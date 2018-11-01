LIVE! Stone-pelting on TV crew in Kashmir's Budgam after encounter

Write a comment

November 01, 2018

12:14 Lt Gen Thimmaya takes over as GoC Army Training Command, Shimla: Lieutenant General PC Thimmaya took over as the 21st General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Army Training Command in Shimla on Thursday, an Army official said.





After passing out from the Indian Military Academy with the sword of honour, he commissioned into the 5th battalion Mechanised Infantry Regiment (14 KUMAON) on June 13, 1981.





An alumnus of Sainik School Bhubaneswar and National Defence Academy Pune, Thimmaya commanded his battalion during operation Parakram and an Independent Mechanised Brigade in the deserts.





12:11 @divyaspandana Divya Spandana/Ramya, who handles the Congress party's social media & digital communications makes an observation, with this tweet: "Is that bird dropping?"





That's in fact, a picture of PM Narendra Modi at the foot of Sardar Patel's Statue of Unity during the inauguration yesterday.

12:07 'Naxals can sense the end is near': "Maoists are enraged that the media is reporting the truth. They want to physically isolate the media and psychologically isolate the villagers who have found the confidence to speak to the press about the real situation. Like terrorism ended in Punjab, Naxalism will end in Chhattisgarh," AIIMS doctor-turned IPS officer and SP of Dantewada Dr Abhishek Pallava tells Rediff.com's Archana Masih.



Read the story here.





Image: Dantewada Superintendent of Police Dr Abhishek Pallava with villagers in the Kudur area of Naxal-affected Kondagaon, Chhattisgarh. Photograph: Kind courtesy Dr Abhishek Pallava

11:34 Now what? #MeToo victim on the way ahead : This is an incredible opportunity to build a better India Inc -- fair and inclusive, where leaders make ethical decisions and women employees thrive, writes Anjuli Pandit who had accused MD & CEO of Taj Hotels of sexual harassment. This is an incredible opportunity to build a better India Inc -- fair and inclusive, where leaders make ethical decisions and women employees thrive, writes Anjuli Pandit who had accused MD & CEO of Taj Hotels of sexual harassment. Do read

11:29 Ram Guha will not be joining A'bad varsity: Historian, author and Modi government critic, Ramachandra Guha @Ram_Guha tweets: "Due to circumstances beyond my control, I shall not be joining Ahmedabad University. I wish AU well; it has fine faculty and an outstanding Vice Chancellor. And may the spirit of Gandhi one day come alive once more in his native Gujarat." Historian, author and Modi government critic, Ramachandra Guha @Ram_Guha tweets: "Due to circumstances beyond my control, I shall not be joining Ahmedabad University. I wish AU well; it has fine faculty and an outstanding Vice Chancellor. And may the spirit of Gandhi one day come alive once more in his native Gujarat."

11:10 Stone-pelting at TV crew in Kashmir's Budgam after encounter : In Kashmir, news agency ANI's OB (Outdoor Broadcasting) van was damaged as locals pelted stones on vehicles after two terrorists were gunned down by security forces in Zagoo Arizal area of Budgam.





In the early hours today, two militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in Budgam district.





"Security forces launched an operation based on credible inputs about the presence of militants in Zagoo locality of Khansahib area in the district," a police official said.





He said during the operation, the militants fired on the search party, which was retaliated by the security forces. "During the exchange of fire, two militants were neutralized. Their identities are being ascertained," the police official said. Arms and ammunition were recovered from the encounter site, he said.





This is the second time in a couple of days that the media has been targetted. Two policemen and a cameraperson of Doordarshan were killed and two others were injured in a Maoist attack on Tuesday in poll-bound Chhattisgarhs Dantewada district.



The maoists ambushed a squad of local police which was carrying out patrolling on motor cycles from Sameli camp towards Nilawaya. A three-member team of Doordarshan was travelling for election-related news coverage at the same time and was caught in the cross-fire. Read the eyewitness account



10:45 Not a good morning in Delhi : Skip that morning walk if you are in Delhi or NCR. Severe pollution and smog makes visibility poor in the national capital even as emergency measures to check pollution come into force today in Delhi-NCR. State pollution control bodies have been directed to initiate criminal prosecution against violators, while the Delhi government said it was fully prepared to implement odd-even scheme to regulate private vehicles when needed.



10:42 Jagan Reddy petitions HC for independent probe in knife attack : YSR Congress Party President YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has filed a writ petition in the Hyderabad High Court seeking a direction to the Andhra Pradesh government to hand over the investigation in the attack on him at Visakhapatnam airport to an independent agency which is not under the control of the state government.





On October 25, Reddy suffered a minor injury when a man slashed at him with a small knife at Visakhapatnam airport. The man, Janapalli Srinivas Rao, works as a waiter at a restaurant at the airport.





The writ petition stated that there has been a conspiracy angle beyond doubt going by the sequence of events and the manner in which the state police and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu have been trying to dilute the incident by doling out incoherent and uncorroborated details to the press even before the investigation began.





10:38 Comedian Atul Khatri: The #StatueOfUnity is so tall that on a clear day from the top you can clearly see the impending drought in Maharashtra..

10:20 Sensex, Nifty turn choppy; erase early gains on profit-booking: The BSE Sensex rose over 100 points Thursday, but turned choppy after investors began booking profits at higher levels. The benchmark indices opened higher led by banking and auto stocks amid sustained buying by domestic institutional investors, better-than-expected corporate earnings and positive global cues buoyed sentiment.





