LIVE! Chouhan's son files criminal defamation suit against Rahul

October 30, 2018

16:59 Trump says he wants to end birthright citizenship : President Donald Trump says he wants to order the end of the constitutional right to citizenship for babies of non-citizens and unauthorized immigrants born in the United States. The president's comments to "Axios on HBO" come amid a renewed push for hardline immigration policies before the midterm elections.





16:57 Humans chomped on chocolate 5300 years ago: Study: Humans have been enjoying chocolate far longer than previously thought, according to a study which found that cacao was grown for food 5,300 years ago at an ancient settlement in the highlands of southeastern Ecuador. Archaeological evidence of cacao's use, dating back to 3,900 years ago, previously planted the idea that the cacao tree -- from which chocolate is made -- was first domesticated in Central America, according to the study published in the journal Nature Ecology & Evolution.





However, genetic evidence shows that the highest diversity of the cacao tree and related species is actually found in equatorial South America -- where cacao is important to contemporary Indigenous groups. Researchers, including those from the University of British Columbia in Canada, searched for evidence of the plant at an archaeological site in the region. -- PTI

16:47 Trumps next move: Ending birthright citizenship : United States President Donald Trump intends to sign an executive order putting an end to citizenship for babies of non-citizens and unauthorised immigrants born on US soil.

Trump said this in an exclusive interview for Axios on HBO, a new 4-part series premiering this weekend on HBO.

The US president has run the idea of ending birthright citizenship by his counsel and plans to proceed with the highly controversial move, which certainly will face legal challenges, axios.com reports.

'It was always told to me that you needed a constitutional amendment. Guess what? You don't,' Trump says in the interview.

16:19 Chouhan's son files criminal defamation suit against Rahul: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's son Kartikey filed a criminal defamation suit on Tuesday against Rahul Gandhi in a local court, accusing the Congress leader of intentionally making a false allegation about his name being in Panama Papers of alleged tax evaders.

Gandhi, who had made these comments during an election rally in Jhabua on Monday, sought to clarify his remarks saying he had got "confused" and the Madhya Pradesh chief minister's son had no link to the Panama Papers case.

In the suit filed in the special court of additional district judge Suresh Singh through his lawyer Shirish Shrivastava, Kartikey Chouhan has alleged that Gandhi intentionally gave the statement to defame him.

The criminal defamation case was filed under sections 499 and 500 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Under these sections, a person guilty of criminal defamation can be sent to jail for two years.

The court has posted the matter for November 3 when Kartikey's statement will be recorded.

16:13 I will come out innocent: Sadhvi: Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur, on framing of charges against her in 2008 Malegaon blasts case: Earlier,the NIA had given me a clean chit. Now, charges have been framed against me. This was a conspiracy by the Congress but I am confident that I'll come out innocent as the truth always wins.





Image: Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur at the Special Court in Mumbai today.

16:12 Kumar, middleman remanded to 14-day judicial custody in bribery case involving CBI Spl Dir: A Delhi court Tuesday remanded CBI DSP Devender Kumar and middleman Manoj Prasad, arrested in connection with bribery allegations involving the agency's Special Director Rakesh Asthana, to 14-day judicial custody. A special CBI court sent them to jail after the agency said both the accused were not required for further custodial interrogation. Both the accused were produced before special CBI Judge Santosh Snehi Mann who will hear the bail application of Kumar tomorrow. During the hearing, Kumar, who was produced after the expiry of his seven-day custodial interrogation, told the court the agency was tampering with and fabricating evidence in case against him. He submitted that a case of theft and extortion should be lodged against CBI officials probing case. The court asked CBI to file its reply to Kumar's application which will be heard Wednesday. In his bail application, moved by advocate Rahul Tyagi, Kumar termed his custody "illegal" and urged the court to set him free. Two alleged middlemen -- Manoj Prasad and Somesh Prasad -- have also been named as accused in the case. The FIR in the current case was lodged on the basis of a written complaint from businessman Satish Sana on October 15. It was alleged that Kumar, being the IO in the case against meat exporter Moin Qureshi, was repeatedly calling the complainant to the CBI office to harass him and compel him to pay a bribe of Rs 5 crore for getting a clean chit in the case. The complaint had also said that a part of the bribe was paid by Sana.

