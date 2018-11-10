LIVE! After Trump cancels, top African leader shortlisted for R-Day chief guest

Write a comment

November 10, 2018

11:56 9 killed in California's worst wildfire in a century; Kim Kardashian, other stars forced to vacate houses: Wildfires burned out of control on Friday across California, killing at least nine people in a mountain town and forcing residents to flee the upscale beach community of Malibu in the face of a monster fire storm.

All nine victims were found in and around the Northern California town of Paradise, where more than 6,700 homes and businesses were burned down by the Camp Fire, making it one of the most destructive in state history, according to California Department of Foretry and Fire protection data.

"This event was the worst-case scenario. It was the event we have feared for a long time," Butte County Sheriff Kory Honea said at a Friday evening press conference. "Regrettably, not everybody made it out."

Thousands of residents packed the Pacific Coast Highway to head south or took refuge on beaches, along with their horses and other pets.

Among those force to flee the Woolsey Fire, which had charred some 35,000 acres (14,164 hectares) as of Friday afternoon, were celebrities, including Lady Gaga and Kim Kardashian, who said on Twitter flames had damaged the home she shares in nearby Calabasas with Kanye West.

"Fire is now burning out of control and heading into populated areas of Malibu," the city said in a statement online. "All residents must evacuate immediately."

The Woolsey Fire broke out on Thursday and quickly jumped the 101 Freeway in several places. On Friday, it climbed over the Santa Monica Mountains toward Malibu.

11:24 After Trump cancels, top African leader shortlisted for R-Day chief guest: India may have finalised its chief guest for the next Republic Day, two people familiar with the matter independently said, and it is most likely someone from Africa, perhaps South African President Cyril Ramaphosa. The announcement will probably be made shortly by Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself, and perhaps on Twitter, one of the people added, asking not to be identified.

There was a shortlist of four India was working on and that US President Donald Trump had never been on it, although verbal, informal invites were extended to him. The White House confirmed recently that US President Trump would not be making the trip to India for the January 26 Republic Day parade on account of other commitments.

The chief guest will be a leader of global stature and from an important partner country, a report in the Hindustan Times quoting a source said.

10:57 Deepika, Ranveer spotted while leaving for their destination wedding: Ahead of their wedding, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were spotted at the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport in Mumbai in the early hours of Saturday.

Twinning in white, the couple looked elated as they greeted fans and the media with a big smile.

Deepika looked stunning as she reached the airport donning a white oversized sweater and paired it with a side-slit skirt of the same colour.

Ranveer, who arrived in his car after his lady love, acknowledged the media and his fans but refrained from answering any questions about the destination of their wedding.

Reports suggest that the couple is getting married in Lake Como, Italy.

Last month, the duo had announced that they would tie the knot on November 14 and 15. -- ANI



10:10 Tej Pratap leaves for Delhi after visiting Mathura: Sources: Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad's elder son Tej Pratap Yadav on Friday left for Delhi from Mathura after visiting Vrindavan and Radhakund, sources close to the former Bihar minister said.

Yadav told a regional news channel earlier on Friday that he would not return home till his family backed his decision to divorce his wife Aishwarya Rai.

Rai is daughter of RJD MLA Chandrika Rai and grandchild of former Bihar chief minister Daroga Prasad Rai. They got married on May 12.

During the telephonic conversation with the channel, Yadav had said that he was in Haridwar.

However, the sources told PTI-Bhasha that he has spent the past two days in Mathura.

The RJD leader was last seen in Bodh Gaya on November 3 where he had checked-in to a hotel after meeting his ailing father at a hospital in Ranchi.

The sources said Yadav performed Govardhan Puja in Vrindavan and circumambulation of the Giriraj hillock in Govardhan town.



Yadav did not talk to media in Vrindavan, Radhakund or Govardhan, but he allowed people to take photographs.

The sources said Yadav left for Delhi to celebrate his younger brother Tejashwi Yadav's birthday. -- PTI



09:53 EC rejects reports of removal of Mizoram CEO: The Election Commission of India on Friday denied reports of Mizoram's Chief Electoral Officer S B Shashank's removal.

"We will be assessing Deputy Election Commissioner Sudeep Jain's report in the matter who went to the poll-bound state," the Election Commission said.

The poll body is likely to meet on Saturday to discuss Jain's report on demands of Shashank's removal.

