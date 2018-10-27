LIVE! Kerala ashram run by preacher who backed Sabarimala verdict set on fire

Write a comment

October 27, 2018

11:51 PM Modi leaves for Japan: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday left for Japan to attend the annual summit with his counterpart Shinzo Abe. The summit will be held on October 28 and 29.

In a statement on Friday, before leaving for Japan, Modi described India and Japan a "winning combination" and said the island nation is New Delhi's most trusted partner in its economic and technological modernisation.

He said India's partnership with Japan is of great substance and purpose.

"We have a special strategic and global partnership. Our ties with Japan, both economic and strategic, stand completely transformed in recent years. It is today a partnership of great substance and purpose. It rests on the strong pillars of India's Act East Policy, and our shared vision and commitment to a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific," he said.

Modi said it will be his 12th meeting with Abe since he first visited Japan as prime minister in September 2014.

He said, as democracies, the two countries have shared values and they seek peace and prosperity for all.

"Our complementarities make India and Japan a winning combination. Japan today is one of the most trusted partners in India's economic and technological modernisations and one of the top investors in India," he pointed out.

-- PTI

11:50 Kerala ashram run by preacher who backed Sabarimala verdict set on fire: An ashram in Kerala, founded by a preacher who supported the Supreme Court verdict allowing the entry of women of menstruating age to the famous Sabarimala temple, was attacked by unidentified persons early this morning.

Two cars and a scooter belonging to Swami Sandeepananda Giri's School of Bhagavad Gita on the outskirts of Thiruvananthapuram were set on fire at around 2:30 am. The attackers also put a wreath in front of the hermitage.

Local media reported that a white Maruti Suzuki Omni and a Honda CRV were set ablaze. Reports said police have been posted in the ashram following the attack. Police have registered a case and are on the lookout for the attackers.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who visited the ashram this morning, condemned the attack. "Physical attacks happen when you can't deal ideologically. We will not allow anyone to take law and order in their hands.Those who are intolerant towards Swami's activities attacked his ashram," Vijayan said.

11:24 Kerala ashram run by preacher who backed Sabarimala verdict set on fire: An ashram in Kerala, founded by a preacher who supported the Supreme Court verdict allowing the entry of women of menstruating age to the famous Sabarimala temple, was attacked by unidentified persons early this morning.

Two cars and a scooter belonging to Swami Sandeepananda Giri's School of Bhagavad Gita on the outskirts of Thiruvananthapuram were set on fire at around 2:30 am. The attackers also put a wreath in front of the hermitage.

Local media reported that a white Maruti Suzuki Omni and a Honda CRV were set ablaze. Reports said police have been posted in the ashram following the attack. Police have registered a case and are on the lookout for the attackers.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who visited the ashram this morning, condemned the attack. "Physical attacks happen when you can't deal ideologically. We will not allow anyone to take law and order in their hands.Those who are intolerant towards Swami's activities attacked his ashram," Vijayan said.

11:07 No seat sharing agreement in Bihar yet: Upendra Kushwaha: Union Minister and Rashtriya Lok Samata Party chief Upendra Kushwaha reacts to reports of Bharatiya Janata Party and Janata Dal-United reaching seat sharing deal in Bihar for 2019 Lok Sabha elections.



"Number of seats has not been decided yet, we are discussing, I have talked to Amit Shah Ji, can't say anything else right now," Kushwaha said told ANI.

BJP president Amit Shah announced on Friday that his party and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led JD-U will contest equal number of Lok Sabha seats in the state, in what is being seen as a big boost to Kumar who had been insisting on a parity with the saffron party.

Shah told reporters that an announcement on the number of seats both parties, besides two other allies -- Ram Vilas Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party and Upendra Kushwaha's Rashtriya Lok Samta Party -- will contest in 2019, will be announced in two-three days.



Meanwhile, Kushwaha's meet with Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav on Friday also triggered speculations. -- Agencies



10:54 CISF jawan killed in terrorist attack in Kashmir: A Central Industrial Security Force officer has been killed in a terrorist attack in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Saturday.

"In the intervening night, a standoff fire by terrorists took place at the grid Station Wagoora in Budgam district in which one ASI of CISF sustained serious bullet injuries," a police spokesman said.

He said the attack was, however, successfully repulsed by the alert sentry at the spot.

"The injured ASI Rajendra Prasad was evacuated to the hospital for medical attention but succumbed at the hospital," the spokesman said, adding the area has been sanitized by the security forces. -- PTI

IMAGE USED ONLY FOR REPRESENTATION.



10:18 Amid political drama in Lanka, US urges parties to follow Constitution: The United States urged political parties in Sri Lanka on Friday to abide by the Constitution and refrain from violence, as the island nation faces a constitutional crisis after its president ousted the prime minister.

