LIVE! Lalu depressed, say doctors

Write a comment

September 11, 2018

11:07 AAI shelves water aerodrome project in Chilika Lake: The Airports Authority of India has dropped the proposed water aerodrome project at Chilika Lake in Odisha, according to senior official, Susanta Nanda, Chief Executive of the Chilika Development Authority. This means the AAI has cancelled the seaplane project in the lake which, if implemented, would have negatively impacted the ecosystem and the surrounding human population at the world's second largest brackish water lake. The AAI has decided to shelve the project following stiff opposition from environmentalists. -- PTI The Airports Authority of India has dropped the proposed water aerodrome project at Chilika Lake in Odisha, according to senior official, Susanta Nanda, Chief Executive of the Chilika Development Authority. This means the AAI has cancelled the seaplane project in the lake which, if implemented, would have negatively impacted the ecosystem and the surrounding human population at the world's second largest brackish water lake. The AAI has decided to shelve the project following stiff opposition from environmentalists. -- PTI

10:48 Mamata pens lyrics of Durga puja theme song: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has composed the theme song for a popular Durga puja in Kolkata this year. Banerjee said on Monday at a function with organisers of Durga puja committees that the lyrics aimed to bring back the spirit of 'agomoni' (traditional Bengali songs invoking the goddess) songs in theme music once again. "I had been asked by Arup (Banerjee's cabinet minister Arup Biswas) to compose the theme song for his Durga puja (Suruchi Sangha) and I decided to retain the spirit of Agomoni songs like 'Ja Devi Sarbabhuteshu' in my lyrics. Hope it will be liked by everyone," she said. Popular singer and West Bengal Minister of State for Culture Indranil Sen has lent voice to the lyrics. -- PTI West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has composed the theme song for a popular Durga puja in Kolkata this year. Banerjee said on Monday at a function with organisers of Durga puja committees that the lyrics aimed to bring back the spirit of 'agomoni' (traditional Bengali songs invoking the goddess) songs in theme music once again. "I had been asked by Arup (Banerjee's cabinet minister Arup Biswas) to compose the theme song for his Durga puja (Suruchi Sangha) and I decided to retain the spirit of Agomoni songs like 'Ja Devi Sarbabhuteshu' in my lyrics. Hope it will be liked by everyone," she said. Popular singer and West Bengal Minister of State for Culture Indranil Sen has lent voice to the lyrics. -- PTI

10:43 Meet Maya, the Queen of Love: "Often people react, saying, 'OMG! You are gay.' They feel I'll convert them," says Alex, who has never let rejection spiral into a full-blown pity party.





"They thought of me as their 'bro' or someone who'd hit on them. I actually have to clarify that I'm not into them," he says with a laugh."People think that gay men are sexually starved and will grab any man who walks in. They feel we are diseased."





Alex Mathew, who holds a day job and performs as a drag queen at night, speaks to Anita Aikara/Rediff.com in the aftermath of the Supreme Court of India's landmark verdict decriminalising homosexuality.



"Often people react, saying, 'OMG! You are gay.' They feel I'll convert them," says Alex, who has never let rejection spiral into a full-blown pity party."They thought of me as their 'bro' or someone who'd hit on them. I actually have to clarify that I'm not into them," he says with a laugh."People think that gay men are sexually starved and will grab any man who walks in. They feel we are diseased."Alex Mathew, who holds a day job and performs as a drag queen at night, speaks to Anita Aikara/Rediff.com in the aftermath of the Supreme Court of India's landmark verdict decriminalising homosexuality. Do read

10:33 Eight lakh people commit suicide every year: WHO: Nearly 800,000 people commit suicide every year in the world, the second leading cause of death amongst people aged 15-29 in 2016, according to the WHO. A toolkit to help communities prevent suicides was released by the World Health Organization and the Mental Health Commission of Canada on the World Suicide Prevention Day on Monday.





Suicides happen in all the countries and regions, whether rich or poor. However, most of them occur in low and middle-income countries, which accounted for almost four-fifths of the global suicides in 2016, the document said.





"Suicides take a high toll. Over 800,000 people die by suicide every year

and it is the second leading cause of death in 15-29-year-olds," it said.





There are indications that for each adult who dies of suicide there may be more than 20 others attempting suicide, it warned.





"The impact on families, friends and communities is devastating and far-reaching, even long after persons dear to them have taken their own lives," the document said. It is estimated that the method used for 20 per cent of the global suicides is self-poisoning, most of which occur in rural agricultural areas in low- and middle-income countries. Other common methods of suicide are hanging and firearms, the UN agencies said. In high-income countries, there is a well-established link between suicide and mental health issues such as depression and alcohol use disorders, but many suicides take place on an impulse during moments of crisis.





