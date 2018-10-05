LIVE! Sensex plunges 800 points, Rupee collapses to 74.20

Write a comment

October 05, 2018

15:29 Sensex plunges 800 points, Rupee collapses to 74.20: The BSE Sensex fell over 800 points Friday, extending its losing run for the third day, even as the RBI's bi-monthly policy kept repo rates unchanged amid weak global cues. The 30-share index after cracking the 35,000-mark touch ed a low of 34,267.





It lost 1,356.98 points in the previous two sessions on rupee woes and boiling crude oil prices. Sectoral indices led by oil and gas, PSU, infrastructure, auto and banking stocks cracked up to 10.27 per cent. Stocks of state-run oil companies were under selling pressure as the government Thursday announced a Rs 2.50 per litre cut in petrol and diesel prices after it reduced excise duty by Rs 1.50 a litre and asked oil companies to absorb another Re 1.





Shares of BPCL, HPCL and IOC were trading sharply lower by up to 20.50 per cent on nervous selling by investors.





The NSE Nifty also dropped to 10,284. Brokers said investors offloaded their positions, tracking a selloff in global markets as US Treasury surged to multi-year highs on robust economic data and comments from the Federal Reserve, sparking fears of accelerating inflation.





The rupee collapsed to a lifetime low of Rs 74.20.

15:05 RBI keeps policy rates unchanged: The Reserve Bank opted for a surprising status quo at the bi-monthly review Friday on expectations of softening price rise, but changed the policy stance to "calibrated tightening" from "neutral".





A majority of the analysts and bankers were expecting the six-member Monetary Policy Committee to go at least for a 0.25 per cent hike in key rates at the review.



The repo rate, at which the RBI lends to the system, will continue to be at 6.5 per cent and the reverse repo at which it absorbs excess funds will be 6.25 per cent.





The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) voted 5:1 in favour of a status quo, with only Chetan Ghate voting for a 0.25 per cent hike. The MPC headed by RBI Governor Urjit Patel said that the recent excise duty cut by the government on petrol and diesel will help contain inflation.





Meanwhile, the rupee crossed 74 against the US Dollar; now at 74.10.



14:49 Denis Mukwege, Nadia Murad win Nobel Peace Prize : The Nobel Peace Prize for 2018 has been awarded to Denis Mukwege and Nadia Murad for their efforts to end the use of sexual violence as a weapon of war and armed conflict. Both laureates have made a crucial contribution to focusing attention on, and combating, war crimes.





Denis Mukwege is a doctor who has devoted his life to defending these victims. Nadia Murad is the witness who tells of the abuses perpetrated against herself and others. Each of them in their own way has helped to give greater visibility to war-time sexual violence, so that the perpetrators can be held accountable for their actions.





The Nobel committee has not been able to contact either Mukwege or Murad on the telephone to inform them that they have won.





The committee says the Congolese doctor, Denis Mukwege has been the foremost, most unifying symbol both nationally and internationally of the struggle to end sexual violence in war and armed conflict.





Nadia Murad, a member of the Yazidi minority in Iraq, was captured by Isis and repeatedly raped and subjected to other abuses. The committee says she showed uncommon courage in recounted her own suffering.

14:42 Jairam Ramesh in, Divya Spandana out: Divya Spandana aka Ramya may have breathed life into the Congress's social media campaign but right now the former actress turned Congress politician, who has inexplicably been told to hand over charge of the party's SM campaign to Nikhil Alva, has her back to the wall.

She believes that a powerful lobby within the Congress has managed to create problems for her by carrying tales to party president Rahul Gandhi and his sister Priyanka. Trouble began for her with the installation of Jairam Ramesh as the Congress's coordination person for the party's election campaign.

It is no secret that the Congress's social media outreach under Divya ran on its own without any supervision or sign-off from anyone else in the party, a situation that many resent and which was highlighted by Ramesh soon after taking over.

It was Jairam Ramesh who proposed that Nikhil Alva take over the Twitter campaign of Rahul Gandhi, thereby relieving Divya of her coveted job. Interestingly, all three -- Ramesh, Divya and Alva -- are Kannadigas. Nikhil Alva is the son of senior Congress leader Margaret Alva.

