LIVE! India needs a strong, stable, decisive govt for next 10 years: Doval

Write a comment

October 25, 2018

17:03 India needs a strong, stable, decisive govt for next 10 years: Doval: National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on Thursday said India needed a strong, stable and decisive government for the next 10 years. Weak coalitions would be bad for India, Doval said while addressing a press conference here.



He said, "We are not governed by people's representative, but by the laws made by them, therefore the rule of law is extremely important. All defence hardware must be 100% transfer of technology. This is the policy of the new government.





"See how China's Alibaba and others have become big companies, how much Chinese govt has supported them. We want the Indian pvt sector companies should perform and promote Indian strategic interest.





"The populist measures shouldn't take precedence over national requirements. It is a temptation that is you take the thing or you refrain from doing the thing which are in the national interest. But probably for a short time they may cause some pain to the people.





"If we have to become a major power then our economy has to be big, it has to be globally competitive and that can be only when it is technologically ahead," Doval said.

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on Thursday said India needed a strong, stable and decisive government for the next 10 years. Weak coalitions would be bad for India, Doval said while addressing a press conference here.He said, "We are not governed by people's representative, but by the laws made by them, therefore the rule of law is extremely important. All defence hardware must be 100% transfer of technology. This is the policy of the new government."See how China's Alibaba and others have become big companies, how much Chinese govt has supported them. We want the Indian pvt sector companies should perform and promote Indian strategic interest."The populist measures shouldn't take precedence over national requirements. It is a temptation that is you take the thing or you refrain from doing the thing which are in the national interest. But probably for a short time they may cause some pain to the people."If we have to become a major power then our economy has to be big, it has to be globally competitive and that can be only when it is technologically ahead," Doval said.

16:20 Cowardly acts will strengthen my resolve to work for AP: Jagan Reddy: Civil Aviation Minister Suresh Prabhu on Thursday condemned the "cowardly attack" on YSR Congress chief Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy at the Visakhapatnam airport and asked all agencies concerned to probe the matter thoroughly.





Reddy, the leader of the Opposition in the Andhra Pradesh Assembly, received a minor injury on his shoulder when he was attacked by a man with a sharp-edged object at the airport, according to official sources.





"The unfortunate attack by an authorised employee of a licensed airport restaurant took place before the security hold area of Vizag airport, and the same will be investigated expeditiously," the Civil Aviation Ministry said in a tweet.





Jagan Reddy tweeted, "To everyone worried about my safety, I'd like to inform you that I am safe. God's grace and love, concern and blessings of people of Andhra will protect me. Such cowardice acts will not dissuade me but only strengthen my resolve to work for the people of my state."

Civil Aviation Minister Suresh Prabhu on Thursday condemned the "cowardly attack" on YSR Congress chief Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy at the Visakhapatnam airport and asked all agencies concerned to probe the matter thoroughly.Reddy, the leader of the Opposition in the Andhra Pradesh Assembly, received a minor injury on his shoulder when he was attacked by a man with a sharp-edged object at the airport, according to official sources."The unfortunate attack by an authorised employee of a licensed airport restaurant took place before the security hold area of Vizag airport, and the same will be investigated expeditiously," the Civil Aviation Ministry said in a tweet.Jagan Reddy tweeted, "To everyone worried about my safety, I'd like to inform you that I am safe. God's grace and love, concern and blessings of people of Andhra will protect me. Such cowardice acts will not dissuade me but only strengthen my resolve to work for the people of my state."

16:00 Sensex plummets 344 points on global meltdown, F&O expiry: Benchmark BSE Sensex slumped about 344 points Thursday to settle at 33,690.09 on across-the-board selling on prevailing liquidity crunch and fresh weakness in the rupee amid a global sell-off. October futures and options (F&O) expiry added to the woes as investors offloaded their long bets instead of carrying them forward to the next series for November, brokers said. During October F&O series, the BSE Sensex dropped 2,634.08 points, or over 7 per cent while the NSE Nifty lost 852.65 points, or almost 8 per cent.