It was earlier reported that the agitating Mizoram NGO Coordinating Committee (MNCC) said that the poll body has assured them to remove Shashank.

On November 5, amid protests in Mizoram demanding the removal of Shashank, the ECI had urged the Mizoram government to take all possible measures required to ensure peaceful polls in the state.

The ECI, in a letter to the Mizoram government, had also informed that the Principal Secretary (Home) L Chuaungo has been removed from his post after observing the sequence of past two months and his role in great detail.

Chuaungo's removal came after Shashank had earlier complained to the ECI about the interference of the state in the upcoming assembly elections.



He had also mentioned Chuaungo's alleged involvement in the revision of the electoral rolls and using the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF).

The people of Mizoram have been protesting against Shashank, alleging that he is biased in conducting the upcoming Mizoram assembly Elections.

In the complaint letter, Shashank had mentioned the alleged insensitivity regarding voting rights of the Bru community of Mizoram, who stay in relief camps in Tripura.

Mizoram Chief Minister Lal Thanhawla had also written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding Shashank's removal.

On Wednesday, the ECI had constituted a high-level team, led by Deputy Election Commissioner Sudeep Jain, to discuss various issues related to upcoming assembly polls in the state.Mizoram will go to polls on November 28, while the results will be declared on December 11.

It is the only state in the North-East where the Congress party is currently in power. -- ANI

09:42 Trump says Macron's call for European Army 'very insulting': United States President Donald Trump on Saturday said the suggestion of his French counterpart Emanuel Macron that Europe should build its own army was 'very insulting', asserting that Europe should first pay its 'fair share' to NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organisation).

Trump slammed Macron in a tweet, moments after he landed in Paris for a weekend trip to commemorate Armistice Day and attend the 100th anniversary of the end of World War I, which is being attended by several world leaders, including India's Vice President Venkaiah Naidu.

"President Macron of France has just suggested that Europe build its own military in order to protect itself from the US, China and Russia. Very insulting, but perhaps Europe should first pay its fair share of NATO, which the US subsidises greatly!" he said in a tweet.

Early this week, Macron had pushed for a 'true European Army' that would address the threat posed by countries like Russia and China.

"We have to protect ourselves with respect to China, Russia and even the United States of America," he told French Radio Station One.

"Who is the main victim? Europe and its security. I want to build a real security dialogue with Russia, which is a country I respect, a European country -- but we must have a Europe that can defend itself on its own without relying only on the United States," Macron said.

Trump's tweet just after landing in Paris that was highly critical of Macron is expected to strain the US-French relationship.

Early this year, Trump had hosted Macron on the first State Dinner of his Administration. Trump and Macron are schedule to have bilateral meeting during his stay in France.

Earlier leaving for Paris, the US President told reporters at the White House that it will be a 'great, really, commemorative service'.

"I think it's going to be something very special. I've seen what they have planned, and I think it's going to be something very, very special," he said. -- PTI



09:13 Various groups protesting against Tipu Jayanti celebrations in Madikeri detained by police in Karnataka.

"The government is wasting public money in the name of Tipu Jayanti. Tipu was not a warrior, he killed so many Hindus and attacked temples.

"Why are they glorifying a man like him? This is only vote bank politics. Everyone in Kodagu is opposing the celebrations," Sajjal Krishnan, BJP Kodagu secretary said. -- ANI

08:35 Karnataka to celebrate Tipu Jayanti today amid BJP protests: A day ahead of 'Tipu Jayanti', the Bharatiya Janata Party on Friday staged protests against Karnataka government-sponsored celebrations for the birth anniversary of the 18th century ruler of erstwhile Mysore kingdom, Tipu Sultan.

The party, which has appealed to the government to drop the celebrations, staged demonstrations at several places including Bengaluru, Mysuru and Kodagu, in the state.

The Janata Dal (Secular)-Congress coalition government led by Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy, last week, had said Tipu Jayanti would be celebrated on November 10 in continuation of the previous Congress government's policy, prompting the BJP to announce protests.

However, Kumaraswamy is not scheduled to attend main function in Bengaluru to be inaugurated by Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara.

The Chief Minister's Office in a statement said Friday that Kumaraswamy would not take part in any official function for the next three days in view of 'doctors' advice'.



