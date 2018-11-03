LIVE! Terrorism most serious human rights violation, emanating from beyond our borders: India @ UN

Write a comment

November 03, 2018

11:31 6% polling in first two hours in Karnataka bypolls: About 6 per cent of the electorate cast their votes Saturday in the first two hours of polling for the by-elections to three Lok Sabha and two assembly constituencies in Karnataka. While the Lok Sabha constituencies of Shivamogga, Ballari and Mandya recorded 7.16 per cent, 4.4 per cent and 4.18 per cent voting respectively till 9 am, Ramanagara and Jamkhandi assembly constituencies have recorded 7.34 and 9 per cent polling.

Voting began at 7 am and will go on till 6 pm. A total of 54,54,275 voters are eligible to exercise their franchise in about 6,450 polling stations. There are a total 31 candidates in the fray in all the five constituencies, though the contest is mainly between the Congress-JD-S combine and the BJP. Counting of votes will be on November 6.

11:03 Illegal immigration costs American taxpayers $100 bn a year: Trump: Illegal immigration costs American taxpayers USD 100 billion a year, President Donald Trump has said as he slammed the opposition Democratic party for advocating an open border policy facilitating an easy entry of illegal immigrants into the US. His comments came amid a row over a caravan of an estimated 5,000 to 7,000 people mostly from three Latin American countries El Salvador, Honduras and Guatemala who are currently at the southern US border along Mexico with the intention to enter America. Trump said that soldiers deployed to stop the illegal immigrants from entering the US would not open fire, but would arrest them if they threw stones at the troops. "Illegal immigration costs American taxpayers more than USD 100 billion every single year, more than three times the entire state budget of Indiana. We need to use our precious resources to help our fellow Americans who respect our laws, not illegal caravans who break into our borders and break our laws," Trump said at an election rally in Indiana. Democrat immigration policies not only drain US treasury, but they threaten communities, he alleged. Nearly 100 per cent of heroin in the US enters through the southern border, along with roughly 90 per cent of the cocaine, the majority of meth and a substantial portion of the ultra-lethal fentanyl, killing youths all over the country, the President claimed. Trump said that the Caravan of people coming from Latin American countries have some criminals in it. In the caravan, more than 300 people have criminal records and have serious problems that US don't want to get involved with. The administration wants people coming in, but they have to come in legally. The November 6 mid-term elections is about security. This election is about prosperity, Trump said. "For years, you watched as we let foreign countries plunder our wealth, shutter our factories, and steal our jobs. But those days, if you haven't noticed, are over. "I recently announced that we are replacing the horrible NAFTA deal, one of the worst trade deals, with an incredible, brand-new US-Mexico-Canada agreement. The USMCA is a giant victory for Indiana farmers, manufacturers and dairy producers," he told his supporters as he listed out his achievements. Trump said that his administration has taken the toughest ever action to crackdown on China's very abusive trade practices. -- PTI

10:58 Terrorism most serious human rights violation, emanating from beyond our borders: India @ UN: In a veiled attack on Pakistan, India at the United Nations said that terrorism is the most serious violation of human rights emanating from beyond its borders, urging the global community to take a resolute action against the menace in all its forms and manifestations. A lack of consensus in the Human Rights Council's actions in situation-specific issues is a worrisome development that compromises its effectiveness and credibility, First Secretary in the Permanent Mission of India to the UN Paulomi Tripathi said at a General Assembly 3rd Committee session on 'Report of the Human Rights Council' on Friday. "Terrorism is the most serious violation of human rights which emanates from beyond our borders. The international community must take resolute action against terrorism in all its forms and manifestations to prevent and stop abuse of human rights and fundamental freedoms of innocent people," she said. "Adoption of aggressive and confrontational approach and overly intrusive methods, without consultation and consent of the country concerned have been counterproductive, leading only to politicisation of human rights issues," Tripathi said. India called for the Human Rights Council to continue to strengthen its adherence to the fundamental principles of universality, transparency, impartiality, objectivity, non-selectivity and constructive dialogue for retaining its relevance and efficacy. Tripathi also pointed out that the number of Special Procedures is increasing since inception of the Council, leading to duplication of mandates, adding that the process of selection of Special Procedure mandate-holders also needs more transparency. She said the dependence of the Council on voluntary funding is of continuing concern and the Council needs to continue to rationalise its priorities of work, to make the most efficient use of the limited resources. The diplomat stressed that the 47-member Council also has a role in building consensus around the frontier issues such as protection of human rights in the cyberspace and impact of artificial intelligence, genetics and other emerging technologies on human rights. India was last month elected to the Human Rights Council and remains committed to bring in pluralistic, moderate and balanced perspectives, to bridge multiple divides in human rights discourse and in action, within the Council and beyond, Tripathi added. -- PTI