The 30-share Sensex rallied 149.36 points, or 0.44 per cent, to trade at 34,591.41 points. The gauge had climbed 550.92 points Wednesday. Sectoral indices led by capital goods, realty, infrastructure and auto were trading in the positive zone, with gains up to 4.29 per cent.





The broader NSE Nifty too surged 55 points, or 0.49 per cent, to 10,441.60 in opening session.





In the Sensex kitty, L&T took the top position by surging 5.73 per cent on the back of better-than-expected quarterly earnings posted by the company Wednesday.





Easing concerns around the rift between the government and RBI, after the Finance Ministry said the autonomy for the central bank, within the framework of the RBI Act, was an "essential and accepted" governance requirement, lifted the market in early trade, traders said. Other gainers that supported the key indices included Yes Bank, Tata Motors, ONGC, M&M, Axis Bank, Adani Ports, Tata Steel, Maruti Suzuki, HDFC Bank, PowerGrid, ITC Ltd, and Bajaj Auto, rising by up to 1.86 per cent. -- PTI

09:53 Manohar Parrikar fully fit, says Goa minister: Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar on Wednesday evening held a cabinet meeting at his residence in Taleigao near Panaji. Present at the meeting were PWD minister Sudin Dhavlikar, town and country planning minister Vijai Sardesai and panchayat minister Mauvin Godinho.





While talking to media, Dhavlikar said issues related to state IT policy and PWD engineers' remuneration, among others, were discussed in the meeting.





After attending the cabinet meeting, Godinho said that the Chief Minister participated in the discussion and even gave his "valuable suggestions".





"Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar needs a little rest. He is meeting party people tomorrow, agenda has been cleared. Normal functioning would not be impacted," Godinho said.





"The Chief Minister is fully fit. He participated in the discussion, gave his valuable suggestions. Except for the fact that the meeting didn't take place at the Secretariat, everything else was like a normal cabinet meeting," he added.





Earlier on Tuesday, Parrikar had chaired a meeting of the state investment promotion board at his residence.The Goa Chief Minister was discharged from Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on October 14 after undergoing treatment for a pancreatic ailment.





On Saturday, state Health Minister Vishwajit Rane admitted Parrikar was suffering from pancreatic cancer.



The admission came amid relentless demands from the opposition parties to know whether the Chief Minister was fit enough to govern. The state government had hitherto been dodging persistent queries on Parrikar's illness.

09:23 Enough supply of petroleum for countries to cut oil import from Iran: Trump: President Donald Trump said on Wednesday in a presidential memorandum that he had determined there was sufficient supply of petroleum and petroleum products for countries to 'significantly' reduce their purchase of crude oil from Iran, which is going face US sanctions from November 5.

In May, Trump had pulled out of the 2015 landmark nuclear deal, the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) terming it as 'disastrous'. Under the Obama-era deal, involving five permanent members of the United Nations Security Council and Germany, Iran had agreed to stop its nuclear programme in exchange of relief from economic sanctions.

Moments after coming out the deal Trump had signed fresh set of sanctions against Iran and warned countries against any cooperation with Tehran on its controversial nuclear weapons programme.

In his presidential determination, Trump said 'there is a sufficient supply of petroleum and petroleum products from countries other than Iran to permit a significant reduction in the volume of petroleum and petroleum products purchased from Iran by or through foreign financial institutions."

Trump's presidential determination, not an executive order but a kind of directive issued by the White House to the members of his adminstration on some policy matters, comes less than 100 hours before the deadline set by him for countries like India to bring its purchase of oil to zero from Iran by November 4.

India has expressed its difficulties in doing so given the galloping energy needs of its 1.3 billion people. More than 80 per cent of India's energy needs are imported.

But at the same time, India has taken steps to reduce its oil purchase from Iran, which has already declined substantially. -- PTI



09:15 Two terrorists killed in Budgam encounter: Two terrorists have been killed in an encounter that broke out in Zagoo Arizal area of Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday.

Two-three terrorists were reportedly trapped in the area.

More details about the operation are awaited.

This comes after bodies of two terrorists were recovered in Pulwama's Tral town following an exchange of fire between terrorists and security forces.

The police had also recovered arms and ammunition, including M4 and AK 47 rifles and other incriminating materials from the site of the encounter. -- ANI



09:05 Petrol prices slashed, diesel unchanged: Petrol prices continued to tumble on Thursday as the essential commodity is now being sold at Rs 79.37 per litre in the national capital.

While diesel prices remained unchanged, petrol witnessed a decrease of 18 paise in Delhi as compared to Tuesday.

Meanwhile, in Mumbai, petrol prices witnessed a marginal decline of 16 paise to now be sold at Rs 84.86 per litre.

Diesel prices remained unchanged in the financial capital.

The fuel prices had earlier witnessed a relentless hike in the country, burning a hole in the common commuter's pocket.

In this regard, Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley had on October 4 announced a reduction of Rs 2.50 per litre on both petrol and diesel prices after curbing excise duty on the commodity by Rs 1.50 per litre and urged respective state governments to slash the same amount at their end. -- ANI

08:32 Naidu to meet Rahul, Pawar today to discuss alliance against NDA: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu will meet Congress president Rahul Gandhi and Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar in the national capital on Thursday.

The Telugu Desam Party president has been meeting leaders of opposition parties in view of the upcoming 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

On October 27, Naidu had met with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and veteran leader Sharad Yadav.

Earlier, he had also met with former Bharatiya Janata Party leader Yashwant Sinha, National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah, and Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati.

The Andhra Pradesh chief minister has been extremely vocal and straight-forward about his critical opinions against the Centre.

He had earlier said that the country needs a national-level alliance to counter Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in upcoming elections. -- ANI