That no one knows which way the wind is blowing within the national party can be seen from the fact that despite a rash of stories appearing in the media speaking for both sides, no AICC leader has reacted to them. Divya Spandana aka Ramya may have breathed life into the Congress's social media campaign but right now the former actress turned Congress politician, who has inexplicably been told to hand over charge of the party's SM campaign to Nikhil Alva, has her back to the wall.

14:39 Policy Repo rate under the liquidity adjustment facility unchanged at 6.5 per cent.

14:30 Time's tribute to Christine Ford : Next week's cover of Time magazine is made entirely of words by Christine Blasey Ford in her testimony to the Senate Judiciary Committee where she accused Judge Brett Kavanaugh of sexually assaulting her 36 years ago.

14:10 Is Tamil Nadu CM about to call early polls?: Tamil Nadu politics, in a state of flux since J Jayalalithaa's death in December 2016, seems set to become further roiled in the next few weeks, with Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami expected to take a final call on holding the state assembly elections along with Lok Sabha polls in April 2019.

The tenure of the assembly ends only in May 2021.

In this context, Palaniswami's scheduled meeting with Governor Banwarilal Purohit in Chennai at 7 pm today is being keenly watched.

Interestingly, Palaniswami is expected to arrive in New Delhi on Monday to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, having received an informal nod for the same. The state's representative in the capital, Thalavai Sundaram, has also been meeting BJP leaders, setting off speculation.

Next week promises to be an action-packed one, with the verdict due to be delivered in the case over the disqualification of 18 MLAs.

Palaniswami's impatience stems from the fact that he is a Gounder in a party predominantly of Thevars. Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, from the latter community, is in favour of a long-term tie-up with the party rebel, TTV Dhinakaran, something that EDP does not want.

Naturally, the chief minister is feeling constrained by all this, and believes an early election will clear up the confusion.

Just to recall, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had met Prime Minister Modi thrice before deciding to dissolve the state assembly. Is Palaniswami also following the same pattern? Tamil Nadu politics, in a state of flux since J Jayalalithaa's death in December 2016, seems set to become further roiled in the next few weeks, with Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami expected to take a final call on holding the state assembly elections along with Lok Sabha polls in April 2019.

13:40 Delhi Govt appoints Special Public Prosecutors Rebecca John and Vishal Gosain to conduct the trial in photographer Ankit Saxena murder case.





Twenty-three year old Ankit Saxena was stabbed to death by the family members of his girlfriend, who were against their relationship.



13:14 India's first man in space won't be lonely anymore: Thirty-four years after he traveled to space, Wing Commander Rakesh Sharma tells Rediff.com's Archana Masih (after shared experiences with broken ankles) that he looks forward to Gaganyan, India's first manned space mission in 2022. Read the feature





Image: Wing Commander Rakesh Sharma (retd) at the Wellington Gymkhana Club in the Nilgiris.

13:06 India, Russia sign missile deal : India and Russia have signed a deal for five Russian S-400 Triumf missile shield systems as well as a deal for space cooperation. An Indian monitoring station will be built near the Russian city of Novosibirsk in Siberia, reports ANI.





Russian President Vladimir Putin is in India to attend the 19th India-Russia bilateral annual summit with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The deals were signed at the Hyderabad House in Delhi today.





The two leaders are also slated to discuss a number of key global and regional issues, including the United States sanctions on Iranian oil.



A number of crucial energy deals are also slated to be signed by the two countries during the bilateral summit. India's state-owned ONGC Videsh Limited (OVL) may also sign a pact with Gazprom, industry sources told Sputnik. OVL already has stakes in three operational projects in Russia.



After the meeting, Putin is scheduled to arrive at the ITC Maurya Hotel at 3:30 pm, where the Indo-Russian Business Summit is scheduled to take place. He will also interact with a group of children later in the day.



He will then head towards the Rashtrapati Bhawan to meet his Indian counterpart President Ram Nath Kovind.