10:14 Prohibitory orders announced as Sabarimala reopens on Monday: With the Lord Ayyappa shrine at Sabarimala all set to open for a day's pooja on November 5, prohibitory orders will come into force from Friday night till Tuesday at the foothills Pamba and other areas to prevent any untowards incidents, police said. Sabarimala will be under heavy security cover from Saturday night in the backdrop of the violent protests witnessed last month against entry of young women in the 10-50 age group. Prohibitory orders under section 144 CrPC banning assembly of four or more people would be clamped at Pamba, Nilackal and Illuvangal, according to police sources. The shrine had been opened for five days from October 17-22 for monthly poojas when it witnessed angry protests by devotees and other outfits over entry of women in the 'barred' age group. At least a dozen young women had made a vain attempt to offer prayers, but had to retreat followingprotests against the Communist Party of India-Marxist led Left Democratic Front government's decision to implement the Supreme Court order permitting women of all ages to trek the hills. Some 543 cases have been registered in connection with the violent protests and 3,701 persons arrested till Thursday, according to police. The BJP observed a hartal in Pathanamthitta Friday after the body of a missing Ayyappa devotee was recovered. The party alleged that he had died in police action against protesting devotees at Nilakkal. Describing the BJP protest as "unnecessary", Devaswom (temple administration) Minister Kadakampally Surendran said it was only to cause difficulties to the people. Even the deceased's family has not alleged there was any foul play, he told reporters. Alleging that a "false campaign" was on against the police, a senior official said he had died in an accident. -- PTI

09:56 Pak govt succumbs to hardliners, agrees to put blasphemy accused on exit control list: A Pakistani radical Islamist political party, which was leading a nationwide protest against the acquittal of a Christian woman convicted for blasphemy, late Friday night called off its agitation following an agreement with the government that assured initiation of a legal process to place the woman on the exit control list that will prevent her from flying abroad, officials said. The government will also not oppose a review petition filed against the Supreme Court's judgement in the Asia Bibi blasphemy case, they said. The Tehreek-i-Labaik Pakistan has in turn apologised if it "hurt the sentiments or inconvenienced anyone without reason". Informing reporters that an agreement has been reached between the government and the TLP, Federal Religious Minister Noorul Haq Qadri said it was a good news for the people who have been suffering from the last three days due to the protests. Bibi, a 47-year-old mother of four, was convicted in 2010 after being accused of insulting Islam in a row with her neighbours. She always maintained her innocence, but has spent most of the past eight years in solitary confinement. The apex court's judgement, which was pronounced last Wednesday, triggered protests across Pakistan with agitators led by Islamic political party Tehreek-i-Labaik Pakistan (TLP) and other groups blocking major highways and roads in different parts of the country. "As per the agreement, the government will immediately initiate a process to place the name of Asia Bibi on the no-fly list (exit control list)," an official said. The government has also promised to take appropriate legal action to redress any deaths that may have occurred during the protests against the verdict and to release all people picked up in connection with the agitation starting October 30. The agreement was signed in Lahore between Punjab Law Minister Basharat Raja and a three-member TLP group led by Pir Afzal. Soon after the signing of the agreement, TLP leader Allama Khadim Hussain Rizvi announced the ending of the protests. "Pakistan is saved from bloodshed. It is the government's success that a breakthrough was made. We are happy that this matter has been resolved amicably," Punjab Information Minister Fayyazul Hasan Chohan said. During the three-day nationwide protests, several major roads in Lahore, Islamabad, Karachi and other cities were blocked. The education institutions were also closed in Punjab, while private schools were closed in Khyber-Pakhtukhwa provinces as well as in cities like Karachi and Islamabad. Many universities across Pakistan also announced cancellation of papers due to the ongoing tense situation. Business and trade activities were also badly affected and mobile phone and internet services also remained suspended in major cities. Over 50 policemen were also injured in Punjab on Friday during clashes with the protestors. -- PTI

09:30 Arnab Goswami appointed as trustee of Nehru Memorial Museum: The Narendra Modi government has appointed Arnab Goswami, the founder editor and hyper anchor of Republic TV as a trustee of Nehru Memorial Museum and Library.

The other three are former foreign secretary S Jaishankar, Vinay Sahasrabhudhe, Rajya Sabha member from Maharashtra and BJP's national vice president who is in charge of Madhya Pradesh, and Ram Bahadur Rai, senior Hindi journalist and former news editor of Jansatta.