The toolkit outlines ways to prevent this serious public health problem, one of which is knowledge of the most commonly used methods and restrictions of access to these methods.





Other examples include policies to limit alcohol and drug abuse, effective mental health care, and follow-up care for attempted suicide cases. The document explains that, as well as the health sector, many sectors of society need to be involved in preventing suicide, including education, labour, agriculture and the media. -- PTI





Image: Actress Jiah Khan allegedly committed suicide in 2013.

Nearly 800,000 people commit suicide every year in the world, the second leading cause of death amongst people aged 15-29 in 2016, according to the WHO. A toolkit to help communities prevent suicides was released by the World Health Organization and the Mental Health Commission of Canada on the World Suicide Prevention Day on Monday.Suicides happen in all the countries and regions, whether rich or poor. However, most of them occur in low and middle-income countries, which accounted for almost four-fifths of the global suicides in 2016, the document said."Suicides take a high toll. Over 800,000 people die by suicide every yearand it is the second leading cause of death in 15-29-year-olds," it said.There are indications that for each adult who dies of suicide there may be more than 20 others attempting suicide, it warned."The impact on families, friends and communities is devastating and far-reaching, even long after persons dear to them have taken their own lives," the document said. It is estimated that the method used for 20 per cent of the global suicides is self-poisoning, most of which occur in rural agricultural areas in low- and middle-income countries. Other common methods of suicide are hanging and firearms, the UN agencies said. In high-income countries, there is a well-established link between suicide and mental health issues such as depression and alcohol use disorders, but many suicides take place on an impulse during moments of crisis.The toolkit outlines ways to prevent this serious public health problem, one of which is knowledge of the most commonly used methods and restrictions of access to these methods.Other examples include policies to limit alcohol and drug abuse, effective mental health care, and follow-up care for attempted suicide cases. The document explains that, as well as the health sector, many sectors of society need to be involved in preventing suicide, including education, labour, agriculture and the media. -- PTIImage: Actress Jiah Khan allegedly committed suicide in 2013.

10:21 Lalu depressed, say doctors : RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav is suffering from depression, director of the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences R K Shrivastava said Monday.





Doctors attending the former Bihar CM at RIMS have mentioned this in their report, Shrivastava told PTI, adding that depression was also mentioned in the medical discharge slip from AIIMS.





Asked about reports that a psychiatrist may look into Prasad's condition, Shrivastava said there is no update as of now.Some media reports have attributed Lalu's deteriorating health to corruption cases affecting his family and also reports of political one-upmanship between his two sons.





On Wednesday last, Prasad was shifted to the paying ward of the hospital after RIMS accepted his prayer that cited poor hygiene, mosquito menace and bark of dogs as perilous to his health.





Prasad, convicted in the fodder scam, was shifted to the 100-bed paying ward, Shrivastava had said. The RJD supremo will have to pay Rs 1,000 per day at the present ward. Shrivastava said the change was done after permission was obtained from the jail superintendent.





After spending a few months out of jail, the RJD supremo surrendered before a CBI court in Ranchi on August 30, upon the expiry of the provisional bail granted to him by the Jharkhand High Court for medical treatment. -- PTI

RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav is suffering from depression, director of the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences R K Shrivastava said Monday.Doctors attending the former Bihar CM at RIMS have mentioned this in their report, Shrivastava told PTI, adding that depression was also mentioned in the medical discharge slip from AIIMS.Asked about reports that a psychiatrist may look into Prasad's condition, Shrivastava said there is no update as of now.Some media reports have attributed Lalu's deteriorating health to corruption cases affecting his family and also reports of political one-upmanship between his two sons.On Wednesday last, Prasad was shifted to the paying ward of the hospital after RIMS accepted his prayer that cited poor hygiene, mosquito menace and bark of dogs as perilous to his health.Prasad, convicted in the fodder scam, was shifted to the 100-bed paying ward, Shrivastava had said. The RJD supremo will have to pay Rs 1,000 per day at the present ward. Shrivastava said the change was done after permission was obtained from the jail superintendent.After spending a few months out of jail, the RJD supremo surrendered before a CBI court in Ranchi on August 30, upon the expiry of the provisional bail granted to him by the Jharkhand High Court for medical treatment. -- PTI

10:12 No bridge for 5 years, students risk life and limb to reach school : Risking their lives, students in Damoh district of Madhya Pradesh have to cross a rivulet to reach their school as the bridge is under construction for five years now.





Students travel around two kilometres every day to reach school and the absence of a bridge or an alternate way poses a difficulty to students. "We can't reach school during heavy rains. We want the bridge to be constructed soon," said the students.





A number of students have suffered injuries since there is no safe passage available to reach school. The teachers in the school stated that during rains the students are unable to cross the rivulet and sometimes end up getting hurt on the way.





