LIVE! Pak bypoll: PTI loses seats vacated by Imran, PML-N improves tally

October 15, 2018

10:55 Pak bypoll: PTI loses seats vacated by Imran, PML-N improves tally: Pakistan's deposed premier Nawaz Sharif's Pakistan Muslims League-Nawaz recovered some ground in the by-elections by eating up the votes of prime minister Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, winning four out of 11 parliamentary seats which went to the polls, according to the results on Monday.

The PTI lost its two seats vacated be Prime Minister Khan.

His seat in Lahore was won by former premier Shahid Khaqan Abbasi of the PML-N and in Bannu by of Zahid Akram Durrani of the Muttahida Majlis Aml party.

The outcome of the by-election will not impact the federal or provincial government but help reinvigorate the opposition parties.

Polling for 11 National Assembly -- the lower house of Parliament -- and 24 provincial seats saw a tough competition between the ruling PTI led by Khan and the main opposition PML-N.

The PML-N and the PTI won four seats each of the National Assembly whereas Pakistan Muslims League-Quadi won two seats and Muttahida Majlis Amal one seat, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) said.

The PTI won 11 seats of the provincial assemblies while the PML-N won seven.

The Pakistan People's Party (PPP), led by former president Asif Ali Zardari, and Awami National Party won two each and independent candidates grab two seats.

The PML-N won six out of 11 contested seats in Punjab while its arch-rival PTI won five.

The PML-N also won a provincial assembly seat in Khyber-Pakhtukhwa, which is the stronghold of the PTI.

The PML-N won several seats vacated by the PTI candidates during July 25 general elections including at least two seats of the National Assembly.

According to the ECP, 9.28 million voters were eligible to vote.

For the first time, overseas Pakistanis also participated in the elections though a special online portal designed by the ECP.

Thousands of army soldiers, police and paramilitary Rangers and Frontier Corps were deployed to provide security at 7,489 polling stations.

The ECP had designated as many as 1,727 polling stations as highly sensitive where extra troops were deployed and security cameras installed.

Most of the seats which went to the polls were vacated by those candidates who had won on more than one seat during the July 25 general elections. Prime Minister Khan had won five seats and vacated four which were also up for grabs. -- PTI



10:40 Alok Nath replies to CINTAA notice, rejects charges: Alok Nath's lawyer Ashok Saraogi says the actor has responded to the notice issued by Cine And TV Artistes' Association against him.

He has denied all allegations of sexual harassment.

The CINTAA had said on October 9 that it would send Nath a show cause notice after writer-producer Vinta Nanda accused the him of raping her more than once 19 years ago.

Later, actress Sandhya Mridul had also tweeted her own #MeToo moment with Nath.

The actor, known to play 'babuji' roles in movies, had denied all allegations. -- with ANI inputs.



10:31 Sensex slips 71 points on negative economic data, weak rupee: The Bombay Stock Exchange benchmark Sensex after reclaiming the 35,000-mark fell 71 points to quote at 34,662.73 Monday, as the IIP slipped to a three-month low in August and retail inflation rose marginally in September.

Besides, weak Asian cues on worries over China-US trade dispute influenced sentiment.

The 30-share barometer pushed lower by 70.85 points, or 0.20 per cent, to 34,662.73. It opened higher and touched a high of 35,008.65.

The gauge had climbed 732.43 points in the previous session on Friday.

Sectoral indices were negative across the board, with oil&gas, auto, consumer durables, PSU, bankex, capital goods, metal, infrastructure and realty falling by up to 1.25 per cent.

The NSE index Nifty was trading lower by 21.85 points, or 0.21 per cent, at 10,450.65 after shuttling between 10,524.60 and 10,432. Selling activity emerged after data released by Central Statistics Office (CSO) on Friday showed that industrial production slipped to a three-month low of 4.3 per cent in August, while retail inflation up marginally to 3.77 per cent in September.

Meanwhile, the rupee depreciated by 36 paise paise to 73.93 against the dollar in early trade after Brent crude again went past the $81 a barrel, which also dampened sentiments.

Hindustan Unilever, emerged top loser in the Sensex pack, falling 3.28 per cent, followed by ICICI Bank at 2.46 per cent. Other big losers that dragged both the key indices were Maruti Suzuki, Axis Bank, L&T, Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Auto, PowerGrid, Kotak Bank, Coal India, Adani Ports, Asian Paint, HDFC Ltd, SBI, Vedanta Ltd and Tata Steel.

