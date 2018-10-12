LIVE! Director Sajid Khan accused of sexual harassment by 2 women

Write a comment

October 12, 2018

09:52 Director Sajid Khan accused of sexual harassment by 2 women: Director Sajid Khan, one among Bollywood's top brass, has been accused of sexual harassment by at least two women, even as the #MeToo movement gained momentum across the country.

Model-actor Saloni Chopra, in a long post on Medium, leveled allegations on Khan, apart from also naming Vikas Bahl and Zain Durrani.

According to Chopra's post, her ordeal with Khan dates back to 2011, when she was working as an assistant director. She recounted multiple instances of sexual, mental and emotional abuse by Khan, where he allegedly forced her to send him photos of herself in a bikini, also called her late into the night under the pretense of work.

The second person to accuse Khan of sexual harassment was Karishma Upadhyay, a journalist who writes for Firstpost, among other publications.

She shared an alleged incident of Khan sexually assaulting her whilst an interview. Khan allegedly exposed himself to her during an interview, forcibly kissed her and did not allow her to leave.

Sajid Khan is only the latest to join the long list of people being accused of sexual harassment in Bollywood.

09:20 Commander Abhilash Tomys back fixed after 2-hour surgery: Champion sailor Commander Abhilash Tomy underwent a surgery at an army hospital on Thursday for a back injury he suffered while negotiating a deadly storm in the southern Indian Ocean that left his yacht crippled three weeks ago.

Air Commodore MS Sridhar, the militarys senior-most neurosurgeon, fixed Tomys back in a two-hour procedure, the navy said in a tweet. The 39-year-old is recovering well from the surgery, with his sense of humour intact.

This naval legend @abhilashtomy now has a back of steel. The Docs r totally floored by the resolve and determination of Abhilash. Also compliment his sense of humour. Wish you a super speedy recovery sailor boy, navy spokesperson Captain DK Sharma tweeted. Sharma met him at the hospital.

Platinum sir. My value has just gone up, Tomy responded on Twitter.

Navy chief Admiral Sunil Lanba met Tomy after the surgery and wished him speedy recovery.

Tomy was participating in this years Golden Globe Race, a circumnavigation challenge involving solo participants, and which bars the use of modern technology.

He suffered a debilitating back injury on September 21 after the rough seas and powerful winds pummeled his yacht Thuriya, sending it into a 360-degree spin. He was rescued three days later by French patrol vessel Osiris in a dramatic mission.

Image: Admiral Sunil Lanba, Chief of the Naval Staff of the Indian Navy, interacts with Commander Tomy after his surgery. Photograph: @CaptDKS/Twitter

08:56 Air India flight hit Trichy airport wall during take-off, 136 on board: A Dubai-bound Air India flight hit the boundary wall at Trichy Airport in Tamil Nadu late last night.

130 passengers and crew members who were on board are safe.

The Air India Express flight was diverted to Mumbai after one of its wheels hit the wall at 1:20 am.

08:01 Reliance has 10 per cent of offset in Rafael deal: Dassault CEO : Dassault Aviation's joint venture with Reliance represents around 10 per cent of the offset investments under the Rafale jet deal, Dassault CEO Eric Trappier has said. "We're in talks with about 100 Indian firms, including around 30 with which we've already confirmed partnerships," Trappier said.

Separately on Thursday, speaking at a briefing in Paris, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman reiterated the government's claim that it had no idea that Dassault Aviation would team up with Reliance Group, run by Anil Ambani.

Several reports say Dassault was forced to choose Reliance by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, despite its having almost no experience in the aviation sector.

On the eve of Sitharaman's visit, French investigative website Mediapart quoted the notes of a meeting between Dassault management and workers' representatives which described the choice of Reliance as "imperative and compulsory".

"We are very clear: With the government of France, we agreed to purchase 36 Rafale aircraft in flyaway condition," Sitharaman said.

"And in an intergovernmental agreement, there are no mentions of any individual firms," she said.

"It is more for the companies which have chosen A, B or C as their partners to answer questions if there are any," she said.

In a statement, Dassault released a transcript of what it said was Trappier's interview in which he was asked about the status of the offsets.

"Signing an offset contract is a requirement of Indian law (Defence Procurement Procedure). The implementation of offsets is an obligation and, under the Indian regulation, the choice of the partners belongs to us, Trappier was quoted as saying.

Dassault negotiated for years with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited for the order, with the jets being jointly built in India.

But those talks were cancelled after Prime Minister Narendra Modi took office, when he decided to purchase the jets directly from France.

Asked why Dassault chose Reliance over HAL as its partner, Trappier said Dassault Aviation decided to establish a long-term presence in India through DRAL, a joint enterprise in which governance is provided by an Indian Chief Executive Officer and a French Chief Operating Officer.