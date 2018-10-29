LIVE! Ayodhya case: SC adjourns matter to January 2019

Write a comment

October 29, 2018

12:04 Ayodhya case: SC adjourns matter to January 2019: The Supreme Court has adjourned till January the hearing of a clutch of pleas challenging the Allahabad high courts 2010 judgment which ruled that the disputed land on the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid site in Ayodhya be divided into three parts.

The court said that the issue will come up before appropriate bench in January. No decision was taken on Monday on the date of hearing and the composition of the bench.

On September 27, the Supreme Court declined to revisit the observations in its 1994 judgment that a mosque is not integral to Islam, clearing the way for hearing in the politically charged Ayodhya land dispute. In a majority verdict of 2:1, the apex court bench headed by former Chief Justice Dipak Misra said the Babri Masjid-Ram Janmabhoomi civil suit has to be decided on the basis of evidence and the previous verdict has no relevance to it.

The construction of the Ram temple was an important part of BJPs manifesto ahead of the 2014 Lok Sabha elections and also the 2017 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections both of which it won.

11:56 Koregaon-Bhima: SC stays Bombay HC order refusing extension of time to police to file chargesheet: The Supreme Court on Monday stayed the Bombay high court order refusing extension of time to the state police for filing charge sheet in the Koregaon-Bhima violence case. Recently, the Bombay High Court had set aside the lower court's order allowing extension of time to police to file its probe report against the rights activists in the violence case. Taking note of the appeal of the Maharashtra government, a bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi stayed the high court order and issued notice to rights activists on the plea. Earlier, the apex court had refused to interfere with the arrest of five rights activists by the Maharashtra Police in connection with the Koregaon-Bhima violence case and declined to appoint a SIT for probe into their arrest.

The Pune Police had arrested lawyer Surendra Gadling, Nagpur University professor Shoma Sen, Dalit activist Sudhir Dhawale, activist Mahesh Raut and Kerala native Rona Wilson in June for their alleged links with Maoists under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

The arrests had followed raids at their residences and offices in connection with the Elgar Parishad conclave held in Pune on December 31 last year, which, the police had claimed, had led to violence at Bhima Koregaon the next day.

-- PTI

11:48 Delhi man captain of Indonesia's Lion Air plane that crashed: Captain Bhavye Suneja, who belongs to Delhi, was reportedly the captain of the Indonesian Lion Air plane which crashed into the Java Sea with 188 passengers and crew member on board on Monday.

According to media reports, Suneja was a resident of Mayur Vihar and studied at the Ahlcon Public School in the locality. He joined the low-cost carrier Lion Air in March 2011, Times of India reported.

The report quoted a senior official of an Indian airline as saying that Suneja was considering returning to India.

On Monday morning, Flight JT 610 -- carrying 181 passengers, including one child and two infants, as well as six crew members and two pilots -- crashed into the sea off Indonesias island of Java.

A spokesman for Indonesias search and rescue agency said that the plane lost contact 13 minutes after takeoff, adding that a tug boat leaving the capitals port had seen the craft falling.

11:04 Thick haze engulfs capital, air quality remains poor: Delhi's air quality continued to remain in the very poor category on Monday as a thick haze engulfed the city which is battling alarming levels of pollution. An overall Air Quality Index of 348 was recorded which falls in the very poor category, according to data of the Central Pollution Control Board.

Twenty-nine monitoring stations located in different parts of the city recorded very poor air quality while four stations recorded severe air quality.

An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

Authorities have attributed the deterioration of air quality to localised factors like construction activities and vehicular pollution as well as regional factors like pollution by stubble burning from neighbouring states of Punjab and Haryana.

A thick smog engulfed the national capital as authorities said the situation may further deteriorate next month during the festival.

A health advisory has also been issued due to increase in the pollution level of the city.

The health advisory is specifically for people suffering from heart or lung disease, older adults and children to avoid prolonged or heavy exertion.

It also recommended people go for shorter walks instead of jogs, keeping windows closed, and wearing masks while stepping outside.

-- PTI

10:59 SC likely to hear Asthana's plea today challenging divestment of duties: The Supreme Court is likely to hear a plea today filed by Special Director of the Central Bureau of Investigation Rakesh Asthana, in which he has sought the removal of CBI Director Alok Verma from the post and also challenged the Centre's decision to divest him of duties and send him on leave.

Asthana and Verma, the two most senior functionaries of the CBI, have been embroiled in an unprecedented feud, each accusing the other of corruption and of having accepted bribes.

Counsel for the CBI special director, former attorney general Mukul Rohatgi, brought the petition to the Supreme Court's attention on Friday, while the bench comprising Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi and justices SK Kaul and KM Joseph was hearing Verma's petition, who also challenged the Department of Personnel and Training's decision to remove him from his post and send him on leave.

In his plea, Verma had dubbed the move "patently illegal".

Asthana, in his plea, referred to the sequence of events in his feud with Verma in the CBI and claimed he was a "whistleblower" as he had approached the Central Vigilance Commission on August 24 with a corruption complaint against the CBI director.

The special director also accused the Centre of backing the "corrupt" CBI chief, alleging that he had been victimised for his bonafide actions.

10:46 Supreme Court adjourns hearing in Uphaar fire tragedy case for January 19.

10:12 3 people mowed down by train near Nangloi railway station: Three people sitting on tracks were run over by a train near Nangloi Railway Station on Monday, railways said. The three, who were believed to be drunk, were sitting on the tracks at 7.15 am when the Bikaner-Delhi Express mowed them down. The train driver sounded the siren but the trio did not vacate the tracks, local police said.

