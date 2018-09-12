LIVE! SC extends house arrest of 5 arrested activists

Write a comment

September 12, 2018

13:29 Artificial anti-oxidant 100 times more potent: Study: A well-known artificial anti-oxidant, TEMPO, is up to 100 times more powerful than nature's best, and could help counteract everything from skin damage to Alzheimer's disease, a study has found.





Free radicals are highly reactive molecules that are naturally present in the body and are created during routine natural processes like breathing, according to researchers at the University of British Columbia in Canada.





"Free radicals are a natural part of human metabolism. But when our bodies have too many, like when we are exposed to UV radiation from the Sun, when we smoke, or even when we drink alcohol, it can be a problem," said Gino DiLabio, a professor at UBC.





"These extremely reactive molecules can damage cells or DNA and can contribute to many different diseases, like Alzheimer's, and some researchers think they may even be responsible for aging," DiLabio said. -- PTI

13:28 Reham Khan spills beans on 'abduction' of Sindhis : Reham Khan, the ex-wife of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, has revealed that the Pakistan government has been orchestrating forced abductions of the Sindhi social activist and nationalists.





In a video posted by Baloch Republican Party spokesman Sher Muhammad Bugti on Twitter, Khan spoke about the disappearances in Pakistan's Sindh province, saying, "The abduction of Sindhi social activists and Sindhi nationalists is a grave injustice. They should be treated as per the constitution and law of the state. The families of these disappeared people need closure as to whether they are alive or dead."





Showing a bunch of papers containing a list of missing persons, Khan emphasised how the forced abduction of people from Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has now spread to the Sindh region of the country, with a number of Sindhi activists going 'missing' without ever being found. -- ANI

13:22 English summer: Virat the batsman wins, Virat the captain loses: Virat Kohli the batsman exorcised the ghosts of a horrendous 2014 series but his captaincy left a lot to be desired in the just-concluded series against England which again turned out to be a case of ''what it could have been''. Kohli is, in fact, right when he says that barring Lord's Test, they were not totally outplayed but England played better cricket during key moments during the 1-4 loss.





The series was testimony that batsman Kohli is head and shoulders above his peers not just in India but in world cricket. The 593 runs, with two hundreds and two half centuries, and his battle of attrition with old nemesis Jimmy Anderson will remain stuff of legends.





Where Kohli erred was not realising that his teammates were not as prepared for testing English conditions as he was. The Indian team reduced the duration of its lone practice game against County Champions Essex, a move that was criticised by none other than Sunil Gavaskar.





Kohli, however, differed stating that practice matches are worth it only if there is a good opposition to compete against and pitches of Test quality. ''Kohli should understand that if he doesn't play for a month, he would still come out and score runs. But others need practice. And in practice games you won't get Test quality attacks. But the batsmen and bowlers in match situation add miles to their legs. It's better than taking throwdowns," Gavaskar had said. -- PTI

12:44 SC extends house arrest of 5 arrested activists: The Supreme Court on Wednesday extended the house arrest of five rights activists in the Koregaon-Bhima violence case till September 17.

It also adjourned the hearing on the plea of historian Romila Thapar and four others to September 17.

12:02 Sally Field recalls sexual abuse by stepfather : Two-time Academy Award-winner Sally Field has revealed that as a child, she was sexually abused by her stepfather. In an interview with The New York Times, about her new memoir, 'In Pieces', the 71-year-old spoke in detail about her troubled past.





Talking about the sexual abuse she faced at the hands of her stepfather, stuntman Jock "Jocko" Mahoney, Field recalled how he used to call her to his room until she was 14.





In her book, Field writes, "I felt both a child, helpless, and not a child. Powerful. This was power. And I owned it. But I wanted to be a child - and yet."





According to The Hollywood Reporter, she also writes, "It would have been so much easier if I'd only felt one thing, if Jocko had been nothing but cruel and frightening. But he wasn't. He could be magical, the Pied Piper with our family as his entranced followers."





11:41 Tata Motors stock slips 3% as JLR chief issues 'no-deal' Brexit warning: Shares of Tata Motors Wednesday slipped as much as three per cent in morning trade on bourses after the Jaguar Land Rover issued a warning to the UK government of massive losses if Britain was to leave the European Union.





JLR CEO Ralf Speth, who was speaking at the Zero Emission Vehicle Summit in Birmingham, Tuesday said that fears of a so-called "no-deal" Brexit and lack of clarity over Britain's post-Brexit plans threatens the UK-based luxury carmaker's entire operational set up. -- PTI

11:26 Court grants bail to former IAF chief S P Tyagi, others in chopper case: A Delhi court Wednesday granted bail to former Air Force Chief S P Tyagi and others in a money laundering case related to the AgustaWestland VVIP chopper scam. Special judge Arvind Kumar granted bail to Tyagi and his cousins involved in the case and asked them to furnish a bail bond of Rs 1 lakh with one surety of the like amount.





The bail was granted after they appeared before the court in pursuance to summons issued against them. The court had on July 24 summoned former AgustaWestland and Finmeccanica directors Giuseppe Orsi and Bruno Spagnolini, Tyagi and others as accused in the case.





11:02 5.5 earthquake in Assam, parts of north-east India : Earthquake measuring 5.5 on the Richter scale rocks Kokrajhar in Assam. Strong tremors were felt across northeast India and in West Bengal as well. It was not immediately known where the epicentre of the earthquake was but reports indicate it was in Assam. Tremors were felt in parts of Bangladesh as well.





Light tremors were felt in Jammu and Kashmir as well as in Haryana last night. An earthquake of magnitude 3.1 occurred at 5.43 am in Jhajjar, Haryana.