12:56 AMU orders probe into Jinnah photos at varsity exhibition: The Aligarh Muslim University has ordered a probe into how pictures of Pakistan founder Mohammad Ali Jinnah with Mahatma Gandhi were put on display at a photo exhibition in the varsity.





In May, a portrait of Jinnah at the university's students' union office had caused a major row. University authorities have removed the photos and a show cause notice was served to the librarian, who is the curator of the exhibition, an official said Friday.





The week-long exhibition, themed around the life and times of the Mahatma, is being held as part of the Gandhi Jayanti celebrations at the AMU.





The probe was ordered after BJP MP Satish Gautam Thursday demanded the removal of some group photos in which the Mahatma is seen along with the Pakistan founder. -- PTI

12:45 IAF's microlight aircraft crashes, pilots safe: A microlight aircraft of the Indian Air Force Friday crashed in Ranchad village here, with both pilots ejecting safely, police said. The crash took place at 9.45 am when the ML-130 aircraft took off from the Hindon air base, Superintendent of Police Shailesh Kumar Pandey said. District Magistrate R Kumar said the plane nosedived. -- PTI A microlight aircraft of the Indian Air Force Friday crashed in Ranchad village here, with both pilots ejecting safely, police said. The crash took place at 9.45 am when the ML-130 aircraft took off from the Hindon air base, Superintendent of Police Shailesh Kumar Pandey said. District Magistrate R Kumar said the plane nosedived. -- PTI

12:42 Triple talaq over phone persists even after ordinance : The Uttar Pradesh police on Thursday registered a case against a man for allegedly giving triple talaq to his wife over phone over the dowry issue.





This comes weeks after, the Central government passed an ordinance criminalizing triple talaq.





According to the victim's mother, Reshma, her daughter was being harassed by her in-laws. She alleged that her son-in-law, who lives in Saudi Arabia divorced her daughter after she couldn't arrange the dowry.





"My daughter was being mistreated by her in-laws. I brought her to my home and they started demanding her to bring money by threatening of Talaq. Later my son-in-law gave Talaq to my daughter over the phone from Saudi. We are demanding action against this injustice," Reshma said.





12:12 Maya's decision to go alone in MP won't impact Cong: Rahul: Congress President Rahul Gandhi Friday said BSP chief Mayawati's decision not to have an alliance with his party in Madhya Pradesh will not impact its poll prospects in the state even as he suggested that the BSP may come on board for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.





Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mayawati announced early this week that her party will not forge an alliance with the Congress "at any cost" for the upcoming assembly polls in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, dealing a blow to opposition's efforts to stitch a united front against the ruling BJP ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.





"I don't see the BSP alliance impacting us much in Madhya Pradesh," Gandhi said while speaking at the HT Leadership Summit in New Delhi. However, he said it would have been better to have an alliance and expressed confidence that the party will win upcoming assembly elections in all states --- Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Telangana. To a question on alliance talks, Gandhi said,





"The alliance in state and the alliance in the Centre are very different... Mayawatiji has indicated that. We were pretty flexible in the state, in fact I was more flexible than some of our state leaders. We were in the midst of the conversation but I guess they decided to go their own way".





However, Gandhi suggested that the BSP will form an alliance with the Congress in the 2019 general elections. "I think in national elections parties will come together particularly in Uttar Pradesh," he said, adding the BSP has indicated that it may come on board for the 2019 elections.





11:56 The women who opened the doors of Sabarimala : The Sabarimala verdict by the Supreme Court of India has prompted discourse among Indians, on more than one aspect. There has been a lot written and said about who the petitioners in the Sabarimala case were.





The lead petitioner in the case, Indian Young Lawyers Association, has a Muslim person as its President. This resulted in political colour being given to the case, particularly in the State of Kerala.





There were allegations that the petition was motivated and was filed by members of the Muslim community with a view to deriding Hindu customs.





Bar & Bench decided to probe the issue further. Who filed this petition? What prompted them to file it? What is their take on the judgment?

11:48 Trump's counter terrorism strategy identifies LeT, TTP as potential threat to US: Pakistan-based terrorist outfit s -- the Lashkar-e-Taiba and Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan -- are among radical Islamist groups identified as a potential threat to the US in the Trump administration's new counter-terrorism strategy.