However, stocks of Sun Pharma, ITC LGd, TCS, Infosys, RIL and Wipro were trading higher. Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) gave up shares worth a net of Rs 1,322 crore, while Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) remained net buyers, picking up shares worth a net of Rs 1,287 crore on Friday, provisional data showed.

Most other Asian markets too were down on trade war worries and surging crude prices following rising diplomatic tensions between Riyadh and the West.

Japan's Nikkei fell 1.39 per cent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng shed 1.30 per cent, Taiwan was down 1.10 per cent in their early deals. Shanghai Composite Index, however, was flat.

The US Dow Jones Industrial Average had closed 1.15 per cent higher on Friday. -- PTI



09:58 4 arrested for attacking journalist in Mumbai: The police on Monday arrested four people who allegedly attacked TV journalist Herman Gomes in Mumbai.

The journalist and his friend were allegedly beaten up by four unidentified miscreants near outside his house around 1:30 am on Saturday.

"I was attacked by four people out of nowhere.. I have got six stitches on my right eye. All I can say is, these people were waiting for me for a long time. It was not a last-minute provocation. They stood ready for the attack. They thrashed my friend as well and took away his mobile phone," Gomes told ANI.

Gomes also took to social media to share the ordeal.

'I was attacked by an unknown group of people right outside my Bombay House.. It was clearly pre planned. They were armed with a knuckle duster.I always mind my own business and do stories that I firmly Believe in.

'Last night was something different and they came out to KILL me. My eye is badly affected and so is my body. I don't know which story affected people so much. I don't know these people too. Mumbai Police has asked a senior IPS officer to look after the case. FIR filed at Gamdevi Police station shortly. I managed to take on 2 people but another group was waiting to take on me at the back I've got 6 stitches around my eye, among others . My family and I are affected,' Gomes wrote on Facebook. -- ANI

09:43 #MeToo: BCCI CEO to skip ICC meeting: Board of Control for Cricket in India Chief Executive Officer Rahul Johri will not be representing the cricket body at the upcoming two-day International Cricket Council's chief executives' meeting in Singapore in the light of sexual harassment allegation against him.

Amitabh Chaudhary, the acting secretary of the BCCI will represent the board in place of Johri, sources said.The decision has been taken by the Committee of Administrators (CoA) after a woman alleged that she was sexually harassed by Johri when he was her colleague at a satellite TV channel.

The allegations were posted on Twitter by another individual on behalf of the accuser.

Johri was also asked to give an explanation on the allegation within a week.

However, he has not made any statement on the matter yet.

The meeting of the ICC scheduled to be held from October 16 to 19, will discuss the possibility of including cricket at the summer Olympic Games and how to tighten various T20 and T10 cricket leagues in the future. -- ANI

09:17 Gurugram shooting: Judge's son declared 'brain dead': Gurugram judge's 18-year-old son, who was allegedly shot in a crowded market area his personal security guard, was declared 'brain dead', hours after his wife succumbed to her injuries, officials said on Sunday.

Additional Sessions Judge Krishan Kant's wife Ritu, 45, and son Dhruv, 18, had gone for shopping in the Arcadia market on Saturday when they were shot by Mahipal.

They were admitted to a hospital in critical condition. Regional Medical Officer, Gurugram Civil Hospital, Pawan Choudhary confirmed the death of Ritu and said the post-mortem examination had been conducted.

"The reason for Ritu's death was excessive bleeding. A panel of three specialist doctors found two gunshot wounds on the right side and in the middle of the chest," Chaudhary said.

Dhruv, who was shot in the head, is brain dead. He has been put on life support system. It would be a miracle if he is saved, the medical officer said.

Mahipal was brought to a Gurugram court at 1 pm which sent him to four-day police custody.

The police had sought a week's custody for extensive interrogation of Mahipal to establish the reason why he shot Ritu and Dhruv.

It has set up a Special Investigation Team to investigate the case from all angles.

"Mahipal is frequently changing his statements and becomes furious whenever he is questioned. He said he was depressed due to family problems," said a senior police officer, who is part of the interrogation team.

"As per the statement of the accused, he was not happy with the behaviour of the victim's family members. He was also upset due to frequent fights with his wife which was confirmed by his neighbours in police lines," the officer told PTI.

After initial interrogation of the accused, police officers said he was a Haryana police head constable and was serving as personal security guard of the judge for two years.

