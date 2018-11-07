LIVE! PM celebrates Diwali with soldiers near India-China border

Write a comment

November 07, 2018

10:38 PM celebrates Diwali with soldiers near India-China border: Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached Harsil near the India-China border in Uttarakhand to celebrate Diwali with army and Indo-Tibetan Border Police personnel on Wednesday. Greeting the jawans on the occasion, the prime minister said their devotion to duty in the remote icy heights, is enabling the strength of the nation, and securing the future and the dreams of 125 crore Indians, a statement from his office said. He said that Diwali is the festival of lights, it spreads the light of goodness and dispels fear. He said that the jawans, through their commitment and discipline, are also helping to spread the sense of security and fearlessness among the people. The prime minister recalled that he has been visiting soldiers on Diwali ever since he was the chief minister of Gujarat. He also spoke of his interactions with the jawans of the ITBP, years ago when he was part of the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra. The prime minister said India is taking great strides forward in the defence sector. He spoke of various measures being taken for the welfare of ex-servicemen, including implementation of 'one rank, one pension'. Modi said that the Indian Armed Forces draw admiration and appreciation across the world, in UN peacekeeping operations. The prime minister offered sweets to the jawans. He also interacted with people from nearby areas who had gathered to greet him on Diwali. Harshil is a cantonment area situated at a height of 7,860 feet close to the India-China border in Uttarkashi district. -- PTI

10:08 Thousands of Pak bank accounts hacked, money stolen in October : Pakistani authorities have said that bank accounts of thousands of individuals have been compromised and money stolen as a result of a massive hack last month. Officials of cybercrime wing of the Federal Investigation Agency said they launched a probe after complaints by several individuals. The cyber-attacks were launched on October 27 and 28 and reportedly data of 8,000 customers from about a dozen banks was stolen. FIA officials said that Bank Islami reported that Rs 2.6 million was stolen through international payment cards on October 27 after which it stopped such transactions. In another case, a former chief scientist of Khan Research Laboratories on Monday approached the Supreme Court with a complaint that Rs 3 million was stolen from his account. FIA Cybercrimes Director Mohammad Shoaib told media that data of "most Pakistani banks was stolen". A bank official said it was still early to say how many account holders lost their money due to data hacking. "Banks are trying to cover up as it will erode their credibility. The account holders are not coming up to complain as they are being compensated by the banks. So we do not know how many people exactly have been affected," he said. Meanwhile, State Bank of Pakistan ordered the affected banks to stop making international transactions on credit cards and debit cards. -- PTI

09:24 US midterm elections 2018: - Indian American Raja Krishnamoorthi has won re-election to House

- Greg Pence, the older brother of US vice president Mike Pence, won a seat in the US House of Representatives in Indiana

- Independent Senator Bernie Sanders has been re-elected to a third Senate term from Vermont.

- Republican Senator Ted Cruz retains his Senate seat from Texas, defeating Democrat Beto O'Rourke

- Colorado Democrat Jared Polis elected first openly gay US governor

- Mitt Romney wins the election to the Senate from Utah, defeating Democrat Jenny Wilson.

- Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar -- first two Muslim women elected to US Congress.

09:19 Democrats retake US House of Representatives, Republicans retain Senate: Reports: Democrats picked up at least 10 Republican-held seats as they moved closer to winning control of the United States House of Representatives, but faced an uphill climb to wrest a majority from President Donald Trump's party in the US Senate.

Fox News projected that Democrats would win control of the House, although it did not predict the margin of victory or elaborate on how it made the call.

CNN has announced that the Republicans will continue to control the US Senate.

The majority or halfway mark needed for the Republicans is 50 as vice president Mike Pence has the tiebreak vote.

For the Democrats, they would need to secure 51 seats in the House which seems unlikely.

Final results are awaited.

08:43 PM arrives in Kedarnath to celebrate Diwali : Prime Minister Narendra Modi today arrived in Kedarnath to celebrate Diwali.

Sources in the government had on Monday said the prime minister would offer prayers at the Kedarnath shrine.

'Happy Diwali! May this festival bring happiness, good health and prosperity in everyones lives. May the power of good and brightness always prevail,' Modi said on Twitter.

On Tuesday, Modi said he would celebrate Diwali with army jawans and share pictures of his experience.

After becoming the prime minister in 2014, Modi had spent Diwali at Siachen with Army jawans.



08:32 India exempted from certain US sanctions over Chabahar Port in Iran: The United States has exempted India from imposition of certain sanctions for the development of the strategically-located Chabahar port in Iran, along with the construction of the railway line connecting it with Afghanistan. The decision by the Trump administration, which a day earlier imposed the toughest ever sanctions on Iran and is very restrictive in giving exemptions, is a seen as a recognition by Washington of India's role in development of the port on the Gulf of Oman, which is of immense strategic importance for the development of war-torn Afghanistan. "After extensive consideration, the Secretary (of State) has provided for an exception from imposition of certain sanctions under the Iran Freedom and Counter-Proliferation Act of 2012, with respect to the development of Chabahar port, construction of an associated railway and for shipment of non-sanctionable goods through the port for Afghanistan's use, as well as the country's continued imports of Iranian petroleum products," a State Department spokesperson said. The US on Monday imposed "the toughest ever" sanctions on a defiant Iran aimed at altering the Iranian regime's "behaviour". The sanctions cover Iran's banking and energy sectors and reinstate penalties for countries and companies in Europe, Asia and elsewhere that do not halt Iranian oil imports. However, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that eight countries -- India, China, Italy, Greece, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan and Turkey -- were temporarily allowed to continue buying Iranian oil as they showed "significant reduction" in oil purchase from the Persian Gulf country. To a question on the fate of Chabahar port after the US reimposed all its sanctions on Iran, the spokesperson said, "This exception relates to reconstruction assistance and economic development for Afghanistan. These activities are vital for the ongoing support of Afghanistan's growth and humanitarian relief." In May 2016, India, Iran and Afghanistan had inked a pact which entailed establishment of Transit and Transport Corridor among the three countries using Chabahar Port as one of the regional hubs for sea transportation in Iran, besides multi-modal transport of goods and passengers across the three nations. Pompeo's decision to give India exemption from imposition of certain sanctions for the development of the port is driven by the South Asian strategy, which was announced by President Donald Trump in August. It states that India has a major role in bringing peace and development in Afghanistan. "The president's South Asia strategy underscores our ongoing support of Afghanistan's economic growth and development as well as our close partnership with India," the state department spokesperson said. "We seek to build on our close relationships with both the countries as we execute a policy of maximum pressure to change the Iranian regime's destabilising policies in the region and beyond," the spokesperson added. -- PTI