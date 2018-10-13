LIVE! Ahead of Chhattisgarh polls, Congress MLA Ram Dayal Uike joins BJP

Write a comment

October 13, 2018

15:16 Naidu seeks Rs 1,200 cr from Centre as interim relief for cyclone affected districts: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu who is camping in the cyclone-affected area, has sought Rs 1,200 crore interim relief for two most affected districts, Srikakulam and Vizianagaram.

In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Naidu said that cyclone Titli hit the two districts in the early hours of October 11 with wind speeds of up to 165 km an hour and brought heavy rainfall ranging from 10 cm to 43 cm in the two districts.

The cyclone has devastated these districts and left huge damage to properties, infrastructure, agriculture and horticulture crops, and houses resulting in distress and misery to the people. The cost of the damaged properties, infrastructure and other related sectors has been tentatively worked out to be around Rs 2,800 crores. The State Government has already started rescue and relief operations on a war footing. In view of the severe damage, I request the Government of India to liberally and expeditiously sanction the relief, Naidu wrote in the letter.

The state government has sought an interim relief of Rs 1,200 crores to be released immediately.

14:48 Ahead of Chhattisgarh polls, Congress MLA Ram Dayal Uike joins BJP: In a blow to the Congress, Ram Dayal Uike Saturday joined the BJP in the presence of its chief Amit Shah in Chhattisgarh. Shah is on a two-day visit to the state ahead of the Chhattisgarh assembly elections on November 12. Uike, who was a member of the BJP before joining the Congress, described the induction as ghar vapsi.

An Adivasi leader, Uike was elected MLA of Pali Tanakhar in 2013 after winning with a margin of over 28,000 votes. He was appointed Congress Working President in January this year. He had left the BJP in 2000 and was inducted into the Congress by Ajit Jogi.



In Chhattisgarh, Shah plans to meet Bahujan Samaj Party president Mayawati in Bilaspur, where she is campaigning for the BSP-Chhattisgarh Janata Congress alliance.

Known for passing controversial remarks, Uike had addressed a gathering in April, where he reportedly said Congress would throw BJP out of power from Chhattisgarh and would resort to sticks and bullets if needed.

14:24 18 more Zika virus cases detected in Rajasthan's Jaipur; total 50: Eighteen more people in Rajasthan's Jaipur district have tested positive for Zika virus, taking the total number of such cases to 50, a Union Health Ministry official said.

At least 10 of the new cases were reported from Jaipur's Shashtri Nagar locality.

The figures were issued after a review meeting chaired by Rajasthan Health department's Additional Chief Secretary, Medical and Health, Veenu Gupta on Friday.

The first case had surfaced on September 22.

Fogging and other anti-larvae activities are being carried out in the Shastri Nagar area to prevent the spread of the virus.

Earlier, a department official had said that 30 of the total cases were doing fine after treatment.

At the review meeting, measures taken to contain the situation were discussed.

14:01 Shuttler Kashyap loses passport in Amsterdam, seeks external affairs minister's help: Indian men's singles shuttler Parupalli Kashyap has sought External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj's help after he lost his passport in Amsterdam while travelling to Odense for the Denmark Open. The 2014 Glasgow Commonwealth Games gold medallist lost his passport in Amsterdam last night and is now stranded there. He is supposed to leave for Odense Sunday for the Denmark Open. He sought Swaraj's intervention and also tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore.

"Good Morning Ma'am, I've lost my passport at Amsterdam last night . I have to travel to Denmark Open, French Open and Saarloux Open,Germany . My ticket for Denmark is on Sunday, 14th October .I request help in this matter . @SushmaSwaraj @Ra_THORe @himantabiswa @narendramodi," tweeted Kashyap.

13:32 Woman among 4 injured in Guwahati Pan Bazar explosion: At least four people were injured in an explosion in the Sukleswar ghat area in Guwahati Saturday, police said. The explosion took place at a construction material dump in the Pan Bazar area when the four passersby, including a woman, were injured around 11.45 am, the sources said. "We don't suspect it to be a bomb explosion as there were no splinters found and the injuries were due to stones hitting them," said DCP Ranjan Bhuyan who is at the site. "We don't suspect it to be a sabotage or terrorist activity from the nature of the blast. It happened in a dump of sand kept for roadside drain construction. It may have had an unexploded shell which went off today," the DCP said. An expert bomb squad would be arriving soon, he added.

The four injured suffered minor wounds and they were being provided medical care at the MMC Civil Hospital nearby, the police official said.

-- PTI

13:24 Rahul Gandhi to interact with HAL employees today: Congress chief Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to interact with nearly 100 working and retired employees of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited on Saturday.

Informing about his meeting at the state-owned aerospace and defence manufacturer, Rahul tweeted on Saturday that the interaction will be held from 3 pm onwards outside the HAL headquarters in Bengaluru.

"HAL is India's strategic asset. The future of India's aerospace industry has been destroyed by snatching #Rafale from HAL & gifting it to Anil Ambani. Come defend the dignity of India's defenders. I am in Bengaluru to stand with HAL's employees. Join me outside HAL HQ, at 3 pm," the tweet read.