In addition to the ISIS and al-Qaeda, dozens of other radical Islamist terrorist groups are working to advance more locally focused insurgent or terrorist campaigns, while still posing a threat to United States persons and interests overseas, said the National Strategy for Counter-terrorism released by the White House on Thursday.





"These groups, including Boko Haram, Tehrik-e Taliban Pakistan and the Lashkar-e Taiba, employ a range of political and terrorist tactics to undermine local governments and conduct attacks," it said.





The LeT is responsible for carrying out the 2008 Mumbai attack that killed 166 people. It has been declared as a foreign terrorist organisation by the US in June 2014. According to the strategy, these organisations will probably prioritise regional goals over attacks against the homeland or United States interests because of resource constraints or political considerations. -- PTI

11:34 After dinner date, PM-Putin get to work this morning : Russian President Vladimir Putin meets PM Narendra Modi at Hyderabad House this morning ahead of the summit talks.





The Russian President arrived in New Delhi on Thursday for the annual summit with Prime Minister Modi after which Russia and India are expected to sign the S-400 air defence system deal and a number of other pacts in key sectors such as space and energy.





11:27 Deepika Padukone to star in, produce film on acid attack survivor: Deepika Padukone will be playing the role of an acid attack survivor in Meghna Gulzar's next directorial venture which the actor will also be producing.





The 32-year-old will play the role of Laxmi Agarwal in the yet to be titled film. "When I heard this story, I was deeply moved as it's not just one of violence but of strength and courage, hope and victory. It made such an impact on me, that personally and creatively, I needed to go beyond and so the decision to turn producer," Deepika said in a statement.





According to the release, in 2005, while Laxmi was waiting at a bus stop in Delhi, she was attacked by an assailant, a man twice her age, known to her family and an unlikely suitor whose advances she had declined. The film showcases Laxmi's journey in the time after her attack spanning 10 years, a significant part of the story is the game-changing PIL in the Supreme Court which inspired the amendment on acid laws in 2013.





Meghna said in spite of regulation on the sale of acid and changes in legislation regarding acid attacks, the ground reality is still very grim. "Acid violence is a very prevalent danger even today. Medical treatment, compensation, rehabilitation and inclusion of acid attack survivors are still very real challenges.





"Using Laxmi's story as a lens, we are attempting to explore these aspects and consequences of acid violence in our society. This is what makes this story, relevant and one that must be told. Because if anything, awareness is the first step towards change," she said.





The "Raazi" director added that the role is emotionally and physically challenging and she is confident that Deepika would do justice to the character and the story.





"Her physicality matched with what I'd imagined for Laxmi's character. I'm grateful and encouraged that she was so spontaneous in her decision to do the film. When you take a face as beautiful as hers and portray her as an acid attack survivor, the magnitude of the violence and damage is that much more resounding," Meghna said.





11:13 Kavanaugh defends emotional testimony: Brett Kavanaugh, US President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee, has defended his "emotional" testimony in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee last week, saying it showed his frustration at being wrongly accused of horrible conduct completely contrary to his record and character.





Kavanaugh, 53, became emotional when refuting allegations of sexual misconduct three women publicly levelled against him. The nominee's conduct during the hearing caught the attention of many, who cited his temperament as another reason to vote "no" on his confirmation.





Writing in the Wall Street Journal on Thursday, Kavanaugh argued that his testimony "reflected my overwhelming frustration at being wrongly accused".





"After all those meetings and after my initial hearing concluded, I was subjected to wrongful and sometimes vicious allegations. My time in high school and college, more than 30 years ago, has been ridiculously distorted. My wife and daughters have faced vile and violent threats," Kavanaugh wrote.





"My hearing testimony was forceful and passionate. That is because I forcefully and passionately denied the allegation against me," he said. "At times, my testimony -- both in my opening statement and in response to questions -- reflected my overwhelming frustration at being wrongly accused, without corroboration, of horrible conduct completely contrary to my record and character. My statement and answers also reflected my deep distress at the unfairness of how this allegation has been handled,' Kavanaugh argued.





