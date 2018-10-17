LIVE! Bengal govt to use Bondhu app for tracing lost pandal-hoppers

Write a comment

October 17, 2018

11:51 Bengal govt to use Bondhu app for tracing lost pandal-hoppers: The West Bengal government is using a citizen utility mobile phone app to help locate Durga puja revellers who get lost during pandal hopping and tackle the issue of human trafficking, West Bengal minister Shashi Panja has said.





The city police had last year launched the 'Bondhu' app to help people lodge grievances and alert cops at Lalbazar control room in case of any danger by pressing the panic button.





Several incidents have been reported in the past when people, visiting the city during Durga puja, were lost in the crowd and later spotted by the police, who helped them return to their families, she said.





"There are instances when people deliberately leave behind their children or old parents by taking advantage of the huge number of people visiting the pandals during Durga puja," the Minister of State for Women and Child Development and Social Welfare told PTI.





Unattended children are also vulnerable to fall in the trap of human traffickers during the festival, she said. "Keeping in mind that people do not get lost and fall prey to the human traffickers, we have decided to take help of the Bondhu app to help those lost in the crowd to reunite them with their families," Panja said.





In fact, after an understanding with the Kolkata Police, the department has arranged for eight decorated child-friendly vans in each of the eight divisions under the police jurisdiction, Panja said. -- PTI

11:47 Man orders mobile phone from online site, gets brick instead: A man in Aurangabad in Maharashtra has filed a complaint against a leading online retailer for allegedly sending him a piece of brick instead of a mobile handset that he ordered, police said Wednesday.





Gajanan Kharat told the police that on October 9, he placed an order for a mobile phone on the shopping site and also paid Rs 9,134 for it, Harsul police station inspector Manish Kalyankar said. Kharat subsequently received a message from the e-commerce company that the product would be delivered in a week's time. The man received a packet from the retailer last Sunday.





However, when he opened it, he allegedly found a piece of brick inside it instead of the mobile handset, Kalyankar said. The man then called up the courier delivery man, who told him that their responsibility was only to deliver the parcel and not to see what was inside it, he said. Kharat lodged a complaint Tuesday against the e-commerce company at the Harsul police station here. The police official said they have registered a case under IPC sections pertaining to cheating and are probing it. -- PTI

11:39 Top UN rights official calls for impartial probe into Khashoggi's disappearance: Saudi Arabia and Turkey should "reveal everything" they know about Jamal Khashoggi's disappearance, a top UN human rights official has said while demanding a "thorough and impartial" probe into the whereabouts of the dissident Saudi journalist.





Khashoggi, 60, is feared to have been killed inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul. The incident has resulted in a global outrage, more so in the US as he lived there as a legal permanent resident and worked for 'The Washington Post'.





Khashoggi vanished on October 2 after entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul. Turkish authorities suspect he was abducted and murdered by the Saudis. But Riyadh insists that the journalist, a known critic of Saudi King Salman, had left the building and that murder claims are "baseless".





UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet on Tuesday urged the Governments of Saudi Arabia and Turkey to "reveal everything they know" about the disappearance and a possible extra-judicial killing of the prominent journalist.





Bachelet urged the authorities of both the countries "to ensure that no further obstacles are placed in the way of a prompt, thorough, effective, impartial and transparent investigation". She welcomed the agreement that has allowed investigators to conduct an examination inside the consulate and possibly also at the residence of the Saudi Arabian Consul-General in Istanbul. -- PTI

11:31 Indias #MeToo Moment Came Late, but It Will Be Transformative: On October 8, the accusations reached the highest levels of the Indian government. In a devastating tweet that linked to an essay she'd written last year, the journalist Priya Ramani accused MJ Akbar, the junior minister for external affairs in Modi's government, of having sexually harassed her when he was a newspaper editor and she was a 23-year-old reporter. "[Y]ou were as talented a predator as you were a writer,' she wrote.





