LIVE! Amid sexual harassment claims, MAMI drops AIB, Rajat Kapoor's films

October 09, 2018

12:54 Market indices open positive, Rupee gains in early trade : Market indices registered significant gains on Tuesday morning after days of rallying in red, backed by significant gains in the Indian Rupee and select sectoral indices.





The BSE's Sensex opened nearly 100 points higher at 34563.86, while Nifty managed to regain the 10,350 mark to trade at 10,365.60.





Pharmaceutical, financial and energy sectors saw maximum gains in morning trade. Shares of JSW Steel and Coal India witnessed 2-5 per cent rise, with the former witnessing an upgradation in long-term ratings.





Meanwhile, the Indian Rupee opened 19 paise higher at Rs 73.87 per dollar from its previous close of Rs. 74.06. -- PTI

12:50 Mizo weightlifting sensation claims India's first Youth Olympics gold: Weightlifter Jeremy Lalrinnunga scripted history by winning India's maiden gold medal at the Youth Olympics, claiming the top honours in the men's 62kg category in Buenos Aires.





The 15-year-old from Aizwal , who is also a world youth silver-medallist, lifted a total of 274kg (124kg +150kg) to finish on top in the Argentine capital on Monday night.





12:20 Amid sexual harassment claims, MAMI drops AIB, Rajat Kapoor's films: The Mumbai Academy of Moving Image has announced that the festival has decided to drop AIB's Chintu Ka Birthday and Rajat Kapoor's Kadakh from its showcase as #MeToo storm gathers speed. "We as an Academy (MAMI) strongly support the #MeToo movement. In light of recent developments, we have decided to drop the following films from our line-up -- AIB's Chintu Ka Birthday and Rajat Kapoor's Kadakh," the statement shared on MAMI's official Twitter account read. The organisers said they would dedicate the upcoming edition of the movie gala to find "constructive" ways to deal with workplace sexual harassment and misconduct. "We want to use this opportunity to open up the conversation, and find solutions to harassment and sexual misconduct in the workplace. Starting with this edition of the festival, we would like to unite the community to find positive and constructive ways to deal with it," the statement further read. While AIB's Tanmay Bhat has come under attack for his inaction in complaints against fellow writer-comedian Utsav Chakraborty, his partner Gursimran Khamba has been directly accused of sexual misconduct. Both are founding members of the comedy collective. In a statement, Vidhi Jotwani, AIB HR head, added Bhat will not be involved with the day-to-day functioning of the company. While Khamba issued a separate statement denying "any violation of consent", Jotwani said the comic will be on leave till the company has more clarity on the matter. Phantom Films -- helmed by Vikas Bahl, Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane and Madhu Mantena -- was dissolved over the weekend ahead of a HuffPost article that detailed the victim's account who alleged molestation by Bahl and how the production house failed to take action. AIB, which became popular for its 'roasts' and satires, could face a similar future, said Jotwani. Rajat Kapoor, the award winning actor and director of films such as Aankhon Dekhi, was accused by a woman journalist of "lewd" and unprofessional behaviour. He said on Twitter Sunday that he has tried to be a "good human being" all his life and apologises from the "bottom of his heart". -- PTI

12:09 Hyundai Santro to make comeback in India: South Korean auto major Hyundai today said it will bring back its once popular hatchback, Santro in an all new avatar in India later this month. The company, which operates in Chennai in the country through wholly-owned subsidiary Hyundai Motor India, had discontinued the previous Santro model from December 2014. The all-new Santro, which was developed under the code name AH2, will be powered by a 4-cylinder 1.1 litre petrol engine.

It will also be available with automated manual transmission and factory-fitted CNG fuel options. HMIL Managing Director and CEO Y K Koo said the company decided to name the "new family car" as Santro following an overwhelming response from customers in an online poll. "The AH2 retains the values of the Santro in the form of a 'modern Tall Boy' car," he said here. The company will open online pre-bookings for the all-new Santro from October 10-22 with Rs 11,100 as booking amount for the first 50,000 customers. "We will have the global premiere of the all-new Santro on October 23 in New Delhi," Koo said. The Santro was first rolled out from the company's plant here in September 1998 and the brand was the mainstay of the company in the Indian car market. -- PTI

12:01 #MeToo effect: Gautam Adhikari resigns from US think-tank?: The Center for American Progress, where senior Indian editor Gautam Adhikari was a senior fellow, has removed

Adhikari had been accused of sexual harassment while editor of the Times of India and DNA newspapers by former colleagues in the wave of #MeToo accusations sweeping across the Indian media.

