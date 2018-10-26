LIVE! Rahul Gandhi courts arrest

Write a comment

October 26, 2018

14:29 Rahul Gandhi courts arrest : Congress President Rahul Gandhi Friday courted arrest after staging a protest outside the CBI headquarters in Delhi against the move to divest CBI Director Alok Verma of his powers and send him on leave.





Earlier addressing the gathering Gandhi attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the issue. He also accused him of destroying institutions including the CBI, the Election Commission and the Enforcement Directorate. Senior Congress leaders, including Ashok Gehlot, Ahmed Patel, Motilal Vora, Veerappa Moily and Anand Sharma, took part in the march that culminated in a demonstration ahead of the CBI headquarters.





Loktantrik Janata Dal leader Sharad Yadav, CPI leader D Raja and TMC's Nadimul Haque joined the protest.





The Congress' protests in the national capital were replicated in other parts of the country. State Congress leaders led demonstrations in their regions against what the Congress described as the "illegal, unconstitutional and illegitimate removal of the CBI director by the Modi-Shah duo".





The apex court said former Supreme Court judge AK Patnaik will oversee a CVC inquiry into the allegations against Verma and the report has to be placed before it within two weeks. It directed that interim CBI chief M Nageswara Rao shall not take any major policy decisions. Decisions taken by him since October 23 till date shall not be implemented, it said. All decisions taken by Rao shall be placed before the apex court in a sealed cover. -- PTI





Image: Congress president Rahul Gandhi inside a police van near the CBI HQ in Delhi.

14:17 CBI officers should be beyond suspicion like Caesar's wife: Jaitley: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on the Supreme Court order granting 14 days to the CVC to probe CBI chief Alok Verma's plea in the court on the CVC asking asking him to go on leave.





Jaitley said all officers of the CBI, particularly the top two officers like Caesar's wife must be beyond suspicion.





"The current CBI controversy is an extremely positive development. The government has no interest for or against any individual. The government is interested in maintaining professionalism, image and constitutional integrity of the CBI.



"Today, the SC has further strengthened the fairness criteria. They fixed a time limit and in order to ensure that the highest standard of fairness are maintained even in the inquiry they have appointed a retired judge to ensure that the CVC inquiry is extremely fair.



"Recent developments had eroded the credibility of the CBI. CVC in the interest of fairness passed an order that till investigations are pending against two top officers of CBI, they must step aside and recuse themselves from CBI functioning till inquiry is over."





The Supreme Court Friday asked the Central Vigilance Commission to complete within two weeks its inquiry into allegations against CBI Director Alok Kumar Verma and barred interim director M Nageswara Rao from taking any major policy decision.



The inquiry will be conducted under the supervision of a former Supreme Court judge, the court ordered. Hearing Verma's plea challenging the government's decision to divest him of his duties and send him on leave, the court sought a response from the CVC and the Centre.

13:38 Sinead O'Connor converts to Islam: Irish singer Sinead O'Connor has announced she has converted to Islam. The "Nothing Compares 2U" singer revealed the news on Twitter, adding that she has changed her name to Shuhada Davitt. ''This is to announce that I am proud to have become a Muslim. This is the natural conclusion of any intelligent theologian's journey. All scripture study leads to Islam. Which makes all other scriptures redundant. I will be given (another) new name. It will be Shuhada'





''Thank you so much to all my Muslim brothers and sisters who have been so kind as to welcome me to Ummah today on this page. You can't begin to imagine how much your tenderness means to me(sic)'' she wrote.





The 51-year-old singer also shared a video of herself singing the Azan, the Islamic call to prayer. ''Here is my 1st attempt at singing the Azan. I got some pronunciation wrong because emotions took me from my page... but there'll be hundreds of others onstage to come ... (sic)''





13:26 3 opposition parties join Rahul's march to CBI HQ: Update: Congress workers led by their president Rahul Gandhi took to the streets on Friday against the move to divest CBI Director Alok Verma of his powers and send him on leave, and to demand an apology from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.