In the forex market, the rupee weakened by 22 paise to 73.38 against the US dollar intra-day. The 30-share Sensex, after gap down opening at 33,778.60 points, continued to slide and touched a low of 33,553.18, dragged down by all-round selling amid the a sell-off in global markets. It finally settled 343.87 points, or 1.01 per cent lower at 33,690.09. The gauge had gained nearly 187 points on Wednesday. -- PTI

Benchmark BSE Sensex slumped about 344 points Thursday to settle at 33,690.09 on across-the-board selling on prevailing liquidity crunch and fresh weakness in the rupee amid a global sell-off. October futures and options (F&O) expiry added to the woes as investors offloaded their long bets instead of carrying them forward to the next series for November, brokers said. During October F&O series, the BSE Sensex dropped 2,634.08 points, or over 7 per cent while the NSE Nifty lost 852.65 points, or almost 8 per cent.In the forex market, the rupee weakened by 22 paise to 73.38 against the US dollar intra-day. The 30-share Sensex, after gap down opening at 33,778.60 points, continued to slide and touched a low of 33,553.18, dragged down by all-round selling amid the a sell-off in global markets. It finally settled 343.87 points, or 1.01 per cent lower at 33,690.09. The gauge had gained nearly 187 points on Wednesday. -- PTI

15:17 Aircel-Maxis case: Chidambaram accused #1 in supplementary chargesheet: The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday filed a chargesheet against former finance minister P Chidambaram in the Aircel-Maxis case.



ED has named nine accused in the case, including Chidambaram, who is named as accused #1, S Bhaskaraman and four Maxis companies. CBI Special Judge OP Saini fixed November 26 for consideration of the chargesheet.





This is the second chargesheet being filed by ED in the Aircel Maxis Case. The chargesheet mentions about illegal FIPB approval by Chidambaram.





In its chargesheet filed earlier in the case against former telecom minister Dayanidhi Maran, his brother Kalanithi Maran and others, the agency had alleged that Chidambaram had granted an FIPB approval in March, 2006 to Mauritius-based Global Communication Services Holdings Ltd, a subsidiary of Maxis.





The Maran brothers and the other accused named in the CBI chargesheet were discharged by the special court, which had said the agency had failed to produce any material against them to proceed with the trial.





Both Chidambaram and Karti have denied the allegations levelled against them by the CBI and the ED The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday filed a chargesheet against former finance minister P Chidambaram in the Aircel-Maxis case.ED has named nine accused in the case, including Chidambaram, who is named as accused #1, S Bhaskaraman and four Maxis companies. CBI Special Judge OP Saini fixed November 26 for consideration of the chargesheet.This is the second chargesheet being filed by ED in the Aircel Maxis Case. The chargesheet mentions about illegal FIPB approval by Chidambaram.In its chargesheet filed earlier in the case against former telecom minister Dayanidhi Maran, his brother Kalanithi Maran and others, the agency had alleged that Chidambaram had granted an FIPB approval in March, 2006 to Mauritius-based Global Communication Services Holdings Ltd, a subsidiary of Maxis.The Maran brothers and the other accused named in the CBI chargesheet were discharged by the special court, which had said the agency had failed to produce any material against them to proceed with the trial.Both Chidambaram and Karti have denied the allegations levelled against them by the CBI and the ED

14:55 Look who Divya Spandana is following... : Guess what? Jairam Ramesh -- who has been accused by some purveyors of political scuttlebutt as the Congress leader who clipped Divya Spandana's influence in the party -- just acquired a new follower on Twitter: Divya Spandana.





For those who came in late, high flying Divya, who pretty much ran social media for Luddite Congressi circles, came crashing down like Icarus last month.





Her role was trimmed; she now longer called the shots on what to tweet in the GOP.





She had apparently run afoul of two Kannadigas on the ascent --- Jairam Ramesh, who has swung back into the emperor's orbit after a few months in Congressi Siberia -- and Nikhil Alva, whose mama Margaret Alva is a Congress veteran of Indira-Rajiv vintage.





By following Jairam on Twitter, Divya -- who tweeted punches with Anthony Joshua-like ferocity -- has either decided that she needs to build bridges or she plans to check if Ramesh, who fancies his reputation for quick repartee, can give it to BJP trolls as well as she does. Guess what? Jairam Ramesh -- who has been accused by some purveyors of political scuttlebutt as the Congress leader who clipped Divya Spandana's influence in the party -- just acquired a new follower on Twitter: Divya Spandana.For those who came in late, high flying Divya, who pretty much ran social media for Luddite Congressi circles, came crashing down like Icarus last month.Her role was trimmed; she now longer called the shots on what to tweet in the GOP.She had apparently run afoul of two Kannadigas on the ascent --- Jairam Ramesh, who has swung back into the emperor's orbit after a few months in Congressi Siberia -- and Nikhil Alva, whose mama Margaret Alva is a Congress veteran of Indira-Rajiv vintage.By following Jairam on Twitter, Divya -- who tweeted punches with Anthony Joshua-like ferocity -- has either decided that she needs to build bridges or she plans to check if Ramesh, who fancies his reputation for quick repartee, can give it to BJP trolls as well as she does.