The meeting comes at a time when the Congress is mounting attack on the government over the India-France Rafale deal and the selection of Reliance Defence Limited, instead of HAL, as an offset partner for France's Dassault Aviation.

Gandhi, time and again, has accused the Narendra Modi-led NDA government of ousting HAL as Rafale's offset partner and choosing Anil Ambani's Reliance Defence Limited to save the company's debt-ridden chairperson and his business.

In his recent campaign in poll-bound Rajasthan, the Congress president also alleged that Prime Minister Modi has "become the chowkidaar of his friends including Ambani, and not the nation's."

-- ANI

13:03 Will visit Sabarimala temple soon, says Trupti Desai : Amidst strong sentiments against the Supreme Courts verdict allowing women in the 10-50 age group into the Sabarimala Temple in Kerala, gender equality activist Trupti Desai said on Saturday that she was still determined to visit it.

We will announce a date very soon to visit the Sabarimala Temple as the apex court has upheld the fundamental rights of women... There should be no attempt to stop us because we now have equal rights, Desai said while speaking to a Malayalam TV channel in Mumbai.

She has played a major role in opening up to women shrines like Mumbais Haji Ali dargah that were hitherto closed to them.

Reacting sharply to the remarks of the activist who is also the founder of the Pune-based Bhumata Brigade, Kerala Bharatiya Janata Party President PSSreedharan Pillai said that Desai should not challenge the emotions and feelings of the devotees of the temple dedicated to Lord Ayyappa.

In the best interest of all, she should not venture out to challenge the feelings of thousands of devotees who have taken the apex court ruling as a shock..., Pillai, who is leading a march in protest against the September 28 ruling to the state capital from Alappuzha, told the media on Saturday.

12:48 JUST IN: Four injured in an explosion near Shukleshwar Ghat in Guwahati.

12:21 BJP, Sena may join hands for Lok Sabha poll, but not for state: Pawar: NCP chief Sharad Pawar has predicted that the BJP and the Shiv Sena may come together for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, but not for the assembly polls in Maharashtra.

Pawar also ruled out the possibility of the two elections being held simultaneously, saying the "situation has changed".

The Centre has been toying with the idea of holding simultaneous elections for quite sometime now.

"The BJP and the Shiv Sena may join hands for the Lok Sabha elections, but may not come together for the state assembly polls," Pawar said.

The BJP and the Shiv Sena, have been in a strained relationship despite sharing power at the Centre and the state.

The Shiv Sena has already announced that it would go solo for the polls. The BJP, on the other hand, is eyeing to forge an alliance with the Sena for the upcoming elections.

12:07 Women journalists "not so innocent": BJP leader on #MeToo accusations: While junior Foreign Minister MJ Akbar faces calls for resignation over allegations of sexual harassment during his time as a journalist, a BJP leader from Madhya Pradesh has come out with an appalling statement.

Lata Kelkar, the chief of the party's women's wing in Madhya Pradesh, has said that she does not consider women journalists so "innocent" that they could be misused by anyone, ANI has reported.

However, Kelkar also said that she welcomed the #MeToo movement - which has seen women come forward with allegations against powerful and influential Indian men of sexual assault or harassment in recent weeks - as it gave strength to women, it reported.

MJ Akbar, a former editor who headed prominent newspapers like The Telegraph and the Asian Age, has been accused of sexually predatory behaviour towards women colleagues, especially newcomers.

The #MeToo movement in India was sparked by allegations of former actor Tanushree Dutta, who accused veteran Nana Patekar of harassing her on the sets of a film 10 years ago.

It set off a roaring debate on social media, and a thread on Twitter became a forum for #MeToo stories from various fields, sparing no one - film personalities, writers, journalists and entertainers.

11:46 CM Yogi Adityanath to give Z-plus security to Shivpal Yadav: After allotment of BSP chief Mayawatis vacated bungalow, chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is likely to give his recommendation for a Z plus security to Samajwadi Secular Morcha founder Shivpal Yadav.

According to sources, an alleged security threat to Yadav could be the reason for the increased security. A recent Intelligence Bureau report mentioned about the security issues of the Morcha founder, which was also cited to allot Mayawati's vacated bungalow to the Jaswantnagar MLA.

Presently, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, his father Mulayam Singh Yadav and BSP supremo Mayawati have the Z plus security cover. The move to extend the security to Akhilesh's uncle has drawn opposition's ire as many have already questioned CM Yogi's decision to allocate the sprawling bungalow to him.

The bungalow situated at 6 Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg was earlier allotted to Bahujan Samaj Party Chief Mayawati and was vacated after the orders of the Supreme Court. However, there were also rumours that the BJP is pleasing Shivpal Yadav as they want to widen the rift between the Yadav family ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha Elections. The Deputy Chief Minister of the state, Keshav Prasad Maurya has also said some time back that Shivpal Yadav should merge his party with the BJP.

