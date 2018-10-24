LIVE! SIT to probe charges against Verma, Asthana, says Jaitley

Write a comment

October 24, 2018

13:02 SIT to probe charges against Verma, Asthana, says Jaitley: Finance minister Arun Jaitley speaking on the CBI. Excerpts from his press conference.





-- Director has been accused by Special Director. A Special Director has been accused by CBI. Two topmost officers of CBI have been accused. Now who will investigate it? Requirements of fairness and fair play have to be there. Government can't investigate it.





-- CBI is a premier investigative agency, for maintenance of its institutional integrity, it is a pre-condition and absolutely essential for fair investigation.





-- CVC in its meeting yesterday said neither these 2 officers (Arun Verma & Rakesh Asthana) nor any agency under their supervision can investigate charges against them. So the officers will sit out by going on leave. It's an interim measure. The CVCs recommendation and the government's action is intended to restore the institutional integrity and credibility of CBI





-- CBI is meant for honest investigations. CBI's sanctity has to be maintained. Requirements of fairness and fair play have to be there.





-- This is outside the purview of the government. It is important to keep the integrity of the CBI intact. There are charges, counter charges in the CBI. Only CVC can investigate both officers.





-- The officers will go on leave, and a SIT not functioning under any of these officers will probe the matter. Officers were sent on leave for a fair probe. SIT will probe both officers. Who will constitute the SIT, will be decided by the CBI, not the government.





-- The CBI will decide on the framing of the SIT, not the government.





-- Every person is entitled to the presumption of innocence so we will not prejudge.





-- We cannot make mockeries of investigations.

12:57 Trump calls Khashoggi murder 'worst cover-up in history' : Saudi authorities staged the "worst cover-up ever" in the killing of prominent journalist Jamal Khashoggi, President Donald Trump has said as the US announced its first punitive action in the case by revoking the visas of some of the senior Saudi officials involved.





Khashoggi, a columnist for The Washington Post, disappeared after he entered the Saudi consulate in Turkey on October 2 to collect a document for his upcoming marriage to a Turkish woman.





The Saudi government initially said he left the consulate through the back door. Following a global outrage, Riyadh on Friday in a statement acknowledged that Khashoggi was killed in a fistfight inside the consulate after an interrogation went wrong.







Trump offered his most stinging indictment yet of a Saudi effort to silence a dissident journalist, calling the series of events that led to Khashoggi's death "the worst cover up ever." "They (the Saudis) had a very bad original concept. It was carried out poorly. And the cover-up was one of the worst in the history of cover-ups. Very simple. Bad deal. Should have never been thought of. Somebody really messed up. And they had the worst cover-up ever," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office Tuesday.

12:22 CBI director, special director divested of all powers : To bring you up to speed on what is happening in the CBI:





CBI Director Alok Verma and Special Director Rakesh Asthana have been "divested of all powers" amid an ongoing spat between them, sources said, calling it the first such case in the history of the agency.





As an interim measure, the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given charge of the CBI to Joint Director M Nageswar Rao, an Odisha-cadre officer, with immediate effect, a government order said.





"The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved that during the period of the subsistence of the aforesaid interim measure...M Nageshwar (sic) Rao, IPS, presently working as Joint Director, CBI, shall look after duties and functions of Director, CBI, and shall take over duties and functions with immediate effect," it read.





After taking over last night, Rao overhauled the team probing allegations of corruption against Asthana, bringing in completely new faces, officials said.





There have been changes from the investigation officer to supervisory levels, they said. Rao, a 1986-batch Odisha cadre IPS officer, who took over the duties and functions of CBI director late last night, appointed Satish Dagar as Superintendent of Police to probe the case, they said.





The previous investigating officer, Deputy SP A K Bassi, has been shunted to Port Blair in "public interest" with "immediate effect". Rao, was also holding the charge of Additional Director along with A K Sharma and Praveen Sinha, who are Gujarat-cadre officers.

11:35 Oppn attacks govt for removal of CBI director: Opposition parties Wednesday slammed the government for CBI Director Alok Verma's removal amid an escalating feud between him and his deputy Rakesh Asthana, with the Congress dubbing it the "last nail" in the agency's independence and the CPI(M) calling it illegal.





Adding its voice to the debate, the Aam Aadmi Party asked the reasons for sending the CBI director on leave. Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala wondered if Verma was "sacked" for his keenness to probe the "layers of corruption" in the Rafale scam and sought an answer from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.





"Modi govt buries the 'last nail' into the independence of CBI. Systematic dismantling & denigrating of CBI is now complete. Once a premier investigating agency, PM ensures that CBI's integrity, credibility & reliability is buried & dead," Surjewala said on Twitter.





There was no immediate comment either from the government or the ruling BJP on the allegations levelled by opposition parties.