14:49 Kerala police releases photos of suspects in Sabarimala protests: The Kerala police has released photographs of over 200 people suspected to have been involved in the protests at Sabarimala to prevent the entry of women of menstrual age into the Lord Ayyappa shrine last week.





Special teams would be formed in all districts to identify the suspects whose photographs were released on Wednesday, police sources said.





Pathnamthitta district police chief T Narayanan said a list of 210 people, suspected to have taken part in the protests and their photographs have been been sent to Superintendents of Police of various districts for identification.





Meanwhile, as part of steps to beef up security at the 'Sannidhanam' (temple complex), it has been decided to deploy 5,000 additional police personnel during the three month-long 'mandalam-makaravillaku' season starting on November 17.





The number of police personnel at Sannidhanam, Pamba and Nilakkal would also be increased and more CCTV cameras would be installed, a police press note said.





The temple had witnessed high drama recently with around a dozen women in the 10-50 age group being prevented by protesting devotees from entering it after the doors were opened for all women following the apex court verdict. -- PTI





Image: Protesters oppose the entry of women to the Sabarimala Temple last week. PTI Photo The Kerala police has released photographs of over 200 people suspected to have been involved in the protests at Sabarimala to prevent the entry of women of menstrual age into the Lord Ayyappa shrine last week.Special teams would be formed in all districts to identify the suspects whose photographs were released on Wednesday, police sources said.Pathnamthitta district police chief T Narayanan said a list of 210 people, suspected to have taken part in the protests and their photographs have been been sent to Superintendents of Police of various districts for identification.Meanwhile, as part of steps to beef up security at the 'Sannidhanam' (temple complex), it has been decided to deploy 5,000 additional police personnel during the three month-long 'mandalam-makaravillaku' season starting on November 17.The number of police personnel at Sannidhanam, Pamba and Nilakkal would also be increased and more CCTV cameras would be installed, a police press note said.The temple had witnessed high drama recently with around a dozen women in the 10-50 age group being prevented by protesting devotees from entering it after the doors were opened for all women following the apex court verdict. -- PTIImage: Protesters oppose the entry of women to the Sabarimala Temple last week.

13:44 The perpetrator had stabbed Jagan Reddy with this knife. The perpetrator had stabbed Jagan Reddy with this knife.

13:40 YSR Congress leader Jagan Reddy stabbed at airport : YSR Congress leader Jagan Mohan Reddy was stabbed by a man taking a selfie with him at Vizag airport today. Reddy was on his way to Hyderabad. He received a minor injury on his left arm and was given first aid at the airport. The perpetrator is believed to be a waiter at an outlet at the airport and has been apprehended. But the motive behind the attack is not known yet. Further details awaited.





Image: Jagan Reddy braves the injury on his left arm.

YSR Congress leader Jagan Mohan Reddy was stabbed by a man taking a selfie with him at Vizag airport today. Reddy was on his way to Hyderabad. He received a minor injury on his left arm and was given first aid at the airport. The perpetrator is believed to be a waiter at an outlet at the airport and has been apprehended. But the motive behind the attack is not known yet. Further details awaited.Image: Jagan Reddy braves the injury on his left arm.

13:08 'Horrible, scary', says SC on Muzzafarpur shelter case : The Supreme Court on Thursday termed as "horrible" and "scary" details placed before it about the investigation into the case of Muzzafarpur shelter home where several girls were allegedly raped and sexually abused.





A bench headed by Justice Madan B Lokur perused the status report filed by the CBI and said "what is this going on? This is horrible". The apex court also took note of allegations referred by the CBI against shelter home owner Brajesh Thakur and issued notice to him to explain why he should not be transferred to a jail outside the state.





The CBI in its report had alleged that Thakur is an influential person and a mobile phone was recovered from him inside the jail where he is currently lodged under judicial custody.





The bench also comprising Justices S Abdul Nazeer and Deepak Gupta noted that Thakur is an influential person. The top court also asked the Bihar and CBI to explain delay in tracing whereabouts of ex-minister Manju Verma's husband Chandrashekhar Verma.





It had asked the Bihar Police to investigate the former minister and her husband in connection with the recovery of huge quantity of ammunition from them. Verma had to resign as the minister of Social Welfare from the Bihar government in the wake of the Muzzafarpur shelter home sexual abuse case. The bench said the CBI team investigating the case should not be changed and posted the matter for hearing on October 30. -- PTI





File pic: Ink was thrown on Muzzafarpur shelter home owner Brajesh Thakur when he appeared in court in August.