The incident comes days after 59 people were run over by a train while watching Dusshera celebrations on railway tracks near Amritsar.

-- PTI

09:56 Had this been Pakistan, Tharoor would've been silenced: Giriraj Singh: Condemning the remark made by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Minister and senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader Giriraj Singh said Tharoor would have been silenced if he had made the remark in Pakistan.

"Had Tharoor been in Pakistan, he would have been made to shut his mouth. He has not only insulted the prime minister, but crores of Hindus and followers of Lord Shiva in this country. How can Rahul Gandhi claim to be a follower of Lord Shiva when his party man can say such a thing? He should come out and apologise on behalf of Tharoor. The Congress has crossed all limits now," Singh said.

Accusing the Congress of practising politics of "division and hatred," senior BJP leader Anil Vij added, "It (Tharoor's remark) is extremely condemnable. The Congress is strategically imparting a politics of division and hatred. On one hand, Rahul Gandhi claims to be a devout follower of Lord Shiva, on the other hand, the Congress leaders, in some way or the other, are humiliating the Hindus of this country. It's time we reject this."

Earlier in the day, Tharoor, while speaking at an event in Bengaluru, had said Prime Minister Modi was, in a way, like a "scorpion sitting on a Shivling."

However, the Congress leader later clarified that the comment was made by an unnamed member of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh six years ago, and not by him.

-- ANI

09:19 Tata Group fires Suhel Seth over #MeToo allegations: Adman and socialite Suhel Seth, who was accused of sexual harassment by multiple women, has lost his job as a consultant at the Tata Group.

Reports say that Tata Sons, the holding company of the Tata Group, has decided to terminate its contract with Suhel Seth.

The company was examining its association with the brand consultant in the wake of the sexual harassment allegations that emerged during the #MeToo campaign.

Seth has been accused of sexual misconduct by six women including model Diandra Soares, filmmaker Natashja Rathore, and writer Ira Trivedi.

09:02 You're like Diwali lamps spreading light: Modi to Indians in Japan: Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the Indian community in Japan for taking 'brand India' to new heights by introducing cricket, Indian food and culture to the island nation, which has long worked with India in several sectors such as infrastructure, auto and technology.

"Just as how lamps light up the dark during Diwali wherever you are, you are spreading the light of India to every corner of the world and Japan and making the country proud. My best wishes are with you," PM Modi said after he was greeted by a group of Indians in Tokyo on the last day of his two-day visit.

PM Modi and his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe came to Tokyo in a train on Sunday after spending eight hours together in the picturesque Yamanashi prefecture, where they held informal talks and visited a factory.

"India is going through a massive transformative phase today. The world is appreciating India for its efforts towards services towards humanity. The policies being made in India, the work being done towards public welfare, for these the nation is being felicitated today," PM Modi told the Indian community in Tokyo this morning.

During his speech in the island nation known for its high-technology products, PM Modi cited his government's "Make in India" initiative to boost manufacturing in India, especially India's progress in mobile phone manufacturing.

"Broadband connectivity is reaching villages, over 100 crore mobile phones are active in India. One GB is cheaper than a small bottle of cold drink. Data is becoming a tool for service-delivery," the prime minister said.

08:51 US calls on Sri Lanka president to immediately reconvene parliament: The US has called on Sri Lanka President Maithripala Sirisena to immediately reconvene parliament to allow the democratically elected representatives in the country decide who will lead their government following a political turmoil sparked by the sudden sacking of Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe. Sirisena on Friday sacked Wickremesinghe and appointed former strongman Mahinda Rajapaksa as the new prime minister, triggering political chaos in the Indian Ocean island nation. Next day, he suspended Parliament after Wickremesinghe, who had termed his sacking as illegal and unconstitutional, sought an emergency session to prove his majority.

The president also withdrew Wickremesinghe's personal security and vehicles in order to accord them to his 72-year-old successor, who staged a dramatic political comeback.

"We call on the President, in consultation with the Speaker, to immediately reconvene parliament and allow the democratically elected representatives of the Sri Lankan people to fulfil their responsibility to affirm who will lead their government," US State Department Spokesperson Heather Nauert said. The United States continues to follow developments in Sri Lanka with concern, she said. "We urge all sides to refrain from intimidation and violence," Nauert said in a statement. The United Nations also expressed concerns over the political developments in Sari Lanka. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called on the Sri Lanka government to respect democratic values and constitutional provisions and process, uphold the rule of law and ensure the safety and security of all Sri Lankans.

-- PTI

08:29 Indonesia Lion Air flight from Jakarta crashes: A Lion Air flight capable of carrying up to 189 passengers has crashed during a short flight from the Indonesian capital Jakarta to Pangkal Pinang, according to Indonesia's National Search and Rescue Agency.

A spokesman for the low-cost carrier confirmed that it had lost contact with Lion Air flight JT 610 Monday morning, local time.

The plane had been due to land around 7:30 am local time in Pangkal Pinan, the largest city on the Indonesian island of Bangka.

The plane lost contact 13 minutes after takeoff, according to the official. The jet was a Boeing 737 MAX 8, according to air tracking service Flightradar 24.

08:13 Lion Air flight from Jakarta to Pangkal Pinang goes missing 13 minutes after take-off, reports Singapore's Strait Times.