US-based professor of journalism Sonora Jha tweeted: 'A reporter with a top US newspaper sent me a message this a.m. that #GautamAdhikari says he resigned from his job as senior fellow at the Center for American Progress in Washington D.C. Saturday after the #MeToo truths.The Center has removed his web page.' The Center for American Progress, where senior Indian editor Gautam Adhikari was a senior fellow, has removed his web page

11:39 Gopal, editor of Tamil weekly Nakkeeran, held in Chennai: A well-known editor of a Tamil weekly was Tuesday arrested in Chennai while on his way to Pune, airport officials said.

Nakkeeran, was picked up by a police team from the airport, they said.

The weekly's website claimed Gopal was arrested based on a complaint from the Raj Bhavan over a write-up on Nirmala Devi, an assistant professor of a private college in Virudhunagar who had been arrested for allegedly providing girl students to extend sexual favours to officials.

There was no immediate confirmation from police officials on the reason behind Gopal's arrest, even as officials in Raj Bhavan could not be reached for a comment. Senior journalist R Gopal, who heads the vernacular, was picked up by a police team from the airport, they said.

-- Press Trust of India A well-known editor of a Tamil weekly was Tuesday arrested in Chennai while on his way to Pune, airport officials said.

11:37 SC rejects urgent hearing of Sabarimala review petition: The Supreme Court today declined urgent hearing on a plea seeking review of its verdict allowing women of all age groups entry into the Sabarimala Temple. A bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, Justices S K Kaul and K M Joseph had considered the submission of Shylaja Vijayan, president, National Ayyappa Devotees Association through Mathews J Nedumpara, which contended that the five-judge Constitution bench verdict lifting the ban was "absolutely untenable and irrational". A five-judge constitution bench headed by then Chief Justice Dipak Misra, had in its 4:1 verdict, said banning the entry of women into the shrine is gender discrimination and that the practice violates rights of Hindu women. -- PTI

11:09 Selection Day to launch on Netflix on Dec 28: Netflix's India-based original series based on Aravind Adiga's novel, Selection Day, will have a global launch on December 28, 2018.

A coming-of-age drama about two brothers who are raised by their strict, obsessive father to be star cricket players in India, Selection Day's cast includes Mahesh Manjrekar (Slumdog Millionaire, Kaante), Ratna Pathak Shah (Love Per Square Foot, Lipstick Under My Burkha), Rajesh Tailang (The Second Best Exotic Marigold Hotel, Mukkabaaz) and introduces newcomers Yash Dholye and Mohammad Samad as brothers Radha and Manju Kumar. Netflix's India-based original series based on Aravind Adiga's novel,, will have a global launch on December 28, 2018.

11:04 Sensex, Nifty turn choppy on mixed global cues: Benchmark indices turned choppy Tuesday as investors turned cautious amid mixed global cues. The benchmark BSE Sensex opened 150 points higher on buying by domestic institutional investors (DIIs) and rupee recovery. It, however, pared gains and was trading 11.37 points, or 0.03 per cent, up at 34,485.75. The index had gained 97.39 points in the previous session. Similarly, NSE Nifty too turned choppy and was trading marginally lower at 10,344.05. The rupee made a cautious recovery of 18 paise to 73.88 against the dollar in early trade. DIIs remained buyers on the domestic bourses and bought shares worth a net of Rs 1,974 crore on Monday, while foreign institutional investors sold shares to the tune of Rs 1,805 crore, as per provisional data. -- PTI

11:03 #MeToo hits Sanskari Babuji Alok Nath, accused of rape by director: With the #MeToo movement finally taking off in India, several men across industries are being demolished.

The latest alleged abuser to be called out is Indian film and television's very own 'sanskari babuji' Alok Nath.

Filmmaker Vinta Nanda, in a long Facebook post, without naming Nath alleged that he had raped her, sexually harassed lead actress of her 1990s TV show Tara and got her sacked when she complained.

Later speaking to IANS, Vinta confirmed that it was Alok Nath and said: "It is Alok Nath. I thought saying 'sanskaari' would do the needful."

In the post, Nanda, who virtually identified Alok Nath as being "known as the most #Sanskaari (Cultured) person in the film and television industry", said that his wife was her best friend and they had been part of the same circle over the years.