15:53 Humanity has wiped out 60% of animals since 1970: Report : The huge loss is a tragedy in itself but also threatens the survival of civilisation, say the world's leading scientists. Read the report The huge loss is a tragedy in itself but also threatens the survival of civilisation, say the world's leading scientists. Read the report here.

15:50 Maoists warn govt : A poster from the BKP (Maoist) organisation warning the government to end attacks by police on villages, false cases against the people, and atrocities against women.

15:44 I fell into a pit and saw grenades exploding: Naxal massacre survivor: Dheeraj Kumar, DD correspondent who survived today's Dantewada Naxal attack tells PTI of the incident: "Cameraman Achyutananda Sahu was in a separate car 50 metres ahead when he was fired upon. As shots were fired at me, I fell into a pit and for 45 minutes witnessed many rounds of bullets being fired and grenades exploding nearby."





The incident took place at around 11 am in a forest area near Nilawaya village, around 450 kms from Raipur. Deputy Inspector General (anti-naxal operations) Sundarraj P said the maoists ambushed a squad of local police which was carrying out patrolling on motor cycles from Sameli camp towards Nilawaya on Tuesday morning, he said.





A three-member team of Doordarshan was travelling for election-related news coverage at the same time and was caught in the cross-fire, he said.





In the attack, Sub Inspector Rudra Pratap Singh, Assistant Constable Mangalu and DD News Cameraman Achyutananda Sahu were killed, Sundarraj said.





Sahu had come from New Delhi for the election coverage, he said. Other two members of the DD team, including a journalist, were safe, the officer said.





15:29 Terror charges against Purohit, Sadhvi, 5 others in Malegaon blast case: A special court in Tuesday framed charges against Lt Col Prasad Shrikant Purohit, Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur and five others under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) and sections of the IPC in the September 2008 Malegaon bomb blast case.





Judge Vinod Padalkar, presiding over the special National Investigation Agency court, framed charges against the accused persons. Under the UAPA, the accused have been charged with being part of a terrorist act, and under IPC they have been charged with criminal conspiracy and murder.





Framing of charges is a process after which the trial in a criminal case starts. Apart from Purohit and Sadhvi, the other accused are Major (Retd) Ramesh Upadhyay, Ajay Rahirkar, Sudhakar Dwivedi, Sudhakar Chaturvedi and Sameer Kulkarni.





All the accused were present in the court when the judge read out the charges against them. Six people were killed and over 100 injured when an explosive device strapped on a motorcycle went off near a mosque in Malegaon, a town about 200 km from here in North Maharashtra, on September 29, 2008. -- PTI

15:06 Hindutva ideologue appointed JNU honorary visiting professor: BJP MP Swapan Dasgupta and Indian-American computer scientist Subhash Kak have also been given positions at the institution. BJP MP Swapan Dasgupta and Indian-American computer scientist Subhash Kak have also been given positions at the institution. Read more

14:52 Chhattisgarh Police personnel Rudrapratap, who lost his life today in the Dantewada Naxal attack. He is one of two security personnel and a DD cameraman who were killed. Chhattisgarh Police personnel Rudrapratap, who lost his life today in the Dantewada Naxal attack. He is one of two security personnel and a DD cameraman who were killed.

14:41 Katju on #MeToo: Markandey Katju @mkatju I think this MeToo business has gone 2far. If I compliment a woman by saying shes good looking,or recite Urdu couplet in praise of her looks, am I sexually harassing her ?I may admire a beautiful garden from distance without trespassing onto it,or smell a rose without plucking it.





