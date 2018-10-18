LIVE! Editors Guild requests MJ Akbar to withdraw defamation case

Write a comment

October 18, 2018

12:58 "I know Nana Patekar is indecent but...": Raj Thackeray on #MeToo: Calling actor Nana Patekar "indecent", Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray has said the #MeToo' movement is a serious matter, and should not be debated on social media.

Speaking at an event, the MNS chief said, "I know Nana Patekar; he is indecent. He does crazy things but I don't think he can do such a thing. Court will look into it. What is the media to do with it? #MeToo is a serious matter, the debate over it on Twitter isn't right."

Discussing the 'movement, which sparked off following allegations of misconduct levelled against Patekar, Thackeray claimed that the movement might have been fuelled in a bid to divert attention from skyrocketing petrol prices, dip in rupee value against dollar and unemployment in the country.

He further said that if any woman faces something unwarranted, she can approach the MNS for help. Thackeray also stated that women should raise their voice as and when they face oppression, and not after 10 years.

"It seems it is being done to divert attention from petrol price, rupee value, and unemployment. If anything like #MeToo happens, women can come to MNS. We will teach a lesson to accused. Women must raise the voice when they face oppression, not after 10 years," the MNS chief said.

12:24 Editors Guild requests MJ Akbar to withdraw defamation case : Issuing a statement today, the Editors Guild of India requested M J Akbar, who stepped down as MoS (External Affairs) on Wednesday to withdraw his defamation suit against journalist Priya Ramani.

M J Akbar's criminal defamation complaint against Priya Ramani, who has accused him of sexual misconduct around 20 years ago, is scheduled to come up for hearing today in the Patiala House court.

Akbar on Monday had filed the criminal defamation complaint against Ramani alleging she "wilfully" and "maliciously" made imputations against him with the ulterior motive of maligning his reputation and political standing.

Expressing her readiness to fight the defamation allegations, Ramani had said, "Rather than engage with the serious allegations that many women have made against him, he (Akbar) seeks to silence them through intimidation and harassment."

Akbar's plea had listed alleged defamatory imputations made by Ramani on social media and also referred to his "long and illustrious" career as a journalist while terming the allegations of Ramani as a "figment of her imagination".

"Whilst it is apparent that the accused has resorted to a series of maliciously serious allegations which she is diabolically and viciously spreading in media, it is also apparent that false narrative against the complainant (Akbar) is being circulated in a motivated manner for the fulfilment of an agenda," it alleged. Issuing a statement today, the Editors Guild of India requested M J Akbar, who stepped down as MoS (External Affairs) on Wednesday to withdraw his defamation suit against journalist Priya Ramani.

12:11 Sabarimala verdict doesn't consider people's traditions: Bhagwat: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat on Thursday stated that the recent Supreme Court verdict, allowing women of all ages to enter Kerala's Sabarimala Temple, did not account for traditions accepted and followed by the people for years.

In his Vijayadashami speech, Bhagwat said that "decisions taken without considering all aspects and patiently creating the mindset of the society, will neither be adopted in actual practice nor will they help in creating a new social order in tune with changing times and positions."

"The situation arising out of the recent verdict on Sabarimala Temple shows similar predicament. The nature and premise of the tradition that has been accepted by society and continuously followed for years together were not taken into consideration," Bhagawat added.

His comments come in the wake of the 12-hour statewide strike called by the Sabarimala Protection Committee earlier today over the incidents of violence and protests across Kerala in opposition to the September 28 SC verdict, rescinding the ban on the entry of women aged 10 to 50 in the Lord Ayappa shrine.

Bhagwat said that in order for the country to progress, a 'Swa' (self) - based system will have to be adopted, which will include rejuvenating all precincts of national life.

11:54 No threat of disconnection for SIM cards issued through Aadhaar: UIDAI: The department of telecommunication and the Unique identification Authority of India have dismissed news reports claiming that over 50 crore mobile numbers are at the risk of disconnection as "untrue and imaginary".

In a joint press statement, both the DoT and the UIDAI clarified that the Supreme Court judgment on Aadhaar nowhere states that the mobile numbers issued through Aadhaar eKYC have to be disconnected.

They also made it clear that users, if they wish, can get his/her Aadhaar eKYC replaced by a fresh KYC by requesting the service provider to delink the Aadhaar even though the mobile numbers that use Aadhaar as eKYC face no threat of disconnection.