The Congress, which marched from Dayal Singh College on Lodhi Road to the CBI headquarters about a kilometre away, has termed the move against Verma "illegal and unconstitutional".





Senior Congress leaders, including Ashok Gehlot, Ahmed Patel, Motilal Vora, Veerappa Moily and Anand Sharma, took part in the march that culminated in a demonstration ahead of the CBI headquarters.





Loktantrik Janata Dal leader Sharad Yadav, CPI leader D Raja and TMC's Nadimul Haque joined the protest.





Carrying placards against the prime minister, the protesters walked the distance with scores of police personnel maintaining vigil and camera crews jostling with each other to capture the moment. One of the protesters was carrying a placard depicting the Central Bureau of Investigation in a cage. Gandhi got on to a truck in front of the police barricades put up ahead of the CBI headquarters in the CGO complex to prevent the protesters from reaching the building. Gehlot said the decision to remove CBI director Alok Verma was "illegal". -- PTI





Image: Congress workers were detained by police during protests near the CBI headquarters in Delhi.

13:13 Pune court rejects bail pleas of activists Sudha Bharadwaj, Vernon Gonsalves and Arun Ferreira in Elgar Parishad case.

12:57 Rahul leads Opposition's protest march to CBI headquarters: Congress president Rahul Gandhi and senior party leader Ashok Gehlot lead the protest march to Central Bureau of Investigation headquarters against the removal of agency chief Alok Verma.

Congress's Anand Sharma, Communist Party of India's D Raja and former Janata Dal-United president Sharad Yadav are also joining the protest march.

The Trinamool Congress was represented in the protests by Rajya Sabha MP Nadimul Haque, the sources said.

Congress workers also held protests outside CBI offices in Chandigarh and Lucknow. -- ANI



12:37 A lower low: The CBI has a history of politicisation. But things have never been this bad, writes senior journalist Ritu Sarin. Read the column The CBI has a history of politicisation. But things have never been this bad, writes senior journalist Ritu Sarin. Read the column here.

12:26 News updates at this hour : Amnesty Indias bank accounts have been frozen by the Enforcement Directorate, effectively stopping our work. Amnesty India is thus the latest target of the governments assault on civil society in the country: Amnesty India on ED raids at their office in Bengaluru yesterday.





Mumbai's Dindoshi Sessions Court rejected Alok Nath's wife's application for an injunction order against Vinta Nanda (pictured alongside). The court says it can't pass an injunction order against her at this stage.





12:10 SC seeks Centre, CBI, CVC reply on Verma's plea: The Supreme Court Friday sought a response from the CBI, the CVC and the Centre on agency Director Alok Kumar Verma's plea challenging the government's decision to divest him of his duties and send him on leave.





The SC bench, also comprising Justices S K Kaul and K M Joseph, issued notices on the petition filed by an NGO, Common Cause, which has sought a Special Investigation Team probe against the CBI officers.





CBI's Special Director Rakesh Asthana has also been named as one of the respondents in the NGO's petition. Verma and Asthana have made allegations of corruption against each other. During the brief hearing Friday, senior advocate F S Nariman advanced arguments on behalf of the CBI chief.





He submitted that the CBI director was appointed with the approval of a selection panel having the Prime Minister, the Leader of Opposition and the Chief Justice of India.





Nariman referred to the CVC and Centre's orders divesting Verma of his duty. He also cited the Vineet Narain judgment to support Verma's pleas. In the beginning, the apex court said the CVC inquiry on allegations and counter-allegations should be completed in 10 days under the supervision of this court. CVC submitted that 10 days for inquiry was not sufficient as it has to look into several documents. It said for the time being, no monitoring by anyone else should be allowed. The bench granted the CVC two weeks to conclude its probe.

12:06 CJI: CVC probe against Alok Verma has to be completed in 2 weeks : To summarise: An inquiry against CBI chief Alok Verma, who has been sent on leave, must be completed in two weeks and incumbent CBI chief M Nageswar Rao, cannot take any policy decisions, the Supreme Court ruled today.





