LIVE! CBI raids Congress leader's D K Shivakumar's house

May 31, 2018

11:11 JUST IN: Congress wins Meghalaya's Ampati assembly constituency by 3,191 votes.

11:09 High security at Pathankot court ahead of Kathua rape-murder case trial: A thick security blanket was today thrown in around the four-storey judicial court complex in Pathankot and all necessary arrangements were done to ensure a smooth trial in the sensational Kathua rape and murder case. The case, involving the rape and murder of an 8-year-old girl from a nomadic community in Kathua district in January, was transferred by the Supreme Court from Jammu and Kashmir to Pathankot. The apex court, had on May 7, also directed day-to-day in-camera trial in the case.

The eight persons arrested in the case will be produced before the district and sessions judge in accordance with the directions of the Supreme Court.

The court had asked the district and sessions judge at Pathankot to personally undertake the trial proceedings and not assign it to other session judges, stating that it would monitor the progress of trial in the case and no other courts should entertain any other plea related to the matter.

The trial in the case will be held according to the provisions of Ranbir Penal Code, which is applicable in Jammu and Kashmir.

Pathankot Bar Association president Reshpaul Thakur said this was for the first time such a high-profile case was to be heard in the court.

The Punjab authorities have made elaborate security arrangements to ensure smooth trial in the case.

A large number of policemen, including women personnel, have been deployed within and outside the court complex. The main entrance of the complex has been blocked for vehicles, including those belonging to the staffers, who were asked to park their vehicles in an adjacent complex. CCTV vans were also deployed in the court premises to keep an eye on trouble makers.

The policemen were seen in riot gear, some armed with guns and most of them carrying batons and shields.

Special security squads armed with mine detectors and sniffer dogs were doing the rounds to sanitise the complex, where the police have set up barricades outside the main door.

-- PTI

10:49 CBI raids Congress leader's D K Shivakumar's house: Officials from the Central Bureau of Investigation have raided the residence of Congress leader D K Shivakumar.

Reports state that a warrant for 11 people have been issued.

The 56-year old Congress leader is given the credit of deftly managing to keep the party members together ahead of the Karnataka floor test.

Since Karnataka was embroiled in crisis over the hung house, Shivakumar was quoted as saying, "Not one member from the Congress and JD-S will cross over to the BJP. I have managed Maharashtra and Gujarat MLAs, just wait and watch."

One of the richest Indian politicians with a declared wealth of Rs 840 crore (Rs 8.4 billion), Shivakumar was tasked with preserving the new-found unity among Congress and JD-S legislators, and he accomplished it in style.

He also played saviour for the Congress in 2002, when the then Vilasrao Deshmukh government in Maharashtra was reduced to a minority and was instructed by then governor Dr P C Alexander to prove its majority in the House.

Also please read: How Congress's Chanakya stumped Amit Shah

10:47 JUST IN: P Chidambaram gets interim protection from arrest by CBI till July 3 in the INX Media Case.

10:35 Nandan Nilekani pledges to donate more than half his wealth to charity: Infosys co-founder and Chairman Nandan Nilekani, his wife Rohini Nilekani and three Indian-origin billionaires have joined the philanthropic initiative created by philanthropists Bill and Melinda Gates and Warren Buffett, pledging to commit more than half of their wealth to charitable causes.

The Nilekanis, Aneel and Allison Bhusri, Shamsheer and Shabeena Vayalil and BR Shetty and his wife Chandrakumari Raghuram Shetty are among the 14 philanthropists to have joined the Giving Pledge throughout the previous year, bringing the total to 183 from 22 countries since the pledge began in 2010 with 40 American philanthropists.

Now in its eighth year, the philanthropy effort continues to expand internationally with the addition of philanthropists from Canada, India, the UAE, as well as the US. The multi-generational initiative, created by Bill and Melinda Gates and Buffett, invites the world's wealthiest philanthropists to commit more than half of their wealth to charitable causes during their lifetimes or in their wills.

"Over the past eight years, we've been inspired by the dedicated philanthropists who have chosen to join the Giving Pledge, and this year's group is no exception. They are passionate about using their wealth to help reduce inequities and improve the lives of everyone in the world," Buffett said in a statement.

"We welcome their energy, enthusiasm, and creativity, and look forward to learning from them as we all work to ensure our giving makes a positive difference."

US-based Bhusri is co-founder and chief executive officer of business software firm Workday. Forbes' real-time rankings of the world's billionaires pegs Bhusri's net worth at $1.8 billion.