The students' return home is stalled when there is a heavy downpour, said the teachers. Block Education Officer, BS Rajput has claimed that the negligence of the contractor is the reason for the delay in the construction of the bridge. -- ANI Risking their lives, students in Damoh district of Madhya Pradesh have to cross a rivulet to reach their school as the bridge is under construction for five years now.Students travel around two kilometres every day to reach school and the absence of a bridge or an alternate way poses a difficulty to students. "We can't reach school during heavy rains. We want the bridge to be constructed soon," said the students.A number of students have suffered injuries since there is no safe passage available to reach school. The teachers in the school stated that during rains the students are unable to cross the rivulet and sometimes end up getting hurt on the way.The students' return home is stalled when there is a heavy downpour, said the teachers. Block Education Officer, BS Rajput has claimed that the negligence of the contractor is the reason for the delay in the construction of the bridge. -- ANI

10:07 Dharamshala: Parents crawl to protest children's accident: Parents of 26 students, who died after their school bus fell into a deep gorge in Kangra's Nurpur, crawled at the office of District administration in Dharamshala as a mark of protest on Monday. They demanded CBI enquiry into the accident that killed their children on April 9.





The parents protested to show their dissatisfaction over the investigation report of the accident prepared by Additional District Magistrate Kangra.





Expressing her dissatisfaction with the report, Beena Pathania, one of the victim's grandmother said, "We came here to demand justice for our children. We are demanding CBI inquiry as the administration has tried to hide the things. There are three to four departments involved in this case and CBI can reveal the things. We want strict punishment for the persons responsible for this accident."





Naresh Singh, another victim's father said, "The ADM told us yesterday that all reports were based on facts but he didn't say anything about retaining wall or the truck. We are not happy with this report." -- ANI Parents of 26 students, who died after their school bus fell into a deep gorge in Kangra's Nurpur, crawled at the office of District administration in Dharamshala as a mark of protest on Monday. They demanded CBI enquiry into the accident that killed their children on April 9.The parents protested to show their dissatisfaction over the investigation report of the accident prepared by Additional District Magistrate Kangra.Expressing her dissatisfaction with the report, Beena Pathania, one of the victim's grandmother said, "We came here to demand justice for our children. We are demanding CBI inquiry as the administration has tried to hide the things. There are three to four departments involved in this case and CBI can reveal the things. We want strict punishment for the persons responsible for this accident."Naresh Singh, another victim's father said, "The ADM told us yesterday that all reports were based on facts but he didn't say anything about retaining wall or the truck. We are not happy with this report." -- ANI

10:03 Wanted: 12 staff to help Indian billionaire's daughter study in UK varsity: An unnamed Indian billionaire's daughter has been dubbed the "poshest" student in the UK after it was claimed that her family is hiring 12 staff members to help her during her studies at a Scottish university.





The first-year student at the University of St Andrew on the east coast of Scotland will have a house manager, three housekeepers, a gardener, a lady's maid and a butler on hand to help her, along with three footmen, a private chef and chauffeur, 'The Sun' newspaper reported.





They will be employed at the family's new luxurious mansion, bought so that the daughter won't have to stay in general student accommodation during the four years she spends studying at the leading Scottish university.





An advert was placed a few months ago looking for "an outgoing, cheerful" maid with an energetic personality to work within the household. According to the advert, the maid would be in charge of "waking principal up, liaising with other staff regarding routine and schedule (and) assisting with grooming."





The staff will also be responsible for wardrobe management and personal shopping, the job requirement posted by recruitment agency Silver Swan said.





The butler will be in charge of the student's staff, who will be expected to open doors for her whenever possible, and footmen will serve meals, lay the table and clean.





The "ultra high net worth (UHNW) family' are described as very formal who want experienced staff, the advert notes in reference to the various roles on offer, which are said to pay around 30,000 pounds a year. -- PTI An unnamed Indian billionaire's daughter has been dubbed the "poshest" student in the UK after it was claimed that her family is hiring 12 staff members to help her during her studies at a Scottish university.The first-year student at the University of St Andrew on the east coast of Scotland will have a house manager, three housekeepers, a gardener, a lady's maid and a butler on hand to help her, along with three footmen, a private chef and chauffeur, 'The Sun' newspaper reported.They will be employed at the family's new luxurious mansion, bought so that the daughter won't have to stay in general student accommodation during the four years she spends studying at the leading Scottish university.An advert was placed a few months ago looking for "an outgoing, cheerful" maid with an energetic personality to work within the household. According to the advert, the maid would be in charge of "waking principal up, liaising with other staff regarding routine and schedule (and) assisting with grooming."The staff will also be responsible for wardrobe management and personal shopping, the job requirement posted by recruitment agency Silver Swan said.The butler will be in charge of the student's staff, who will be expected to open doors for her whenever possible, and footmen will serve meals, lay the table and clean.The "ultra high net worth (UHNW) family' are described as very formal who want experienced staff, the advert notes in reference to the various roles on offer, which are said to pay around 30,000 pounds a year. -- PTI

09:48 Fuel prices rise again; no relief in sight: Fuel prices continued its northward march on Tuesday with petrol being sold at Rs 80.87 and diesel at Rs 72.97 per litre in the national capital.

