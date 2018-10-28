LIVE! United India is a result of Sardar Patel's strategic wisdom: Modi

Write a comment

October 28, 2018

14:44 Got rid of Railway budget to remove political interference: Piyush Goyal: Union Minister for Railways Piyush Goyal on Saturday said that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led central government has changed the functioning of the Indian Railways and removed the railway budget as it was being used as a 'political tool'.

"There has been a dramatic shift both in concept and execution of policies by this government as compared to the previous governments over the years. Over the last 65 years, every railways budget that came in was a political tool, based on which elections were fought and promises were made," Goyal said while addressing the India Ideas Conclave 2018 in New Delhi.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi changed the functioning of the railways. We got rid of the railway budget to remove political interference and started prioritising what is good for India instead of any political class of people. The investments made over the past four-and-a-half years reflect a huge focus on three aspects: Safety, Passenger Services and lastly Returns on Investment," he added.

The Union minister further stated that Modi has focused on a variety of programs that not only provide inclusive and sustainable growth but make India a power to be reckoned with on an international stage. -- ANI

13:58 United India is a result of Sardar Patel's strategic wisdom: Modi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today Sunday credited Sardar Valabhbhai Patel with uniting India after partition and said it was his timely intervention which helped save Jammu and Kashmir from "aggression". In his monthly 'Mann ki Baat' radio address, he also urged the youth to participate in large numbers in the 'run for unity' being organised on October 31 to mark the birth anniversary of Patel. Modi said, "If we are able to see a united India now, it was entirely on account of the sagacity and strategic wisdom of Sardar Patel." He said this year, October 31 will be special as the statue of unity will be dedicated to the nation as a "true tribute" to Sardar Patel Erected on the banks of the River Narmada in Gujarat, the structure is twice the height of the Statue of Liberty in the United States. "This is the world's tallest statue. Every Indian will now be proud to see the world's tallest statue here on Indian soil. Sardar Patel, a true son of the soil will adorn our skies too," he said. Modi will be dedicating the statue on coming Wednesday. He hoped that the statue will become a new tourist destination. In his address, the prime minister also paid tributes to late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on her death anniversary, which is also on October 31. "October 31 also is the death anniversary of our former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Our respectful tributes to Indira ji too," he said. The prime minister pointed out that Infantry Day is observed every year on October 27 as the first Indian soldiers had set their foot in Jammu and Kashmir to take on intruders from Pakistan. Quoting late Field Marshal S H F J Manekshaw, he said Patel was "irked" at the delay in initiating military action to evict the aggressors. He said, in an interview Manekshaw had recalled that as a colonel then he was part of a meeting where Patel was irked on the delay in sending troops to Kashmir. "During the proceedings, Sardar Patel gave him (Manekshaw) a characteristic glance and reiterated that there should be no delay in our Army operation and that a solution should be sought swiftly. And immediately after that, our troops flew to Kashmir.we've seen how our Army was successful," Modi said. He recalled that in January, 1947 the Time magazine had profiled Patel and described him as a person who possessed the capability to unite the country and "heal wounds". Mahatma Gandhi, the PM said, considered Patel as the only one capable of finding a lasting solution to the vexed issue of the states and asked him to act. "Sardar Patel formulated solutions one by one, weaving the warp and weft of unity on the axis of a single thread. He ensured the merger of all princely states with the Dominion of India. Whether Junagadh, Hyderabad, Travancore, or for that matter the princely states of Rajasthan, if we are able to see a united India now, it was entirely on account of the sagacity and strategic wisdom of Sardar Patel," Modi said. -- PTI

13:51 Body of minor girl found in trolley bag in Delhi: The body of a minor girl was found stuffed in a trolley bag at a roadside near Yamuna Biodiversity Park in New Delhi on Sunday, a police official said. Police were informed about the incident at 7.30 am and a team from the Timarpur police station visited the spot, the official said. When police opened the unclaimed bag, the body of an almost eight to nine-year-old girl was found, Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) Nupur Prasad said. The police spotted a strangulation mark on the neck of the victim, she said. The body was taken to the Aruna Asaf Ali Hospital. Police are also scanning through profiles of missing girls and trying to identify the deceased, the DCP said. -- PTI