Katju is a former Chairman, Press Council of India and has also served as a Judge at the Supreme Court.

14:36 Malegaon blast case: Terror charges against Lt Col Purohit: Just in: Special NIA court frames terror charges against Lt Col Prasad Purohit, Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur and others in 2008 Malegaon blast case. All seven accused have been charged for terror conspiracy, murder and other related offences. All accused pleaded not guilty after framing of charges. Next date of hearing in the case is 2nd November. Just in: Special NIA court frames terror charges against Lt Col Prasad Purohit, Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur and others in 2008 Malegaon blast case. All seven accused have been charged for terror conspiracy, murder and other related offences. All accused pleaded not guilty after framing of charges. Next date of hearing in the case is 2nd November.

14:32 Govt begins framing guidelines to handle complaints against CVC: The central government has started the process of framing guidelines to handle grievances or complaints against the Central Vigilance Commissioner, the Personnel Ministry has said.





There are no guidelines in place to handle complaints against the CVC, the ministry said in response to an RTI query. The Personnel Ministry's assertion comes amid a raging controversy in the Central Bureau of Investigation involving its Director Alok Kumar and Special Director Rakesh Asthana.





The two warring officers, who have alleged each other of impropriety, have been sent on leave by the Centre.





On Friday, the Supreme Court asked the Central Vigilance Commission, that exercises superintendence over the CBI in corruption matters, to complete within two weeks its inquiry into allegations against Verma.





"It is informed that as no guidelines to handle complaints against Central Vigilance Commissioner were in place, a process for framing guidelines to handle grievances/complaints against Central Vigilance Commissioner has been initiated,' the ministry said. It added that "suitable action' will be taken on complaints once such guidelines are in existence.





The ministry was responding to an RTI application filed by whistle-blower bureaucrat Sanjiv Chaturvedi. Chaturvedi had sought copies of correspondences from the Personnel Ministry related to a plea filed by him on July 15 last year with the president's secretariat. The president's office forwarded it to the Personnel Ministry on July 27. The plea was filed by Chaturvedi invoking Section 6 of the CVC Act that empowers the president to refer cases of allegation of misconduct against the CVC for enquiry by Supreme Court.





13:53 DD cameraman killed was Achyutananda Sahu: Supriya Sahu, Director General, Doordarshan, tweets: "Terribly sad news about the killing of Doordarshan Cameraperson Shri Achyutananda Sahu and CRPF Jawans in the Naxal attack at Dantewada. Our hearts go out to the families of our brave cameraperson Shri Achyutananda Sahu and CRPF Jawans who laid down their lives in the line of duty. Salute and respect from Doordarshan family."





Image: DD cameraman Achyutananda Sahu. Pic courtesy: @DG_Doordarshan

13:10 Doordarshan cameraman killed in Naxal attack in Chhattisgarh: A cameraman from national broadcaster Doordarshan has been killed in an attack by Naxals in Dantewada's Aranpur area in Chhattisgarh. Two security personnel have also lost their lives in the attack. The details of how they were killed are awaited.





Just last week, four soldiers of the Central Reserve Police Force were killed after Maoists blew up their anti-landmine vehicle in Bijapur district, Two other CRPF jawans were injured in the improvised explosive device or IED blast.





The Doordarshan crew was in Chhattisgarh to cover the elections. The first phase of the elections will be held in 18 constituencies in the eight Naxal-affected districts - Bastar, Kanker, Sukma, Bijapur, Dantewada, Narayanpur, Kondagaon and Rajnandgaon.





Naxals had recently put up posters in parts of Bastar region calling for boycott of the polls.





Representational Image: CRPF men patrol a Naxal-held area in Chhattisgarh.

12:58 SC allows south India to burst firecrackers for 2 hours in the morning: The Supreme Court Tuesday modified its order fixing a slot of 8 pm to 10 pm for bursting firecrackers on Diwali and said the timing will be changed in places like Tamil Nadu and Puducherry but not exceed two hours a day.





