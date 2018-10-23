LIVE! SC directs Rajasthan govt to stop illegal mining within 48 hours

Write a comment

October 23, 2018

13:43 Graft case: CBI DSP moves Delhi HC challenging arrest : CBI DSP Devender Kumar Tuesday approached the Delhi High Court challenging his arrest in connection with bribery allegations involving agency's Special Director Rakesh Asthana.





The matter was mentioned before a bench of Chief Justice Rajendra Menon and Justice V K Rao by senior advocate Dayan Krishnan. The court listed the plea for hearing before an appropriate bench in the post lunch session today. The DSP has made CBI, its director Alok Kumar Verma, joint director A K Sharma and Department of Personnel and Training as parties in the case.





The plea has sought quashing of the FIR terming it as being "illegal, frivolous and malafide". "Issue an appropriate writ or order calling for the records of the case and other related documents and for quashing of the FIR registered against the petitioner," the plea said, adding he has no other efficacious remedy than to approach the high court.





The CBI had yesterday arrested Kumar in connection with bribery allegations involving its second-in-command Asthana. Kumar, who was earlier the investigating officer in a case involving meat exporter Moin Qureshi, was arrested yesterday by the CBI on the allegations of forgery in recording the statement of businessman Sathish Sana, who had alleged to have paid bribe to get relief in the case. -- PTI

CBI DSP Devender Kumar Tuesday approached the Delhi High Court challenging his arrest in connection with bribery allegations involving agency's Special Director Rakesh Asthana.The matter was mentioned before a bench of Chief Justice Rajendra Menon and Justice V K Rao by senior advocate Dayan Krishnan. The court listed the plea for hearing before an appropriate bench in the post lunch session today. The DSP has made CBI, its director Alok Kumar Verma, joint director A K Sharma and Department of Personnel and Training as parties in the case.The plea has sought quashing of the FIR terming it as being "illegal, frivolous and malafide". "Issue an appropriate writ or order calling for the records of the case and other related documents and for quashing of the FIR registered against the petitioner," the plea said, adding he has no other efficacious remedy than to approach the high court.The CBI had yesterday arrested Kumar in connection with bribery allegations involving its second-in-command Asthana. Kumar, who was earlier the investigating officer in a case involving meat exporter Moin Qureshi, was arrested yesterday by the CBI on the allegations of forgery in recording the statement of businessman Sathish Sana, who had alleged to have paid bribe to get relief in the case. -- PTI

13:22 SC directs Rajasthan govt to stop illegal mining within 48 hours: The Supreme Court Tuesday directed the Rajasthan government to stop illegal mining in a 115.34-hectare area in Aravalli hills within 48 hours. A bench comprising Justices Madan B Lokur and Deepak Gupta said it was compelled to pass this order because Rajasthan has taken the issue "very lightly".





The apex court also referred to a central empowered committee report that 31 hills or hillocks have vanished in the state's Aravalli area. The court was hearing a matter related to illegal mining activities in Aravalli hills. -- PTI The Supreme Court Tuesday directed the Rajasthan government to stop illegal mining in a 115.34-hectare area in Aravalli hills within 48 hours. A bench comprising Justices Madan B Lokur and Deepak Gupta said it was compelled to pass this order because Rajasthan has taken the issue "very lightly".The apex court also referred to a central empowered committee report that 31 hills or hillocks have vanished in the state's Aravalli area. The court was hearing a matter related to illegal mining activities in Aravalli hills. -- PTI

13:19 Djimon Hounsou to play Nobel Peace Prize winner Denis Mukwege in 'Panzi': Oscar-nominated actor Djimon Hounsou is set to portray the 2018 Nobel Peace Prize winner Denis Mukwege in biopic "Panzi". The film will be helmed by actor-turned-director Marie-Helene Roux, reported Variety. Mukwege is a prominent Congolese gynecologist who founded the Panzi Hospital in Bukavu, where for decades he has been treating thousands of women who have been raped by armed rebels. He was jointly awarded this year's Nobel Peace Prize with Iraqi Yazidi human rights activist Nadia Murad for "their efforts to end the use of sexual violence as a weapon of war and armed conflict". The film is currently in casting and is scheduled to start shooting next summer. -- PTI





Image: Denis Mukwege is a prominent Congolese gynecologist who founded the Panzi Hospital to treat victims of sexual violence by armed rebels.

