LIVE! Anchor Gaurav Sawant to sue journalist over sexual abuse allegations

November 13, 2018

10:56 Anchor Gaurav Sawant to sue journalist over sexual abuse allegations : Senior journalist Gaurav Sawant responds to allegations of molestation: "The article published by Caravan is irresponsible, baseless, and completely false. I am talking to my lawyers and will take full legal action. So grateful to my family, friends, and viewers for their support."



A woman journalist has accused Sawant, a TV anchor, of sexually harassing her around 15 years ago. She said the incident happened during an off-site when India Today's executive editor Gaurav Sawant allegedly molested her and then showed up for a "shower together". The incident was appeared in the The Caravan magazine.





Image: Senior journalist Gaurav Sawant. Pic courtesy: @gauravcsawant

10:25 Sensex up 46 points in choppy trade: The benchmark indices turned choppy in morning trade Tuesday and oscillated between gains and losses, driven by better-than-expected macro economic data and fresh foreign fund inflows amid global sell-off. The 30-share index fell over 140 points in opening trade but soon recovered the lost ground to quote higher by 46.12 points or 0.13 per cent at 34,859.11. Similar movement was seen on the wide-based Nifty, which fell by 42 points, but soon gathered momentum and was trading higher by 21.45 points or 0.20 per cent at 10,503.65.





Traders said the benchmarks opened lower tracking global sell-off, but better-than-expected macro economic data supported investor sentiment. Besides, easing global crude oil prices, which slipped below the USD 70 a barrel mark and recovery in the rupee also supported the uptrend. The global benchmark, Brent crude was trading down 0.98 per cent at USD 69.43 per barrel. -- PTI

10:23 Puri-bound Dhauli Express derails, no casualties: A bogie of the Howrah-Puri Dhauli Express derailed near Panskura station in West Bengal Tuesday morning, a South Eastern Railway spokesman said. No one was injured in the accident that occurred between Bhogpur and Panskura stations in Howrah-Kharagpur section of SER at 7.10 am, spokesman Sanjay Ghosh said.





The wheel of the chair car coach (B-3), positioned sixth from the engine, derailed when the Dhauli Express was travelling from Howrah to Puri, he said.





An accident relief train and senior officers of the SER rushed to the spot, which is about 67 km from Howrah. The train will resume its onward journey towards Puri following amalgamation of coaches after detaching the affected coach, Ghosh said.





10:12 Man kills father for not giving share from retirement funds : A 22-year-old man allegedly killed his father by attacking him with a rod in Telangana's Rachakonda area, after the latter refused to share his retirement funds.





Narayana, ACP, Vanasthalipuram informed that deceased identified as Krishna retired from the waterworks department in June 2017, from where he got Rs 6 lakh as retirement benefits. Later, he also sold a plot which was on his name for Rs 10 lakh. Following this, Krishna's son, Tarun asked his father to distribute the money between him and his two sisters.





As per the police, Krishna kept Rs 2 lakh with himself and distributed the rest of the amount, but a few months later Tarun started harassing his father for the remaining amount.





When Krishna refused to do so, Tarun allegedly attacked him with the rod, following which he fell unconscious. Tarun's sisters also encouraged him to attack their father.





After this incident, Krishna was immediately rushed to the hospital where he was declared brought dead.





The police have registered a case under section 302 (punishment for murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and taken the three accused persons in their custody.





Further investigation in the matter is underway. -- ANI

10:04 If Opposition thinks BJP is dangerous, it must be: Rajinikanth's puzzling reply : Actor-turned-politician Rajinikanth on Monday said that if the Opposition thinks the BJP is a dangerous party, it must be. Interacting with media outside Chennai airport, Rajinikanth, when asked if he agrees with the Opposition's stance that the BJP is a dangerous party, said, "If they (Opposition) think like that then definitely it (BJP) must be."





The comment was baffling since Rajinikanth is seen as leaning towards the BJP.





The background of the question was that the opposition is forming an anti-BJP block and does he agree with the Opposition's stance that the BJP is a dangerous party.





When further asked about the implementation of demonetisation, he termed it as an incorrect move.





"The demonetisation scheme was not implemented properly. We need to have a larger discussion on it," Rajinikanth told reporters.





Strangely enough, Rajinikanth was among the few personalities who had supported the demonetisation move by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 8, 2016.





09:48 Rupee recovers 29 paise to 72.60 against dollar in early trade: The rupee recovered by 29 paise to 72.60 against the US currency in early trade Tuesday, owing to easing global crude oil prices and better-than-expected macro economic data on the domestic front. Besides, fund inflows by foreign investors and the US dollar's weakness against some currencies overseas also supported the domestic unit, dealers said.





At the Interbank forex market, the rupee opened with strength at 72.81 and advanced to 72.60 against the dollar, showing a rise of 29 paise over its previous close of 72.89. Retail inflation fell to a one-year low of 3.31 per cent in October on the back of cheaper kitchen staples, fruits and protein-rich items, official data released Monday showed. -- PTI

09:26 Sri Lanka: SC to decide snap poll legality today: Sri Lanka's Supreme Court will deliver its verdict on the legality of the January 5, 2019 snap polls announced by President Maithripala Sirisena on Tuesday, after 13 fundamental rights petitions were filed against the dissolution of the Parliament.