A bench comprising Justices A K Sikri and Ashok Bhushan also observed that the direction for permitting the use of green crackers was meant for the Delhi-NCR region and was not pan India. The apex court was hearing several applications filed by the Tamil government and firecracker manufacturers seeking modification and clarification of its October 23 order.





On Monday, the Tamil Nadu government urged the apex court to allow firecrackers to be burst on Diwali morning in accordance with religious practices in the state, besides the already permitted 8 pm to 10 pm period.





12:47 Update: A Doordarshan cameraman has been killed in an attack by Naxals in Dantewada's Aranpur.

12:46 Complainant against Rakesh Asthana to get security: The Supreme Court Tuesday directed the Hyderabad Police to provide adequate security to businessman Satish Sana, complainant in the alleged bribery case against CBI Special Director Rakesh Asthana.





A bench of Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justices U U Lalit and K M Joseph refused to stay the CBI summons against him and also rejected his plea for recording of his statement in presence of retired former Supreme Court judge A K Patnaik. Sana, on whose complaint an FIR was registered against the CBI Special Director, had moved the apex court on Monday seeking police protection and a stay on the notice issued by the agency summoning him for interrogation.





The CBI had booked Asthana on October 15 on the basis of a complaint from Sana, facing probe in a 2017 case involving meat exporter Moin Qureshi, claiming that the special director had allegedly helped him to get a clean chit from the probe agency.





Besides seeking a stay on CBI's summons against him, Sana in his petition had expressed fear for his life and sought police protection during the pendency of the inquiry against Asthana, who along side CBI Director Alok Verma has been divested of duties and sent on leave by the Central government.





The businessman, in his plea, had referred to the apex court's October 26 order on the petition of the CBI Director by which the Central Vigilance Commission was asked to conclude inquiry against Verma within two weeks under the supervision of former apex court judge Justice A K Patnaik.





12:32 Fire in Bandra slum : Level-3 fire breaks out in a slum at Lalmati, opposite the Bandra fire station on Nagardas Road. Nine fire tenders at the spot. Details awaited.

12:31 Naxals attack DD crew in Chhattisgarh: Doordarshan crew attacked by Naxals in Dantewada's Aranpur. More details awaited. Doordarshan crew attacked by Naxals in Dantewada's Aranpur. More details awaited.

12:30 Want Rahul to apologise: MP CM: MP CM Shivraj Chauhan on Rahul Gandhi's remark that his son was named in the Panama papers: "If a junior leader made these allegations then it would be different, but Congress President levelling such allegations is unfortunate.Will file defamation case.Will consider if he apologizes." MP CM Shivraj Chauhan on Rahul Gandhi's remark that his son was named in the Panama papers: "If a junior leader made these allegations then it would be different, but Congress President levelling such allegations is unfortunate.Will file defamation case.Will consider if he apologizes."

12:15 Indian couple dies falling 800 feet in California's Yosemite National Park: In a tragic incident, an Indian couple died after falling 800 feet in an area with steep terrain in California's Yosemite National Park this week, according to a media report.





Vishnu Viswanath, 29, and Meenakshi Moorthy, 30, fell to their deaths from Taft Point in Yosemite National Park. They were identified Monday as a married couple from India living in the United States, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.





The report said that the couple had recently moved from New York after Viswanath took a job as a systems engineer at Cisco, based in San Jose. Together, they chronicled their adventures of travelling around the world in a blog called 'Holidays and HappilyEverAfters'.





Rangers recovered their bodies on the steep terrain Thursday below Taft Point, a popular tourist spot that offers spectacular views of the Yosemite Valley, Yosemite Falls, and El Capitan.





Visitors had spotted the bodies a day earlier. Park spokesman Jamie Richards was quoted as saying in the report that "We still do not know what caused them to fall. We're trying to understand what happened. We may never know, (but) from everything we see, this was a tragic fall." Richards said that so far 10 people have died in the park this year, and six of those park visitors fell to their deaths.





