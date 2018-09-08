LIVE! Alibaba co-founder Jack Ma announces plans to retire

Write a comment

September 08, 2018

10:07 BJP, Congress chalk out plans for possible early Telangana polls: In the light of possible early polls in Telangana, the Bharatiya Janata Party and Congress have started drawing plans for election campaigns and rallies.

As the political atmosphere is heating up in the state, the BJP and Congress have made plans to hold several rallies, to be addressed by their senior leaders.

On September 6, Telangana Governor ESL Narasimhan dissolved the state assembly giving a nod for early assembly elections in the state, following a recommendation from K Chandrashekhar Rao-led cabinet. The Governor, however, asked Rao to continue as caretaker chief minister until the new government is formed.

Following this political turn of events, Rao's Telangana Rashtra Samithi announced to hold large public meetings in 100 assembly constituencies over the next 50 days.

-- ANI

09:43 Alibaba co-founder Jack Ma announces plans to retire: Alibaba co-founder and chairman Jack Ma plans to retire from the Chinese e-commerce giant on Monday to devote his time to philanthropy focused on education, he told the New York Times in an interview. Ma was an English teacher before starting Alibaba in 1999 and built it into a multibillion-dollar internet colossus, becoming one of the world's richest men and a revered figure in his homeland.

His own worth has soared along with that of the company, which was valued at $420.8 billion based on its share price at the close of trade on Friday.

Ma told The New York Times that he plans to step down from the company on Monday -- his 54th birthday -- referring to his departure as "the beginning of an era" rather than an end.

Ma, who gave up the title of CEO in 2013, said he now planned to devote his time and fortune to education.

The way he chose to make the announcement was unusual. The New York Times is blocked in China by Communist Party censors and there was no official statement from Alibaba on Saturday.

Ma is part of a generation of billionaire entrepreneurs who made their fortunes as China embraced the digital age, creating some of the country's largest and most successful companies in the space of little more than a decade.

Ma is the first of his generation of uber-wealthy tech bosses to retire, a rare move in a country where business figures often run their empires well into their 80s -- Hong Kong tycoon Li Ka-shing only retired in May at the age of 89.

09:18 Noted economist Ajit Ranade took to Twitter this morning to wish Asha Bhosle on her 85th birthday.

He wrote, "Indias other nightingale is 85 years young! Happy birthday to the ever young #AshaBhosle."

Wishing Bhosle for her birthday, he added, "A wonderful tribute from daughter Varsha, from long ago."

08:52 Maruti Suzuki to start testing prototypes of electric vehicles from October: Shally Seth Mohile/Business Standard reports

Maruti Suzuki India, the India arm of Suzuki Motor Corp, will start testing a fleet of 50 prototypes of electric vehicles in India from October, said Suzuki Motor Corp Chairman Osamu Suzuki.

We have decided to launch EVs in India around 2020 in collaboration with Toyota Motor Corporation, Suzuki said at the opening session of MOVE, the two-day Global Mobility Summit.

Suzuki Motor is also in the process of setting up a lithium-ion battery manufacturing plant in Gujarats Halsalpur in collaboration with Denso Corp and Toshiba Corp. We have also decided to commence production of lithium-ion batteries for automobiles at our plant in Gujarat in 2020, added Suzuki.

08:44 Terrorist killed, policeman injured in attack on police picket in J-K: A terrorist was killed and a policeman injured when a some ultras attacked a police picket in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir, the police said on Saturday. Terrorists attacked a police picket at Achabal late Friday night, a police official said, adding but the attack was successfully repulsed. In retaliatory action, one terrorist was killed and his weapon was recovered, he said. The identity and group affiliation of the slain ultra is yet to be ascertained, he added.

The official said that in the shootout, a policeman sustained injuries and was shifted to a hospital where his condition is stated to be stable.

08:31 Trump asks AG to investigate author of anonymous New York Times op-ed: Donald Trump said he wants Attorney General Jeff Sessions to investigate and uncover the identity of the senior administration official who penned an anonymous op-ed in The New York Times this week that criticised the US president as reckless. Trump has demanded that The New York Times disclose the author of the essay, described by the newspaper as a senior administration official. The writer said aides had been working to thwart decisions by the president they deemed misguided. Trump said revealing the writer's name was in the interests of national security.

The op-ed ashed the US President as amoral and claimed there is a "resistance" within the administration. The essay has enraged Trump and touched off a furious search inside the administration for its author.

"I would say (Attorney General) Jeff should be investigating who the author of that piece was because I really believe it's national security," Trump told reporters.

Trump has called it a treason and said that he is looking into the possibility of an action against the top American daily.

08:10 'Modi govt undermining values that democratic polity should protect': Former prime minister Manmohan Singh accused the Modi government of "slowly but surely" undermining the values that a democratic polity should fiercely protect and called for a meaningful national debate on it as also the failure of ruling dispensation in fulfilling its promises made. Releasing a book titled "Shades of Truth" by former union minister and Congress leader Kapil Sibal, he hoped this is the beginning of the national debate that everyone needs.

In a scathing indictment of the Modi dispensation, Singh said key national institutions vital for good governance are experiencing unprecedented new strains, India's neighbourhood is far less secured than it was in 2014 and its ties with neighbours deteriorated in the last four years.

"The Modi government has slowly but surely undermined the values that any democratic polity should fiercely protect. Important national institutions vital for good governance are experiencing unprecedented new strains.

"Our neighbourhood is far less secured than it was in 2014. Our relations with neighbours have deteriorated in the last four years. Modi government has failed to address issues relating to a creative use of science and technology for national transformation," he said.

"Women, Dalits and minorities are increasingly living in an environment of insecurity," he said, adding that nothing concrete has been done to bring back the promised billions of dollars allegedly held abroad as black money.

"Academic freedom is sought to be curbed, the environment in our universities is being vitiated. All this is a powerful indictment on the Modi government's performance and there has to be a meaningful national debate on issues raised by Kapil Sibal. So, I sincerely hope that this is the beginning of that national debate and we all need that and together with an alternative narrative that the country needs to study and adopt," he said.

-- PTI