LIVE! Rupee dives to new low of 73.34

October 03, 2018

09:50 Rupee dives to new low of 73.34: The Indian rupee Wednesday crashed below the 73 mark against the dollar for the first time ever on strong demand for the American currency from importers amid rising global oil prices and unabated capital outflows. At the Interbank Foreign Exchange (forex) market, the domestic currency dropped 43 paise to 73.34 against the US dollar in the early trade. The rupee opened lower at 73.26 and weakened further to quote at 73.34 a dollar against its previous closing of 72.91 Monday.





Foreign institutional investors sold shares net worth Rs 1,842 crore Monday, provisional data showed. Investors remained concerned over sustained foreign capital outflows and soaring crude oil prices that crossed the USD 85 per barrel.





The rupee Monday tumbled 43 paise to end at a two-week low of 72.91 against the US dollar on steady capital outflows. Forex dealers said besides strong demand for the American currency from importers, concerns of fears of rising fiscal deficit and capital outflows mainly weighed on the domestic currency.





09:20 Russia, India to sign deal on S-400 air defence systems this week: Kremlin: Russian President Vladimir Putin will oversee the signing of a $5 billion deal this week to supply Delhi with S-400 air defence systems, a top Kremlin aide said on Tuesday ahead of Putin's trip to India. "The president is leaving for India on October 4," Putin's top foreign policy aide Yury Ushakov told reporters.

"The key feature of this visit will be the signing of the agreement to deliver S-400 air defence systems," he said. "The value of the contract will be more than $5 billion."

Moscow has been negotiating to sell the S-400 long-range surface-to-air missiles to India for months.

The sale has irked India's defence partner Washington, which has wanted to wean India off Russian technology, and a senior Pentagon official said in August that sanctions against India would come under consideration if its purchase goes through.

India has signalled it will ask Washington for a special waiver from sanctions, though a US official last week said there is no guarantee it would do so.

09:03 Fire breaks out at Kolkata medical college, 10 tenders rushed to spot: A massive fire has broken out at Kolkata Medical College and hospital on Wednesday morning.

Ten fire tenders have been rushed to the spot and rescue operations are underway.

Reports state that 250 patients have been evacuated from the premises.

TV reports said that the fire is suspected to have broken out in the pharmacy of the hospital.

08:22 Pompeo to travel to meet Kim Jong Un in Pyongyang next week: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo would travel to Pyongyang next week to meet North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, his spokesperson said on Tuesday. Pompeo, on a four-nation Asian trip from October 6 to 8 would also travel to Japan, South Korea and Beijing. "In Tokyo, October 6-7, the Secretary will meet with Prime Minister Abe and Foreign Minister Taro Kono. In Pyongyang, October 7, the Secretary will meet with Chairman Kim Jong Un," State Department Spokesperson Heather Nauert told reporters at a news conference. "In Seoul, October 7-8, the Secretary will meet with President Moon Jae-in, and Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha," said adding that in Beijing, October 8, he will meet with his Chinese counterparts to discuss bilateral, regional, and global issues. "Throughout the secretary's trip he will reiterate the administration's continued focus on the final, fully verifiable, denuclearisation of North Korea and longstanding commitment to our alliances and partnerships in the region," Nauert said.

-- PTI