Investigators were looking into how the couple fell or what had occurred when the accident happened at the famous spot which is a favourite place for tourists from around the world to take scenic and memorable photos.



11:59 Former B'desh PM Zia's jail term doubled to 10 years : In a stunning decision, a Bangladeshi court on Tuesday doubled former prime minister Khaleda Zia's jail term from five to 10 years in a corruption case. The decision came a day after she was sentenced to seven years in prison in another graft case.





A High Court bench announced the verdict after accepting the Anti-Corruption Commission's review petition to increase Zia's imprisonment in the Zia Orphanage Trust corruption case, The Daily Star reported.





"This verdict means that Khaleda Zia will not be able to contest in the upcoming election," ACC lawyer Khurshid Alam Khan told reporters.





A Dhaka court sentenced Zia to five years in jail in the orphanage corruption case on February 8. Her son Tarique Rahman and four others were sentenced to 10 years' rigorous imprisonment. Zia has been imprisoned at the former central jail since then. On October 6, she was taken to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University hospital, where she is currently receiving treatment.





11:28 IL&FS crisis: Normalcy to return to system in couple of weeks, says SBI Chief: In wake of the IL&FS crisis, efforts are underway by the Indian government, RBI as well as SBI to try and stabilise the system "very quickly', and things are likely to return to normal in a couple of weeks, SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar said in New York today.





Kumar said that the Infrastructure Leasing and Financial Services (IL&FS) was a "unique institution' operating in the infrastructure financing and construction space.





It is an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contractor, holding assets as well as its finances - it was a 3-in-1, Kumar said, adding that whether it is banks or non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), if they are in infrastructure financing, they have faced trouble in India. "Infrastructure, particularly the BOT (build'"operate'"transfer) model, has caused a lot of problem even to the banks. We ourselves have suffered in the financing of infrastructure,' Kumar said during an interactive session at the 9th 'New India Lecture' organised at the Indian Consulate under the aegis of Consul General Sandeep Chakravorty. -- PTI

11:22 The BJP is turning faith into a corrosive force: The ruling party's leaders seem eager to use faith as a tool to subvert the institutions that form the base of a democracy. The ruling party's leaders seem eager to use faith as a tool to subvert the institutions that form the base of a democracy. Read more

11:07 Until three years ago, Dassault paid Suhel Seth Rs 1.4 crore per annum: Suhel Seth told The Indian Express that his assignment with Dassault Aviation as head of Counselage India was for "brand building of the mother brand'. Read the report Suhel Seth told The Indian Express that his assignment with Dassault Aviation as head of Counselage India was for "brand building of the mother brand'. Read the report here.

11:05 'Confused' Rahul says MP CM not named in Panama papers: In a huge embarrassment for the Congress party and the possible alliance of non-BJP parties ahead of the general elections, the party president Rahul Gandhi admitted to being confused while levelling corruption charges against MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan.





Rahul Gandhi said today, "BJP mein itna brashtachaar hai ki main kal confuse ho gaya tha. Madhya Pradesh ke CM ne Panama nahi kiya unhone to e-tendering aur Vyapam scam kiye hain. The BJP has so many corruption charges against it, that I was confused yesterday. The CM of Madhya Pradesh is not involved in the Panama scam, he is involved in the Vyapam scam."





Rahul Gandhi had said in his earlier remark that the MP CM's son was named in the Panama papers. Gandhi is likely to face a defamation suit for his comments as the campaign for the November state election grows bitter.





Chouhan accused the Congress president of making "patently false allegations" linked to the Vyapam recruitment scam and the Panama Papers against him and his family.





At a public meeting on Monday, Rahul Gandhi repeated his allegations against the Chief Minister, accusing him of presiding over "rampant corruption".





