LIVE! Kerala floods leave behind killer diseases: 10 die of leptospirosis

September 03, 2018

11:13 US continues to press Pak to 'indiscriminately' target terror groups: Pentagon: The US has consistently engaged with Pakistan's top military officials, pressing them to indiscriminately target all terrorist groups that threaten regional stability and security, the Pentagon has said.





The remark comes after the Pentagon on Saturday said it will reprogramme USD 300 million of its Coalition Support Fund (CSF) for Pakistan due to its failure to tackle militant groups.





The Pentagon's move, which needs to be approved by the US Congress, is part of a broader suspension of aid announced in January. "Unfortunately, recent reporting has distorted the details of the Coalition Support Fund by stating several things out of context.





The suspension of security assistance to Pakistan was announced in January 2018," Pentagon spokesman Lt Col Kon Faulkner said on Sunday. "The CSF is included in the suspension and it remains in place.





This is not a new decision or a new announcement, but an acknowledgement of a July request to reprogramme funds before they expire," he said.





Faulkner said since January, the US has consistently engaged with Pakistani military officials at the highest levels, based on both a shared commitment to defeat all terrorist groups that threaten regional stability and security, as well as on a shared vision of a peaceful future for Afghanistan. -- PTI

11:03 Kerala floods leave behind killer diseases: 10 die of leptospirosis: After the floods, the new killer in Kerala is leptospirosis. In just one month, between August 1 and September 2, ten people have died in Kerala. There have been 302 confirmed and 719 suspected cases of the bacterial disease reported in the state since August 1, most of them in Kozhikode district.





The Kerala government has now sounded an alert against leptospirosis, which is a disease that can be transmitted to humans from animals. The most common way to contract leptospirosis is coming in contact with water or soil contaminated by the urine of infected animals like rats.





The state health department has asked people who came in contact with flood water to take preventive medicine. Some among those who died were involved in cleaning in flood-hit areas.





The state has also reported over 1600 cases of chicken pox with one death in August, against zero cases in all of 2017. Also, while viral Hepatitis A infected 1,044 and killed four this August, there were only 988 cases in all of 2017.





10:36 Kevin Spacey has the ability to reform: Robin Wright: Kevin Spacey's former co-star Robin Wright says the actor should be given the chance to ''reform'', following his sexual assault scandal. The 58-year-old actor is facing several accusations that he sexually assaulted men including actor Anthony Rapp, who claimed the star made unwanted advances on him when he was just 14-years-old.





Spacey addressed the allegations and came out as gay. The allegations caused the star to be removed from Netflix drama "House of Cards", which also stars Wright.





"I don't know how to comment on that, I really don't. I believe every human being has the ability to reform. Has the ability to reform. In that sense, second chances, or whatever you are going to call it -- absolutely, I believe in that. It's called growth," Wright told Net-A-Porter.





The 52-year-old actor, who will be leading the final and last season of "House of Cards", said she does feel sorry for Spacey. "I feel sorry for anybody whose life is in the public arena. It's a nightmare, can you imagine? We do a job, we share (a performance) with viewers. Why does our private life have to be public? I hate that part of this industry. I'm talking about media. The exposure. It's an awful feeling," she said. -- PTI

10:29 Catholic priest's thanksgiving speech at mosque in flood-hit Kerala: In a sermon of a different kind, a Catholic priest addressed Muslim brothers in a mosque to express his gratitude for their selfless service in feeding the flood victims who had taken shelter at his church.





By offering the Christian priest the same platform where a 'Maulavi' (muslim cleric) addresses the believers, the mosque authorities have showcased a rare model of togetherness in the post-flood state.





Fr Sanu Puthussery, belonging to the Syro-Malabar Church, had visited the Juma Masjid at Vechoor in Kottayam district during Jum'ah (Friday prayers) on August 31 and delivered a thanksgiving speech at the Masjid prayer hall.





As the deadliest floods had lashed the state two weeks ago, over 580 persons had sought refuge at St Antony's Church at Achinakom where Fr Puthussery is serving as the priest.





Though the Church authorities had opened their hall for the hapless people, they found some shortage of food and water to feed them the next day.





"I straightaway went to the Masjid, appraised the Maulavi about our difficulty and requested his help. After the day's prayers, Muslim brothers came to the church with a large quantity of food and water as per his direction," Fr Puthussery told PTI.





"I cannot express my gratitude to them in words. That much help and support they had extended during the time of difficulties," he said.





They had continued to bring essential articles to the relief camp at the church. Besides food and water, essential medicines were also brought by the youths attached to the Masjid, he said. "I went to the Masjid to meet the Maulavi and other authorities and thank them personally. But they invited me to their prayer hall and offered me their platform to speak. It was a rare gesture of togetherness," the priest said.





It was a different experience for over 250 believers, who were at the Masjid to attend Friday prayers. In his around 10-minute speech, the Catholic priest had said though the floods snatched away many valuables from people, it also washed away the walls of differences among them.

10:18 Sensex, Nifty rally on robust GDP data, rupee recovery: The BSE Sensex rallied nearly 300 points in early session Monday on fresh buying in IT, teck and capital goods counters following robust GDP growth rate for the April-June quarter of fiscal and recovery in rupee.





The 30-share index rebounded by 289.28 points, or 0.74 per cent, to quote at 38,934.35.





The benchmark bourse, however, pared some gains within the first hour of the session, and was trading 153.03 points, or 0.40 per cent, higher at 38,798.10 at 1000 hours. The gauge had lost 251.56 points in the past three sessions.