"PM Modi has demonstrated the true colour of his infamous 'Modi Made Gujarat Model' by this cloak-and-dagger mugging of CBI. Has the CBI Director been sacked for his keenness to probe the layers of corruption in Rafale Scam? Isn't the rest a shoddy cover up? Let PM answer!" the Congress leader said. -- PTI

11:33 SC to hear on Oct 26 CBI chief's plea challenging Centre's decision: The Supreme Court Wednesday agreed to hear on October 26 the plea of CBI Director Alok Kumar Verma challenging the Centre's decision sending him on leave.





A bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justices SK Kaul and KM Joseph considered the submission of Verma that his plea against the Centre's decision to send him on leave required urgent hearing.





11:28 CBI officers probing corruption case against Asthana transferred: Update on CBIvsCBI: M Nageshwar Rao takes charge as interim Central Bureau of Investigation director.

CBI spokesperson said that no room at the agency headquarters has been sealed.

Meanwhile, officers probing the corruption case against Special Director Rakesh Asthana have been transferred.

The officers transferred are:

Joint Director (P) Arun Kumar Sharma,

JD (P) A Sai Manohar,

HoZ V Murugesan, Deputy Inspector General Amit Kumar,

DIG Manish Kumar Sinha, DIG Taurn Gauba, DIG Jasbir Singh, DIG Anish Prasad, DIG K R Chaurasia, HoB Ram Gopal, SP Satish Dagar Deputy SP A K Bassi, posted as Dy SP CBI, ACB Port Blair; and,

Addnl SP CBI S S Gum, posted as CBI, ACB Jabalpur.

IMAGE: Rakesh Asthana



11:03 Union council of ministers meeting is underway: A meeting of the Union council of ministers is underway at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg, the official residence of the prime minister, against the backdrop of the divesting of powers of the top two officers in the Central Bureau of Investigation.

A media briefing by Arun Jaitley and Ravi Shankar Prasad will follow at 12 noon. A meeting of the Union council of ministers is underway at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg, the official residence of the prime minister, against the backdrop of the divesting of powers of the top two officers in the Central Bureau of Investigation.

10:59 CBIvsCBI: Gopal Sankaranarayanan, lawyer appearing for Alok Verma, told Supreme Court that the central government in the morning, asked Verma and Special Director Rakesh Asthana to go on leave compromising the investigation into many sensitive cases. -- ANI

10:49 CBI chief Verma moves SC against removal: JUST IN: Central Bureau of Investigation Director Alok Verma has moved the Supreme Court, challenging his removal as illegal.

Verma's petition accepted by the Supreme Court and is likely to be heard on October 26.

Verma was 'divested of all powers' with immediate effect this morning by the Centre.

More details awaited. -- ANI



10:17 'Anti-national' slogans raised during Durga idol immersion: Some unidentified persons have booked for allegedly shouting 'anti-national slogans' during the immersion of Durga idols in Bahraich, Uttar Pradesh, police said on Wednesday.

Additional Superintendent of Police Ravindra Singh said that heated arguments erupted between people belonging to two communities during the immersion of Durga idols at Khaira Bazaar on Saturday.

"Subsequently, some anti-social elements shouted anti-national slogans. A video of the incident was shared on social media. A case has been registered against unidentified people under various sections of the IPC and IT Act," he said. -- PTI

Image only for representation.



10:14 CBIvsCBI: Offices of Verma, Asthana sealed, no staff allowed: JUST IN: The offices of Central Bureau of Investigation Director Alok Verma's office and CBI Special Director Rakesh Asthana have been sealed.



There will be no movement of officials or files at both the offices till 2 pm today, said agency sources.

More details awaited. -- ANI

IMAGE: Alok Verma



09:53 PM Modi to be conferred with 2018 Seoul Peace Prize: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be honoured with this year's Seoul Peace Prize for his contribution to world peace through his economic vision.

Prime Minister Modi will become the 14th recipient of this coveted award.

'The Seoul Peace Prize Committee has decided to confer the 2018 Seoul Peace Prize on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in recognition of his dedication to improving international cooperation, raising global economic growth, accelerating the Human Development of the people of India by fostering economic growth in the world's fastest growing large economy and furthering the development of democracy through anti-corruption and social integration efforts,' read a statement from the Ministry of External Affairs.

The Award Committee recognised Modi's contributions to the growth of the Indian and global economies, crediting 'Modinomics' for reducing social and economic disparity between the rich and the poor.

'The Committee lauded the prime minister's initiatives to make the government cleaner through anti-corruption measures and demonetisation. The Committee also credited the prime minister for his contribution towards regional and global peace through a proactive foreign policy with countries around the world under the 'Modi Doctrine' and the 'Act East Policy',' the statement added.

Expressing his gratitude for the prestigious honour and in light of India's deepening partnership with the Republic of Korea, Prime Minister Modi has accepted the award.