"His wife was my best friend. We were in and out of each other's homes, we belonged to the same group of friends, most of us from theatre, slowly making our arts shine in the content renaissance, which had taken place because of the satellite television revolution of the 1990's."

She further said, "He was an alcoholic, shameless and obnoxious but he was also the television star of that decade, so not only was he forgiven for all his bad behaviour but many of the guys would egg him on to be his worst. My lead female actor was being harassed by him. He would mess with her on the sets and everyone would be silent. When she complained to us, we decided to let him go."

Narrating how her four shows, which were all doing well on TV at the time, were unceremoniously pulled off air after Nath's sacking, Nanda said, "We were called by the newly appointed CEO of the channel on the Monday of the following week and told to shut down the show, along with all our other shows. I was insulted and humiliated by the CEO, asked to get out of his office and told that women like me should be thrown out of the country. All our shows went off air with immediate effect and my production company was made to shut down."

Nanda says the night she was raped, she had gone to a party at Nath's house, which was also attended by several of their common friends. "I was invited to a party to this man's house, his wife, my best friend was out of town. It was usual for our group of friends from theatre to meet regularly so there was nothing unusual about my going to the party. As the evening flowed, my drinks were mixed and I began to feel strange. Then at around 2am I left his house. Nobody followed me or offered to drop me home, which was what was rather unusual. All I knew at the time was that I had to get home. I could sense it wouldn't be right for me to stay there any longer.

"I started to walk home on the empty streets although the distance to my own house was long. Midway I was accosted by this man who was driving his own car and he asked me to sit in it and said he would drop me home. I trusted him and sat in his car. I have faint memory after that. I can remember more liquor being poured into my mouth and I remember being violated endlessly. When I woke up the next afternoon, I was in pain. I hadn't just been raped, I was taken to my own house and had been brutalised. I couldn't get up for my bed."

Several celebrities have taken to Twitter to support Nanda and shame Nath.

Comedian Mallika Dua tweeted screenshots of Nanda's post and wrote, "#Babuji My ass. This is so terrifying. How must she have dealt with this alone in the bloody 90's. Thank god for social media." Student activist Shehla Rashid tweeted, "Oh my God! This is very serious and needs to be reported to the police. Shame on you @aloknath."

09:43 China to sell 48 high-end military drones to Pakistan: China will sell 48 high-end military drones to its "all-weather ally" Pakistan in what a military observer said will be the largest deal of its kind, official media reported on Tuesday. The cost of the deal was not revealed. Wing Loong II, a high-end reconnaissance, strike and multi-role endurance unmanned aircraft system, is manufactured by Chengdu Aircraft Industrial (Group) Company. The Unmanned Aerial Vehicle will also be jointly manufactured, state-run Global Times reported. China, an "all-weather ally" of Islamabad, is the largest supplier of weapon system to the Pakistan Army. Both the countries also jointly manufacture JF-Thunder a single engine multi-role combat aircraft. The announcement by China to permit the sale of high-end military drones comes in the immediate backdrop of India's move to acquire S-400 sophisticated missile defence systems from Russia. The deal was clinched during last week's visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to New Delhi. The deal for the acquisition of Chinese drones was announced by Pakistan Air Force's Sherdils Aerobatic Team on its official Facebook account on Sunday, the Global Times report said. It did not reveal the cost of the deal, when it was struck or when the Wing Loong IIs will be delivered, it said. The air force academy aerobatics team announced that in the future, the Pakistan Aeronautical Complex Kamra and the Aviation Industry Corporation of China's Chengdu Aircraft Industrial (Group) Company will jointly manufacture the drones, the report said. Chengdu Aircraft Industrial Group did not confirm when the deal was reached. -- PTI