Without taking names, Gandhi used Shivraj Singh Chouhan's nickname to target him: "Udhar Chowkidar, Idhar Mamaji. Mamaji ke jo bete hai, Panama Papers me unka naam nikalta hai. (On one side, you have the watchman, on the other side you have 'mamaji'. The name of the son of 'mamaji' figured in Panama Papers)," Gandhi said.





The BJP instantly rubbished the charges."Probably, Rahul, after visiting Mahakal Temple in Ujjain and after having 'prasad', got influenced by it and levelled these baseless allegations," said the party's Kailash Vijaywargiya.





10:33 That's the house of plastic the woman lives in. That's the house of plastic the woman lives in.

10:30 The plastic woman of Mayurbhanj : While the government spends Rs 2,989 crore on its vanity project, the Sardar Patel statue , the money could have been better spent on poverty alleviation. The government doesn't even have to look far.



10:00 2019 polls: UP ministers, BJP leaders discuss strategy for polls : Ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, the Uttar Pradesh unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday held a party meeting to discuss its strategy for the upcoming polls.





According to sources, Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Ministers and senior party leader were present at the meeting.





Also present at the meeting were state president of the party, Mahendra Nath Pandey, Deputy Chief Ministers, Dinesh Sharma and Keshav Prasad Maurya.





09:32 Kerala woman names activist Rahul Easwar in #MeToo: Activist Rahul Easwar, who was arrested and then granted bail for his allegedly provocative remarks on the Sabarimala row, has been named in the #MeToo movement.

Easwar has denied any wrongdoing and said the allegations by the woman from Thiruvananthapuram were linked to the Sabarimala issue.

The woman, who has not revealed her identity, alleged that Easwar forced himself on her multiple times in early 2000s, when she had just taken her Class 12 board exams. A close friend, with whom she had shared the matter on WhatsApp, had put it up on her Facebook.

The victim alleged that Easwar misbehaved with her and tried to touch and kiss her when she went to his residence.

The woman said she befriended Easwar and was invited by him to his house saying his mother also would be there. However, on reaching the premises, she realised they were alone and that was when he allegedly tried to misbehave with her.

"I didn't know how to respond in the beginning as I felt trapped in the house. But then I moved away and said no. He backed off. Then again he tried it multiple times until I overcame my fear and forced myself to leave," according to the Facebook post.

"I want to say this today, as I see him everywhere now and these memories came rushing back on how he used to be. I strongly doubt his beliefs and words. Is he sincere and means all that he is saying now? In that case his actions were opposite to that back in those days," according to the post.

In a Facebook video on Monday, he said though he respected the #MeToo movement, such "fake allegations" would destroy its credibility.

Easwar claimed the allegation was a mere attack from people opposed to his ideology and meant for "political manipulation", and added "I dismiss it".

09:06 Rahul Gandhi mixes up Mizoram with Manipur, BJP calls him ignorant: Both the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Congress constantly use social media as a platform to attack each other. And if one makes a mistake, the other one makes sure to highlight it prominently. A similar incident happened on Monday (October 29) when Congress president Rahul Gandhi made a faux pas by getting the name of a state wrong.

Sharing a news about a Sainik School, that opened its gates to girl students fifty years after its inception, Rahul mistook Mizoram for Manipur. "Given the chance, there is nothing a girl cannot do. These girls at the Sainik School in Manipur are proof of this. My best wishes to these brave, inspiring children. You are the future of India. You make us all proud," Rahul wrote on Facebook.

The Sainik School in question is however in Mizoram, not in Manipur.

Rahul, however, rectified the post.

BJP IT head Amit Malviya was quick to use this opportunity to call out Rahul's oversight. "Rahul Gandhi shares an article on Mizoram and writes Manipur. It is this ignorance about the Northeast that is so problematic!" Malviya wrote on Twitter with a screenshot of Rahul's Facebook post.

"Rahul Gandhi go and write this a hundred times, 'Mizoram and Manipur are two different states in the Northeast of India and I will remember that for the rest of my term as president of the Congress party!" Malviya said in a tweet.