The award will be presented by the Seoul Peace Prize Foundation at a mutually convenient time.

The Seoul Peace Prize was established in 1990 to commemorate the success of the 24th Olympic Games held in Seoul.

Former chairman of the International Olympic Committee Juan Antonio Samaranch was its first recipient.

Other winners include former United Nations Secretary-General Kofi Annan, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and former United States Secretary of State George Pratt Shultz. -- ANI

09:48 Rupee recovers 42 paise to 73.15 against US dollar: The rupee recovered by 42 paise to 73.15 against the United States currency in early trade on Wednesday on fresh dollar selling by exporters amid easing crude oil prices and higher opening in the domestic equity markets.

At the Interbank Foreign Exchange, the rupee opened up at 73.18 and further advanced to quote 42 paise higher at 73.15 on increased selling of the American currency by exporters and banks.

The rupee sentiment also received a boost after a steep fall over 4 per cent in Brent crude prices on Tuesday, dealers said.

Brent crude prices fell 4.37 per cent, biggest single day's fall in three months to $76.24 barrel. The benchmark oil was trading near $76.79 barrel in early trade on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the local currency had ended almost flat at 73.57 against the US currency on Tuesday.

On a net basis, foreign funds sold shares worth Rs 340.35 crore, while domestic institutional investors bought shares to the tune of Rs 116.41 crore on Tuesday, provisional data showed.

The benchmark BSE Sensex was trading sharply higher by 444.39 points or 1.31 per cent at 34,291.62 points in opening trade on Wednesday. -- PTI



09:34 Two terrorists killed in encounter: Two terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Nowgam area of Srinagar on Wednesday, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Srinagar on information that some terrorists had sneaked in the area.

The terrorists opened fire on security forces, triggering a gunbattle in which two ultras were killed.

A police official said locals have been told not to go near the operation site till the area has been santiised.

Authorities have snapped mobile Internet services in the city and shut educational institutions as a precautionary measure. -- PTI

Image only for representation.



09:13 Internal squabble in CBI shocking: Former officials: The internal squabble in the Central Bureau of Investigation is shocking and unprecedented in the history of the country's premier investigation agency, former officials of the probe agency said.

Former Assistant Director of CBI, N S Kharayat has said that the central government should take the issue very seriously.

"The CBI is directly under the Prime Minister. This incident is unparalleled in the history of the CBI. This is very unfortunate that one special director of the CBI is facing corruption charges.

"The CBI is such a reputed agency and it is the duty of CBI officials to maintain its dignity and image I am shocked that the government has not woken up yet," Kharatyat told ANI.

Former Joint-Director of the CBI N K Singh termed the matter unfortunate.

"It is the most unfortunate. There have been ups and downs in the CBI in the past too. But, whatever is happening today has been never heard before. The credibility of the CBI is also lost now," he said. -- ANI

Photograph: Rakesh Asthana



08:31 CBI building sealed: JUST IN: The Central Bureau of Investigation building has been sealed, neither staff nor outsiders are being allowed, say sources. -- PTI : The Central Bureau of Investigation building has been sealed, neither staff nor outsiders are being allowed, say sources. --

08:23 Centre appoints interim CBI chief; Verma, Asthana sent on leave: JUST IN: The government has appointed Central Bureau of Investigation Joint director M Nageshwar Rao as the interim director of the investigating agency with immediate effect.

The warring agency's chief Alok Verma and Special Director Rakesh Asthana have been sent on leave.

Rao will assume office as interim CBI chief at 9.30 am today.



The move comes after the Central Vigilance Commission passed an order seeking removal of all powers to both Alok Verma and Rakesh Asthana.



Nageshwar Rao is a 1986 batch IPS officer from the Odisha cadre.

More details awaited. -- Agencies

IMAGE: M Nageshwar Rao

00:02 France's niqab ban violates human rights, says UN committee: France's niqab ban violates the human rights of Muslim women and risks "confining them to their homes," the United Nations Human Rights Committee said.

The committee said two women fined for wearing the full-face Islamic veils should be compensated and it called on France to review its controversial 2010 law banning the garment.

"The French law disproportionately harmed the petitioners' right to manifest their religious beliefs," the committee said in a statement, adding that France had not adequately explained the need for the ban.

"The Committee was not persuaded by France's claim that a ban on face covering was necessary and proportionate from a security standpoint or for attaining the goal of 'living together' in society," they said.

Women in France can be fined up to 150 euros for wearing the niqab, a full-face veil with an opening for the eyes, under a law that came into effect in 2011 prohibiting the wearing of headgear covering the face.

Denmark and the Netherlands have passed similar bans on face-covering garments since the French law came into effect, while German Chancellor Angela Merkel has called for legislation to do the same.