Oscar-nominated actor Djimon Hounsou is set to portray the 2018 Nobel Peace Prize winner Denis Mukwege in biopic "Panzi". The film will be helmed by actor-turned-director Marie-Helene Roux, reported Variety. Mukwege is a prominent Congolese gynecologist who founded the Panzi Hospital in Bukavu, where for decades he has been treating thousands of women who have been raped by armed rebels. He was jointly awarded this year's Nobel Peace Prize with Iraqi Yazidi human rights activist Nadia Murad for "their efforts to end the use of sexual violence as a weapon of war and armed conflict". The film is currently in casting and is scheduled to start shooting next summer. -- PTIImage: Denis Mukwege is a prominent Congolese gynecologist who founded the Panzi Hospital to treat victims of sexual violence by armed rebels.

12:43 SC refers to 5-judge constitution bench for selecting CEC, ECs: The Supreme Court Tuesday referred to a 5-judge constitution bench a plea seeking collegium-like selection process for appointing the Chief Election Commissioner and Election Commissioners.





A bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and SK Kaul considered submissions raised by lawyer Prashant Bhushan and said the issue of appointment of CEC and ECs has to be taken up by a larger constitution bench.





The bench was hearing a PIL filed by one Anoop Baranwal, seeking a transparent selection process for appointment of Election Commissioners in the poll panel.





The Centre, represented by Attorney General K K Venugopal, however, opposed the petition saying so far no case of abuse of official position by the CEC had come forward and referred to names like TN Seshan and other persons who have graced the office of the CEC. -- PTI The Supreme Court Tuesday referred to a 5-judge constitution bench a plea seeking collegium-like selection process for appointing the Chief Election Commissioner and Election Commissioners.A bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and SK Kaul considered submissions raised by lawyer Prashant Bhushan and said the issue of appointment of CEC and ECs has to be taken up by a larger constitution bench.The bench was hearing a PIL filed by one Anoop Baranwal, seeking a transparent selection process for appointment of Election Commissioners in the poll panel.The Centre, represented by Attorney General K K Venugopal, however, opposed the petition saying so far no case of abuse of official position by the CEC had come forward and referred to names like TN Seshan and other persons who have graced the office of the CEC. -- PTI

12:26 Prashant Kishor: Won't contest polls for 10 years : Ending days of speculation, election strategist-turned-national vice president of Bihars ruling Janata Dal-United party, Prashant Kishor, Tuesday said he would not contest elections,including the Lok Sabha or the Rajya Sabha polls the for next 10 years.





I will continue to work without contesting elections for the next 10 years to serve Bihar, Kishor said. He added that his goal was to work to help Bihar enter the top 10 developed states of the country.





There was speculation in political circles in Patna whether Kishor would contest the 2019 Lok Sabha polls after he joined the JD-U last month.





It was also reported in local Hindi dailies that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who is also the party's president, is likely to send Kishor to the Rajya Sabha soon.





Kishore said he will devote his entire time and energy to strategise and strengthen the JD-U in the state and outside it.





Prashant Kishor was appointed party national vice president by Nitish Kumar recently that is widely seen as his elevation to second position in the JD-U after Nitish Kumar.





In in his 40s, known as a successful polls strategist for a number of parties including the BJP in the 2014 Lok Sabha and JD-U in 2015 Bihar assembly polls, Kishor is considered close to Nitish Kumar.







More than any one he enjoys the trust and confidence of Nitish Kumar, a senior JD-U leader said.





Over the last two days, the party VP has been busy meeting and interacting with youth activists of the JD-U, mostly from the youth and student wing.





-- MI Khan/Rediff.com

Ending days of speculation, election strategist-turned-national vice president of Bihars ruling Janata Dal-United party, Prashant Kishor, Tuesday said he would not contest elections,including the Lok Sabha or the Rajya Sabha polls the for next 10 years.I will continue to work without contesting elections for the next 10 years to serve Bihar, Kishor said. He added that his goal was to work to help Bihar enter the top 10 developed states of the country.There was speculation in political circles in Patna whether Kishor would contest the 2019 Lok Sabha polls after he joined the JD-U last month.It was also reported in local Hindi dailies that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who is also the party's president, is likely to send Kishor to the Rajya Sabha soon.Kishore said he will devote his entire time and energy to strategise and strengthen the JD-U in the state and outside it.Prashant Kishor was appointed party national vice president by Nitish Kumar recently that is widely seen as his elevation to second position in the JD-U after Nitish Kumar.In in his 40s, known as a successful polls strategist for a number of parties including the BJP in the 2014 Lok Sabha and JD-U in 2015 Bihar assembly polls, Kishor is considered close to Nitish Kumar.More than any one he enjoys the trust and confidence of Nitish Kumar, a senior JD-U leader said.Over the last two days, the party VP has been busy meeting and interacting with youth activists of the JD-U, mostly from the youth and student wing.--

12:10 Konark calling: Bhubaneshwar: Abhijit Iyer Mitra appears before Odisha Assembly; he was summoned by the assembly for making derogatory remarks on the Konark Sun Temple. Bhubaneshwar: Abhijit Iyer Mitra appears before Odisha Assembly; he was summoned by the assembly for making derogatory remarks on the Konark Sun Temple.

11:52 India lodges strong protest with Pak over killing of 3 soldiers along LoC: India summoned a senior official of the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi Tuesday and lodged a strong protest over the loss of lives of three of its soldiers during an infiltration bid by Pakistani terrorists in the Sunderbani sector of Jammu and Kashmir two days ago.





The Ministry of External Affairs,, in a statement, said it also condemned in the strongest terms such a provocative action by Pakistan, which revealed the neighbouring country's complicity in aiding and abetting terrorism and exposed the hollowness of its deceitful claims of promoting a constructive engagement with India and desire for peace.





The Pakistan High Commission official was summoned to the MEA and a demarche was made, lodging a strong protest over the loss of lives of Indian soldiers during the cross-border infiltration bid by Pakistani terrorists in the Sunderbani sector on October 21, the statement said.





"It was informed that two Pakistani armed intruders have been killed by the Indian security forces during the ensuing firefight and the government of Pakistan should take custody of the dead bodies of its nationals," the MEA said.





Two heavily-armed Pakistani intruders and three Indian soldiers were killed in a gunfight Sunday after the Army foiled the infiltration bid along the Line of Control in the Sunderbani sector.





The Army had also warned Pakistan Monday to restrain the terrorists operating from its soil. India also conveyed to the Pakistani side Tuesday its grave concern over the continuing incidents of unprovoked ceasefire violations by the Pakistani forces along the LoC and the International Border,





"Despite repeated calls for restraint and adherence to the ceasefire understanding of 2003 for maintaining peace and tranquillity, Pakistan forces have carried out 1,591 incidents of unprovoked ceasefire violations along the LoC and IB in 2018 so far," the MEA said.





Pakistan was also asked to abide by its bilateral commitment not to allow any territory under its control to be used for supporting terrorism against India in any manner, it added. -- PTI

India summoned a senior official of the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi Tuesday and lodged a strong protest over the loss of lives of three of its soldiers during an infiltration bid by Pakistani terrorists in the Sunderbani sector of Jammu and Kashmir two days ago.The Ministry of External Affairs,, in a statement, said it also condemned in the strongest terms such a provocative action by Pakistan, which revealed the neighbouring country's complicity in aiding and abetting terrorism and exposed the hollowness of its deceitful claims of promoting a constructive engagement with India and desire for peace.The Pakistan High Commission official was summoned to the MEA and a demarche was made, lodging a strong protest over the loss of lives of Indian soldiers during the cross-border infiltration bid by Pakistani terrorists in the Sunderbani sector on October 21, the statement said."It was informed that two Pakistani armed intruders have been killed by the Indian security forces during the ensuing firefight and the government of Pakistan should take custody of the dead bodies of its nationals," the MEA said.Two heavily-armed Pakistani intruders and three Indian soldiers were killed in a gunfight Sunday after the Army foiled the infiltration bid along the Line of Control in the Sunderbani sector.The Army had also warned Pakistan Monday to restrain the terrorists operating from its soil. India also conveyed to the Pakistani side Tuesday its grave concern over the continuing incidents of unprovoked ceasefire violations by the Pakistani forces along the LoC and the International Border,"Despite repeated calls for restraint and adherence to the ceasefire understanding of 2003 for maintaining peace and tranquillity, Pakistan forces have carried out 1,591 incidents of unprovoked ceasefire violations along the LoC and IB in 2018 so far," the MEA said.Pakistan was also asked to abide by its bilateral commitment not to allow any territory under its control to be used for supporting terrorism against India in any manner, it added. -- PTI

