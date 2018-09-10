LIVE! It's an attempt to spread rumours: BJP@Bharat bandh

Write a comment

September 10, 2018

11:38 It's an attempt to spread rumours: BJP@Bharat bandh: The BJP Monday dubbed the 'Bharat Bandh' call given by the Congress and several other parties as an attempt to spread rumour and confusion among the masses and said people will "puncture the grand alliance balloon" floated by the main opposition party.





Union minister and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi took on the Congress, saying it has been a "history-sheeter" on the issue of price rise whenever it was in power and is now shedding crocodile tears.





Accusing the opposition party of tying to create a "negative atmosphere" in the country since Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to power in May 2014, he wondered if some "invisible hand" gave "supari" (contract) to destroy the progress India has made.





"The Congress is a cruise of corruption and whichever party joins it will sink with it," he said, adding this is the reason several opposition parties have kept away from the 'Bharat Bandh' call given by the opposition party.





"When Prime Minister Narendra Modi took over in May 2014 inflation hovered around 11 per cent and he has now brought it down to around four per cent with his policies and honest work," Naqvi said, expressing the hope that it will come down further.





The Congress and several parties have given a call for 'Bharat Bandh' to protest the rise in the prices of petrol and diesel. "Through violence and anarchy it is trying to spread rumour and confusion among the masses," Naqvi said. -- PTI







Image: In Delhi, Congress party workers take to the streets to protest rising fuel prices.

11:08 Bharat bandh: Strong-arm tactics in Mumbai : Newton's 6th law: The success of a bandh is directly proportional to the intensity of enforcement. MNS workers in Mumbai forcibly shut down shops and establishments at Bharatmata Junction Naka, Parel. Newton's 6th law: The success of a bandh is directly proportional to the intensity of enforcement. MNS workers in Mumbai forcibly shut down shops and establishments at Bharatmata Junction Naka, Parel.

11:06 Time to change this govt will come soon: Manmohan Singh@Bharat bandh : Speaking at Jantar Mantar at the site of the protests over the rise in fuel prices, former prime minister Manmohan Singh said the Modi government has done a number of things that were not in the interest of the nation and has now crossed all limits. "The time to change this government will come soon," Dr Singh said.





Leaders of various opposition parties led by Congress president Rahul Gandhi kickstarted Monday's country-wide protest against rising fuel prices from Rajghat as part of the 'Bharat Bandh' call given by the party. Singh also urged opposition parties to shed their differences and unite to save democracy in the country.

10:49 Again in Patna, Loktantrik Janata Dal workers carry a motorbike on their shoulders to protest against fuel price hike. Again in Patna, Loktantrik Janata Dal workers carry a motorbike on their shoulders to protest against fuel price hike.

10:48 Bharat bandh: Vandalism in Patna : Jan Adhikar Party workers vandalise vehicles during the Bharat Bandh protests in Patna against fuel price hike. Jan Adhikar Party workers vandalise vehicles during the Bharat Bandh protests in Patna against fuel price hike.

10:46 Rahul leads opposition bandh against fuel price hike : If you've just joined us, here's an update of the big story today.





Leaders of various opposition parties led by Congress president Rahul Gandhi kick-started Monday with the country-wide protest against rising fuel prices from Rajghat. Gandhi, soon after his return from the Kailash Mansarovar, reached Rajghat and paid his tributes to Mahatma Gandhi. The Bharat bandh began after Gandhi offered holy water from the pilgrimage there.





Then the Congress president, accompanied by AICC general secretary Ashok Gehlot, senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad and other opposition leaders, started the march towards the Ramlila Maidan. Chief of Loktantrik Janata Dal party Sharad Yadav, Congress general secretary Ambika Soni and senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel also joined the march.





Azad said people across the country were joining hands to protest againt the rising prices of petrol and diesel. "In Delhi too we are getting together under one platform and are starting our protest from Rajghat," he said.





Twenty-one opposition parties are supporting the Bharat bandh, besides a number of chambers of commerce and traders' associations. The party has demanded that petrol and diesel should be brought under the GST, by which oil prices could drop by about Rs 15 to Rs 18. Petrol and diesel prices set new records Sunday.





Image: Congress president Rahul Gandhi with former PM Dr Manmohan Singh at the protest site at Jantar Mantar in Delhi.

10:37 Bharat bandh: What's happening around the country : Delhi: Sonia Gandhi and former prime minister Manmohan Singh join Congress-led opposition parties supported bandh protest against fuel price hike. Also in the image is (from L to R) NCP chief Sharad Pawar, Congress president Rahul Gandhi and LJD's Sharad Yadav. Rahul cut short his Kailash Mansarovar yatra to participate in the Bharat bandh today called by the Congress and supported by 21 opposition parties to protest rising fuel prices.



Fuel prices continued its northward march on Monday with petrol and diesel being sold at Rs 80.73 and Rs 72.83 per litre in the national capital. The petrol and diesel prices saw a hike of 23 and 22 paise per litre respectively in Delhi. On the other hand, Mumbai is affected most with the hike as petrol and diesel are being sold at Rs 88.12 and Rs 77.32 per litre.





In Mumbai: Services on the city's lifeline, the suburban trains, were crippled in Andheri today with Congress workers staging a rail roko.





In Odisha, Congress workers blocked a train at Sambalpur while protesting along with other opposition parties in the morning.





Karnataka: Bus services of North Eastern Karnataka Road Transport Corporation are not operational today due to the 'Bharat Bandh'.

The Karnataka government has declared a public holiday today for schools and colleges in Bengaluru as a precautionary.





In Telangana also, Congress workers are holding protests in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district's Bhongir and Musheerabad bus depot in Hyderabad, against the fuel price hike.





The East Coast Railway Zone has cancelled 12 trains including the Bhubaneswar-Howrah Jan Shatabdi Express and Bhubaneswar-Visakhapatnam Inter City Express.





Security was heightened in various parts of Pune in view of the Bharat Bandh announced by the Congress Party against the hike in prices of petrol and diesel under the present dispensation. MNS workers have vandalised a city bus.











Commissioner Of Police, Pune City, Dr Venkatesham K. told ANI, "One SPRF company and 6000 police officials have been deployed in the city to prevent any unlawful action. Whoever tries to forcefully close the market will need to face the action by Pune Police."





He also took to his Twitter handle to inform about the extra deployment of forces across the city. He also wrote that firm action will be taken against miscreants who disobey the law.





20 other political parties, including the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and the Samajwadi Party (SP), have extended their support to the Congress party against the fuel price hike.





In the wake of the same, the Mumbai Police served a notice to Maharashtra Navnirman Sena party (MNS) under section 149, which states that in case of any law and order situation in Mumbai, the party will be held responsible for the same.





10:34 AAP joins Congress-led Bharat bandh: AAP has joined the opposition-led bandh.





Senior Aam Aadmi Party leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh and Rajya Sabha MP Manoj Jha were present at the protest at Jantar Mantar along with other opposition leaders.





Senior party leader Dilip Pandey said unrest against the Narendra Modi-led government is growing and the opposition cannot remain silent to the plight of common man affected by issues like fuel price hike, corruption and unemployment.





10:26 Rail roko at Andheri station : Mumbai: Congress workers stage a rail roko at Andheri railway station against the fuel price hike. That's Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam in the picture. Mumbai: Congress workers stage a rail roko at Andheri railway station against the fuel price hike. That's Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam in the picture.

09:51 Rupee hits lifetime low of 72.18 : The rupee on Monday slumped to a fresh record low of 72.18 by falling 45 paise against the US dollar on strong demand for the US currency from importers as the greenback strengthened against other currencies overseas on upbeat jobs data.





At the Interbank Foreign Exchange (Forex) market, the local currency opened at record low of 72.15 a dollar from its previous close of 71.73 and slipped to hit a fresh low of 72.18, down by 45 paise. It had breached its previous record low of 72.11 hit on September 6.





Forex dealers said besides strong demand for the American currency, buying by importers, mainly oil refiners in view of surging crude oil prices and capital outflows, weighed on the domestic currency.





Furthermore, the dollar strength against its rival currencies overseas amid fears of a possible escalation in the US-China trade conflict too put pressure on the rupee, they said. The rupee on Friday staged a turnaround to close higher by 26 paise at 71.73 after heavy intervention by the Reserve Bank of India. Meanwhile, the BSE Sensex dropped by 85.01 points, or 0.22 per cent, to 38,304.81 in opening trade. -- PTI The rupee on Monday slumped to a fresh record low of 72.18 by falling 45 paise against the US dollar on strong demand for the US currency from importers as the greenback strengthened against other currencies overseas on upbeat jobs data.At the Interbank Foreign Exchange (Forex) market, the local currency opened at record low of 72.15 a dollar from its previous close of 71.73 and slipped to hit a fresh low of 72.18, down by 45 paise. It had breached its previous record low of 72.11 hit on September 6.Forex dealers said besides strong demand for the American currency, buying by importers, mainly oil refiners in view of surging crude oil prices and capital outflows, weighed on the domestic currency.Furthermore, the dollar strength against its rival currencies overseas amid fears of a possible escalation in the US-China trade conflict too put pressure on the rupee, they said. The rupee on Friday staged a turnaround to close higher by 26 paise at 71.73 after heavy intervention by the Reserve Bank of India. Meanwhile, the BSE Sensex dropped by 85.01 points, or 0.22 per cent, to 38,304.81 in opening trade. -- PTI

09:31 Rupee is 72.18 to a dollar : Bad news if you're planning a holiday abroad. The rupee has hit a new record low of 72.18, drops 45 paise against US dollar.

09:12 Shiv Sena to not participate in Bharat bandh, will look at protest 'neutrally': In Maharashtra, Nationalist Congress Party, Maharashtra Navanirman Sena have extended their support to the shutdown called by Congress.

Maharashtra Congress had also requested BJP's ally Shiv Sena, but the latter has decided not to participate and will look at it "neutrally."

"There is talk about petrol and diesel being brought under GST. We will appreciate that, but until it is implemented, we demand that central excise duty and other tax levied by the Central and state governments should be immediately reduced," Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut said.

Security has been heightened in the state in the wake of the bandh call. "Extra deployment of forces has been done across the city today. Firm action will be taken on any miscreants taking the law into their hands," Dr Venkatesham, Commissioner Of Police, Pune City said.

Image: Protesters in Gujarat's Bharuch burn tyres and stop buses; traffic movement halted. Photograph: ANI/Twitter

08:49 Rahul joins Bharat Bandh protest, cuts short Kailash Mansarovar yatra: Congress chief Rahul Gandhi has cut short his visit to Kailash Mansarovar and has returned to Delhi to join the Bharat Bandh protest.

Rahul had left for Kailash Mansarovar on August 31 and was to return on September 12.

He, however, reached Nepal last night from Kailash Mansarovar and came back to Delhi.

Rahul reached Raj Ghat this morning before going ahead with the protest.

He was seen with senior Congress leaders like Ghulam Nabi Azad, Ashok Ghelot and Anand Sharma.

He will soon visit a petrol pump nearby to support Bharat Bandh.

Congress had called Bharat bandh from 9 am to 3 pm today.

-- Syed Firdaus Ashraf/Rediff.com

08:18 Bharat Bandh: Trains stopped in Odisha, bus services hit in Karnataka: Opposition parties have begun to protests in various cities in the backdrop of Bharat Bandh being called by the Congress party against the rising fuel prices across the country. According to the Congress, 21 Opposition parties are supporting the bandh.

While bus services were hit in Karnataka, Congress workers topped trains in Odishas Sambalpur.

Congress has also asked civil society groups and NGOs to join the nationwide protest.

Congress workers held protests in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district's Bhongir and Musheerabad bus depot in Hyderabad against fuel price hike.