Earlier, a report stated that over 50 crore mobile connections stare at the prospect of disconnection if the SIM cards procured on the basis of Aadhaar are not verified with fresh identification.

The Supreme Court, in its judgment on Aadhaar, had barred telecom service providers from using Aadhaar as a mode of verification.

11:32 Ex-BSP leader's son who brandished gun surrenders in court: Ashish Pandey, a former Parliamentarians son who brandished a pistol at a five-star south Delhi hotel, has approached Delhis Patiala House Court for surrender.

Aashish Pandey has been on the run since the incident last weekend outside Delhis Hyatt Regency hotel.

Pandey told the media, "I'm being projected like I'm a wanted terrorist and police across the nation is looking for me. Look Out Circular has been issued against me. If you check CCTV footage, you'll find who went to ladies toilet that night & who threatened whom.

" I took the gun with me for safety. I didn't brandish it. It was hanging behind me all the time. I didn't even address that girl, she pushed me and made obscene hand gestures. I've faith in judiciary and so I decided to surrender. There is no history of police case against me."

11:06 Construction of Ram temple is necessary for self-esteem: Bhagwat: Demanding a law for construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat on Thursday said that the construction of a temple is necessary from self-esteem point of view.

"Temple construction is necessary from self-esteem point of view. It will also pave way for an atmosphere of goodwill and oneness," he said in his annual Vijayadashmi address at the RSS headquarters at Reshimbagh in Nagpur.

Bhagwat said Maoism has always been "urban" and the neo-Left doctrine of urban Naxals is to establish an "anti-national" leadership with blind followers solely committed to them.

He charged that "urban Maoism" was propagating falsehood and spreading hatred in the society. Maoism has always been urban which used neglected sections of society to further its agenda, he said. "These people (Maoists) take strength from the country's enemies and always malign the nation wherever they go," he charged. To establish an anti-national leadership with blind followers solely committed to them is the 'neo-Left' doctrine of these urban Naxals, he said. Their cohorts already established in social media, intellectual circles and other institutions are associated with such activities, he added. Through the manufacturing of a vicious atmosphere that weakens the social cohesion - essentially the bedrock of internal security of a nation a world of psychological warfare is being carved out, he charged. "This is called as 'Mantrayuddh' in our traditional 'rajneeti shastras'," he said. Bhagwat said the government and the administration need to address this. A number of well-known activists in the country were arrested in the recent past for their alleged links with naxals

10:27 Protesters stop women journalists from trekking to Sabarimala: Two New York Times journalists, who managed to climb up the pathway to reach the famed Sabarimala temple on Thursday morning, were forced to abandon their trek.

Delhi-based Suhasini Raj, along with her colleague, a foreign national had to turned back following a massive protest by devotees opposing the entry of girls and women of menstrual age into the hill shrine.

The two women managed to go past the Pamba gateway, just before the climb to the hilltop shrine, but was stopped midway by angry devotees who formed a human wall before her.

According to witnesses, the protesters forced the two journalists to return.

As she was climbing up, she kept saying that she did not come to pray but to do her work.

10:25 Trump denies cover up allegations, seeks full report on Khashoggi: President Donald Trump has denied "giving cover" to United States' "important ally" Saudi Arabia in the suspected murder of Jamal Khashoggi and sought a full report from Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in the dissident Saudi journalist's mysterious disappearance. Khashoggi, 60, is feared to have been killed inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul.

The incident has resulted in a global outrage, more so in the US where he lived as a legal permanent resident and worked for 'The Washington Post'. Khashoggi vanished on October 2 after entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul.