11:46 SC to hear pleas challenging its Sabarimala verdict on Nov 13: The Supreme Court Tuesday said that it would hear on November 13 the petitions challenging its Sabarimala verdict allowing women of all age groups entry into the temple.





A bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justice S K Kaul told lawyer Mathews J Nedumpara that it has already passed an order with regard to listing of petitions on November 13.





Earlier the court had noted that there were 19 review petitions pending in the matter, filed by the National Ayyappa Devotees Association and others seeking a review of its verdict.





A five-judge constitution bench by a ratio of 4:1 had held that women of all age groups should be allowed entry into Kerala's Sabarimala Temple.





Meanwhile, Union minister Smriti Irani speaking at the Young Thinkers' Conference 2018, hosted by The Hindu, says, "I was once shooed away from praying inside a fire temple at Andheri and handed over my son to the priest for completing the Navjote formalities. I stood on the road outside and prayed. I too have a right to pray. But not a right to desecrate.





"One must ask if it is alright to take a blood-soaked sanitary napkin to a friend's house or a house of God," she added.





Image: Women protesting the SC verdict opening Sabarimala to women of all ages.

The Supreme Court Tuesday said that it would hear on November 13 the petitions challenging its Sabarimala verdict allowing women of all age groups entry into the temple.A bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justice S K Kaul told lawyer Mathews J Nedumpara that it has already passed an order with regard to listing of petitions on November 13.Earlier the court had noted that there were 19 review petitions pending in the matter, filed by the National Ayyappa Devotees Association and others seeking a review of its verdict.A five-judge constitution bench by a ratio of 4:1 had held that women of all age groups should be allowed entry into Kerala's Sabarimala Temple.Meanwhile, Union minister Smriti Irani speaking at the Young Thinkers' Conference 2018, hosted by The Hindu, says, "I was once shooed away from praying inside a fire temple at Andheri and handed over my son to the priest for completing the Navjote formalities. I stood on the road outside and prayed. I too have a right to pray. But not a right to desecrate."One must ask if it is alright to take a blood-soaked sanitary napkin to a friend's house or a house of God," she added.Image: Women protesting the SC verdict opening Sabarimala to women of all ages.

11:18 No complete ban on firecrackers, but conditions apply, says SC: The Supreme Court allows a two-hour window -- between 8 pm and 10 pm -- for bursting of firecrackers on Diwali and other festivals and imposes a partial ban on the sale of firecrackers in the country.





The court said that "green" crackers which have low emission levels will be across the country. The SC restrains e-commerce websites like Flipkart and Amazon from selling firecrackers which are beyond the permissible limit. SC says e-commerce websites will be hauled up for contempt of court if they don't adhere to court's direction. Sale of firecrackers will be through licenced holders only.





Firecrackers with permissible decibel limits will be allowed to be sold in the market, the court said.





Station house officers of police station concerned will be held liable if banned firecrackers are sold in their area.





The court is hearing a plea seeking a ban on manufacture and sale of firecrackers across the country to curb air pollution.





The partial ban on bursting firecrackers will be applicable on Christmas and New Year as well, which will be from 11:55 pm to 12:30 am.





There will also be designated areas in Delhi and NCR where firecrackers can be burst. SC directs all states to explore feasibility of community cracker bursting during festivals. SC asks Centre to encourage community cracker bursting during Diwali and other festivals in Delhi-NCR.





A bench of Justices AK Sikri and Ashok Bhushan which had reserved its verdict on August 28 is to pronounce the judgement.





The apex court had earlier said there is a need to take into account all aspects, including the fundamental right of livelihood of firecracker manufacturers and the right to health of over 1.3 billion people in the country, while considering a plea for the ban.