The Nilekanis are also co-founders of EkStep, a not-for-profit effort to create a learner-centric Societal Platform by increasing access to learning opportunities for over 200 million children in the primary years. Rohini Nilekani is also Founder-Chairperson of Arghyam, a foundation she set up for sustainable water and sanitation, which funds initiatives all across India.

In their Giving Pledge letter, they quoted from the Bhagwat Gita and said "We have a right to do our duty but no automatic right to the fruits from the doing. It is critical that we do not slip into inaction fearing that we may not be able to reap direct reward. It is to this ideal that we pledge."

-- PTI

10:24 Bypoll results: Who's leading and who's trailing: >> Punjab: Congress leading by 12,000 votes from Shahkot assembly seat

>> NCP leading from Maharashtra's Bhandara-Gondiya by 3100 votes, BJP second

>> Karnataka: Congress candidate Muniratna leading by over 18,000 from Rajarajeshwari Nagar assembly constituency

>> West Bengal: TMC's Dulal Chandra Das is leading by over 20,000 votes from Maheshtala assembly constituency. CPI-M is second, BJP third.

>> Kerala: CPI-M leading with 3106 votes from Chengannur assembly seat

10:06 PM meets Malaysian counterpart Mahathir Mohammad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today met his newly-elected Malaysian counterpart Mahathir Mohammad and the two leaders had a productive exchange of views on strengthening the strategic partnership. Modi, who arrived today on the second leg of his three-nation tour, met Mahathir in his office at Perdana Putra Complex, Putrajaya.

"The two leaders had a productive exchange of views on strengthening our strategic partnership. PM congratulated Dr. Mahathir on assuming the post of Prime Minister of Malaysia," external affairs ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted.

Ninety-two-year-old Mahathir was sworn in as Malaysia's prime minister on May 10 after leading the opposition alliance to a stunning election victory over the Barisan Nasional coalition, which had ruled Malaysia since 1957.

Earlier, the Prime Minister's Office said that Modi will be discussing aspects relating to India-Malaysia cooperation with Mahathir.

"Malaysia is a strategic partner and a priority country in our Act East Policy," Kumar said.

Modi had announced in New Delhi that on his way to Singapore, he will make a brief halt in Malaysia to meet Mahathir and congratulate the new Malaysian leadership.

From Kuala Lumpur, Modi will leave for Singapore where he will deliver a keynote address at the Shangri-La Dialogue, an annual security meet, tomorrow.

-- PTI

09:59 Go and tell the Sangh what is wrong with its ideology: Chidambaram to Mukherjee: After having accepted the RSS invite, former President Pranab Mukherjee should go and tell the Sangh what is wrong with its ideology, former finance minister and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram said today.

The senior Congress leader said there is no point debating now on why the former president accepted the invite to be the chief guest at an RSS function in Nagpur.

"Now that he has accepted the invitation, there is no point debating why he did so. The more important thing to say is, 'Sir you have accepted the invitation, please go there and tell them what is wrong with their ideology'," he said when asked about Mukherjee accepting the RSS invite.

Congress spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi said it is a "somewhat stupidish approach" to judge Mukherjee over acceptance of the invitation.

"Unless and until you hear what the former president says there, you should not judge him," he said.

A large number of Congress leaders have criticised the former president for accepting the RSS invitation and have asked him to reconsider "for the sake of secularism".

The former president is slated to address the Sangha Shiksha Varga's valedictory function at RSS headquarters in Nagpur on June 7.

-- PTI

09:35 Bypoll results: RLD ahead in Kairana, BJP leading in Maharashtra's Palghar : The Election Commission began counting of votes on Thursday to declare the results of by-elections held on May 28 in four Lok Sabha and 10 assembly constituencies.

The bypoll results, especially in Uttar Pradeshs Kairana Lok Sabha constituency, could set the tone for the 2019 general elections, say analysts.

In Kairana, the opposition put up a common candidate against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in hope of repeating its success in the Gorakhpur and Phulpur by-elections in March.

As of now, RLD's Tabassum Hasan is leading by over 3000 votes over BJP's Mriganka Singh.

Meanwhile, BJPs Gavit Rajendra Dhedya is leading from the Palghar Lok Sabha seat.

The bypolls were marred by complaints of electronic voting machines and Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail machines malfunctioning, which necessitated repolling in some booths in Kairana and Palghar and one booth in Nagaland.

09:28 Harvey Weinstein charged with rape, can face up to 25 years if convicted: Movie producer Harvey Weinstein was indicted on Wednesday on charges of rape and a criminal sexual act, Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance said, the first case to emerge from a slew of sexual misconduct allegations against him.