10:51 TV anchor Suhaib Ilyasi acquitted of wife's murder: Delhi High Court allows appeal of former TV anchor and producer Suhaib Ilyasi and acquits him in murder case of his wife, Anju. An earlier trial court had sentenced him to life term for the murder.





IN 2017, the trial court had ruled out the demand for death sentence saying the case did not fall in the rarest of the rare category. The court also directed that Rs 10 lakh would be paid as compensation to parents of Anju which would be borne by Ilyasi.





Ilyasi, who was brought from Tihar jail, shouted that he was innocent and the award of life sentence is an "injustice".





During the arguments on sentence, the prosecution sought capital punishment for the former TV producer contending that he gave "a painful death to his wife".





Further, the prosecutor said that Ilyasi who was supposed to be a protector became a killer and the case fell within the realms of rarest of rare.





Anju was rushed to a hospital on January 11, 2000 with stab wounds she received at her East Delhi residence.



Suhaib, who had shot into limelight after hosting TV crime show -- India's Most Wanted -- was arrested on March 28, 2000 and later charges were framed against him in the case after his sister-in-law and mother-in-law alleged that he used to torture his wife for dowry.

Confronted with a choice between big brothers on either side for years, Thimphu has consistently been with Delhi and not maintained formal diplomatic relations with China.

An IAF plane has been crashes in Baghpat, UP. The pilot is safe. Details awaited.

10:23 Police complaint against Tanushree Dutta for 'defaming' Raj Thackeray: A non-cognisable offence complaint has been filed against Tanushree Dutta by one Sumant Dhas for allegedly defaming MNS chief Raj Thackeray and the party. The complaint was filed at Kaij police station in Beed district of Maharashtra.





Tanushree had alleged that the MNS was involved in vandalising her vehicle on the sets of the 2009 film, Horn Ok Pleasss.



The MNS youth wing on Wednesday had handed over a letter to the makers of Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss after the reports of Tanushree participating in the ongoing season came out. The party workers threatened violence on the set in Lonavala if the former actress was let in.





Many Bollywood celebrities have, on the other hand, have expressed their opinion over the matter and celebs like Sonam Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, Raveena Tandon, Richa Chadha, Swara Bhasker, Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor and Twinkle Khanna have even supported Tanushree.





The former Miss India has accused Nana Patekar of harassing her 10 years ago during the shoot of the film Horn Ok Pleasss. The claims were later denied by Nana Patekar and he has even sent her a legal notice.

10:12 WB cabinet rejig: Mitra to head IT also : In a minor cabinet reshuffle, West Bengal Finance Minister Amit Mitra was given the additional charge of the information technology and electronics department, a government notification has said.





Bratya Basu, who held the IT portfolio before Mitra took over, will now look after the biotechnology department, the notification released Thursday night stated.





10:02 Govt's Naga talks interlocutor RN Ravi appointed Dy NSA: R N Ravi, the government interlocutor for talks with Naga insurgents, was Thursday appointed Deputy National Security Advisor, according to an order issued by the Personnel Ministry.





Ravi is the Chairman of the Joint Intelligence Committee.





The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved redesignating Ravi as the Deputy National Security Advisor (Internal Affairs) and as interlocutor of the government in Nagaland instead of chairman, JIC, the order said.





Ravi, a 1976-batch Indian Police Service officer (retired) of the Kerala cadre, was in August this year given an extension as the government's representative for the ongoing talks with Naga insurgent group National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN-IM).





Ravi retired as the Special Director in the Intelligence Bureau in 2012. He was in charge of the Northeast desk at the IB.He was appointed as the chairman of the JIC, which works under the National Security Council Secretariat in September 2014, months after the NDA came to power. -- PTI





Image: Thuingaleng Muivah, left, and R N Ravi, the Government of India's Special Interlocutor for the Naga talks, exchange copies of the agreement the NSCN-IM reached with the government, August 3, 2015.