The Supreme Court allows a two-hour window -- between 8 pm and 10 pm -- for bursting of firecrackers on Diwali and other festivals and imposes a partial ban on the sale of firecrackers in the country.The court said that "green" crackers which have low emission levels will be across the country. The SC restrains e-commerce websites like Flipkart and Amazon from selling firecrackers which are beyond the permissible limit. SC says e-commerce websites will be hauled up for contempt of court if they don't adhere to court's direction. Sale of firecrackers will be through licenced holders only.Firecrackers with permissible decibel limits will be allowed to be sold in the market, the court said.Station house officers of police station concerned will be held liable if banned firecrackers are sold in their area.The court is hearing a plea seeking a ban on manufacture and sale of firecrackers across the country to curb air pollution.The partial ban on bursting firecrackers will be applicable on Christmas and New Year as well, which will be from 11:55 pm to 12:30 am.There will also be designated areas in Delhi and NCR where firecrackers can be burst. SC directs all states to explore feasibility of community cracker bursting during festivals. SC asks Centre to encourage community cracker bursting during Diwali and other festivals in Delhi-NCR.A bench of Justices AK Sikri and Ashok Bhushan which had reserved its verdict on August 28 is to pronounce the judgement.The apex court had earlier said there is a need to take into account all aspects, including the fundamental right of livelihood of firecracker manufacturers and the right to health of over 1.3 billion people in the country, while considering a plea for the ban.

10:35 AR Rahman lends his voice to #MeToo: Music maestro AR Rahman believes India's #MeToo movement has the power to make the entertainment industry cleaner and respectful of women. The 51-year-old Oscar-winning composer, who shared his views on the movement Monday night via social media, said his aim has always been to create a safe working environment for everyone.





"Been observing the #MeToo movement... Some of the names have shocked me... both the victims and their perpetrators... I would love to see our industry become cleaner and respectful of women... More power to all the victims coming forward!!





"In all my endeavours, my team and I are committed to creating an environment where everyone finds a safe creative space to bring their best, evolve and succeed," he wrote.





Rahman, however, said people should be careful before creating a "internet justice system". "Social media offers great freedom for victims to speak up, however we should be careful in creating a new internet justice system, in case it's misused."





Rahman's statement comes weeks after his long-time collaborator Tamil lyricist Vairamuthu was accused of predatory behaviour by multiple women, including popular singer Chinmayi Sripaada.





India's #MeToo movement started after actor Tanushree Dutta revived a decade-old allegation of harassment against Nana Patekar, accusing him of sexual misconduct on the sets of a 2008 film.





Following Dutta's allegations, many from the Indian film industry including people like Vikas Bahl, Alok Nath, Subhash Ghai, Sajid Khan have been accused of sexual harassment by various women.-- PTI Music maestro AR Rahman believes India's #MeToo movement has the power to make the entertainment industry cleaner and respectful of women. The 51-year-old Oscar-winning composer, who shared his views on the movement Monday night via social media, said his aim has always been to create a safe working environment for everyone."Been observing the #MeToo movement... Some of the names have shocked me... both the victims and their perpetrators... I would love to see our industry become cleaner and respectful of women... More power to all the victims coming forward!!"In all my endeavours, my team and I are committed to creating an environment where everyone finds a safe creative space to bring their best, evolve and succeed," he wrote.Rahman, however, said people should be careful before creating a "internet justice system". "Social media offers great freedom for victims to speak up, however we should be careful in creating a new internet justice system, in case it's misused."Rahman's statement comes weeks after his long-time collaborator Tamil lyricist Vairamuthu was accused of predatory behaviour by multiple women, including popular singer Chinmayi Sripaada.India's #MeToo movement started after actor Tanushree Dutta revived a decade-old allegation of harassment against Nana Patekar, accusing him of sexual misconduct on the sets of a 2008 film.Following Dutta's allegations, many from the Indian film industry including people like Vikas Bahl, Alok Nath, Subhash Ghai, Sajid Khan have been accused of sexual harassment by various women.-- PTI

10:25 'Hindiuism is inclusive, assimilative and based on dialogue': "It is exceptionally important for Hindus to once again get in touch with the foundation of Hinduism. Aggressive evangelists are reducing Hinduism to its lowest common denominator," Pavan K Varma, retired diplomat, former MP and national spokesperson of the Janata Dal-United, tells Rediff.com's Syed Firdaus Ashraf.