13:19 This is what Modi gifted to Abe during Japan visit : Prime Minister Narendra Modi presented his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe two handcrafted stone bowls and dhurries made from rose quartz and yellow quartz stone sourced from Rajasthan. A Jodhpuri wooden chest from Rajasthan with traditional work was also presented, an official said. The gifts were specially crafted on the occasion of Modi's visit to Japan for the two-day India-Japan annual summit. The bowls were crafted by master artisan Shabbirhusen Ibrahimbhai Shaikh of Gujarat's Khambhat region, which is known for its practice of stone craft since generations and is also a leading hub for exports of stone products from India. "The uniqueness of this craft lies in the fact that the form of the product is scooped out from a block of stone, and then shaped and refined using basic hand tools generally without any lathe machines," the official said. Hand-woven by the master weavers of Mirzapur in Uttar Pradesh, the dhurrie designs show the diversity of possibilities available -- from a symmetrical repeating geometric tessellation in one, to stylistic floral motifs arranged around the classical medallion pattern in another. "The dhurries use two distinctive Indian colour palettes. While one uses Indigo blues, reds and sprinkles of turmeric yellows, the identifying colours that have marked Indian textiles for centuries, the other uses the muted earthy tones of the Indian landscape," the official said. The stone bowls and dhurries were made under the design supervision of the prestigious Ahmedabad-based National Institute of Design. -- PTI

12:48 Hope democratic values would be respected in Sri Lanka: India : India on Sunday said it was closely following the political developments in Sri Lanka and hoped that democratic values and constitutional process would be respected in the island nation. In fast paced political developments, Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena suspended Parliament on Saturday, a day after sacking Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe and naming Mahinda Rajapaksa as the new prime minister. "India is closely following the recent political developments in Sri Lanka. As a democracy and a close friendly neighbour, we hope that democratic values and constitutional process will be respected," external affairs ministry Spokeperson Raveesh Kumar said. He said India will continue to extend its developmental assistance to the friendly people of Sri Lanka.

India has been involved in a number of projects in the island nation. Sirisena on Saturday suspended Parliament till November 16 after Wickremesinghe sought an emergency session to prove his majority. Former president Rajapaksa was sworn in as the country's new PM on Friday.

The political turmoil came amid growing tensions between Sirisena and Wickremesinghe on several policy matters. Reacting sharply to his sacking, Wickremesinghe asserted that the swearing-in of Rajapaksa is "illegal and unconstitutional" and he will prove his majority in Parliament. -- PTI

12:43 Budget 2019: FinMin seeks input from ministries for Jaitley's next speech: The finance ministry has sought inputs from different central ministries for Arun Jaitley's budget speech, which would be the last budget of the current Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance government before the 2019 general polls. Earlier this month, the ministry began the budgetary exercise for 2019-20.

During the process, meetings will be held with ministries of steel, power, and housing and urban development to finalise revised expenditure for the current fiscal and projections for the next financial year. The meetings are scheduled to continue till November 16. The finance ministry has requested the ministries to send material related with their departments that may merit inclusion in the finance minister's budget speech for 2019-20 by November 15, according to a communication by the finance ministry to all secretaries. In view of the upcoming general elections, the government is likely to come out with an interim budget also referred to as vote-on-account. The general budget is presented on February 1. Finance Minister Jaitley is scheduled to present his 6th consecutive budget. As per practice, a vote-on-account or approval for essential government spending for a limited period is taken in an election year and a full-fledged budget presented by the new government. While P Chidambaram had presented the previous UPA government's vote-on-account in February 2014, Jaitley presented a full budget in July that year.

Narendra Modi-led government scrapped a colonial-era tradition of presenting the budget at the end of February. With the preponement of budget, ministries are now allocated their budgeted funds from the start of the financial year beginning April. This gives government departments more leeway to spend as well as allow companies time to adapt to business and taxation plans. Previously, when the budget was presented at the end of February, the three-stage Parliament approval process used to get completed some time in mid-May, weeks ahead of the onset of monsoon rains. This meant government departments would start spending on projects only from August-end or September after the monsoon season ended. -- PTI

12:03 Sabarimala row: Activist Rahul Easwar arrested: Activist Rahul Easwar has been arrested by the Kerala Police for allegedly making provocative statement on the Sabarimala issue.

"I am being arrested now by kerala police," Easwar said on Twitter.

"Police not allowed me to take breakfast, 1st promised that they will take me to kims hospital. Changed promise and taking me to central police station near high court kochi. Is this not human rights violation," he siad in another tweet

Earlier, a case was registered against Easwar for his statement that he had a contingency plan to force the closure of Sabarimala temple by spilling blood on its premises by some devotees in case any woman in the 'barred' age group managed to reach it.