This indictment brings the defendant another step closer to accountability for the crimes of violence with which he is now charged, Vance said in a statement on the charges against the disgraced 66-year-old co-founder of the Miramax film studio and the Weinstein Co.

The grand jury indictment follows his arrest and court appearance last Friday on charges related to two among about 70 women who have accused him of sexual misconduct, all of which Weinstein has denied.

Vances statement said Weinstein was charged with rape in the first and third degrees and a criminal sexual act in the first degree.

Ben Brafman, the head of Weinsteins legal team, said his client would plead not guilty and defend himself against the charges.

If convicted on the most serious charges, Weinstein could face between five and 25 years in prison.

08:58 Nipah virus claims 2 more lives in Kerala, death toll rises to 16: Two more persons succumbed to the deadly Nipah virus in Kerala, taking the death toll to 16 even as another person was tested positive in Kozhikode, a health official said.

Madusudhanan, 56, and Akihil Karasserry, 28, died in Kozhikode Medical College Hospital on Wednesday night.

Initially, both showed some symptoms of recovery, but later their condition deteriorated, the official said, adding that both might have contracted the infection from the hospital.

Another person admitted in the hospital was also tested positive, raising fresh concerns about the viral outbreak.

Now three infected and nine others with symptoms are in the hospital.

08:36 Counting for bypolls begins; huge test for Opposition: Results for by-elections to four Lok Sabha constituencies and 10 assembly seats across 10 states will be declared today.

The polling took place on two Lok Sabha seats - Kairana in Uttar Pradesh and Bhandara-Gondiya in Maharashtra - on Monday amid complaints of faulty EVMs or electronic vote machines at many booths.

Repolling was held in 73 polling stations of Kairana and 49 booths in Bhandara-Gondiya yesterday.

The polling had remained by and large peaceful with a voter turnout of over 50 per cent.

The Kairana bypoll was necessitated following the death of BJP MP Hukum Singh in February. His daughter Mriganka Singh was pitted by the party against Rashtriya Lok Dal's Tabassum Hasan (BSP MP from Kairana in 2009) who is also supported by the Congress, the Samajwadi Party and also claims the support of the Bahujan Samaj Party.

Similarly, the bye-election to Noorpur Assembly seat was necessitated due to the death of BJP MLA Lokendra Singh Chauhan in a road accident in February.

07:58 PM Modi leaves for Malaysia after wrapping up his Indonesia visit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today left for Malaysia after wrapping up his visit to Indonesia where he held talks with President Joko Widodo to cement the political, economic and strategic interest of the two friendly maritime neighbours. "I thank President Joko Widodo and the wonderful people of Indonesia for the exceptional hospitality. This visit has added great strength to bilateral relations between our nations," Modi tweeted tweeted in both Indonesian and English along with his pictures.

During his brief stopover in Kuala Lumpur on his way to Singapore, Prime Minister Modi will meet his newly-elected Malaysian counterpart Mahathir Mohammad.

Ninety-two-year-old Mahathir was sworn in as Malaysia's prime minister on May 10 after leading the opposition alliance to a stunning election victory over the Barisan Nasional coalition, which had ruled Malaysia since 1957.

Modi and Mahathir are expected to deliberate on ways to deepen bilateral relationship in a range of areas, including trade and investment.

During his first-ever official visit to Indonesia, Modi held "productive discussions" with President Widodo. The two countries elevated their bilateral ties to Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and condemned terrorism in all its forms, including cross-border terror.

India and Indonesia also signed 15 agreements, including one to boost defence cooperation and called for freedom of navigation in the strategic Indo-Pacific region.

-- PTI

07:48 After 1 paisa cut, petrol and diesel prices fall by 7 paisa and 5 paisa: A day after fuel prices were 'slashed' by all of 1 paisa, the prices of petrol and diesel have further reduced by 7 paisa and 5 paisa respectively.

The fuel cut on Wednesday was the first reduction after 16 days of relentless price hikes.

Initially, state-owned Indian Oil Corp first announced a reduction of 60 paise -- the biggest since daily price revision was introduced in mid-June last year, only to retract it within a couple of hours citing a technical error.

Economic affairs secretary Subhash Chandra Garg had on Monday stated that fuel prices are expected to cool in the next two or three days.

Last week, the government had stated that it was working on a long-term solution to address the volatility in fuel prices. A day after fuel prices were 'slashed' by all of 1 paisa, the prices of petrol and diesel have further reduced by 7 paisa and 5 paisa respectively.