The Supreme Court on Thursday termed as "horrible" and "scary" details placed before it about the investigation into the case of Muzzafarpur shelter home where several girls were allegedly raped and sexually abused.A bench headed by Justice Madan B Lokur perused the status report filed by the CBI and said "what is this going on? This is horrible". The apex court also took note of allegations referred by the CBI against shelter home owner Brajesh Thakur and issued notice to him to explain why he should not be transferred to a jail outside the state.The CBI in its report had alleged that Thakur is an influential person and a mobile phone was recovered from him inside the jail where he is currently lodged under judicial custody.The bench also comprising Justices S Abdul Nazeer and Deepak Gupta noted that Thakur is an influential person. The top court also asked the Bihar and CBI to explain delay in tracing whereabouts of ex-minister Manju Verma's husband Chandrashekhar Verma.It had asked the Bihar Police to investigate the former minister and her husband in connection with the recovery of huge quantity of ammunition from them. Verma had to resign as the minister of Social Welfare from the Bihar government in the wake of the Muzzafarpur shelter home sexual abuse case. The bench said the CBI team investigating the case should not be changed and posted the matter for hearing on October 30. -- PTIFile pic: Ink was thrown on Muzzafarpur shelter home owner Brajesh Thakur when he appeared in court in August.

12:44 EPS: Amma's government will win all 18 seats : Tamil Nadu CM E Palaniswami reacts to the Madras High Court verdict: "We welcome the HC verdict. Even if bypolls are announced for the 18 assembly seats, Amma's government will win all of them, the rest of the things the EC has to decide."

Tamil Nadu CM E Palaniswami reacts to the Madras High Court verdict: "We welcome the HC verdict. Even if bypolls are announced for the 18 assembly seats, Amma's government will win all of them, the rest of the things the EC has to decide."

12:36 Why HC verdict disqualifying 18 TN MLAs is so important to EPS: Thursday's verdict has come as a massive relief for the E Palaniswami government as the restoration of the membership of the rebel MLAs could have set off a realignment in the state's politics with the TTV Dhinakaran camp likely joining hands with the opposition DMK and bringing it dangerously close to losing majority in the 232-strong Tamil Nadu Assembly.





The DMK and its allies the Congress and IUML together have 97 MLAs, and with the 18 rebel AIADMK forging an alliance with them besides independent legislator Dhinakaran himself, their strength would have risen to 116, which is equal to that of the ruling party.





Two assembly seats are vacant, including Thiruvarur, which was represented by DMK patriarch the late M Karunanidhi.





The 18 AIADMK MLAs were disqualified on September 18 last year under the anti-defection law after they met the governor and expressed loss of confidence in Chief Minister K Palaniswami.





A division bench of the court comprising Justice Indira Banerjee and Justice M Sundar had delivered a split verdict on June 14. Banerjee had upheld Speaker P Dhanapal's order disqualifying them, while Sundar had passed a dissenting judgement.





The Supreme Court had then appointed Justice M Sathyanarayanan to hear the matter. Justice Sathyanarayanan Thursday said there was no

infirmity in Dhanapal's order which was upheld by Banerjee.





Reacting to the verdict, Dhinakaran, who now heads the AMMK after being sidelined in the AIADMK, said he would consult the MLAs loyal to him before deciding whether to go in appeal in the Supreme Court.





Image: Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi Palaniswami and his deputy O Panneerselvam

Thursday's verdict has come as a massive relief for the E Palaniswami government as the restoration of the membership of the rebel MLAs could have set off a realignment in the state's politics with the TTV Dhinakaran camp likely joining hands with the opposition DMK and bringing it dangerously close to losing majority in the 232-strong Tamil Nadu Assembly.The DMK and its allies the Congress and IUML together have 97 MLAs, and with the 18 rebel AIADMK forging an alliance with them besides independent legislator Dhinakaran himself, their strength would have risen to 116, which is equal to that of the ruling party.Two assembly seats are vacant, including Thiruvarur, which was represented by DMK patriarch the late M Karunanidhi.The 18 AIADMK MLAs were disqualified on September 18 last year under the anti-defection law after they met the governor and expressed loss of confidence in Chief Minister K Palaniswami.A division bench of the court comprising Justice Indira Banerjee and Justice M Sundar had delivered a split verdict on June 14. Banerjee had upheld Speaker P Dhanapal's order disqualifying them, while Sundar had passed a dissenting judgement.The Supreme Court had then appointed Justice M Sathyanarayanan to hear the matter. Justice Sathyanarayanan Thursday said there was noinfirmity in Dhanapal's order which was upheld by Banerjee.Reacting to the verdict, Dhinakaran, who now heads the AMMK after being sidelined in the AIADMK, said he would consult the MLAs loyal to him before deciding whether to go in appeal in the Supreme Court.Image: Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi Palaniswami and his deputy O Panneerselvam

12:04 AIADMK hails HC verdict on MLAs disqualification: The ruling AIADMK in Tamil Nadu Thursday hailed the Madras High Court verdict upholding the disqualification of 18 party MLAs saying it was a "just order."