09:40 Misa Bharti confirms rift between brothers Tejashwi and Tej Pratap: Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Yadav's eldest daughter Misa Bharti on Monday acknowledged the "rift" between her two brothers, Tej Pratap and Tejashwi Yadav, but later clarified that despite all differences, the party was a "big family". Latching onto her statement, the Bharatiya Janata Party alleged that Bharti's admittance of infighting in the RJD would lead to the collapse of the party and its dynasty politics. Addressing party workers in Maner on the outskirts of Patna, Bharti asked them to give up bickering and stay united. "Even our family has witnessed a rift between two brothers but where do differences not come up? Five fingers of our hands are not equal. But the RJD is like a big family," Bharti said. "We are not lacking in support base. The challenge is to keep our flock together," she added. However, Bharti later claimed that her call for unity among party workers was presented in a distorted manner. Taking to Twitter she said: "My appeal to party workers to forget their differences and unite in the larger interest of the party is being distorted and presented out of context," she tweeted. Maner falls in the Pataliputra Lok Sabha seat from where Bharti had made an unsuccessful electoral debut in 2014. She got elected to the Rajya Sabha later. Bharti further warned that no "back-stabbing" will be tolerated by any member of the party. "The time has come for you all to give up small differences and brace for the bigger challenges and do not give our opponents a chance to exploit the situation," she said. State BJP spokesman Nikhil Anand said, "Misa Bharti has admitted what we all know. The RJD will crumble because of the infighting within the family that controls the party." "The BJP has been fighting against the politics of dynastic rule and corruption. The RJD embodies these evils and it will meet its fate", Anand said. Said to be a favourite of Lalu Prasad, Tejashwi was appointed the deputy chief minister of Bihar while the elder brother Tej Pratap was given a cabinet berth, after the Grand Alliance of which RJD was a part won the 2015 assembly polls in which the brothers made their electoral debut. At present, Tejashwi-- viewed as more suave and savvy among the two brothers, is the leader of the opposition in the state assembly. Tej Pratap, whose mannerisms allegedly remind supporters of Prasad in his heyday, is currently on a pilgrimage in Kurukshetra. -- PTI

09:30 DU students protest demanding curfew-less nights for women's hostels: A women's collective on Monday began an all-night protest at Delhi University's Arts Faculty demanding curfew-less nights for women's hostels. Pinjra Tod had last week submitted a charter of demands to the Vice-Chancellor of the University demanding removal of curfew timings and allowing 24-hour entry into women's hostels, abolishing the concept of local guardians for students and keeping a provision for an emergency local contact. They had threatened to stage a protest if the demands were not met within a week. On Monday evening, around 100 students with placards staged a sit-in outside the Arts Faculty while some of them even tried to scale the gates but their attempts were thwarted by the security personnel. They later tried to block the nearby Mall Road for some time as some of the protesters jumped in front of oncoming vehicles, the police said. However, the police intervened and and facilitated a discussion between the agitating group and the Proctor, Deputy Proctor and Pro Vice-Chancellor of the University. As the administration failed to pacify the crowd, the protesters, insisting that their demands be agreed to immediately, launched their all-night agitation. The protesters also accused the police of physically assaulting them, a charge denied by the police. The student's collective further demanded a new women's hostel for differently-abled students and the setting up of an internal complaint committees against sexual harassment in all colleges and institutions. -- PTI

08:26 IMF predicts India's 2018 growth @ 7.3%: The International Monetary Fund on Tuesday forecast a growth rate of 7.3 per cent for India in the current year of 2018 and that of 7.4 per cent in 2019. In 2017, India had clocked a 6.7 per cent growth rate. "India's growth is expected to increase to 7.3 per cent in 2018 and to 7.4 per cent in 2019 (slightly lower than in the April 2018 World Economic Outlook [WEO] for 2019, given the recent increase in oil prices and the tightening of global financial conditions), up from 6.7 per cent in 2017," the IMF said in its latest World Economic Outlook report. This acceleration, the world body said, reflected a rebound from transitory shocks (the currency exchange initiative and implementation of the national Goods and Services Tax), with strengthening investment and robust private consumption. India's medium-term growth prospects remain strong at 7 per cent, benefiting from ongoing structural reform, but have been marked down by just under percentage point relative to the April 2018 WEO, it said. If projections are true, then India would regain the tag of fastest growing major economies of the world, crossing China with more than 0.7 percentage point in 2018 and an impressive 1.2 percentage point growth lead in 2019. China was the fastest growing economy in 2017 as it was ahead of India by 0.2 percentage points. For the record, the IMF has lowered the growth projections for both India and China by 0.4 per cent and 0.32 per cent, respectively, from its annual April's World Economic Outlook. Released in Bali during the annual meeting of the IMF and the World Bank, the IMF's flagship World Economic Outlook said its 2019 growth projection for China is lower than in April, given the latest round of US tariffs on Chinese imports, as are its projections for India. In China, growth is projected to moderate from 6.9 per cent in 2017 to 6.6 per cent in 2018 and 6.2 per cent in 2019, reflecting a slowing external demand growth and necessary financial regulatory tightening, the report said. -- PTI