The NSE Nifty also went past 10,700 rising 71.30 points, or 0.61 per cent, to 11,751.80. Official data released after market hours Friday showed India's economy grew at two-year high of 8.2 per cent in the April-June quarter of 2018-19 on strong performance of manufacturing and agriculture sectors, increasing its lead over China to remain the world's fastest growing major economy. The rupee's recovery from its record low against the dollar and fresh buying by domestic institutional investors also fuelled the uptrend in the market, brokers said. -- PTI

09:59 Reuters journalists sentenced to 7 years in jail : A court in Myanmar has sentenced two Reuters journalists to seven years in prison for violating a state secrets act while investigating violence against Rohingyas, reports the BBC.





Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo were arrested last year while carrying official documents which had just been given to them by police.





The case has been widely seen as a test of press freedom in Myanmar. They have maintained their innocence, saying they were set up by police.





"Today is a sad day for Myanmar, Reuters journalists Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo, and press freedom anywhere," said Reuters editor-in-chief Stephen Adler.





The verdict comes a year after the crisis in Rakhine state came to a head when a Rohingya militant group attacked several police posts.





The military responded with a brutal crackdown against the Rohingya minority. The UN has said leading army figures in Myanmar should be investigated and prosecuted for genocide.





Media access to Rakhine is strictly controlled by the government so it is difficult to get reliable news from the region.







09:44 Myanmar judge jails Reuters reporters for 7 years for breach of state secrets act, reports AFP

09:42 Rupee recovers from record low, up 23 paise against US dollar: The rupee recovered from all-time low of 71 and strengthened by 23 paise to 70.77 against the US dollar in early trade at the interbank foreign exchange market Monday amid robust growth data for the April-June quarter of current fiscal.





Official data released after market hours on Friday showed India's economy grew at a two-year high of 8.2 per cent in the April-June quarter of 2018-19 on strong performance of manufacturing and agriculture sectors, increasing its lead over China to remain the world's fastest growing major economy.





Forex dealers said besides fresh selling of the American currency by exporters as well as banks, a higher opening in the domestic equity market supported the rupee. -- PTI

09:24 Being together a distant dream: J-K cop's wife pens emotional post: In the wake of terrorists targeting the kin of Jammu and Kashmir police personnel, the wife of a policeman from the valley has penned down a moving post about the sacrifices made by the men in uniform in the line of duty. Arifa Tausif, a working woman, has written how most wives of policemen raise their children on their own like a single parent and have no one to support them with their husbands being away on duty. "For the wives of policemen, the adolescent fancy of 'being together' through thick and thin turns out to be a distant dream. We halt for lunch. We keep waiting to dine together." "We keep planning to attend family functions or funeralsGod forbid!together. We keep scheduling an outing. But that hardly ever happens. It's not about solo parenting only. We're the biggest liars!" Tausif wrote in an article that appeared on a local news website. She mentions how the wives keep lying to their children assuring them that their father would be home on the coming weekend or the festival. "We keep lying to our children that 'dad is coming this Saturday'. We lie that dad is attending the parent-teacher meet this time. We lie that we're going on a picnic this weekend. We keep lying that dad is going to join us this Eid, or that marriage. We keep lying to their old ailing parents that he is expected this or that day. We lie to our own selves," she wrote. Sleeping alone is not the most stressful, but waking up in the middle of the night, uncomfortable, restless and suffocated is, Tausif said, adding that there is no one around to comfort.

"We wait and wait, and only wait. Let it be today, tomorrow or a day after, but the plan hardly ever subsides. Even if it does, a police officer only marks his physical appearance at home. Mentally (and telephonically) he is attending to his duties without fail," she wrote. Tausif maintained that while all this makes their lives more stressful, the current scenario had turned the wives of policemen hypertensive as they were always in a state of insecurity. "The risks and dangers are increasing day by day. Every single casualty of a policeman elsewhere makes our life additionally insecure and worrisome. Plus, the varying political ideology of the society makes it hard to explain to the people that doing a job in the police department never means disloyalty to one's people. It's not always a matter of choice," she added.

-- PTI

08:49 'Yogi' thali at Rs 10 in Allahabad: A subsidised meal facility for just Rs 10 was launched by Allahabad mayor Abhilasha Gupta on Sunday evening. The affordable meal has been named as 'Yogi thali'.

The initiative has been started by a private individual with the help of his associates.

After launching the 'Yogi thali', Gupta said, "It is an initiative by a private individual. This facility has started from today on the name of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. It is a thali for Rs 10 and I am sure disabled, poor, needy, saints etc. would be greatly benefitted from this initiative. This is a good thought where even those who cannot afford a full meal normally can get it here."

The man behind the initiative, Dilip alias Kaake said, "We have a thought that no one should sleep on an empty stomach. We have named it in the name of Chief Minister Yogi because he is working for the people of the state and people are really appreciating his efforts."

The meal facility has become operational at an outlet near Allahabad's Attarsuiya locality.

-- ANI

08:33 As health sinks, Hardik Patel releases will : Amid deteriorating health on the ninth day of his indefinite fast demanding a loan waiver for farmers and quota for the Patidars in jobs and education, Hardik Patel released his will.

Its the ninth day and I have become weak while vital organs are getting affected. I want to state that I may die also of this hunger strike that is against the BJP government, Patel said.

In his will released by his aides Manoj Panara, Patel stated that he has Rs 50,000 in his bank balance and one car. He said Rs 30,000 should be given to his parents while Rs 20,000 will go as donation to a gaushala. Moreover, he said the royalty amount likely to be generated after a book on him is released should go to his parents and sister.

He also said that his eyes should be donated in case of his demise during the hunger strike.