Party spokesperson P Valarmathi expressed joy over the verdict and said the Edappadi Palaniswami government has now proved its 'stability.'





"We are very happy...this is a just order," Valarmathi told PTI. When asked about the disqualified MLAs' plea to hold by-elections in their constituencies, she said the AIAFMK was ready and expressed confidence that the ruling party will emerge victorious in all the 20 seats.





Besides the constituencies of the disqualified MLAs, the Tiruvarur and Thiruparankundram seats had fallen vacant following the death of late DMK chief M Karunanidhi and AIADMK's AK Bose respectively.





Justice M Sathyanarayanan had earlier Thursday upheld the June 14 order of the then Chief Justice disqualifying the 18 rebel AIADMK MLAs, in a huge relief to the Palaniswami government.





The 18 MLAs were disqualified on September 18 last year under the anti-defection law after they met the Governor and expressed loss of confidence in the Chief Minister. -- PTI





Image: AIADMK leaders celebrate the HC verdict upholding the disqualification of the 18 MLAs

The ruling AIADMK in Tamil Nadu Thursday hailed the Madras High Court verdict upholding the disqualification of 18 party MLAs saying it was a "just order."Party spokesperson P Valarmathi expressed joy over the verdict and said the Edappadi Palaniswami government has now proved its 'stability.'"We are very happy...this is a just order," Valarmathi told PTI. When asked about the disqualified MLAs' plea to hold by-elections in their constituencies, she said the AIAFMK was ready and expressed confidence that the ruling party will emerge victorious in all the 20 seats.Besides the constituencies of the disqualified MLAs, the Tiruvarur and Thiruparankundram seats had fallen vacant following the death of late DMK chief M Karunanidhi and AIADMK's AK Bose respectively.Justice M Sathyanarayanan had earlier Thursday upheld the June 14 order of the then Chief Justice disqualifying the 18 rebel AIADMK MLAs, in a huge relief to the Palaniswami government.The 18 MLAs were disqualified on September 18 last year under the anti-defection law after they met the Governor and expressed loss of confidence in the Chief Minister. -- PTIImage: AIADMK leaders celebrate the HC verdict upholding the disqualification of the 18 MLAs

11:53 Koregaon Bhima case: Maharashtra govt moves SC challenging Bombay HC order: The Maharashtra government Thursday moved the Supreme Court challenging the Bombay High Court order by which the extension of time granted to state police to conclude probe in the Koregaon Bhima violence case was set aside.





The Bombay High Court Wednesday had quashed the lower court's decision by which the Maharahstra Police was granted more time to conclude the investigation and file the chargesheet in the violence case in which several rights activist had been made accused.





A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi considered the submissions of lawyer Nishant Katneshwar, appearing for the Maharashtra government, that the appeal needed to be heard on an urgent basis.





The lawyer said if the high court order is not stayed then accused in the violence case would become entitled for grant of statutory bail for want of non-filing of chargesheet within the stipulated period.





The bench, which also comprises Justices S K Kaul and K M Joseph, said the appeal of the Maharashtra government would be heard on October 26. Earlier, the apex court had refused to interfere with the arrest of five rights activists by the Maharashtra Police in connection with the Koregaon-Bhima violence case and declined to appoint a SIT for probe into their arrest.





The Maharashtra Police had arrested five activists -- Varavara Rao, Arun Ferreira, Vernon Gonsalves, Sudha Bharadwaj and Gautam Navlakha -- in connection with an FIR lodged following a conclave -- 'Elgaar Parishad' -- held last year that had later triggered violence at Koregaon-Bhima village in the state. -- PTI





Image: File pic of activist Gautam Navlakha being taken into custody

The Maharashtra government Thursday moved the Supreme Court challenging the Bombay High Court order by which the extension of time granted to state police to conclude probe in the Koregaon Bhima violence case was set aside.The Bombay High Court Wednesday had quashed the lower court's decision by which the Maharahstra Police was granted more time to conclude the investigation and file the chargesheet in the violence case in which several rights activist had been made accused.A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi considered the submissions of lawyer Nishant Katneshwar, appearing for the Maharashtra government, that the appeal needed to be heard on an urgent basis.The lawyer said if the high court order is not stayed then accused in the violence case would become entitled for grant of statutory bail for want of non-filing of chargesheet within the stipulated period.The bench, which also comprises Justices S K Kaul and K M Joseph, said the appeal of the Maharashtra government would be heard on October 26. Earlier, the apex court had refused to interfere with the arrest of five rights activists by the Maharashtra Police in connection with the Koregaon-Bhima violence case and declined to appoint a SIT for probe into their arrest.The Maharashtra Police had arrested five activists -- Varavara Rao, Arun Ferreira, Vernon Gonsalves, Sudha Bharadwaj and Gautam Navlakha -- in connection with an FIR lodged following a conclave -- 'Elgaar Parishad' -- held last year that had later triggered violence at Koregaon-Bhima village in the state. -- PTIImage: File pic of activist Gautam Navlakha being taken into custody