11:14 Who cares about Akbar's Legacy? Look at what his accusers have given India: "Who is MJ Akbar? By the time I started as a reporter, MJ Akbar only came up in stories of women that involved his hotel room and their puzzlement. So his intellectual and professional legacy is not one that I have ever had to engage with. But I have been thinking of the imagery of his defence in the face of detailed and credible accusations of sexual harassment from 14 different women on record. "Lies do not have legs,' he said on 14 October, a day before filing a defamation suit against the most prominent of his accusers, journalist Priya Ramani. Lies do not have legs. A clever sentence meant to be the title of a noir movie or a newspaper headline. It's true, I think, that lies do not have legs. But courage does. Just witnessing acts of courage can make your leaden, cautious self, lift off briefly like the Banksy girl with a whole clutch of balloons."





11:01 Three militants killed in encounter: Three militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in the city on Wednesday, prompting authorities to close down schools and snap internet services, an official said.





One police officer was also killed during the encounter which broke out in the Fateh Kadal area of Srinagar. Several paramilitary personnel have been injured.





Security forces had launched a cordon and search operation in Fateh Kadal area of the city following an information about the presence of militants there, he said.





A policeman was also injured during the encounter, a senior police officer said. The operation turned into an encounter after millitants opened fire on security forces.





10:49 'Menstruating women impure is a Dravidian custom': Protests being held near Pamba base camp against entry of women in the age group 10-50 to Sabarimala Temple.





10:40 Sabarimala: Tribals allege govt trying to demolish centuries-old customs: Tribals living in the hills around Sabarimala alleged that the government and the Travancore Devaswom Board were trying to demolish centuries-old customs by allowing entry of women in the 10-50 age group into the famous Sabarimala temple.





They claimed that restrictions imposed on women in the menstruating age group were part of a custom prevailing in tribal societies living in the forests in Kerala.





They also claimed several rights of the tribal communities over the Sabarimala temple and the places associated with the hill shrine were forcibly taken away from them by the authorities of the government and the Travancore Devaswom Board that manages the temple.





"The Devaswom Board has even taken control of tribal Gods and devasthanams in various hills around Sabarimala," said 70-year-old V K Narayanan, chief of the forest-dwellers in the Attathodu area. -- PTI

10:36 Sabarimala: 500-strong posse of policemen evict protestors opposing women: Tension runs high in Kerala's Nilackal, the main gateway to Sabarimala, this morning after the police used force to disperse devotees opposing the entry of girls and women of menstrual age into the hill shrine.





The police, deployed in large numbers in Nilackal, which is roughly 20 kilometres away from the Sabarimala hilltop, also removed a makeshift shelter erected by a protesting group Sabarimala Achara Samrakshana Samiti.





The protesting group of devotees had been staging a sit-in chanting Ayyappa mantra in the shelter in protest against the Supreme Court order permitting women of all age groups to enter the shrine.





Police have said they will not let anyone to block the movement of devotees to the shrine and warned against those who create hurdles. The police took strong action against protesters after some of them checked the vehicles heading to Pamba and prevented the women in the age group of 10 and 50 from entering the hill shrine.





A couple from Tamil Nadu, aged 45 and 40, on their way to Pamba, were forced to get off the KSRTC bus Monday night allegedly by some activists of the Sabarimala Achara Samrakshana Samiti. Although the couple had said that they would go only up to Pamba and not climb Sabarimala, the activists prevented them.





Around 500 police personnel, including women, have been deployed in Nilackal to ensure a safe passage to the pilgrims to the Lord Ayyappa temple.

10:08 Zainab Ansari's rapist executed in Pakistan : Seven-year-old Zainab Ansari's rapist was executed by Pakistan in Lahore's Kot Lakhpat jail at 5:30 am (local time) on Wednesday.





The rapist, Imran Ali, was executed in the presence of Magistrate Adil Sarwar and Zainab's father Muhammad Amin. An ambulance also arrived at the spot, along with Ali's brother and two of his friends, Geo TV reported.





The jail authorities arranged a 45-minute meeting for the convict and his family on Tuesday, before the impending execution.





Ali was sentenced to 21 counts of death, three life sentences and 23 years in jail by an Anti-Terrorism Court in February after being nabbed by the police forces on January 23, according to ARY News.





Ali had confessed to raping nine girls, including Zainab Ansari, whose body was found from a garbage heap on January 9 after she went missing from her aunt's house on January 4. Autopsy reports indicated that the minor had been raped before being strangulated to death.





09:40 Rupee gains 6 paise against US dollar: The rupee strengthened by 6 paise to 73.42 against the US dollar in early trade on Wednesday on increased selling of the American currency by exporters and banks.