Read the interview here. "It is exceptionally important for Hindus to once again get in touch with the foundation of Hinduism. Aggressive evangelists are reducing Hinduism to its lowest common denominator,"retired diplomat, former MP and national spokesperson of the Janata Dal-United, tells Rediff.com's

10:17 Police probe into death of priest who testified against bishop Franco: In Dasuya, police visit the room in St Paul's church where Father Kuriakose Kattuthara, used to live. The priest was a witness in the Kerala nun rape case and was found dead yesterday. The Station House Officer said, "Prima facie, it was natural death. But it will be ascertained after postmortem. The door handle was broken by locals to take the body out; we've checked it."





Kattuthara, 62, was found unconscious in his room in Dasuya, 40 km from Hoshiarpur town, on Monday morning and was taken to a local hospital where he was declared brought dead. Police said the cause of the death would be known after post-mortem.



According to police, no visible injury marks were found on the body.



Relatives of Kattuthara in Kerala said the priest was concerned about his safety after coming out openly against rape-accused bishop Franco Mulakkal. Kattuthara had testified against Mulakkal, they said.





Besides demanding a thorough probe into the death, the relatives want the post-mortem to be conducted at the Alappuzha Medical College in Kerala.





Image: Police at the room in St Paul's church Dasuya, where Father Kuriakose Kattuthara, used to live. Pic: ANI

In Dasuya, police visit the room in St Paul's church where Father Kuriakose Kattuthara, used to live. The priest was a witness in the Kerala nun rape case and was found dead yesterday. The Station House Officer said, "Prima facie, it was natural death. But it will be ascertained after postmortem. The door handle was broken by locals to take the body out; we've checked it."Kattuthara, 62, was found unconscious in his room in Dasuya, 40 km from Hoshiarpur town, on Monday morning and was taken to a local hospital where he was declared brought dead. Police said the cause of the death would be known after post-mortem.According to police, no visible injury marks were found on the body.Relatives of Kattuthara in Kerala said the priest was concerned about his safety after coming out openly against rape-accused bishop Franco Mulakkal. Kattuthara had testified against Mulakkal, they said.Besides demanding a thorough probe into the death, the relatives want the post-mortem to be conducted at the Alappuzha Medical College in Kerala.Image: Police at the room in St Paul's church Dasuya, where Father Kuriakose Kattuthara, used to live. Pic: ANI

10:04 Rajnath leaves for Srinagar : Home Minister Rajnath Singh leaves for Srinagar to hold a review meeting on the security situation and will also meet Governor Satyapal Malik. Home Minister Rajnath Singh leaves for Srinagar to hold a review meeting on the security situation and will also meet Governor Satyapal Malik.

09:46 SC likely to deliver verdict on countrywide firecrackers' ban today: The Supreme Court is expected to pronounce today, the verdict on a plea seeking a ban on manufacture and sale of firecrackers across the country to curb air pollution.



A bench of Justices AK Sikri and Ashok Bhushan which had reserved its verdict on August 28 is to pronounce the judgement.





The apex court had earlier said there is a need to take into account all aspects, including the fundamental right of livelihood of firecracker manufacturers and the right to health of over 1.3 billion people in the country, while considering a plea for the ban.





The top court had said Article 21 (right to life) of Constitution applies to both segments of people and it needs to maintain a balance while considering a countrywide ban on firecrackers.





It had asked the Centre to suggest measures to be taken for curbing the pollution and what will be the effect of firecrackers on the public at large.





The apex court had on August 8 said a spike in PM 2.5 levels in the air is a severe problem as the particulate matter remains in people's lungs, leading to serious health implications.





Firecrackers manufacturers earlier told the court that use of firecrackers should not be completely banned and it should instead be strictly regulated.





They have contended that the crackers are not the reason for increase in air pollution and there are other factors, like wind and temperature, which contribute to it.





They have said the firecracker manufacturers can be deprived of their right to do business based on statements which were not supported by facts.





On October 9 last year, the top court temporarily banned the sale of firecrackers ahead of Diwali.