11:33 Parrikar being pressured to continue as CM, alleges Velingkar: Former Goa unit RSS chief Subhash Velingkar has alleged that the BJP high command is pressuring Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar to continue in the post despite his ill health, to retain power in the state. The BJP, however, rubbished his charge, saying Parrikar was not being forced to continue as the chief minister and that his health condition was improving. Velingkar demanded that the state government give an update on the chief minister's health.





"They (the government) are fooling people. Parrikar needs proper rest. Unfortunately, theBJP high command in Delhi wants to retain power in Goa, that is why they are not allowing him to rest. They are power hungry," he alleged. -- PTI

Former Goa unit RSS chief Subhash Velingkar has alleged that the BJP high command is pressuring Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar to continue in the post despite his ill health, to retain power in the state. The BJP, however, rubbished his charge, saying Parrikar was not being forced to continue as the chief minister and that his health condition was improving. Velingkar demanded that the state government give an update on the chief minister's health."They (the government) are fooling people. Parrikar needs proper rest. Unfortunately, theBJP high command in Delhi wants to retain power in Goa, that is why they are not allowing him to rest. They are power hungry," he alleged. -- PTI

11:28 Four men found 'loitering' outside Alok Verma's house: Four men found "loitering" outside the official residence of CBI director Alok Verma, who was sent on leave, are being questioned by police, sources claimed.





However, Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Madhur Verma denied that the police had detained four men and was questioning them. Sources said the four men, who were stationed outside Verma's 2, Janpath residence from Wednesday night, were questioned and then taken away by police. They are being interrogated, sources said.





The DCP said, "We do not have any information about this. Police have not detained anyone."





A late-night order on Tuesday from the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi sent Alok Verma and Special Director Rakesh Asthana, who were at loggerheads, on leave. Besides sending Verma and Asthana on leave, the government also transferred several CBI officials and appointed M Nageswar Rao as the interim chief of the agency.





The CBI director moved the Supreme Court Wednesday challenging the government's decision after which it agreed to hear his plea on Friday.

-- PTI Four men found "loitering" outside the official residence of CBI director Alok Verma, who was sent on leave, are being questioned by police, sources claimed.However, Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Madhur Verma denied that the police had detained four men and was questioning them. Sources said the four men, who were stationed outside Verma's 2, Janpath residence from Wednesday night, were questioned and then taken away by police. They are being interrogated, sources said.The DCP said, "We do not have any information about this. Police have not detained anyone."A late-night order on Tuesday from the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi sent Alok Verma and Special Director Rakesh Asthana, who were at loggerheads, on leave. Besides sending Verma and Asthana on leave, the government also transferred several CBI officials and appointed M Nageswar Rao as the interim chief of the agency.The CBI director moved the Supreme Court Wednesday challenging the government's decision after which it agreed to hear his plea on Friday.-- PTI

10:48 Dhinakaran reacts: Had expected a positive outcome: First reactions from TTV Dhinakaran on the disqualification of his MLAs: It is not a setback for us. This is an experience, we will face the situation. We had expected a positive outcome. The future course of action will be decided after meeting with the 18 MLAs. First reactions from TTV Dhinakaran on the disqualification of his MLAs: It is not a setback for us. This is an experience, we will face the situation. We had expected a positive outcome. The future course of action will be decided after meeting with the 18 MLAs.

10:46 Court upholds disqualification of 18 TN MLAs from Dhinakaran camp: Just in: The Madras High Court upholds the Tamil Nadu speaker's decision of disqualifying 18 AIADMK MLAs loyal to TTV Dhinakaran. Dhinakaran had instructed all but one of the 18 MLAs to move to a resort near the Tirunelveli district ahead of the HC verdict.





This comes as a huge relief for TN CM E Palaniswami for if the HC had said the disqualification was illegal, the strength of the ruling All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam would have come down to 112 in the assembly, five short of the required 117 according to current assembly strength.





The 18 lawmakers had presented letters to the then Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao pulling out their support to Edappadi K Palaniswami as chief minister in September last year.





The Madras High Court had on June 14 given a split judgment, in a breather for the state government. Just in: The Madras High Court upholds the Tamil Nadu speaker's decision of disqualifying 18 AIADMK MLAs loyal to TTV Dhinakaran. Dhinakaran had instructed all but one of the 18 MLAs to move to a resort near the Tirunelveli district ahead of the HC verdict.This comes as a huge relief for TN CM E Palaniswami for if the HC had said the disqualification was illegal, the strength of the ruling All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam would have come down to 112 in the assembly, five short of the required 117 according to current assembly strength.The 18 lawmakers had presented letters to the then Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao pulling out their support to Edappadi K Palaniswami as chief minister in September last year.The Madras High Court had on June 14 given a split judgment, in a breather for the state government.

10:34 PNB fraud: ED attaches Rs 255 cr assets of Nirav Modi in HK: The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday said it has attached valuables and jewellery worth Rs 255 crore in Hong Kong of diamond jeweller Nirav Modi in connection with the alleged fraud of USD 2 billion in PNB.





The agency said it has issued a provisional order under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act for attachment of these assets.





"The said valuables were exported through 26 shipments by Dubai based companies of Nirav Modi to the Hong Kong based companies controlled by him after the registration of the case (PNB money laundering) in India," it said. These valuables, diamonds and jewellery were lying in a logistics company vault in Hong Kong, the agency said.





"Details like value, consignee, shipper, ownership among others of these shipments were obtained during investigation and after gathering the evidences of ownership and value of the goods, the same have been attached," it said.





The value of the attached assets is USD 34.97 million or about Rs 255 crore at present, it said. A court issued order will soon be sent to Hong Kong to formalise the PMLA attachment order, they said. With this latest order, the total assets attached in this case against the absconding diamantaire is about Rs 4,744 crore.





Nirav Modi has been absconding since the alleged bank fraud, by far the highest in the country in terms of value, came to light early this year and an Interpol arrest warrant has been notified against him even as India is working to get him extradited from the United Kingdom, where he was last reported to have been based.





The ED has also filed a charge sheet against him alleging that he laundered and diverted over Rs 6,400 crore of bank funds abroad to dummy companies that were under his and his families' control. -- PTI The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday said it has attached valuables and jewellery worth Rs 255 crore in Hong Kong of diamond jeweller Nirav Modi in connection with the alleged fraud of USD 2 billion in PNB.The agency said it has issued a provisional order under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act for attachment of these assets."The said valuables were exported through 26 shipments by Dubai based companies of Nirav Modi to the Hong Kong based companies controlled by him after the registration of the case (PNB money laundering) in India," it said. These valuables, diamonds and jewellery were lying in a logistics company vault in Hong Kong, the agency said."Details like value, consignee, shipper, ownership among others of these shipments were obtained during investigation and after gathering the evidences of ownership and value of the goods, the same have been attached," it said.The value of the attached assets is USD 34.97 million or about Rs 255 crore at present, it said. A court issued order will soon be sent to Hong Kong to formalise the PMLA attachment order, they said. With this latest order, the total assets attached in this case against the absconding diamantaire is about Rs 4,744 crore.Nirav Modi has been absconding since the alleged bank fraud, by far the highest in the country in terms of value, came to light early this year and an Interpol arrest warrant has been notified against him even as India is working to get him extradited from the United Kingdom, where he was last reported to have been based.The ED has also filed a charge sheet against him alleging that he laundered and diverted over Rs 6,400 crore of bank funds abroad to dummy companies that were under his and his families' control. -- PTI

10:29 Two Chinese helicopters violated Indian airspace: Sources : Two Chinese helicopters on September 27 crossed the Line of Actual Control (LAC) - the de-facto border between China and India, sources said.





The transgression happened near Ladakh trig heights also known as Trade junction, which connects Ladakh with Tibet.The sources further suggested that the two choppers remained in the Indian territory for about 10 minutes before heading back.





This comes weeks after Pakistan violated Indian airspace in Poonch sector of Jammu and Kashmir.





Official sources said a white-colour chopper crossed into this side in Gulpur sector and hovered for sometime before turning back.





It was alleged that inside the chopper were PoK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan, Tourism Minister Mushtaq Minhas, and the province's Education Minister Ifthikar Gilani. These allegations were later rejected by the PoK Prime Minister. -- ANI Two Chinese helicopters on September 27 crossed the Line of Actual Control (LAC) - the de-facto border between China and India, sources said.The transgression happened near Ladakh trig heights also known as Trade junction, which connects Ladakh with Tibet.The sources further suggested that the two choppers remained in the Indian territory for about 10 minutes before heading back.This comes weeks after Pakistan violated Indian airspace in Poonch sector of Jammu and Kashmir.Official sources said a white-colour chopper crossed into this side in Gulpur sector and hovered for sometime before turning back.It was alleged that inside the chopper were PoK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan, Tourism Minister Mushtaq Minhas, and the province's Education Minister Ifthikar Gilani. These allegations were later rejected by the PoK Prime Minister. -- ANI

10:07 Sensex tumbles 301 pts on global sell-off: The Benchmark Sensex on Thursday slumped over 301 points to dip below the 34,000-mark in early trade, largely in sync with meltdown at other Asian markets following overnight losses at the Wall Street and fresh weakness in the rupee.