08:31 Sardar Patel would cry if he saw destruction done: Villagers to PM Modi: The headmen of 22 villages situated near the Sardar Sarovar Dam Monday wrote an open letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi stating that villagers would not welcome him at the inauguration of the Statue of Unity on October 31.

Local tribal leaders have also announced a boycott of the function citing destruction of natural resources due to the memorial.

The Statue of Unity, a memorial to Sardar Patel, is situated on an islet and, at 182 metres, is touted as the world's tallest statue.

"These forests, rivers, waterfalls, land and agriculture supported us for generations. We survived on them. But, everything is being destroyed now and celebrations are also planned. Don't you think its akin to celebrating someone's death? We feel so," the letter, having common content and signed by sarpanchas of 22 villages, stated.

"We all villagers want to tell you with extreme grief that we will not welcome you on October 31. Even if you come here like an unwanted guest, you are not welcome here," it added.

They alleged that people's hard-earned money is being wasted on projects like Statue of Unity though several villages of the area are still deprived of basic facilities like schools, hospitals and drinking water.

"If Sardar Patel could see the mass destruction of natural resources and injustice done to us, he would cry. When we are raising our issues, we are persecuted by police. Why you are not ready to listen to our plight?" the letter said.

Earlier this month, tribal activists had announced that people living in 72 villages near the dam will join the protest on October 31 by not cooking food.

08:10 'It's a boy': Sania, Shoaib welcome #BabyMirzaMalik: Tennis star Sania Mirza and Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik are blessed with a baby boy. The "excited" father confirmed the news on Twitter.

Excited to announce: It's a boy, and my girl is doing great and keeping strong as usual #Alhumdulilah. Thank you for the wishes and Duas, we are humbled. #BabyMirzaMalik, he wrote.

In an Instagram post, filmmaker Farah Khan wrote, "Finally!! Best news in a long time!! Congratulations @mirzasaniar@realshoaibmalik @anammirzaaa@imranmirza58 n of course the nani n daadi God bless our lil angel"

Sania, who has put her career on hold to welcome her first child, is aiming to be back on the court for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Image: Farah Khan's Instagram post congratulating the couple on the good news. Photograph courtesy: @farahkhankunder/Instagram

08:07 Trump unable to attend Republic Day parade due to scheduling constraints: WH: US President Donald Trump is unable to participate as Chief Guest of India's Republic Day celebrations next year due to scheduling constraints, the White House has said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had invited President Trump for a bilateral visit to India during their talks in Washington last year.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders had, in July, said that Trump has received an invitation to visit India, but no decision has been taken yet.

"President Trump was honoured by Prime Minister Modi's invitation for him to be Chief Guest of India's Republic Day on January 26, 2019 but is unable to participate due to scheduling constraints," a White House spokesperson said, when asked about Trump's decision on Modi's invitation. It is said that the annual State of the Union address to both Houses of the US Congress by Trump is likely to be around the time India will celebrate its Republic Day. The SOTU is normally delivered in the last week of January or first week of February. The spokesperson said that the US President and Modi enjoy a strong personal rapport and Trump is committed to deepening the India-US relationship. "The President enjoys a strong personal rapport with Prime Minister Modi developed through two meetings and several phone calls and remains committed to deepening the US-India strategic partnership," the spokesperson said. "The President very much looks forward to meeting Prime Minister Modi again at the earliest opportunity," the White House spokesperson said. Modi and Trump are scheduled to attend the G-20 Summit in Argentina on November 30 and December 1. It is possible that the two leaders might meet and discuss bilateral relationship there.

Every year, India invites world leaders to attend its Republic Day celebrations. The heads of state and government who have attended the Republic Day celebrations include Nicolas Sarkozy, Vladimir Putin, Nelson Mandela, John Major, Mohammed Khatami and Jacques Chirac.