The Supreme Court was hearing the petition filed by Alok Kumar challenging the decision of the Centre to divest him of his duties and sending him on leave.





A bench of Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justices S K Kaul and K M Joseph is hearing the plea.





Senior advocate F S Nariman is advancing arguments on behalf of the CBI chief.





The counsel submitted that the CBI Director was appointed with the approval of a selection panel having the Prime Minister, the Leader of Opposition and the Chief Justice of India.





The court said CVC inquiry to be conducted under supervision of retired Supreme Court Judge AK Patnaik and the Enquiry CVC should be completed in two weeks. The next hearing is on November 12 after the Diwali recess.





All decisions taken by M Nageshwar Rao from Oct 23 (when he was appointed as interim chief of the CBI) to be submitted in sealed cover to SC.

11:55 Decisions taken by incumbent CBI director Nageshwar Rao from Oct 23 (when he was appointed) till date shall not be implemented, the court said.



11:50 What the SC said today on CBI vs CBI: -- CVC inquiry to be conducted under supervision of retired Supreme Court Judge AK Patnaik



-- Enquiry by CVC should be completed in 10 days





-- All decisions taken by M Nageshwar Rao from Oct 23 to be submitted in sealed cover to SC.





11:44 Incumbent CBI director can't take policy decisions: CJI : To bring you up to speed, this is what happened in the SC which is hearing a plea by CBI director Alok Verma challenging the Centre's decision to send him on leave.





The Supreme Court Friday commenced hearing on the petition filed by CBI Director Alok Kumar Verma challenging the decision of the Centre to divest him of his duties and sending him on leave.





A bench of Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justices S K Kaul and K M Joseph is hearing the plea.





Senior advocate Fali S Nariman is advancing arguments on behalf of the CBI chief.





The counsel submitted that the CBI Director was appointed with the approval of a selection panel having the Prime Minister, the Leader of Opposition and the Chief Justice of India.





Nariman referred to the Central Vigilance Commission and Centre's orders divesting Verma of his duty. He also cited the Vineet Narain judgment to support Verma's pleas.





Verma has also sought stay of the Centre's order asking him to proceed on leave and giving the interim charge of his post to Joint Director M Nageswara Rao, a 1986 batch Odisha-cadre IPS officer.





The SC grants two weeks time to the CVC for concluding the probe after the CVC said 10 days for the enquiry is not sufficient as it has to look into several documents.





The CJI also said the incumbent, Nageshwar Rao, cannot take any policy decisions and will carry out only routine administrative work.





11:33 CJI: CVC probe against Verma, Asthana, to be completed in 10 days : The Supreme Court begins hearing the plea filed by CBI director Alok Verma challenging the Centre's decision to remove him.





Fali S Nariman arguing for Verma cites the Vineet Narain judgment and the 2-year statutory protection and the amendment to the Delhi Special Police Establishment Act.





CJI Ranjan Gogoi says the CVC probe against both Alok Verma and Rakesh Asthana have to be completed in 10 days under a Supreme Court judge AK Patnaik.





Solicitor General Tushar Mehta (one of the three-judge bench hearing the matter) says, "10 days may not be enough to complete the inquiry" and opposes the supervision of the CVC inquiry by a SC judge.





The CJI also said the incumbent, Nageshwar Rao, cannot take any policy decisions and will carry out only routine administrative work.





CJI Gogoi says at this stage the enquiry will be only to find out whether there is a prima facie case for Alok Verma.





Attorney General KK Venugopal and Solicitor General Tushar Mehta responding to CJI Gogoi's proposal.

11:15 Asthana moves SC against Centre's leave order: CBI Special Director Rakesh Asthana moves the Supreme Court against the Centre's leave order.





The Supreme Court will begin hearing the petition filed by Central Bureau of Investigation director Alok Kumar Verma challenging the decision of the Centre to divest him of his duties and sending him on leave at 11:30 am.