He has been charged under IPC Section 153 (Wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot).

Easwar had claimed that 20 Lord Ayyappa devotees opposing the entry of women in the age group of 10 and 50 were ready to inflict knife injuries on themselves on the temple premises which would have forced the priests to close the gates on account of impurity. "Had their blood fallen on the floor of the temple, that would have forced the priests to shut the shrine for three days for purification rituals," Easwar, President of the 'Ayyappa Dharma Sena', had told reporters in Kochi.

11:18 No democracy but naked martial law in Pakistan: Reham Khan: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's former wife and British-Pakistani journalist Reham Khan on Saturday asserted that there is no democracy in the country at the moment and it is more of martial law that is governing the nation.

"The way we are being told that dams will be built. Then they say they have brought money. What type of democracy is this where without asking people, without taking their suggestion, without taking parliament in confidence, the decisions are being made.

"This is not democracy; I think they should accept that there is naked martial law in Pakistan, she said.

Criticising her ex-husband for allegedly talking about Pakistan's poverty at an international platform, she said, "It is a very unfortunate situation in Pakistan nowadays.

Prime minister going to Saudi Arabia and openly telling about Pakistan's situation and saying that there is no money in the country. I believe no one who does a business or is an investor, insults their own country or venture at an international platform.

"Reham further demanded that there should be a discussion in parliament regarding the same.

"The way we have received these funds through begging and on what terms we have got it must be discussed in parliament. If Nawaz Sharif would have done so and have not discussed it with parliament, the situation would have been different, the 45-year-old journalist said.

During a public address on Wednesday, Prime Minister Imran Khan had thanked Saudi Arabia for easing the pressure on Pakistan by extending financial help to the cash-strapped nation. -- ANI

10:23 Has Trump turned down India's R-Day invite?: United States President Donald Trump has reportedly declined India's invitation to be the chief guest at the Republic Day celebrations, a report in NDTV says.

The report says that for the last few days, US officials have been indicating that Trump would not fly to India in January as the State of the Union address is scheduled in the winter month.

However, the ministry of external affairs has not released any statement in this regard so far.

The American embassy in New Delhi said only the White House can talk on the President's travel plans.



In early August, White House press secretary Sarah Sanders had confirmed that Trump received an invitation to visit India.

HERE Read the full report

10:10 Modi meets Abe in Japan: Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at hotel Mount Fuji in Yamanashi.

PM Modi is on a two-day visit to Japan and will attend the 13th India-Japan Annual Summit. -- ANI



09:02 Midnight action on CBI reveals rifts in power corridors: The midnight clampdown by the Narendra Modi government on the Lodhi Road headquarters of the Central Bureau of Investigation, sending director Alok Verma and special director Rakesh Asthana on leave, has shaken the power balance at many levels and in many ways in New Delhi.

First of all, the brute action was designed to show Prime Minister Modi's fabled grip on the bureaucracy.

However, even those who supported the clampdown totally, think that the inevitable action came too late in the day.

CBI's own senior officers have inflicted a huge damage to the agency, leaving other officers wondering how to salvage a situation where the country's premier anti-corruption agency has come to be seen as completely corrupt.

Those who opposed any harsh action by government on a so-called independent institution like CBI, think that under Narendra Modi's watch the institution further lost its remaining credibility, for which the Prime Minister's Office cannot escape blame.



Read the full story by Sheela Bhatt HERE

08:58 Earlier PM gave birth to PM, CM gave birth to CM: Gadkari: Union Minister for Road, Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Saturday said India is a 'rich nation with a poor population' as those who ruled the country earlier benefitted their own families

"Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is not one family's party. It is not a party which does politics on basis of caste, religion, language. Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji was our tallest leader, but BJP was never identified with his or L K Advani ji's name... Today there is Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji and Amit Shah ji. Leadership has kept changing, but this party has never run on any particular person's name. This party functions on the basis of thinking and principles," Gadkari said while addressing the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) in Hyderabad.

"We are a rich nation with a poor population. Those who ruled benefitted their own families. Prime Minister gave birth to a Prime Minister, Chief Minister gave birth to a Chief Minister and so on... Democracy is close to being non-existent. We have to change this," he added.

Gadkari further stated said development of sectors like agriculture, industry, and services are key essentials for any nation to progress. -- ANI