11:14 Alok Nath sends defamation notice to Vinta Nanda post rape accusations: As MeToo stories have been bringing several Bollywood personalities under the scanner, television and film actor Alok Nath who was accused of rape after writer Vinta Nanda shared her harrowing story on Twitter, several women who have worked with the 'sanskari baap' have alleged about his behaviour in public.

While the actor also gave a statement where he neither denied or would agree with the accusations, according to the latest developments, his lawyer has now reportedly filed a defamation notice to Vinta (who worked with Alok on the '90s hit TV series Tara). A defamation notice has been sent to Vinta and a criminal complaint has also been filed in Andheri court against her.

Earlier, speaking to ANI, Alok Nath's lawyer said, "It's easy to make these allegations. That too of an incident, which is alleged to have taken place 19 years back. Now, this by itself shows that the entire allegations are false on the face of it. A person will never wait on a period of 19 years to make the allegations. I believe that this all has been done only to defame his reputation and nothing beyond that."

10:54 Hizb terrorist killed in encounter in Pulwama: A Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist was on Saturday killed in an encounter with security forces in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Babgund area of the south Kashmir district during the night after inputs of the presence of terrorists in the area, a police official said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after the terrorist fired upon the forces who then retaliated.

In the ensuing gunfight, the terrorist was killed in the morning, the official said.

He said the gunned-down terrorist has been identified as Sabir Ahmad Dar who belonged to HM outfit.

Some arms and ammunition have been recovered from the encounter site, the official said, adding the operation has been called off. -- PTI



09:41 Terrorists shoot policeman dead in Baramulla: Terrorists shot dead a policeman in his house in Sopore township of Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district, police said on Saturday.

Unidentifiable terrorists barged inside the house of Javid Ahmad Lone at Warpora in the outskirts of the town in north Kashmir district late on Friday night and fired upon him, a police official said.

He said Lone suffered critical injuries and later died.

He was working as a follower in the police department, the official said, adding a case was registered. -- PTI



09:39 Turkish investigators have 'shocking evidence of Khashoggi's killing': Turkish investigators have claimed that they have 'shocking and disgusting' audio and video evidence which shows that Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi was killed inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul last week.

CNN quoted a source saying that the evidence showed that there was an assault and struggle inside the building, adding that there was proof that the Saudi journalist was killed.

The source added that a Western intelligence service found the source of the evidence, which was considered in a briefing by the Turkish authorities as 'shocking and disgusting'.

Turkish investigators had previously claimed that Saudi Arabia has carried out the abduction and possible killing of Khashoggi, a charge which Riyadh vehemently denied.

Khashoggi was last seen entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on October 2 where he went to the consul to collect some documents to permit him to marry his Turkish fiancee Hatice Cengiz.

He was captured in the camera while entering the building but never came out of it. Rebuffing its involvement in the disappearance, the Saudi officials had asserted that Khashoggi left within a few minutes of his arrival.

However, Cengiz, who was waiting outside, had said that she did not see the journalist coming out from the building.

Most United States intelligence officials believe that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman had carried out an operation to silence Khashoggi, who wrote a series of columns criticising the kingdom country's regime in The Washington Post.

Earlier this week, the United States had expressed concerns about Khashoggi's disappearance and urged the Saudi government to conduct an investigation into the case.

President Donald Trump is set to call Saudi's King Salman soon to discuss the matter. -- ANI

IMAGE: Human rights activists and friends of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi hold his pictures during a protest outside the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul. Photograph: Murad Sezer/Reuters



08:30 Voting in 3rd phase of J&K civic polls begins: Polling began in 96 wards spread across four districts of Jammu and Kashmir as a part of the third phase of the urban local bodies elections on Saturday.

Polling began at 6 am and is slated to end at 4 pm.

Four municipal committees in Samba district namely, Samba, Vijaypur, Ramgarh and Bari-Brahmana have gone to polls in the Jammu division.

Security has been beefed up across the state so that the polls can be conducted in a peaceful manner.

Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and election staff have been deployed to their respective polling stations after a complete review by the Samba District Election Officer.



A total of 372 candidates are in the fray in the third phase of the urban local bodies elections.

The overall voter turnout in the first phase of local body elections was 56.7 per cent, while in the second phase, overall turnout was 30 per cent. -- ANI

08:19 Bank cashier shot dead, Rs 2 lakh looted in Delhi: A cashier was shot dead and three persons were injured after some unidentified people entered a bank in southwest Delhi's Dwarka on Friday and fled with over Rs 2 lakh, police said.

Police were informed about firing at a Corporation Bank branch in Khaira village at 3.45 pm, they said.

Six masked people entered the bank for committing loot and fired on the cashier Santosh Kumar, 25.

He and the other injured were rushed to a nearby hospital where Kumar was declared brought dead, they said.

The accused fled on motorcycles and also snatched the pistol of the security guard, a senior police official said.

Police are scanning the CCTV footage of the bank to identify the accused and teams have been formed to trace them, he said. -- PTI

