LIVE! Amritsar tragedy 'clear case of trespassing': Railways officials

October 20, 2018

09:00 Train services affected after accident: Eight trains have been cancelled and 5 trains diverted today between Jalandhar and Amritsar after a train mowed down 61 people near Amritsar on Friday, ANI reports.

08:53 Woman asked to shun hijab at workplace or resign in Pakistan: A woman worker of a software firm in Pakistan was told to either stop wearing hijab at workplace or resign, in perhaps the first incident of its kind in the Muslim-majority country. The incident caused an uproar on social media, leading to the resignation of Chief Executive Officer Jawwad Kadir of the Creative Choas company. She was told that she could keep her job only if she took off her hijab by her line manager who said that wearing hijab would spoil the company's image as an "all-embracing" workplace. The woman said that she was offered alternative jobs in two Islamic banks if she left. Kadir initially tried to downplay the incident by issuing an apology. "Yesterday, a senior member of our staff asked a colleague to resign on unprofessional and unethical grounds. She was told that her obligations may come in the way of her performance," Kadir said. "Not only is this action disgraceful but shows extremely poor moral judgement by her hiring manager. I take full responsibility for this failure and am deeply ashamed that a colleague was put through distress and trauma," he said. Kadir said the victim has been asked to withdraw her resignation and resume her job. A Facebook post detailing the trauma faced by the hijab-wearing woman caused a hue and cry with majority of people terming it as discrimination against the woman. The software firm in a Facebook post later said Kadir had been asked to step down "for workplace discrimination". In an email sent to the board members and associates, titled "My apology is not enough", Kadir said he was resigning as the CEO of the software house. "I have crossed a line which I deeply regret," he wrote in the email, a copy of which was available on social media. -- PTI

08:48 Amritsar tragedy 'clear case of trespassing': Railways officials: The gathering of people close to tracks near Amritsar where a train mowed down Dussehra crowd was a "clear case of trespassing" and no permission for the event had been given by the railways, a senior official told PTI. Seeking to shift the blame for the tragedy on the Amritsar administration, official sources said the local authorities were aware about the Dussehra programme and that it was attended a senior minister's wife. "We're not kept in the loop and we provided no permission for the event. It is a clear case of trespassing and the local administration should take responsibility," the railway official said. Amid questions being raised in some quarters about why the train did not stop despite such a large crowd being there, the official said, "There was so much smoke that the driver was unable to see anything and he was also negotiating a curve." "However, railways' entire machinery is at the spot and we are cooperating with local administration is rescue and relief operations" the official added. Medical teams have been rushed to the site of the accident in which at least 61 people, including women and children, died and 72 were injured after the train coming from Jalandhar to Amritsar ran over a crowd standing across the tracks to watch the Dussehra celebration. -- PTI

08:23 Saudi Arabia admits Khashoggi killed in Istanbul consulate: More than two weeks after his disappearance, Saudi Arabia on Saturday admitted that journalist Jamal Khashoggi was killed inside its consulate in Istanbul,

The kingdom also sacked deputy intelligence chief Ahmad al-Assiri and royal court media advisor Saud al-Qahtani, both top aides to Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman who has faced mounting pressure over the Khashoggi affair. Saudi Attorney General Sheikh Saud al-Mojeb confirmed the news saying that prelimenery investigations indicate that Khashoggi died after "discussions" at the consulate devolved into an altercation.

However, he did not disclose any details on the whereabouts of Khashoggi's body.

"Preliminary investigations... revealed that the discussions that took place between him and the persons who met him... at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul led to a brawl and a fist fight with the citizen, Jamal Khashoggi, which led to his death, may his soul rest in peace," the attorney general said in a statement. Reacting to the news, the White House said it was "saddened" to hear the confirmation of Saudi Arabia's dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi's death, but made no mention of action against the major US ally. "We are saddened to hear confirmation of Mr Khashoggi's death, and we offer our deepest condolences to his family, fiance and friends," White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said after the Saudi Arabia issued a statement saying the journalist was killed in a fist fight with unidentified men inside the consulate. President Donald Trump said he doesn't think he was lied to by Saudi leaders over the death of Khashoggi. "I think it's a great first step," Trump said on Saudi Arabia's statement which he says he considers credible. As many as 18 people have been taken into custody, according to Saudi officials. An investigation in this regard is on. "The United States acknowledges the announcement from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia that its investigation into the fate of Jamal Khashoggi is progressing and that it has taken action against the suspects it has identified thus far," Sanders said. "We will continue to closely follow the international investigations into this tragic incident and advocate for justice that is timely, transparent and in accordance with all due process," the White House Press Secretary said.