The appointment is up to April 2020.

09:13 Indian-American arrested in Silicon Valley over H1B visa fraud: A 46-year-old Indian-American has been arrested and charged in California on charges of H-1B visa fraud. Kishore Kumar Kavuru was arrested Friday morning and produced before the US Magistrate Judge Susan van Keulen. He was later released on bond. Kavuru has been charged with 10 counts of visa fraud and as many counts of mail fraud in connection with a scheme to maintain a pool of foreign workers for the clients of his consulting companies. The accused faces 10 years in prison and a maximum fine of USD 250,000 for each count of visa fraud and up to 20 years of imprisonment for each count of mail fraud. Since 2007, Kavuru was the owner and chief executive officer of four consulting companies. He is accused of submitting fraudulent documents to both the Department of Labor and the Department of Homeland Security, containing details of bogus work projects awaiting the foreign workers. Because many of the applications were ultimately approved, the Indian-American had a pool of unemployed H-1B beneficiaries that were immediately available for legitimate work projects, giving him a competitive advantage over other staffing companies that followed the sometimes-lengthy visa-application process, federal prosecutors said. As part of the scheme, Kavuru required some prospective workers to pay thousands of dollars in cash before he would prepare and submit the visa applications. He also required some workers to wait unpaid, sometimes for months, to be placed at an end-client's workplace, the Department of Justice said in a statement. Through his consulting companies, Kavuru submitted and mailed approximately 43 petitions for H-1B software engineers. "In fact, there were no software engineer positions available at the benefits company," federal prosecutors added. -- PTI

09:11 2 killed in shooting at Florida yoga studio: Two people were killed and several in a shooting at a Florida yoga studio before the gunman fatally shot himself.

The incident took place at Thomasville Road and Bradford Road in Tallahassee city.

"About 5:47 pm the Tallahassee Police Department responded...in reference to a shooting," police chief Michael DeLeo said at a press conference. "Upon arriving on scene, the officers found multiple victims suffering from gunshot wounds," he said.

Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum tweeted: "I'm deeply appreciative of law enforcement's quick response to the shooting at the yoga facility in Tallahassee today."

"No act of gun violence is acceptable. I'm in close communication with law enforcement officials and will be returning to Tallahassee tonight."

08:57 Voting begins in Karnataka bypolls: Voting for the bypolls to the three Lok Sabha and two assembly constituencies in Karnataka began on Saturday, which is seen as a litmus test for the ruling Congress-Janata Dal-Secular coalition. Bypolls to Shivamogga, Mandya, and Ramanagara Lok Sabha seats, and Ballari and Jamkhandi assembly segments began at 7 am and will go on till 6 pm. A total of 54,54,275 voters are eligible to cast their franchise in about 6,450 polling stations. There are a total 31 candidates in the fray in all the five constituencies, though the contest is mainly between the Congress-JDS combine and the BJP. Counting of votes will be on Tuesday. Officials at the state chief electoral officer's office said a total of 1,502 polling stations had been declared as sensitive. More than 35,000 polling personnel will be on duty for the bypolls, in which 8,922 voter verifiable paper audit trail machines will be used, they added. Senior police officials said elaborate security arrangements had been made in all the five constituencies. The Congress and the Janata Dal-Secular, who came together in a post-poll alliance after the assembly elections in May threw up a hung House, have decided to fight the polls unitedly against the Bharatiya Janata Party. While the Congress has fielded its candidates in Jamkhandi and Ballari, the JDS is contesting in Shivamogga, Ramanagara and Mandya under an electoral understanding. The outcome of the by-elections is expected to have a bearing on the alliance between the two ruling parties for the parliamentary polls and also be a factor in determining the respective bargaining power. The BJP, which has been questioning the longevity of the coalition government, has predicted its fall once the bypoll results are out. Among the prominent candidates in the fray is Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy's wife, Anita Kumaraswamy, who is expected to have a smooth sail in Ramanagara after BJP nominee L Chandrashekhar withdrew from the contest and rejoined the Congress. -- PTI

08:48 'Man eater' tigress Avni killed in Maharashtra: Avni, the tigress believed to be responsible for the deaths of 13 people over the last two years, has been killed in Maharashtra's Yavatmal last night, news agency ANI reported.

In September, the Supreme Court said that Avni could be shot on sight, prompting a flurry of online petitions.

Avni is survived by her two cubs who are 10 months old.

For nearly three months, equipped with the latest technology, 150 ground personnel, elephants and so-called expert trackers and shooters were on a quest to find Avni.