LIVE! India returning to open, progressive morality: 377 petitioner Aman Nath

September 07, 2018

10:11 India returning to open, progressive morality: 377 petitioner Aman Nath: Aman Nath, co-founder and chairman Neemrana Group of Hotels -- and one of the five individuals to petition the Supreme Court to de-criminalise homsexuality -- says it was not about him and he had done what was called for.





A fiercely private man, he told Rediff.com's Archana Masih: "It's about an outdated law being flushed out after 160 years by a government that people call conservative! And about 150 million or more Indian people too. India is just returning to its open, progressive morality. Finally, the love for mankind will be legal in India!"



The judgment came on a batch of writ petitions filed by dancer Navtej Jauhar, journalist Sunil Mehra, chef Ritu Dalmia, hoteliers Aman Nath and Keshav Suri and business executive Ayesha Kapur as well as 20 former and current students of the IITs.





With the Supreme Court decriminalising gay sex, India joins 125 other countries where homosexuality is legal. However, 72 countries and territories worldwide still continue to criminalise same-sex relationships, including 45 in which such relationships between women are outlawed.





In what is being hailed as a historic move, a five-judge constitution bench of the Supreme Court on Thursday unanimously decriminalised part of the 158-year-old colonial law under Section 377 of the IPC which criminalises consensual unnatural sex, saying it violated the rights to equality.





The constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra termed the part of Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code which criminalises consensual unnatural sex as irrational, indefensible and manifestly arbitrary.

10:09 Asian Games bronze medalist sells tea for living : Harish Kumar, member of the Indian Sepak Takraw team that won a bronze medal at the Asian Games 2018, sells tea at his father's shop to support his family.





Speaking to ANI at his small tea shop, Harish Kumar said, "I have many family members and there is a very meagre source of income. I help my father at the tea shop to support my family. I dedicate four hours every day between 2 to 6 for my practice. For my future, I want to get a good job to support my family".





Talking about his struggles and initial association with the Sepak Takraw game, he said, "I started playing this sport from 2011. My coach Hemraj brought me into this sport. We also used to play with a tyre when my coach Hemraj spotted me and introduced me to the Sports Authority of India (SAI). Thereafter I started receiving monthly funds and kits. I practice every day and will keep on doing it to bring more laurels for my country".





Harish's mother, Indira Devi also talked to ANI about adversities under which she supported her son to pursue the game.She said, "I have brought up my kids with a lot of struggle. His father is an auto-driver and we have a small tea shop. My son also works at tea shop to assist his father. I am very thankful to the government for providing food and accommodation to my son. I am very thankful to his coach Hemraj who has supported my kid to achieve this accomplishment." -- ANI

09:44 Thankful to God for opportunity to serve my people: outgoing J-K top cop : Outgoing Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police S P Vaid tweets:"I'm thankful to God that he gave me the opportunity to serve my people and my country. I'm grateful to @JmuKmrPolice, security agencies, and people of J&K for their support and their faith in me. My best wishes to the new DGP."





The Jammu and Kashmir police chief was unceremoniously removed late Thursday and shunted as the Transport Commissioner and Director General of Prison Dilbagh Singh was directed to look after the force until a regular appointment was made. The official order to this effect was issued late Thursday by Principal Secretary, Home, R K Goyal. Vaid, a 1986-batch IPS officer, was appointed as the Director General of Police in December, 2016. He is due to retire in October next year. Singh, who has been made the in-charge Director General of Police, is a 1987-batch officer. He was made the head of the prison department in March after the infamous of escape of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist Naved Jhatt while the latter was on a routine health check-up at a city hospital in February. Singh, during his tenure as Director General of Prisons, streamlined many things, including the removal of hardened terrorists from Kashmir jails. He will have a regular appointment only after his name is cleared by the UPSC.





Former J-K CM @OmarAbdullah reacted, "Changing the DG is the prerogative of the administration but why a DG as a temporary arrangement? The current DG wont know if hes going to stay & others who would like his job will be trying to replace him. None of this is goo."d

09:22 British Airways investigating theft of customer data: British Airways has stated that it is investigating the theft of data of its customers from the website and mobile app 'as a matter of urgency'.

The airline, in a statement, said that the personal and financial details of customers making bookings on the website and app were compromised.

However, the stolen data did not include travel or passport details, it clarified.

'The breach has been resolved and our website is working normally. We have notified the police and relevant authorities. We are deeply sorry for the disruption that this criminal activity has caused. We take the protection of our customers' data very seriously,' read the official statement.

The airline also cautioned passengers affected by the crime to contact their bank or credit card provider.

The data theft incident, which took place between August 21 and September 5, comes nearly two months after a technical glitch caused dozens of British Airways flights departing from and arriving at London's Heathrow Airport to be cancelled. -- ANI

09:12 Indian man among 3 killed in US bank shooting: A 25-year-old Indian man was among three people killed when a gunman opened fire in a bank building in the United States city of Cincinnati before police shot him dead on Thursday.