The decision came after the court adjourned hearing on the 13 fundamental rights petitions filed by several political parties including the United National Party, Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna, Tamil National Alliance, All Ceylon Makkal Congress and Sri Lanka Muslim Congress, civil organization Centre for Policy Alternatives, former MP Mano Ganesan and Attorney Aruna Laksiri on November 12.

A three-judge bench, comprising Chief Justice Nalin Perera, Justice Priyantha Jayawardena and Justice Prasanna Jayawardene heard the petitions filed during November 12th's hearing.

The petitioners said that the president does not have the power to dissolve the Parliament under the 19th amendment of the constitution and have requested the Supreme Court to issue an order to nullify the gazette notification issued by Sirisena, wherein he dissolved the Sri Lankan Parliament, reports Colombo Page.

They further requested the apex court to suspend the January 5 snap polls until the passing of the verdict.

-- ANI

09:09 Union minister Ananth Kumar to be cremated with state honours today: Union Minister and senior BJP leader Ananth Kumar, who died on Monday morning at a hospital in Bengaluru, will be cremated this afternoon. Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, BJP President Amit Shah, Home Minister Rajnath Singh and Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan are expected to attend the funeral.

"A state funeral with 21-gun salute and guard of honour will be accorded to the mortal remains of Ananth Kumar," an official said.

Ananth Kumar was suffering from lung cancer and had returned from the US last month after treatment in New York. The minister's wife Tejaswini and two daughters were with him in his last moments. His body was kept at his home in Basavanagudi for last respects.

Kumar's body will be taken to Jagannath Bhavan, the BJP's state office in Malleshwaram and from there he will be taken to the National College grounds for public homage. He will be cremated around 1 pm at the Chamrajpet crematorium, state BJP General Secretary N Ravi Kumar said.

Despite a busy Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi flew into the city from Varanasi in the evening and met Kumar's family. He offered his condolences and laid a wreath on the glass casket draped in the tricolour.

PM Modi described him as a remarkable leader, an able administrator and a great asset to the BJP. President Ram Nath Kovind termed his death as "tragic loss".

Ananth Kumar was one of the few ministers to have also served in the earlier BJP-led government of Atal Bihari Vajpayee. In fact, he was the youngest minister in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee's cabinet in 1998 and was minister for Civil Aviation, Tourism, Sports, Urban Development and Poverty Alleviation.

08:37 Amnesty strips Aung San Suu Kyi of highest honour: Amnesty International stripped Aung San Suu Kyi of its highest honour over the de facto Myanmar leader's "indifference" to the atrocities committed by the country's military against Rohingya Muslims. The London-based global human rights organisation said it was revoking the Ambassador of Conscience Award it gave Suu Kyi in 2009 while she was still under house arrest.

"Today, we are profoundly dismayed that you no longer represent a symbol of hope, courage, and the undying defence of human rights," Amnesty International chief Kumi Naidoo said in a letter to Suu Kyi released by the group.

"Amnesty International cannot justify your continued status as a recipient of the Ambassador of Conscience award and so with great sadness we are hereby withdrawing it from you." The group said it informed Suu Kyi of the decision on Sunday. She has so far issued no public response.

Suu Kyi and her National League for Democracy party swept to power in 2015 in a landslide victory ending decades of military rule in the southeast Asian country of around 50 million.

But her tenure has been marred by a failure to speak up for Rohingya Muslims who were driven out of the country by the army in what the United Nations has called an ethnic cleansing campaign.

The 73-year-old was stripped of her honourary Canadian citizenship over her failure to speak up for the Rohingyas last month.

She has also lost numerous smaller awards from individual universities and local and regional governments.

She was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1991.

08:04 RBI Governor met PM on Nov 9 possibly to thrash out issues: RBI Governor Urjit Patel is believed to have met Prime Minister Narendra Modi last week in a bid to work out a solution on contentious issues that have been flash point between the central bank and the government during the last few weeks. Sources said Patel was in the national capital on Friday and met senior officials in the Prime Minister's Office.

The meetings, which some said also included with the prime minister, came amid a face-off between the central bank and the finance ministry over issues ranging from appropriate size of reserves that RBI must maintain to ease of lending norms to step up growth in an election year. Sources said there are indications that the RBI may create a special dispensation for lending to small and medium enterprises, but it was not immediately clear if an agreement has been worked out to ease liquidity situation for non-banking finance companies and the RBI parting with its substantial part of its surplus. Tensions between the RBI and the government have escalated recently, with the finance ministry initiating discussion under the never-used-before Section 7 of the RBI Act which empowers the government to issue directions to the RBI Governor. RBI Deputy Governor Viral Acharya had in a speech last month talked about the independence of the central bank, arguing that any compromise could be "potentially catastrophic" for the economy. Last week, Economic Affairs Secretary Subhash Chandra Garg had said the government was not in any dire need of funds and that there was no proposal to ask the RBI to transfer Rs 3.6 lakh crore. Patel's meetings at the PMO came days before the RBI's crucial board meeting on November 19 during which contentious issues are likely to come up for discussion.

-- PTI