Later, the court refused to relax its order while dismissing a plea by traders who had sought permission to sell crackers for at least a day or two before Diwali on October 19, 2017. -- PTI

The Supreme Court is expected to pronounce today, the verdict on a plea seeking a ban on manufacture and sale of firecrackers across the country to curb air pollution.A bench of Justices AK Sikri and Ashok Bhushan which had reserved its verdict on August 28 is to pronounce the judgement.The apex court had earlier said there is a need to take into account all aspects, including the fundamental right of livelihood of firecracker manufacturers and the right to health of over 1.3 billion people in the country, while considering a plea for the ban.The top court had said Article 21 (right to life) of Constitution applies to both segments of people and it needs to maintain a balance while considering a countrywide ban on firecrackers.It had asked the Centre to suggest measures to be taken for curbing the pollution and what will be the effect of firecrackers on the public at large.The apex court had on August 8 said a spike in PM 2.5 levels in the air is a severe problem as the particulate matter remains in people's lungs, leading to serious health implications.Firecrackers manufacturers earlier told the court that use of firecrackers should not be completely banned and it should instead be strictly regulated.They have contended that the crackers are not the reason for increase in air pollution and there are other factors, like wind and temperature, which contribute to it.They have said the firecracker manufacturers can be deprived of their right to do business based on statements which were not supported by facts.On October 9 last year, the top court temporarily banned the sale of firecrackers ahead of Diwali.Later, the court refused to relax its order while dismissing a plea by traders who had sought permission to sell crackers for at least a day or two before Diwali on October 19, 2017. -- PTI

09:33 Hyderabad woman stranded in Somalia, kin seek Sushma's help : A woman from Hyderabad, who has been living in Somalia since 2013, is allegedly being mistreated and tortured by her in-laws.Mohammad Wahiuddin, brother of Mohammedi Begum, alleged that his sister's in-laws not even provided adequate food to her.





"My sister Mohammedi Begum got married to Somalian national Sayeed Hassan Ibrahim in the year 2003 in Hyderabad and the duo used to stay with us in our residence in Hyderabad for around 10 years. They were blessed with three sons and two daughters. Later, in 2013, my sister's husband said that his parents in Somalia want to see their children. So, my sister along with her five children went to Somalia on 1 April 2013. However, Sayeed stayed in Hyderabad for one long year and then he shifted to America. Since then my sister and her kids have been stuck in Somalia and facing lots of problems. She is being tortured by her in-laws, they are not even providing adequate food to eat," woman's brother told ANI.





Wahiuddin also urged External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and Embassy of India in Somalia to intervene in the matter and rescue his sister and her children.





"My only appeal to both Sushma Ji and the Indian Embassy in Somalia is, they should rescue my sister and her kids and bring them back home to India as soon as possible without any further delay," he added. -- ANI A woman from Hyderabad, who has been living in Somalia since 2013, is allegedly being mistreated and tortured by her in-laws.Mohammad Wahiuddin, brother of Mohammedi Begum, alleged that his sister's in-laws not even provided adequate food to her."My sister Mohammedi Begum got married to Somalian national Sayeed Hassan Ibrahim in the year 2003 in Hyderabad and the duo used to stay with us in our residence in Hyderabad for around 10 years. They were blessed with three sons and two daughters. Later, in 2013, my sister's husband said that his parents in Somalia want to see their children. So, my sister along with her five children went to Somalia on 1 April 2013. However, Sayeed stayed in Hyderabad for one long year and then he shifted to America. Since then my sister and her kids have been stuck in Somalia and facing lots of problems. She is being tortured by her in-laws, they are not even providing adequate food to eat," woman's brother told ANI.Wahiuddin also urged External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and Embassy of India in Somalia to intervene in the matter and rescue his sister and her children."My only appeal to both Sushma Ji and the Indian Embassy in Somalia is, they should rescue my sister and her kids and bring them back home to India as soon as possible without any further delay," he added. -- ANI

09:23 US will increase nuclear arsenal if others do not 'come to their senses': Trump: President Donald Trump has warned that the United States will increase its nuclear arsenal until other nations "come to their senses", days after he said the US would pull out of a Cold war era arms control treaty with Russia. Trump has confirmed that he would withdraw the US from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces treaty with Russia that limited the number of missiles in the two nations, accusing Moscow of violating the deal. The treaty was one of those agreements and is set to expire in the next two years.