09:43 Rupee recovers 6 paise against US dollar ahead of RBI policy outcome: The rupee recovered 7 paise to 73.52 against the US dollar at the forex market Friday ahead of the RBI's monetary policy outcome amid fresh selling by exporters as the government stepped in to reduce oil prices.





Dealers said besides fresh selling of the US dollar by exporters, the greenback's weakness against some currencies overseas supported the rupee.





09:10 US accuses China of meddling in its elections: China has mounted an unprecedented effort to not only meddle American elections, but also shape the public opinion of the country, which makes pale the efforts of other countries through lobbying, the White House alleged as it fielded the vice president to issue a strong warning to China and make Americans aware of the real Chinese intentions. Hours after United States Vice President Mike Pence delivered a major foreign policy speech on China, National Security Advisor John Bolton said on Thursday much of the information about Chinese malign activities remain in the classified domain. Bolton said that the Chinese actions are certainly aimed at affecting elections. "I think the vice president talked about that. What we know of the Chinese intentions, with respect to the president. But it's also a far broader effort to influence political opinion through academic institutions, through think tanks, through intimidating individual scholars," Bolton said. "It's not that other countries don't hire lobbyists and that sort of thing. But I've never seen anything like the scope of the Chinese activities. "As the vice president indicated, a senior career intelligence professional said that what we were seeing from China really put all the other efforts, it made them pale by comparison, Bolton said. Describing the Chinese efforts as a very serious problem, Bolton said the American people are a very independent lot and as such they want other people interfering US's our decision-making process. "It's something that, really, is suitable for the public to debate. When we see other countries taking advantage of our openness and our freedom of speech to try and push us in a particular direction, obviously favorable to policies China wants to see. It something we should be concerned about," Bolton said. Bolton said that the Chinese efforts is not to just influence US elections, but also influence American political opinion more broadly. Pence, he said was using previously classified, as well as unclassified, information. And we expect there will be more on this subject in the days and weeks ahead. "But the vice president's speech was a very important document, where we tried to lay out what we could, really, in public at this point, about this unprecedented Chinese effort," Pence said. Senator Marco Rubio in a statement welcomed the new US policy towards China.

"Welcome the Administration's heightened commitment to confront China's aggression. The American people deserve to know more about the scope and scale of China's political influence operations in the US," he said. -- PTI

08:19 'US will defeat its enemies': Trump unveils new counter-terrorism strategy: A top American general has asked Islamabad to use its influence over Taliban to bring them to the negotiations table and stop cross border movement of their leaders, a day-after Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi left the United States after holding meetings with top Trump Administration officials. "As we often talk with the military leadership in Pakistan, we need them to continue to stay engaged in this. We need them to help lower the violence in Afghanistan," US Central Command Commander General Joseph Votel told reporters during a Pentagon news conference. Pakistan, he said, need to do that by making absolutely sure there are instructions, direction, other things coming from Taliban leadership, which remains in Pakistan, to their fighters on the ground. "They need to ensure that they continue to ensure there can be no movement back and forth and that fighters can't come back into Pakistan to get aid or medical care or other things with that. They have to help us lower the violence in Afghanistan," Votel said. "And they need to use their influence with the Taliban to force the Taliban leadership to come to the table. And they can do this, they can put pressure on them to do this," Votel said when asked about Qureshi's remarks a day earlier in which he claimed that Pakistan has taken appropriate measures against terrorist groups. "Those are the two things that we have continued to emphasize with Pakistan that they need to do. So I do acknowledge that they have done a lot in their own country, but there is more to do and it is those specific areas right there where we are seeking their closest assistance," Votel said. On Tuesday, Qureshi met the Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and the National Security Advisor John Bolton. Wrapping up his 10-day US trip, Qureshi in his remarks at the US Institute of Peace had challenged that US military and members of Congress to come into Pakistan, and travel anywhere inside the country and see for themselves that there are no safe havens any longer. There is no doubt, Votel Acknowledged that Pakistan has conducted operations in their country to root out terrorist organisations "in certain areas," particularly areas up along the border with Afghanistan. "But we do assess there still is presence in Pakistan and we need them to continue to do that, the general said. -- PTI