Both the petrol and diesel prices saw hike of 14 paise per litre in Delhi.

Meanwhile, in Mumbai, petrol and diesel have touched a new high of Rs 88.26 and Rs 77.47 per litre respectively.

The Congress party along with other Opposition parties on Monday had called a nationwide strike across the country to protest against the rising prices of petrol and diesel and the falling value of the rupee against the US dollar.

As many as 21 opposition parties, both regional and national, extended their support to the countrywide strike. -- ANI

Photograph: Swapan Mahapatra/PTI Photo

09:00 Talks underway for second Trump-Kim meeting: US: The White House has said talks are underway with North Korea over the possibility of a second summit between United States President Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un after the North Korean leader sent a "very warm" letter. The first meeting was held in Singapore in June. "President has received the letter from Kim Jong-un. It was a very warm, very positive letter. We won't release the full letter unless the North Korean leader agrees that we should," White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders told reporters at her daily news conference on Monday. "The primary purpose of the letter was to request and look to schedule another meeting with the president, which we are open to and are already in the process of coordinating that," she said. Sanders said the recent parade in North Korea, for once, was not about their nuclear arsenal.

The president has achieved tremendous success with his policies so far. And the letter was further evidence of progress in that relationship, she said. "A number of things that have taken place: The remains have come back; the hostages have returned; there's been no testing of missiles or nuclear material; and of course, the historic summit between the two leaders. And this letter is just further indication of the progress that we hope to continue to make, Sanders said. She said the White House wants the meeting to take place. "The letter from Kim Jong Un to the president certainly showed a commitment to continuing conversations, continuing to work on the progress that they have had since their meeting just a few months ago. And also, a continued commitment to focus on denuclearization of the Peninsula," Sanders said. -- PTI

08:51 Class 11 girl commits suicide for reservation to Maratha : A 17-year-old student allegedly committed suicide in Maharashtra's Ahmednagar district on Monday, demanding reservation to the Maratha community, police said. Kishori Baban Kakade, a Class 11 student of Radhabai Kale women's college, was found hanging from a ceiling fan in a hostel room at 3 pm, superintendent of police Ranjan Kumar Sharma told PTI. Kishori left a note where she has mentioned that she was committing suicide for reservation to the Maratha caste. She mentioned that she had secured 89 per cent marks in her Class 10 exams this year, but was unable to get admission to the science stream in the 11th standard, Sharma said. Her father, who is a farmer, has paid Rs 8,000 fees for admission in non-grant basis division, which was burdening her poor family. At the same time, the girls from reserved categories got the admission in grantable division for Rs 1,000 when they had an average of 76 per cent marks, the SP said quoting the letter. Kishori alleged in her letter that she had faced this discrimination because she belonged to the Maratha caste, which has not yet received any reservation in education, the officer said. She expressed hope that her sacrifice would boost the movement for reservation in Maratha community, he added. Various Maratha organisations have condemned the state government for Kishori's suicide. -- PTI

08:48 White House labels Woodward book 'reckless', doesn't rule out possibility of lawsuit: The White House on Monday said that the latest book by renowned journalist Bob Woodward is "reckless" and makes "outrageous" claims which have been refuted by the top US administration officials. The White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders also did not rule out a lawsuit against Woodward who in his latest book "Fear: Trump in the White House" has portrayed a dysfunctional Trump Administration. "I'll certainly keep you posted on that," Sanders said when asked if President Donald Trump is considering filing a lawsuit against Woodward. "We've been extremely clear from the beginning. Many of the book's sources have already spoken out to refute. A couple of them: Chief of Staff John Kelly aggressively pushed back in this. (Defence Secretary) General (rtd James) Mattis aggressively pushing back in the claims. John Dowd also pushing back against the things that are attributed to him, she said. She said a number of people have come out and said that Woodward never even reached out to corroborate statements that were attributed to them, "which seems incredibly reckless for a book to make such outrageous claims, to not even take the time to get a 10-dollar fact-checker to call around and verify that some of these quotes happened. "When no effort was made, it seems like a very careless and reckless way to write a book," Sanders said in response to a question. -- PTI

08:18 2 terrorists gunned down in encounter in Handwara, search op underway: Two terrorists were killed during an encounter between terrorists and security forces at Guloora area of Handwara in Jammu and Kashmir today.

A cordon and search operation has been launched in the area.

More details are awaited.