The 1987 pact helps protect the security of the US and its allies in Europe and the Far East. "We will build it (nuclear arsenal) up. Until people come to their senses -- Russia has not adhered to the agreement. This should have been done years ago. "Until people come to their senses -- we have more money than anybody else by far, we'll build it up until they come to their senses," Trump told reporters at the White House. "The US now wants to leave the INF. I'm terminating the agreement because they violated the agreement. I'm terminating the agreement, he said. "When they do, then we'll all stop. We will not only stop, we'll reduce, which I would love to do. But right now, they have not adhered to the agreement, Trump said. Reiterating that Russia had violated the treaty, he said, "They have not adhered to the spirit of that agreement or to the agreement itself, Russia -- China's not as good at the agreement, they should be. But until they get smart, there's nobody that's going to be even close to us." "It's a threat to whoever you want, and it includes China, and it includes Russia and it includes anybody else that wants to play that game. You can't do that. You can't play that game on me, Trump asserted. Russia has denied it is in violation of the treaty. -- PTI

09:16 Gurugram judge's son shot by guard dies: The 19-year-old son of the Gurugram judge who was shot at by his personal security guard, died of injuries at a hospital on Tuesday morning.

Additional Sessions Judge Krishan Kant's 45-year-old wife Ritu died on October 14 and his son Dhruv, 18, was in a critical state and on life support after they were shot at by their armed guard, Mahipal Singh, when they were coming out of a shopping mall on October 13.

Singh was arrested soon after the incident and later sent to judicial custody.

After initial interrogation of the accused, police officers said that Singh was a Haryana police head constable and serving as personal security guard of the judge for the past two years.

He had been demanding leave to go home but this was not granted. This might have led to him suffering from depression, the officers said.

In video footage of the incident recorded by a witness, Mahipal was seen with the gun in his hand. He was also seen trying to push Dhruv inside the car as he laid listless on the road.

08:46 Sena MP Sanjay Raut meets UP CM over Uddhav's proposed Ayodhya visit: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Monday met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow ahead of the proposed visit of party president Uddhav Thackeray to Ayodhya. Thackeray had announced in his party's Vijayadashmi rally in Mumbai last week that he would visit Ayodhya on November 25 and "question" Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the temple construction issue. Raut tweeted his photo with the UP CM and said the latter has welcomed Thackeray's visit to the temple town. The Sena, a ruling constituent in the BJP-led governments in Maharashtra and Centre, had accused the BJP of delaying construction of a Ram temple at the disputed site in Ayodhya. -- PTI

08:24 Not satisfied with the Saudis on Khashoggi investigation: Trump: United States President Donald Trump has said he was "not satisfied" with the response of Riyadh over the death of dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi in a Saudi consulate in Turkey. The president also said a group of US officials are in Saudi Arabia and another group of investigators in Turkey are trying to gather information on this issue. "I am not satisfied with what I've heard," Trump told reporters at the White House before leaving for an election rally in Texas Monday. "We will know very soon. We have tremendously talented people very well. They're coming back tonight or tomorrow and I will know very soon," he said responding to a question. Khashoggi, a writer for The Washington Post, was killed inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on October 2, where he had gone to collect some papers related to his marriage. For the first two weeks, the government of Saudi Arabia had said Khashoggi left the consulate through the back door. Following a global outrage, a few days ago, the Saudi government in a statement acknowledged that Khashoggi was killed in a fistfight inside the consulate and noted that an interrogation went wrong. Except for Trump administration officials, lawmakers and think-tanks are saying that the Saudi explanation is not credible. Trump had told reporters that he has spoken to Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who wields the real power in Saudi Arabia after the King. "We have people over in Saudi Arabia now. We have top intelligence people in Turkey. We're going to see what we have. "I'll know a lot tomorrow, they'll be coming back either tonight or tomorrow morning," the US president said. Responding to questions, Trump said he was against making any move on the USD 110 billion mega arms deal with the Saudis. "I don't want to lose all of that investment that's being made in our country. I don't want to lose a million jobs, I don't want to lose USD110 billion in terms of investment, but it's really USD450 billion So that's very important," he said. However, "we're going to get to the bottom of it", Trump said. -- PTI