He had been demanding leave to go home for the past few days but this was not granted, the officer said.

"The judge also used to scold him often," one of the interrogating officers said.

On Saturday, the judge's wife scolded him inside the car when they were going to the market, the officer said.

"He harboured a grudge against the judge."

Additional Sessions Judge Krishan Kant in a statement said that after committing the crime, Mahipal informed him about the incident on the phone.

Ritu's family members had earlier decided to take her body to Hisar, her native city, for cremation.

They later returned to the Medanta hospital to donate her organs.

Police had earlier said the shooting happened around 3.30 pm Saturday.

A police official said Ritu had suffered a bullet injury in her chest.

In video footage of the incident recorded by a witness, Mahipal is seen with the gun in his hand.

He was also seen trying to push Dhruv inside the car. -- PTI



08:45 AI air hostess falls off aircraft at Mumbai airport, hospitalised: A 53-year-old air hostess suffered serious injuries after falling off an Air India aircraft which was getting ready for departure for New Delhi from the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport in Mumbai, a source said on Monday.

The incident happened on Air India flight AI 864 operating on Mumbai-Delhi route, according to the airline source.

"The woman crew member was closing the door for the push back when she fell from the aircraft, " the source said.

She has been admitted to Nanavati Hospital.

Air India spokesperson was not immediately available for comments. -- PTI



08:42 Saudi King, Erdogan discuss Khashoggi's disappearance: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz discussed Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi's disappearance over a phone call on Sunday night.

Khashoggi has been missing ever since cameras captured him going inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on October 2.

Hatice Cengiz, his fiancee, who was waiting outside the consul, had stated that she did not see him re-emerging from the building.

Both the leaders emphasised on the need for a joint working group for investigations.

The Saudi King also thanked the Turkish President for accepting a Saudi proposal to create the joint group, according to Al Jazeera.Abdulaziz further highlighted that no one could undermine Saudi Arabia and Turkey's relationship.

Saudi Arabia had earlier rejected all allegations levied on the nation due to Khashoggi's disappearance and also threatened to retaliate 'with greater action' against any sanctions put on the nation.

They released a statement earlier on Sunday which read, "The Kingdom affirms its total rejection of any threats and attempts to undermine it, whether by threatening to impose economic sanctions, using political pressures, or repeating false accusations that will not undermine the Kingdom and its staunch positions and Arab, Islamic and international status, the outcome of these weak endeavors, like their predecessors, is a demise."

"The Kingdom also affirms that if it receives any action, it will respond with greater action, and that the Kingdom's economy has an influential and vital role in the global economy is affected only by the impact of the global economy," the statement further added.

There is mounting international pressure on the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to explain Khashoggi's disappearance.

Earlier, United States President Donald Trump had threatened of 'severe punishment' for the Gulf country if there has indeed been any Saudi hand in the scribe's disappearance.

The United Kingdom's Foreign Minister Jeremy Hunt had also said that they would have to 'think about the appropriate way to react' if Saudi Arabia is found guilty in Khashoggi's disappearance.

Turkish officials had previously claimed that their Saudi counterparts carried out Khashoggi's kidnapping and murder.

They had alleged that a 15-man team flew from Riyadh to Istanbul on the day the senior journalist visited the consulate and carried out the alleged murder of the journalist. -- ANI

IMAGE: Human rights activists and friends of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi hold his pictures during a protest outside the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul. Photograph: Murad Sezer/Reuters



08:38 Diesel prices increase, petrol stagnant: Fuel prices continued its upward march on Monday, with diesel prices surging by 8 paise and 9 paise in four metropolitan cities.

While Delhi and Kolkata saw a hike of 8 paise, a litre of diesel has increased by 9 paise in Mumbai and Chennai.

After the revision of the rates, diesel in Delhi is being retailed at Rs 75.46 per litre and Rs 77. 31 per litre in Kolkata.

In Mumbai, diesel touched Rs 79. 11 per litre mark, while the same is being retailed at Rs 79.80 per litre in Chennai.

Meanwhile, the petrol price across the four metropolitan cities remained stagnant.

The fuel price has been soaring since the past few months in the country, causing many problems for the common people.

The Opposition has repeatedly blamed the Centre for the steep hike in the fuel price, while the latter has maintained that global crude oil prices and other international factors are responsible for the increase in prices of petroleum products. -- ANI