Turkish authorities suspect he was abducted and murdered by the Saudis. But Riyadh insists that the journalist, a known critic of Saudi King Salman, had left the building and that murder claims are "baseless". Amidst mounting pressure in the US, Trump on Wednesday appeared to be resisting any move to take strong action against Saudi Arabia, arguing that it was a key ally of America. Trump told reporters at the White House that he had asked for the audio that gives a clue of the alleged brutal killing of Khashoggi. "We've asked for it, if it exists," he said. The New York Times, citing the content of the audio made available through its Turkish sources, said the audio gave a detailed account of the alleged brutal murder of Khashoggi. "I'm not sure yet that it exists. Probably does. Possibly does. I'll have a full report on that from Mike when he comes back," Trump said, referring to his meeting with Mike Pompeo on Thursday on his return from Saudi Arabia and Turkey. "That's going to be the first question I ask him," he said. On his way back from Saudi Arabia and Turkey, Pompeo refused to comment on the existence of the audio tape. "Have you heard or asked to hear the alleged audio on the actual murder?" he was asked. "I don't have anything to say about that," Pompeo said, insisting Khashoggi was missing and the Saudi government has launched a probe. "They're going to do their investigation. I know you all are going to ask questions. I'm going to be very consistent: We're going to give them the space to complete their investigations of this incident, and when they issue their reports, we'll form our judgment about thoroughness, depth, and the decisions they make about accountability connected to that," Pompeo said. Trump told reporters that he wanted to find out from Pompeo what had happened. "He went to Turkey; he went all over. But he spent a lot of time with the Crown Prince, and he's going to have a full report. I'm not giving cover at all," he said, refuting allegations that he is being soft on the Saudi establishment. "Saudi Arabia has been a very important ally of ours in the Middle East. We are stopping Iran. We're not trying to stop Iran. We went a big step when we took away that ridiculous deal that was made by the previous administration - the Iran deal - which was USD 150 billion and USD 1.8 billion in cash. What was that all about?" he asked. "They (Saudis) are an ally. We have other very good allies in the Middle East. But if you look at Saudi Arabia, they're an ally and they're a tremendous purchaser of not only military equipment, but other things," he said. -- PTI

09:19 Trump administration to propose major changes in H-1B visas: The Trump administration has said it is coming out with new proposals to not only revise the definition of specialty occupations under H-1B visas, but also the definition of employment under this foreign work visa category which is popular among Indian companies. Such a move, which is part of the Unified Fall Agenda of the Trump administration will have a detrimental impact on the functioning of Indian IT companies in the US and also small and medium-sized contractual companies in the IT sector, which are mostly owned by Indian Americans. On Wednesday, the Department of Homeland Security said the US Citizenship and Immigration Services plans to come out with its new proposal by January, 2019. It will "propose to revise the definition of specialty occupation" to increase focus on obtaining the best and the brightest foreign nationals via the H-1B programme. It will also "revise the definition" of employment and employer-employee relationship to "better protect" US workers and wages, DHS said. In addition, DHS will propose additional requirements designed to ensure employers pay appropriate wages to H-1B visa holders, the administration said. The DHS reiterated that it is proposing to remove from its regulations certain H-4 spouses of H-1B non-immigrants as a class of aliens eligible for employment authorisation. The DHS said it is also finalising its interim regulation governing petitions filed on behalf of alien workers subject to the annual numerical limitations applicable to the H-1B non-immigrant classification. This rule precludes an individual from filing duplicate petitions on behalf of the same alien temporary worker. This rule also makes accommodations for petitioners to create a more efficient filing process for H-1B petitions subject to the annual numerical limitation. Observing that the demand for H-1B visas has often exceeded the numerical limitation, DHS said it is proposing to establish an electronic registration programme for such applications. This will allow USCIS to more efficiently manage the intake and lottery process for these H-1B petitions, it said. -- PTI

08:33 Court to hear Akbar's defamation case against journalist today: M J Akbar's criminal defamation complaint against journalist Priya Ramani, who has accused him of sexual misconduct around 20 years ago, is scheduled to come up for hearing on Thursday in the Patiala House court in New Delhi.

Akbar resigned as minister of state for external affairs on Wednesday following a spate of accusations of sexual misconduct levelled by several women.

His lawyer Sandeep Kapur said the legal battle would commence from Thursday and the veteran journalist-turned politician would press for the prosecution of scribe Priya Ramani against whom he filed the defamation complaint when he was the minister. Kapur of law firm Karanjawala and Co said the private criminal defamation case would come up for hearing before Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal. There has been mounting pressure on Akbar by political opponents, alleged victims and #MeToo activists to resign. He said since he decided to move the court to "seek justice" in "personal capacity", he decided to step down to challenge "false accusations" also in "personal capacity".

"Since I have decided to seek justice in a court of law in my personal capacity, I deem it appropriate to step down from office and challenge false accusations levied against me, also in a personal capacity. I have, therefore, tendered my resignation from the office of Minister of State for External Affairs. I am deeply grateful to Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and to the External Affairs Minister Smt Sushma Swaraj for the opportunity they gave me to serve my country," Akbar said in his letter. ACMM Vishal's court is the special designated court of the national capital to hear cases pertaining to politicians and has been hearing various high-profile matters including the National Herald, Sunanda Pushkar's death, matters against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, cross-defamation cases involving Union minister Smriti Irani and Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam.