LIVE! US to scrap $300 million aid to Pak due to 'lack of decisive actions'

September 02, 2018

08:56 SBI, ICICI banks hike benchmark lending rate by up to 0.2%: Home, auto and other loans would become costlier as the country's largest leading lenders State Bank of India and ICICI banks on Saturday increased their benchmark lending rates or MCLR by up to 0.2 per cent. The new rates will be effective from Saturday. The country's largest lender State Bank of India has increased the lending rate by 20 basis points across all tenors up to three years. Now SBI's overnight and one-month tenors' Marginal Cost of Funds Based Lending Rate (MCLR) stands at 8.1 per cent as against 7.9 per cent, as per the SBI's website. The MCLR for a one-year tenor increased to 8.45 per cent from 8.25 per cent earlier. Most of the retail loans are benchmarked against one-year MCLR. In case of ICICI Bank, the one-year MCLR was increased by 0.15 per cent to 8.55 per cent, the bank statement said. The MCLR for a three-year tenor of SBI increased to 8.65 per cent from 8.45 per cent. Both the banks had last revised their MCLR in June, just before the second bi-monthly monetary policy review The rate hike by bank comes a month after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) hiked benchmark lending rate called repo rate by 25 basis points to 6.5 per cent. The RBI had last raised the repo rate on June 6 by 0.25 per cent to 6.25 per cent. That increase was the first since January 28, 2014, when rates were hiked by a similar proportion to 8 per cent. -- PTI

08:50 Police using bullets to 'kill rats': Prakash Ambedkar on activists' arrests: Referring to police allegations against the Left-wing activists arrested for 'Maoist links', Dalit leader Prakash Ambedkar on Saturday said why bullets were being used when only an insecticide was needed to "kill rats". His comments come a day after Maharashtra police revealed excerpts from letters allegedly hinting at a plot to assassinate Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "Does the letter anywhere talk about killing the prime minister? It only spoke of a 'Rajiv Gandhi-style (incident)'. But you added prime minister to it. Only a Tik-20 is needed to kill rats, not bullets," Ambedkar told reporters. A former MP and chief of Bahujan Mahasangh, Ambedkar is the grandson of Dr B R Ambedkar. At a press conference in Mumbai on Friday, Additional Director General of Police Param Bir Singh had read out some letters purportedly exchanged between some of the accused. An email between Rona Wilson, an activist arrested in June, and a Maoist leader, spoke of a "Rajiv Gandhi-type event to end Modi-raj", Singh had said. "Comrade Kishen and a few other comrades have proposed concrete steps to end the Modi raj. We are thinking along the lines of another Rajiv Gandhi-like incident," Singh quoted the email as saying. The police have "conclusive proof" to link the arrested Left-wing activists to the Maoists, the ADG had said. On August 28, the Pune police arrested Varavara Rao in Hyderabad, Vernon Gonsalves and Arun Ferreira in Mumbai, Sudha Bharadwaj in Faridabad and Gautam Navalakha in Delhi. The raids were carried out as part of a probe into the Elgaar Parishad conclave in Pune on December 31 last year, which allegedly triggered violence at Koregaon-Bhima in the district the next day. -- PTI

08:31 US to scrap $300 million aid to Pak due to 'lack of decisive actions' : The Pentagon has sought Congressional determination to reprogramme USD 300 million of its Coalition Support Fund for Pakistan because of the latter's "lack of" decisive actions in support of the South Asia Strategy. "Due to a lack of Pakistani decisive actions in support of the South Asia Strategy, the remaining USD 300 million (actually USD 323.6 million to include non-Pakistan funds) was reprogrammed by DoD in the June/July 2018 time frame for other urgent priorities before the funds expire on September 30, 2018," Pentagon Spokesman Kon Faulkner said. With this, the Department of Defence has reprogrammed USD 800 million CSF destined for Pakistan. This is because US Defence Secretary Jim Mattis has refused to give the necessary certification to the Congress that Pakistan has taken strong steps against terrorist groups like the Haqqani network and Lashkar-e-Taiba. "This is not a new decision or a new announcement," Faulkner said. "In 2018, the DoD Appropriations Act, published on March 23, 2018, you can find the verbiage detailing USD 500 million was rescinded by Congress upon the 2018 DoD Appropriations Act's passage (page 161), which is all public, he said. "We continue to press Pakistan to indiscriminately target all terrorist groups, including the Haqqani Network and LET in the region," Faulkner said. The Department of Defence is awaiting congressional determination on whether this reprogramming request will be approved or denied. -- PTI