Forex dealers said weakness in the dollar against some currencies overseas and a higher opening of domestic equity markets gave some support to the rupee.





09:19 Pompeo to visit Turkey for talks on missing Saudi journalist, bilateral issues: United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo would visit Turkey to hold talks on key bilateral issues and the disappearance of Saudi Arabia's dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi, according to his spokesperson. Khashoggi, 59, a Washington Post contributor, is feared killed at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul. He has not been seen since entering the kingdom's mission two weeks ago. Pompeo, who is currently in Saudi Arabia, will travel to Ankara on Wednesday, his spokesperson Heather Nauert said. "In Ankara, the Secretary will meet with Turkish Foreign Minister (Mevlt) Cavusoglu to welcome the decision to release Pastor Andrew Brunson and to discuss other issues of bilateral importance," Nauert said. "The Secretary will also discuss the Jamal Khashoggi case and reiterate the US offer to assist Turkey in its investigation," she said in a brief statement. Khashoggi, a dissident Saudi journalist who lived in the US as a legal permanent resident, was last seen entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul. Turkish investigative agencies have said that he was brutally killed inside the consulate, claiming to have audio and video evidence. So far Saudi Arabia has denied the allegation and said that Khashoggi had left the consulate. Some US media reports said that Saudi Arabia is planning to come out with a repot in which it is expected to say that the interrogation of Khashoggi went wrong and he was killed in the process. US President Donald Trump said Tuesday that Saudi Arabia has started a full investigation into the disappearance of Khashoggi. -- PTI

09:17 Northern Irish writer Anna Burns wins 2018 Booker Prize for 'Milkman': Author Anna Burns has won the Man Booker Prize for her novel Milkman, becoming the first author from Northern Ireland to win the most prestigious English-language literary award. Burns, 56, who was born in Belfast, is the 17th woman to bag the award in its 49-year history and the first woman since 2013. It was her third novel. Milkman, a coming of age story of a young woman's affair with a married man set in the political troubles of Northern Ireland, was named the winner at a lavish awards ceremony in London on Tuesday night. "None of us has ever read anything like this before. Anna Burns' utterly distinctive voice challenges conventional thinking and form in surprising and immersive prose," said Kwame Anthony Appiah, the chair of the 2018 judging panel. "It is a story of brutality, sexual encroachment and resistance threaded with mordant humour. Set in a society divided against itself, Milkman explores the insidious forms oppression can take in everyday life," he said. The recipient of the Man Booker Prize gets 52,500 pounds (USD 69,223 or Rs 50.85 lakh). Burns, who lives in East Sussex in England, saw off competition from two British writers, two American writers and one Canadian writer. Set in an unnamed city, Milkman focuses on a "middle sister" as she navigates her way through rumour, social pressures and politics in a tight-knit community. Burns shows the dangerous and complex impact on a woman coming of age in a city at war. Unusually, in the book, the characters have designations rather than names. Burns explains: "The book didn't work with names. It lost power and atmosphere and turned into a lesser or perhaps just a different book. "In the early days I tried out names a few times, but the book wouldn't stand for it. The narrative would become heavy and lifeless and refuse to move on until I took them out again. Sometimes the book threw them out itself". Her novel beat competition from Everything Under by Daisy Johnson, who, at 27, was the youngest nominee in the Man Booker prize history. The other nominees were The Long Take by Robin Robertson, Washington Black by Esi Edugyan, The Mars Room by Rachel Kushner, and The Overstory by Richard Powers. Milkman is published by Faber & Faber, making it the fourth consecutive year the prize has been won by an independent publisher. -- PTI