"On the advice of doctors, the chief minister will take three days rest till November 11. He will spend time with family on these days and there will be no official engagements on these days,' it said.

Minister for Minority Welfare, Haj and Wakf B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan said the chief minister had told officials before hand that he would be away for medical check-up and hence, his name should not be mentioned in the invitation.

Police said security has been tightened at sensitive places, including Bengaluru, Mangaluru and Kodagu.

An official said the function in Bengaluru would be held at the Vidhana Soudha, the seat of the state legislature, as the original venue, in view of representations to the government from Mulsim community leaders.

Parameshwara, who also holds the Home portfolio, had on November 5 announced that the venue had been shifted to Ravindra Kalakshetra in Bengaluru on advice of the police department owing to security reasons.

He had said strict action would be taken against anyone causing riots or disturbing peace. Tipu Jayanti celebration events should be organised indoors and posters and banners would be allowed there only, he had said, adding that social media posts would also be monitored and action would be taken if they were derogatory.

The previous Congress government, led by Siddaramaiah, began celebrating 'Tipu Jayanti' on November 10 every year since 2015, amid stiff opposition by the BJP, several Hindu organisations and some individuals.

Widespread protests and violence had marred the celebrations during the first two years. BJP leaders, including former deputy chief minister R Ashok, B Y Raghavendra and MLC Ravi Kumar, took part in the agitation here and accused the state government of 'hurting' the sentiments of Hindus only to appease Muslims.

They said Tipu was accused of killing thousands of people in Kodagu and Mandyam Iyengars of Melukote near Mysuru.

"Tipu was a tyrant and a religious fanatic. Those who tried to exalt him suffered huge losses," BJP MP Pratap Simha claimed.

The BJP also took a dig at Kumaraswamy's absence in the event. Party spokesperson S Prakash quipped that the chief minister was avoiding taking part in Tipu Jayanti.

Tipu was a ruler of Mysore and considered an implacable enemy of the British East India Company. He was killed in May 1799 while defending his fort at Srirangapatna against the British forces. -- PTI



00:31 15 newborns die in Assam hospital in 6 days, probe ordered: At least 15 newborns have died at Jorhat Medical College and Hospital (JMCH) in upper Assam between November 1 and 6, prompting the state health department to rush a team to investigate the matter, officials said on Friday.

The hospital authorities have also formed a committee to look into the matter, they said.

According to JMCH Superintendent Saurav Borkakoti, 15 newborns have died at the special care newborn unit of the hospital between November 1 and 6.

Borkakoti, however, claimed the deaths were not due to medical negligence or neglect of the hospital.

"Sometimes the number of patients coming to the hospital may be large and so the figure of death of newborns may also be large. It depends in what situation the patients have come to the hospital.

"They may have come with prolonged labour, with low birth weight. In such circumstances, those newborns may die," Borkakoti said.

He said ever since the civil hospital was converted into a full-fledged medical college and hospital, the number of patients have soared, exceeding the available 141 bed SNCU capacity.

This has forced the hospital to sometimes accommodate more babies, he said.

The hospital has formed a six-member committee to probe the deaths, Borkakoti said.

Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma told reporters that a team of experts, including the director of medical education assisted by UNICEF and a paediatric doctor from Gauhati Medical College and Hospital along with another doctor of Assam Medical College and Hospial, Dibrugarh have proceeded to Jorhat to investigate the deaths. -- PTI



00:07 EC bans exit polls from Nov 12 to Dec 7: The Election Commission on Friday imposed a near month-long ban on holding exit polls beginning November 12 in the five poll-bound states.

A notification issued by the poll panel said between 7 am of November 12 and 5.30 pm of December 7, 'conducting any exit poll and publishing or publicising the result of exit poll by means of the print or electronic media or in any other manner shall be prohibited'.

While Chhattisgarh is going to polls in two phases on November 12 and 20, Madhya Pradesh and Mizoram have elections on November 28. Rajasthan and Telangana will go to polls on December 7.

Using powers under the Representation of People Act, 1951, EC bans exit polls from the time the poll begins till half-an-hour after the polling ends.

The poll panel had proposed that there should be a prohibition on publication and broadcast of the results of opinion polls starting from the date of notification of elections till the completion of the last phase of polls to Lok Sabha and state assemblies.

The proposal is pending with the government. -- PTI

