Rs 77.32 for diesel per litre on Monday.

On Sunday, the petrol was bought for Rs 87.89 per litre while diesel Rs 77.09. -- ANI

10:59 PM Modi likely to review state of economy amid falling rupee and rising oil prices: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to hold a meeting to discuss the countrys economy this weekend, according to multiple reports on Wednesday thta triggered a sharp recovery in rupee, which has shed 12% of its value this year.

According to reports possible fiscal and monetary steps will be discussed at the meeting which will include the countrys top finance officials. Both cited sources who asked not to be named.

Finance minister Arun Jaitley, NITI Aayog vice-chairman Rajiv Kumar, Prime Ministers Economic Advisory Council chairman Bibek Debroy and finance secretary Hasmukh Adhia are among the officials who are likely to attend the meeting on Saturday, officials were quoted as saying.

Fiscal and monetary measures cannot be ruled out after the review meeting, nor a rate hike by the central bank, television channels said earlier in the day, prompting a recovery in rupee from record lows. Indeed, talk of an unscheduled increase in the rate (between two meetings of the Monetary Policy Committee) has been doing the rounds for a few days.

10:35 Kerala nun rape case: Police asks Jalandhar bishop to appear on Sept 19: Kerala Police issued summons to Jalandhar-based bishop Franco Mulakkal to appear for another round of questioning on September 19 in a case of rape against him and said that a decision on whether to arrest the priest will be taken post-questioning. A nun from the Missionaries of Jesus has alleged that Mulakkal had sexually assaulted her on multiple occasions over two years since May 2014, when he was in Kerala.

Mulakkal has accused the nun of lying and making up the case because I had ordered action against her. After a review meeting on Wednesday, Inspector General (Kochi range) Vijay Sakhare said a notice has been issued to the bishop to appear before the investigating officer Vaikom Deputy Superintendent of Police K Subhash, who is probing the case.

I-G Sakhare said, The decision on whether to arrest him would be taken after questioning. There are lot of discrepancies in the statements of the bishop and other witnesses, including the complainant. The contradictions have to be cleared. Sakhare said the police will submit a fresh affidavit in High Court on Thursday detailing the probe conducted so far. The High Court had, on Monday, sought an action-taken report.

09:30 Former India hockey captain Sardar Singh announces retirement: Former India hockey captain Sardar Singh decided to call time on his illustrious career, saying he had played enough in the last 12 years and now it's time for the youngsters to take over.

Sardar said he made the decision after a disappointing Asian Games where India failed to defend its title and returned with a bronze medal.

With age and speed not on his side, Sardar's performance in the Games came under the scanner.

"Yes, I have decided to retire from international hockey. I have played enough hockey in my career. 12 years is a long time. Now it's time for the future generation to take over," Sardar told .

"I took the decision after consultation with my family in Chandigarh, Hockey India and my friends. I think it's the right time to think about life beyond hockey," he added.

Interestingly, during the Asian Games in Jakarta, Sardar said he still has hockey left in him and desires to play one last Olympics in 2020 Tokyo.

09:21 6 shot, killed in 5 separate locations throughout Bakersfield, California: Six people have been shot and killed in five different places throughout Bakersfield.

One shooting happened in the area of the 8000 block of Di Miller Drive off Weedpatch Highway. Another happened at a residence. There are five different search warrants. Multiple others have been shot.

Police say there are at least 30 witnesses. A suspect has been "contained," police said.

No other information has been made available by police.

09:02 Controversy erupts over Nirupam's comment of 'illiterate' PM: Triggering a controversy, Mumbai Congress chief Sanjay Nirupam called Prime Minister Narendra Modi "illiterate", while criticising the state government's decision to screen a short film on the prime minister's life at schools in Maharashtra.

His comment drew sharp reaction from BJP leaders with the party's Maharashtra unit spokesperson Shaina NC calling Nirupam "mentally deranged."

"The decision to screen the film forcibly is wrong. Children should be kept away from politics. What will students learn from watching a film on an uneducated and illiterate person like (prime minister) Modi," the Congress leader told a news channel.

"Children and people do not know how many degrees the prime minister holds," he said.

Later, asked by reporters about his choice of words, Nirupam said the ruling party need not object to each and every word, and "in democracy the prime minister is not god".

Reacting to Nirupam's remarks, Shaina NC tweeted, "Yet another obnoxious comment by a mentally deranged @sanjaynirupam . May be he forgets that @narendramodi is elected by 125 cr Indians who aren't "unpad or gavar".@INCIndia is devoid of ideology and relevant questions. Sure citizens will give a befitting reply in 2019 (sic)."

08:37 Nawaz Sharif's brother arrives in London to get Kulsoom Nawaz's body: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Shehbaz Sharif reached London late on Wednesday to bring Begum Kulsoom Nawaz's body back to Pakistan, Geo News reported. Kulsoom Nawaz, the wife of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, passed away in London after a period of prolonged illness, at the age of 68.

According to the party sources, the funeral prayers of the former first lady will be offered at the Regent Park mosque on Thursday in London and her body will be flown to Lahore after the completion of legal formalities.

Upon reaching Pakistan, the funeral prayers of Kulsoom Nawaz will be offered on Friday at Sharif Medical City in Jati Umra at 5 pm on Friday, Geo News quoted a party spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb as saying.

On Tuesday, former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz were released from the Adiala Jail on parole to attend Kulsoom Nawaz's funeral. The Punjab government is also likely to extend their parole as the Sharif family has requested that a five-day release be given to them.

08:02 Reports of denying permission to Mamata to visit Chicago not true: MEA: The external affairs ministry dismissed reports that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was denied permission to visit Chicago to attend the world Hindu conference. Spokesperson of the ministry Raveesh Kumar said the government did not receive any request for clearance for her visit.

"We did not receive any request for clearance regarding the visit of Ms Mamata Banerjee to Chicago for the event. The reports about the denial of permission are, therefore, not true," he said in response to a question on the reports.

The West Bengal chief minister had on Tuesday said, "I wanted to go to Chicago... I could not go there because of an unholy conspiracy hatched by certain people. This incident has given me a lot of pain."

She had made the comment at a gathering in Belur Math, the global headquarters of the Ramakrishna Math and Mission, to mark 125th anniversary of Swami Vivekananda's historic speech at the Parliament of the World's Religions held in Chicago.