09:07 Will continue to support #MeToo": Nandita Das over allegations on father: Actor-director Nandita Das on Tuesday broke her silence over the sexual harassment allegations against her father, noted painter Jatin Das, stating that she will continue to lend support to the #MeToo movement. A woman, who is the co-founder of a paper-making company, Tuesday came forward to claim that she was sexually harassed 14 years ago by Jatin Das, allegations which the painter dismissed as "vulgar". In a Facebook post, Nandita said despite the "disturbing" allegations against her father, she would continue to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with the women coming forward with stories of abuse and harassment. She also warned that women need to be "sure" about their allegations before accusing someone. "As a strong supporter of the #MeToo movement, I want to reiterate that I will continue to add my voice to it, despite the disturbing allegations made against my father, which he has categorically denied," she wrote on the social networking site. "I have maintained from the very start that this is the time we all need to listen, so that women (and men) feel safe to speak up. At the same time, it is also important to be sure about allegations so as not to dilute the movement," the actor said. Nandita said she has received support from "friends and strangers - who are concerned and are trusting my integrity". "I do believe truth will prevail. And that is all I have to say on this matter," she asserted. Jatin Das is the latest addition to a growing list of men who have been named as part of the #MeToo campaign that has taken the country by storm. The woman, Nisha Bora, took to Twitter to level the allegations against the noted painter. Describing the incident, Bora, who was 28-years-old then, said Das during a dinner event asked whether she "had the time and willingness to assist him for a few days to organise his work material", and after she gave her approval on the second day -- at his Khidki village studio -- he molested her. "... He attempted to grab me. I wriggled out of his embrace, flustered. Then he did it again... I pushed him away and moved away from him. "At that moment, he said 'Come on, it would be nice'. Or something like that. What I recall was his disbelief that I was pushing back. I picked my bag... and ran home. Never to speak about it. Until now," she said. The Padma Bhushan awardee, however, has denied the allegations and said these days a "game" was going on to level allegations against people for the "fun" of it. He labelled the allegations against him as "vulgar". "I am shocked. All kinds of things are happening these days... Some people do things and some people make allegations. I don't know her, I have never met her, and even if I did meet somebody somewhere one doesn't behave like this... It is vulgar," Das told PTI. "There is a game going on, some people are real, have done some things while some people are making allegations for the fun of it," he added. -- PTI

08:55 YouTube suffers global outage for over 30 minutes: Popular video streaming Web site, Youtube suffered from a global outage on Wednesday morning.

Several users who tried to login, upload or watch content on the platform were confronted with a message -- 'Error 500'.

The website remained inaccessible for over half an hour and social media sites were soon flooded as enraged customers complained about the outage.

Soon, #YouTubeDOWN started trending on Twitter.

Reacting to the complaints, the company issued a statement on Twitter, saying: Thanks for your reports about YouTube, YouTube TV and YouTube Music access issues. Were working on resolving this and will let you know once fixed. We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause and will keep you updated.

After some time Youtube said that it is working again and users can inform them if the issues still persist.

"We're back! Thanks for all of your patience. If you continue to experience issues, please let us know," it said.

08:33 Tension prevails in Nilackal ahead of Sabarimala's opening : Tension prevailed on Wednesday morning in Kerala's Nilackal, the main gateway to Sabarimala, after the police used force to disperse devotees opposing the entry of girls and women of menstrual age into the hill shrine. Acting tough, the police, deployed in large numbers in Nilackal, some 20 kms away from the Sabarimala hilltop, also removed a makeshift shelter erected by a protesting group Sabarimala Achara Samrakshana Samiti. The protesting group of devotees had been staging a sit-in chanting Ayyappa mantra in the shelter in protest against the Supreme Court order permitting women of all age groups to enter the shrine. The protesting people, who were less in numbers, ran from the spot when the police initiated action in the early hours Wednesday when they tried to block the buses from the key entry point to the temple. Hours ahead of opening of the hill shrine for the monthly prayer, the police said they would not let anyone to block the movement of the people. Taking the full control of Nilackal, Police also warned against those who create hurdles in the ways of pilgrims to the hill shrine. The police took strong action against the protesters after some of them checked the vehicles heading to Pamba and prevented the women in the age group of 10 and 50 from entering the hill shrine. A couple from Tamil Nadu, aged 45 and 40, on their way to Pamba, were forced to get down from the KSRTC bus Monday night allegedly by some activists of the Sabarimala Achara Samrakshana Samiti. Although the couple had said that they would go only up to Pamba and not climb Sabarimala, the activists prevented them. The police later took them to safety. Some activists of the Sabarimala Achara Samrakshana Samiti, who had stayed back at Nilackal, also allegedly prevented the media persons from carrying out their professional duty. Crew of various TV news channels were asked to leave the place. They could return the spot after more policemen were deployed in the area.