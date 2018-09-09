LIVE! Photographer admits he edited Trump's inauguration photos

08:40 Why do politicians sometimes hand power to court: Justice Chandrachud on Sec 377:
Two days after he authored a concurring judgement in the landmark Supreme Court verdict that decriminalised homosexuality, Justice D Y Chandrachud Saturday expressed disappointment at the Centres decision to leave sensitive issues to the wisdom of the court and asked why politicians sometimes hand over power to judges.
Referring to the Centres affidavit, which left the decision on petitions challenging the validity of Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code to the wisdom of the Supreme Court, Justice Chandrachud said: But the legislature and government leave it to the court to decide sensitive issues such as the power to administer and govern the National Capital, issue of passive euthanasia and also challenge to Section 377 besides other sensitive issues.
Why do politicians sometimes hand over power to judges, and we see that happening in the Supreme Court every day. We saw that in 377 where the government told us that we are leaving this to the wisdom of the court, and this wisdom of the court was too enticing a principle for me not to respond so I responded in my judgment the other day, he said.
Quoting from his 180-page concurring opinion, Justice Chandrachud said: It is well for a judge to remind himself or herself of the fact that flattery is often the graveyard of the gullible. He was part of the five-judge Constitution Bench, which Thursday scrapped the colonial-era Section 377, along with Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra and Justices R F Nariman, A M Khanwilkar and Indu Malhotra.
08:13 Photographer admits he edited Trump's inauguration photos:
A government photographer told investigators that he intentionally cropped photos of US President Donald Trump's inauguration to remove empty space and make the audience look larger, according to newly released documents.
The admission, contained in newly released records from a 2017 investigation, shed new light on what happened after the National Park Service shared a social media post comparing the crowds that attended the inaugurations of Trump and former US President Barack Obama.
Trump claimed footage of the event did not jive with the number of people he saw from the stage. His then-press secretary, Sean Spicer, gathered reporters the following evening and claimed, "This was the largest audience to ever witness an inauguration -- period."
The identity of the photographer and many other government officials are redacted from the documents, which were first obtained by The Guardian.