He has also sought stay of the Centre's order asking him to proceed on leave and giving the interim charge of his post to Joint Director M Nageswara Rao, a 1986 batch Odisha-cadre IPS officer.





Verma's petition is listed for hearing before a bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justices S K Kaul and K M Joseph. Justice Fali Nariman will be representing Verma.

11:09 Gang of 4 working against PM Modi: Swamy on CBI rift : Reacting to the rift in the CBI, senior BJP leader Subramanian Swamy on Thursday said that "a gang of four persons" is working against Prime Minister Narendra Modi to hurt the party's image.





"A gang of four persons is working against Prime Minister Modi. Our party's image is being hurt. Nirav Modi, Choksi and Mallya escaped. How can we fight against corruption if this continues? I am still a supporter of the Prime Minister. He is still the best. But his aides are working against him," Swamy said.





On Tuesday, Swamy lauded the honesty of CBI Director Alok Verma by calling him "an upright officer" who was doing a great job. At the same time, he sharply criticised Special Director Rakesh Asthana for not being pro-active in a case involving former finance minister P Chidambaram.





"I urge Prime Minister Modi to reconsider the action taken against Alok Verma," Swamy said.





Swamy had alleged that the government was protecting those guilty of corruption and a reshuffle was done to protect Chidambaram.





"The players in the CBI massacre are about to suspend ED's Rajeshwar (Singh) so that he cannot file the charge-sheet against Chidambaram. If so I will have no reason to fight the corrupt since my govt (government) is hell-bent on protecting them. I shall then withdraw from all the corruption cases I have filed," Swamy wrote on Twitter.





10:29 Ahead of SC hearing, CBI's Asthana meets his lawyer Mukul Rohatgi: CBI Special Director Rakesh Asthana outside former Attorney General and senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi's residence in Delhi. Rohatgi will be representing Asthana in the Supreme Court today.





Rohatgi brushed aside suggestions that the hearing was important. "It is just one more case. What is big about it? It is not as important as you think it is," the former Attorney General told ANI.





The Supreme Court is slated to hear today the petition filed by CBI director Alok Kumar Verma challenging the decision of the Centre to divest him of his duties and send him on leave.





He has also sought a stay of the Centre's order asking him to proceed on leave and giving the interim charge of his post to Joint Director M Nageswara Rao, a 1986 batch Odisha-cadre IPS officer. Verma's petition is listed for hearing before a bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justices S K Kaul and K M Joseph. His petition will come for hearing along with another plea filed on Thursday by an NGO, 'Common Cause', which has sought a Special Investigation Team probe into the allegations of corruption against CBI officials including special director Rakesh Asthana.

10:27 Delhi girds up for Cong-led protests : IN Delhi, security has been tightened and barricades put up outside the CBI headquarters ahead of the Congress protest against the removal of CBI Director Alok Verma. The TMC will also be joining the protests. IN Delhi, security has been tightened and barricades put up outside the CBI headquarters ahead of the Congress protest against the removal of CBI Director Alok Verma. The TMC will also be joining the protests.

09:52 Bhagwat's Ram temple comments: 'Politically win-win': Barely a month after his all-inclusive addresses at the three-day event -- 'Future of Bharat: An RSS perspective', RSS Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat renewed the demand for a Ram temple in Ayodhya in his annual Vijayadashami speech last week.





'Temple construction is necessary from the self-esteem point of view; it will also pave the way for an atmosphere of goodwill and oneness,' Bhagwat said.Bhagwat also made a strong electoral pitch for the BJP in his Vijayadashami address, indicating that other political parties support 'Urban Maoists'.





09:48 Google says it fired 48 people for sexual harassment over 2 years: Google has fired around 48 people for sexual harassment in the last two years.

According to an email sent to Fox News by Google Chief Executive Officer Sundar Pichai, people from the management who were accused of sexual misconduct were also sacked from the company.