Pruthviraj Kandepi, who hailed from Guntur district of Andhra Pradesh, was killed when 29-year-old Omar Enrique Santa Perez from the town of North Bend, Ohio, opened fire at the headquarters for the Fifth Third Bank near Fountain Square in downtown Cincinnati, police said.

India's Consul General in New York Ambassador Sandeep Chakravorty told PTI that the Consulate is in touch with the police, Kandepi's family as well as members of the community.

An official of the Telugu Association of North America (TANA) said that Kandepi was working with the bank as a consultant. Arrangements were being made to send his body to India, he added.

The other two victims were identified as Luis Felipe Calderon, 48 and Richard Newcomer, 64.

Five people were shot, some multiple times, in the incident, they said, adding that the gunman felled in a shootout with officers.

According to the Cincinnati Police Chief Eliot Isaac, officers responded to a 911 call around 9.10 am local time about an 'active shooter' at the bank.

The gunman was shot multiple times as four police officers approached him and he died at the scene.

He had a pistol and more than 200 rounds of ammunition, Isaac said, adding that the gunman was not a former or current employee of the bank He had gone to several businesses before going to the bank, he said.

Perez had opened fire in the building's loading dock before continuing into the lobby area and firing more shots, Isaac told reporters at a televised press conference. -- PTI

08:42 China's foreign minister in Pak today to hold talks with new govt: China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi will visit Pakistan on Friday to hold talks with the country's new leadership to consolidate cooperation and elevate the all-weather bilateral strategic partnership.

This is the first high-level visit by a Chinese official to Islamabad since the new government of Prime Minister Imran Khan assumed office after the July 25 elections.

The visit by Wang, who is also designated as the State Councillor which makes him the top diplomat of China, comes two days after that of US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

Pompeo met Prime Minister Khan and pressed him to take 'sustained and decisive measures' against terrorists threatening the regional peace and stability.

Announcing Wang's visit, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying told the media that besides holding talks with Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, he would also meet top leaders of the new Pakistan government and exchange views on bilateral ties, regional and international issues of mutual interest.

"This is the first high-level visit between the two sides after the establishment of the new government in Pakistan. We hope that through the visit the two sides could consolidate our traditional friendship, all-round cooperation and elevate China-Pakistan all-weather strategic and cooperative partnership," she said when asked about China's expectations from the visit from September 7-9.

"China and Pakistan are all-weather strategic and cooperative partners. We are good neighbours, good friends and good brothers. Our bilateral ties have been developing with sound momentum. We have frequent high-level exchanges, practical cooperation moving forward and rich outcomes from the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC)," she said.

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday congratulated Pakistan's newly-elected President Arif Alvi, saying the strategic significance of the bilateral ties is 'more prominent under the current circumstances' and both sides should support each other 'more staunchly'.

Wang's visit also comes amidst reports of unease in Beijing over how the new Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf government would approach over $50 billion Chinese investments in various projects under the CPEC connecting China's Muslim-majority Xinjiang province with Gwadar port in Pakistan.

Khan in the past criticised former prime minister Nawaz Sharif for the lack of transparency and corruption in the CPEC projects. Newly-appointed Finance Minister Asad Umar has promised to bring about transparency to the CPEC projects whose details remained closely guarded secrets.

India has protested to China over the CPEC, which is being built through Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). -- PTI

IMAGE: Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi with his former Pak counterpart Khawaja Asif during the latter's visit to Beijing last year. Photograph: Reuters



08:19 SC/ST Act: Speaker explains how to take 'chocolate back from a child': Amid widespread anger, including calls of 'Bharat bandh', against the amendment to the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan Thursday said all political parties should get together to discuss the issue.

A Bharat bandh was called on Thursday by some anti-reservation bodies against the amendment to the Act last month.

The Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha had, on August 6 and August 9 respectively, passed the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Amendment Bill to overturn a Supreme Court order concerning certain safeguards against arrest under this Act.

Speaking at a programme of Bhartiya Janata Party's (BJP) traders cell meet, Mahajan said the issue must not be politicised because all parties had voted in favour of maintaining the basic structure of the Act.

"The Parliament's work is to enact laws but all MPs should think on this subject (amendments made in the SC/ST Act). It is the responsibility of all the people in society to create a proper environment for this discussion," she said.

Explaining her point, the Lok Sabha Speaker said, "Suppose if I give a big chocolate to my son and I later realise that it is not good for him to have so much of it at one go, one will try to take back the chocolate from the child. But you cannot take it as he will get angry and start crying."

"But some sensible person can make the child understand and take back the chocolate from him," she said.

"If anybody immediately tries to snatch anything given to a person, there may be an explosion," Mahajan claimed.

She stressed on the need for discussions regarding relevant legal changes.

"The prevailing social situation is not correct. If injustice was done earlier with a section (of society), it does not mean that injustice should be done with other sections to settle score," she said.

The BJP leader said justice must be done with everybody and this could be achieved only by explaining it to people.

"Everyone should also feel that there should be no atrocity against the deprived castes," the Lok Sabha Speaker said. -- PTI