Controversial Sri Lankan strongman Mahinda Rajapaksa staged a dramatic political comeback on Friday, becoming the new prime minister after President Maithripala Sirisena sacked premier Ranil Wickremesinghe who termed the move as 'unconstitutional' and vowed to prove his majority in Parliament.



In its first reaction to the unfolding situation in Sri Lanka, the US State Department said it is following the development in the island nation.

'We call on all parties to act in accordance with SL's Constitution, refrain from violence, and follow due process,' the State Department said in a tweet.

'We expect gov of SL to uphold its Geneva commitments to human rights, reform, accountability, justice, and reconciliation,' the South and Central Asia Bureau of the State Department said.

The move that took Sri Lanka by surprise came amid growing tensions between Sirisena and Wickremesinghe on several policy matters even as the President remained critical of the Prime Minister and his policies, especially on economy and security.



Reacting sharply to his sacking, Wickremesinghe asserted that the swearing-in of Rajapaksa is 'illegal and unconstitutional' and he will prove his majority in Parliament. -- PTI



09:25 Chinese 'bribing' leadership in countries to bag infra projects: Pompeo: China has taken actions that have provided risk to the American people, United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Friday, alleging that Chinese have been 'bribing' leadership in countries to bag infrastructure projects.

"I think if you go look at (Chinese) President Xi's (Jinping) stated intentions, you can clearly see that China has a plan that is different than the one that they had five years ago or even two or three years ago. You see this in their ability to use their money around the world," Pompeo said in an interview with Hugh Hewitt of the Hugh Hewitt Show.

Pompeo said that he has spoken about this repeatedly.

"I spoke to it when I was in Panama and I travel the world.

"I remind countries we welcome commercial competition with China on a fair and reciprocal basis, but when China shows up with bribes to senior leaders in countries in exchange for infrastructure projects that will harm the people of that nation, then this idea of a treasury-run empire build is something that I think would be bad for each of those countries and certainly presents risk to American interests, and we intend to oppose them at every turn," he said.

Pompeo said that the US has been consistent with its strategy on China since the beginning of this administration, which is to recognise the competitive nature of the relationship between the two countries, and as China has taken actions that have provided risk to the American people.

"Whether that's a risk through the stealing of intellectual property or trade rules that are unfair or activity in the South China Sea or their continued expansion in space and their efforts to develop their military, each of those actions has been met with a strong and vigorous response from the United States of America and we'll continue to do so.

"There wasn't a moment, but rather an administration that has recognized the difference in China's behaviour and the requirement for an American response to that changed behaviour," Pompeo said.

Responding to a question on reports of imprisonment of as many as one million Uighurs, Pompeo said that these camps are clearly a Chinese effort to reduce the capacity for Chinese people to exercise their religious freedom.

"We've seen it in many different forms. We've seen it being more difficult for churches to put crosses on the roofs of their buildings. We've seen religious freedom practices be denied in ways that they had not been in years previously," he said.

These are real threats to religious freedom, something that President Trump has directed this administration to take seriously, Pompeo said.

"We are not only talking about this where countries are denying religious freedom around the world, but beginning to use American efforts and global efforts to push back against these denials of the most basic human rights.

"Indeed, an International Religious Freedom Day is upon us and is something the State Department will be talking about a great deal," Pompeo added. -- PTI



08:05 Suspicious packages addressed to Kamala Harris, Tom Steyer found: Two suspicious packages addressed to Indian-origin Senator Kamala Harris and billionaire Democrat Tom Steyer were recovered, taking the number of such packages to 14, the Federal Bureau of Investigation said on Friday.

Kamala, a rising star in the opposition Democratic Party and a potential presidential candidate, is the first Indian-origin US Senator.

She represents the state of California.

The FBI said the suspicious package addressed to her was recovered from California.

The federal investigating agency also confirmed that a package has been intercepted in California, similar in appearance to the others, addressed to Tom Steyer.

In New York, the FBI intercepted another suspicious package addressed to former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper. With this, a total of 14 suspicious packages have been recovered from various parts of the country.

Most of them, which the FBI identified were IEDs, have been addressed to top Democratic leaders including former president Barack Obama, former vice president Joe Biden, and former secretary of state Hillary Clinton.

Since Monday, homemade bombs and other suspected explosive devices have been addressed to Obama, Clinton, Hollywood actor Robert De Niro and a slew of figures disliked by the President's supporters.

The FBI has arrested Cesar Sayoc, 56, a resident of Florida on charges of sending package bombs.

He has been charged with five federal crimes.

Sayoc, media reports said, has a criminal history and threatened Democrats on Twitter.

He is reported to have frequently posted far-right conspiracy theories about the opponents of President Donald Trump. -- PTI