In the email, Google spokesperson stated that 'the company was dead serious about making sure we provide a safe and inclusive workplace'.

The email which was also sent to all the employees of the Google came after a United States national daily reported that the company gave Android creator Andy Rubin $90 million as an exit package after being accused of sexual misconduct by an employee.

Pichai, however, said that as many 13 senior managers were sacked from the company and none of them received any exit package.

The email which was also signed by Eileen Naughton, vice president of people operations, encouraged the employees to report any incidents of sexual misconduct or harassment they experience or notice. -- ANI

09:33 Encounter breaks out between security forces, terrorists in Sopore: An encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in Sopore area of Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Pazalpora village of Dangiwacha town in the north Kashmir district this morning after receiving specific information about the presence of militants in the area, a police official said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after the terrorists fired on the search party of the forces, who retaliated.

The gunfight is going on, the official said, adding further details were awaited. -- PTI



09:16 CIA director briefs Trump on Khashoggi investigation: Central Intelligence Agency director Gina Haspel on Thursday briefed President Donald Trump on the investigations related to United States-based journalist Jamal Khashoggi, who was brutally killed inside Saudi Arabia's Istanbul Consulate, the White House said.

"The President received a briefing from director Haspel this morning following her return from Turkey. She briefed the president on their findings and her discussions," White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said.

The White House did not provide any other details of the meeting. Haspel returned from Turkey last night.

In Turkey, she met with officials involved in the investigations of the murder of the Saudi journalist Khashoggi.

Turkish officials say they have audio of the proof of the murder.

In a news report, The Washington Post said that Haspel listened to the audio tape. A person familiar with the audio said it was 'compelling' and could put more pressure on the US to hold the kingdom accountable for the death of Khashoggi, the daily reported.

Khashoggi was a contributing columnist for The Washington Post.

"This puts the ball firmly in Washington's court," Bruce Riedel, a former CIA official and scholar at the Brookings Institution, told The Washington Post.

"Not only will there be more pressure now from the media but Congress will say, 'Gina, we would love to have you come visit and you can tell us exactly what you heard'," he told the daily.

Haspel's briefing to Trump comes amidst latest change in Saudi stance in which it acknowledge that Khashoggi was murdered by its officials in a 'premeditated' operation. -- PTI



08:39 Modi must be aware of Congress's sacrifice for India: Pawar: Nationalist Congress Party president Sharad Pawar cornered Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his 'Nehru-Gandhi family' jibe at the Congress party and said that the family has sacrificed a lot for the country.

Urging Prime Minister Modi to remember the sacrifices made by the Congress party since the Independence, Pawar said, "In every public rally, Modi ji says that one family ruled this country, I would like to say that, that family has sacrificed a lot for this country. Jawaharlal Nehru went to jail so many times. Everyone knows how Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi were assassinated."

"You had promised the citizens the dreams of development. You have nothing to say as to what extent these dreams have been realised, so you only talk about the one family," he added.

Pawar had earlier attacked Prime Minister Modi over the controversial Rafale jets deal between India and France and demanded a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) to probe into the contract. -- ANI

08:28 Why selection panel wasn't consulted: Kharge to PM on CBIvsCBI: Leader of the Congress party in Lok Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge has demanded answers from Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the action against Central Bureau of Investigation director Alok Verma without consulting other members of the panel that selected him.

In a strongly-worded letter to the prime minister, Kharge accused him of acting 'arbitrarily' and creating a 'false equivalence of charges' between the CBI director and his deputy Rakesh Asthana.

Kharge was part of a three-member panel headed by Modi that had selected Verma last year to head the CBI.

The then Chief Justice of India Jagdish Singh Khehar was the other member of the selection committee.

He said that 'no meeting of the selection committee was convened to deliberate on this issue as prescribed under law'.

The Congress leader also accused Modi and his government of resorting to 'snooping' on Verma to 'cover-up' the Rafale 'scam'. -- PTI