Image: Residents of Kokrajhar in Assam come out on to the streets after a 5.5 earthquake rocked the town. Pic: ANI

10:48 India's neighbours not sitting idle: IAF chief on threat perceptions : No country in the world is facing the kind of grave threat that India is confronted with, Air Chief Marshal B S Dhanoa said Wednesday. He said intentions of adversaries can change overnight and the Air Force needs to match their force level. The air chief also said that India's neighbours are not sitting idle and countries like China are modernising its air force significantly.





10:45 Suspected militants open fire on police personnel on J&K highway: Suspected militants opened fire on police personnel on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway on Wednesday, an official said. No casualties have been reported in the incident that took place on the outskirts of Jammu city. Police personnel, posted at a check post on the highway, signalled a truck to stop, but it sped away.





10:38 Rafale: PM compromised national security, say ex-BJP ministers: Former BJP leaders Yashwant Sinha and Arun Shourie along with advocate-activist Prashant Bhushan on Tuesday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of violating the Defence Procurement Procedures while finalising the high-profile Rafale deal.





Alleging Prime Narendra Modi's "personal culpability" in the Rafale jet purchases, the trio asserted that the former bypassed every rule of defence procurement and "compromised national security".





"National security has been compromised by the Prime Minister and every rule of the defence procurement was flouted to unilaterally reduce the number of planes from 126 to 36. As per DPP, only the service headquarters can decide on the numbers," said Shourie, while addressing a press conference.



Shourie said that in just two days Prime Minister Modi "completely overturned" a process that was in progress for years, while adding that the latter had "absolutely no authority to do so."





He further alleged that the Central government had "spun a web of lies to protect Prime Minister's culpability in the connection". -- ANI

10:02 Sensex, Nifty back in green: The BSE benchmark Sensex recovered by over 100 points and the NSE Nifty reclaimed the 11,300-mark in opening trade Wednesday following fresh purchases made by domestic investors ahead of key macroeconomic data to be released later in the day.





However, a weakening trend on other Asian bourses on worries over lingering trade conflict between the US and China forced investors to adopt a cautious approach.





The 30-share Sensex was up 133.29 points, or 0.35 per cent, at 37,546.42 with sectoral indices led by FMCG, power, IT, teck, infrastructure and PSU stocks trading in the positive zone.





The gauge had plunged 976.69 points in the previous two sessions as global trade war tensions rattled investor sentiment. Also, the NSE Nifty was trading higher by 52.60 points, or 0.46 per cent, at 11,340.10. -- PTI

09:45 Sushma Swaraj condoles Kulsoom Nawaz's demise: External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj expressed her condolences over the demise of Kulsoom Nawaz, the wife of former Pakistan prime minister Nawaz Sharif, who passed away on Tuesday after complications arising from cancer.

Swaraj tweeted, "I am sorry to know about the sad demise of Mrs Kulsoom Nawaz. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family. May her soul rest in peace."

Kulsoom was admitted to London's Harley Street Clinic for cancer treatment in June and her health deteriorated on Monday night. She was placed on life support earlier in the day.

-- ANI

09:25 Rupee opens at new lifetime low of 72.87 against US dollar: The rupee hit a fresh low of 72.87, as it fell 18 paise against the US dollar.

On Tuesday, the rupee touched a fresh lifetime low of 72.75, before settling at 72.70, an all-time closing low.

08:47 Trump's 'thoughtless' tweet on 17th anniversary of 9/11 upsets Americans: This Tuesday marked the 11th anniversary of the deadly September 11 attacks in the US. Early in the morning of September 11, 2001, four aircraft hijacked by 19 terrorists rammed into the north and south towers of the iconic World Trade Centre in New York. The fourth plane hit Pentagon, just outside Washington, DC and the fourth crashed in a field in Pennsylvania.

The event remembered by Americans as well as the world as a grave tragedy, the deadliest attack on foreign soil ever and since. Each year, the day is marked by a sea of condolences by world leaders and influencers and by the astute people of the US who remember it as a black day of commemorating the victims and reflecting on the past and future.

However, this year is the year of the Donald.

On the 17th anniversary of the grim day, this is what the US President tweeted:

"17 years since September 11th!"

The bare minimum tweet from the US President on a day that bears so much emotional baggage for most Americans instantly drew flak on Twitter with many attacking the POTUS's insensitivity.

Image: US President Donald Trump gestures after arriving in Johnstown to take part in the 17th annual September 11 observance at the Flight 93 National Memorial in Somerset County, Pennsylvania. Photograph: Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

08:08 Jammu-Kashmir local body elections may be deferred to January: Jammu-Kashmir local body elections may be deferred to January after local parties National Conference and Peoples Democratic Party boycotted the polls.

The People's Democratic Party and the National Conference announced its decision to stay away from the polls.

Speaking about her party's decision, former J-K CM Mehbooba Mufti said they will not contest the polls as the prevailing situation was not favourable.

"We will go to any extent to protect Article 35A," said Mufti at a press conference in Srinagar.

She said the people of the state have "sacrificed a lot" and no one can fiddle with the validity of Article 35 A.

Earlier, the National Conference announced that it will not contest the panchayat polls and even the 2019 elections "until and unless the Government of India and the state government clear their position on Article 35 A and takes effective steps to protect Article 35 A in and outside the court".

Article 35A, which gives special rights to people in the state and bars outsiders from owning immovable property, has been challenged in the Supreme Court.

The apex court had on August 31 deferred the hearing on a bunch of petitions challenging Article 35A of the Constitution, as the Centre urged the court to take up the matter after panchayat elections in the state. Jammu-Kashmir local body elections may be deferred to January after local parties National Conference and Peoples Democratic Party boycotted the polls.