Besides, investors were also cautious ahead of the last session of October month expiry in the derivatives segment. In the forex market, the rupee weakened by 19 paise to 73.35 against the US dollar due to increased demand for the US currency from importers. Brokers said negative cues from other Asian bourses after US markets plummeted Wednesday as a sharp drop in tech shares and worries about corporate earnings, triggered sell-off on the domestic exchanges here.





The 30-share BSE Sensex dropped by 301.49 points, or 0.89 per cent, to 33,732.47 points. It had gained 186.73 points on Wednesday. -- PTI

The Benchmark Sensex on Thursday slumped over 301 points to dip below the 34,000-mark in early trade, largely in sync with meltdown at other Asian markets following overnight losses at the Wall Street and fresh weakness in the rupee.Besides, investors were also cautious ahead of the last session of October month expiry in the derivatives segment. In the forex market, the rupee weakened by 19 paise to 73.35 against the US dollar due to increased demand for the US currency from importers. Brokers said negative cues from other Asian bourses after US markets plummeted Wednesday as a sharp drop in tech shares and worries about corporate earnings, triggered sell-off on the domestic exchanges here.The 30-share BSE Sensex dropped by 301.49 points, or 0.89 per cent, to 33,732.47 points. It had gained 186.73 points on Wednesday. -- PTI

09:27 4 persons held outside residence of Alok Verma, being questioned: JUST IN: Four people seen outside the residence of Alok Verma, Central Bureau of Investigation director sent on leave, are being questioned by Delhi Police.

More details awaited. -- ANI

09:14 HC verdict on disqualification of MLAs loyal to Dinakaran today: The Madras high court will pronounce its verdict on disqualification of 18 Tami Nadu MLAs loyal to Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam leader T T V Dinakaran at 10.30 am today.

Earlier this week, Dinakaran had instructed all but one of the 18 MLAs to move to a resort near the Tirunelveli district ahead of the HC verdict.

According to media reports, all MLAs except P Vetrivel are likely to remain at a resort in Courtallam till the verdict is pronounced.

If the HC declares the disqualification illegal, the strength of the ruling All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam will come down to 112 in the assembly, five short of the required 117 according to current assembly strength.

The 18 lawmakers presented letters to the then Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao pulling out their support to Edappadi K Palaniswami as chief minister in September last year. -- Agencies



08:55 2 killed in shooting at grocery store in Kentucky: At least two people were killed in a shooting at a Kroger grocery store in Jeffersontown on Wednesday afternoon.

According to a dispatcher from the Jeffersontown police, one suspect has been detained in relation to the shooting, reported Fox News.

"I was in the vitamin aisle, and ... who we believe to be the shooter, walked right by me. And just 3-5 seconds later, you heard a series of gunshots from that aisle," said Andrew Butler, who claimed to have witnessed the shooting.

In a statement released by Krogers, the company stated that it is 'shocked and saddened by the shooting incident that occurred around 2.30 pm today'.

Krogers, thanking the local police said, "Thanks to the quick response of the local police department, the suspect was apprehended and our store is secure. Our store is closed and will reopen after the investigation concludes." -- ANI

08:30 CBI row: Congress to hold protest on Oct 26: The Congress party will hold protests across the country on October 26 over the ongoing Central Bureau of Investigation row.

Top Congress leaders will stage a protest outside the CBI headquarters in the national capital, while state leaders will protest in front of the CBI offices in their respective states.

After a spell of the internal fight, that appeared to tarnish the image of the country's premier investigative agency, the Centre divested the CBI director Alok Verma and special and Rakesh Asthana respectively from their roles and sent both of them on leave.

Asthana and Verma were at loggerheads on several issues and accused each other of blocking several important cases to be heard.

The CBI had recently filed an FIR against Asthana for allegedly accepting a bribe from a businessman, who was linked to Moin Akhtar Qureshi case. Asthana was heading the Special Investigation Team (SIT) that was probing Qureshi's case.

Amid this internal slugfest, M Nageshwar Rao was appointed as the interim director of the CBI with immediate effect on Wednesday. -- ANI