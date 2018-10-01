LIVE! Telangana cop babysits while its mom writes exam wins hearts

Write a comment

October 01, 2018

10:04 Fuel price hiked again, LPG to costs Rs 502.4 per cylinder : Fuel prices continue to surge across the country with petrol being sold at Rs 83.73 per litre and Rs 91.08 per litre in Mumbai. The price of diesel also climbed as it was retailed at Rs 75.09 per litre in Delhi and Rs 79.72 per litre in Mumbai.





Adding on to the woes of the common man, the prices of CNG was also hiked by Rs 1.70/kg and is now being sold at Rs 44.30/kg.





Similarly, the subsidised LPG cylinders will now cost Rs 502.4 per cylinder.





Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan earlier on Sunday reiterated that the spike in the price of petrol and diesel in the country was because of the depreciation in the value of the Indian Rupee against the US dollar. -- ANI

09:59 Telangana cop babysits while its mom writes exam wins hearts: A Telangana policeman holding a baby and calming it, his face in a moue, while its mother wrote her exam at the Boys Junior College in Mahbubnagar, has won hearts.





The photograph of Head Constable Mujeeb-ur-Rehman trying to comfort the crying baby outside the exam centre went viral after it was shared on Twitter by IPS officer Rema Rajeswari.





"Head Constable Officer Mujeeb-ur-Rehman (of Moosapet PS) who was on duty for conducting SCTPC exam in Boys Junior College, Mahbubnagar, trying to console a crying baby, whose mother was writing exam inside the hall," Rajeswari wrote alongside the image.





09:27 Krishna Raj Kapoor's funeral at Chembur : Update on Krishna Raj Kapoor's death:





Son Randhir Kapoor told PTI, "My mother passed away at about 5 am today due to a cardiac arrest... old age was another factor. We are deeply saddened by her demise."





In May 1946, Raj Kapoor married Krishna Malhotra and the couple had five children -- three sons, Randhir, Rishi and Rajiv, and two daughters, Ritu and Rima.





09:07 Raj Kapoor's wife Krishna Raj Kapoor passes away: Raj Kapoor's wife Krishna Raj Kapoor passed away on Monday morning. She was 87.

Sharing the news on Twitter, Raveena Tandon wrote, "Condolences to the entire Kapoor family. An era passes away,#KrishnaRajKapoor .God give you strength,and may the soul rest in peace. Om Shanti. @chintskap"

Suhel Seth too took to Twitter and shared his condolences. He wrote, "Deeply saddened to learn the passing on of Krishna Raj Kapoor ji. A formidable woman, the Kapoor Khandaan anchor and an amazing human being. @chintskap @realnikhilnanda."

Krishna Raj Kapoor, who tied the knot with Raj Kapoor in May 1946, is survived by Rishi Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor, Rajiv Kapoor, Ritu Nanda and Reema Kapoor.

08:43 Made-for-India rafale jets won't be part of Bengaluru air show: Air Force: The Rafale fighter jets India ordered would not be ready to fly at the Bengaluru air show in February, an IAF official said.

"Rafale for India will not be ready by February. We expect Dassault to fly some other Rafale at the Aero India show here on February 20-24, 2019," Deputy Chief of Air Staff Air Marshal RK Singh Bhadauria said.

French aerospace major Dassault Aviation is set to deliver 36 Rafales multi-role medium combat aircraft to the Indian Air Force in fly-away condition from September 2019 onwards.

The 12th edition of the 5-day biennial air show will be held at IAF's Yelahanka base on the city's northern outskirts as before.

"We hope Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate it though the Ministry of Defence will take a call on it," said Air Marshal Bhadauria when asked who would flag off the mega show.