LIVE! 52 killed in 1435 incidents of ceasefire violations in J-K till July

October 02, 2018

09:26 Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat on his 149th birth anniversary. Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat on his 149th birth anniversary.

09:13 52 killed in 1435 incidents of ceasefire violations in J-K till July: The first seven months of this year saw 52 deaths and 232 people getting injured by 1,435 ceasefire violations in Jammu and Kashmir, according to an RTI reply by the home ministry. According to the data provided by the MHA in reply to an RTI application filed by activist Raman Sharma, till the end of July this year, 28 civilians, 12 armymen and 12 BSF personnel were killed. During the same period, 140 civilians, 45 armymen and 47 BSF personnel were injured in 945 ceasefire violations along the LoC and 490 along the International Border, according to the data provided by MHA's Jammu and Kashmir Affairs Director, Sulekha. Last year, in 971 ceasefire violations, including 860 along the LoC and 111 along the IB, 12 civilians, 15 armymen and 4 BSF personnel were killed, and 151 injured including 79 civilians, 58 armymen and 14 BSF personnel, it stated. During 2016, Jammu and Kashmir witnessed 439 ceasefire violations, in which 26 people including 13 civilians, 8 armymen and 5 BSF men were killed and 182, including 83 civilians, were injured. In Jammu and Kashmir, the International Border between India and Pakistan is guarded by the the BSF while the Army guards the Line of Control. -- PTI

09:06 Renowned violinist Bala Bhaskar dead: Renowned violinist Bala Bhaskar, who was critically injured in a road accident last month, died early Tuesday, hospital sources said. He was 40. Bala Bhaskar's two-year-old daughter was killed in the September 25 accident, while his wife Lakshmi was seriously injured and was undergoing treatment. The family was returning after temple worship at Thrissur when their car went out of control and hit a tree. The car was being driven by Bhaskar's friend, Arjun, who was also injured. Bala Bhaskar had suffered multiple injuries and had undergone a surgery. He suffered a massive cardiac arrest around 1 am and passed away, the hospital sources said. His only daughter Tejaswani Bala was born 16 years after marriage. Bala Bhaskar had composed music for at least three films, brought out several music albums and had introduced fusion music to Keralites. -- PTI

09:05 President Ram Nath Kovind pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat. President Ram Nath Kovind pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat.

08:45 Sonia, Rahul pay tribute to Mahatma at Rajghat: Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and United Progressive Alliance chairperson Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat on his 149th birth anniversary. The Congress chief was among the first of the senior leaders to pay homage to Gandhi at his iconic memorial this morning. Both Rahul and Sonia left immediately as they are slated to travel to Wardha for the Congress Working Committee. -- PTI

08:36 Contaminated polio vaccine given to children in Maharashtra, T'gana, UP: Some vials of the oral polio vaccines contaminated with the type-2 polio virus were administered to children in Maharashtra and Telengana, besides Uttar Pradesh, health ministry officials confirmed. The vials were manufactured by a Ghaziabad-based pharmaceutical company. The ministry has issued advisories to the three states to ensure that polio surveillance teams trace the children who have been given the contaminated vaccines. The surveillance teams have also been asked to step up the monitoring of the children and keep a close watch for any symptoms. It needs to be seen how the virus behaves, a health ministry official said. The government had set up a committee to probe the contamination of some batches of the vaccine. The Type 2 polio virus has been eradicated worldwide. "There is a well defined surveillance mechanism in the country to identify any symptoms of polio in the affected places and the government is in a position to address any eventuality. "There is no need to panic. The polio surveillance team in the three states have been asked to step up the monitoring of all those children who have been given the vaccine and keep a close watch for any symptoms," the official said. The health ministry, under its national immunisation programme, will also ensure that inactivated polio virus injections are being administered to every children in the places concerned of the three states so that no child is missed, the official said. IPV is produced from wild-type poliovirus strains of each serotype that have been inactivated (killed) with formalin. Till now, only one batch containing 50, 000 vials were found contaminated with the strains of the type-2 polio virus till now, a senior health ministry official said. Two more batches of vials containing 1 lakh vials are suspected to be contaminated with the virus, the official said. The incident came to light after surveillance reports from Uttar Pradesh showed signs of the virus in stool samples of some children. The ministry has also ordered immediate withdrawal of the particular manufacturer's vaccine. The managing director of Biomed Pvt Ltd, which was supplying the polio vaccines for only government-run immunisation programmes, was arrested Thursday after the Central Drug Regulator filed an FIR in this case. The Drugs Controller General of India has also asked the company to stop "manufacture, sale or distribution till further orders." "The company has five directors. While the managing director has been arrested, we have asked the police to trace the rest directors as they also need to be questioned," a government official said. Immediately, the oral polio vaccines were sent for testing, which confirmed that some of them were contaminated with the virus. The destruction of traces of type-2 polio virus was ordered by the central drug regulator to all manufacturers in 2016. India was officially declared "polio free" by the government in March 2014. -- PTI

08:14 Trump defends Kavanaugh, says has 'open mind' if something new comes up: United States President Donald Trump has strongly defended his Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh, who is facing sexual assault allegations, and has ordered a time-bound FBI investigation in the case, saying that has an "open mind" if new information emerges. The FBI has been asked to complete an investigation against Judge Kavanaugh, who is facing allegations of sexual assault from at least three women. The FBI, which has been asked to complete its investigations within a week, he said is free to talk and interview anyone it deems fit as part of its investigation. But till then, he does not has a plan B, Trump told reporters in response to a question. "I don't want to talk about Plan B, because I hope that he gets approved. I hope that the report comes out like I really think it should. I think it will. I hope. I hope," he said. "But look, I'm waiting just like you. Certainly, if they find something, I'm going to take that into consideration. Absolutely. I have a very open mind. The person that takes that position is going to be there for a long time. I have a very open mind. I just think he's an outstanding person," he said. Trump said Kavanaugh has been treated horribly. "Even if you were going to bring up some of the subjects that were brought up, they didn't have to treat him so viciously and so violently as they've treated him," he said. The FBI, he said, should do what they have to do to get to the answer. "At the same time, just so we all understand, this is our seventh investigation of a man who has really... ....you look at his life until this happened, what change he's gone through, what his family's gone through," he said. "The trauma for a man that's never had any accusation, he's never had a bad statement about him. He was number one in his class at Yale, he was number one in his law school at Yale, and then what he's gone through over the last three weeks is incredible," he said. Trump said he wants the FBI to do a very comprehensive investigation, whatever that means according to the senators and the Republicans and the Republican majority. "I want them to do that. I want it to be comprehensive. I actually think it's a good thing for Judge Kavanaugh. I think it's actually a good thing. Not a bad thing, I think it's a good thing," he said. At the same time, he asserted that he wants this investigation to be over quickly. "Now with that being said, I'd like it to go quickly. The reason I'd like it to go quickly, very simple. It's so simple. Because it's unfair to him at this point. What his wife is going through, what his beautiful children are going through is not describable. It's not describable. It's not fair," he said. -- PTI