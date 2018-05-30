LIVE! 2-day bank strike begins today: ATMs could go dry

07:59 2-day bank strike begins today: ATMs could go dry:
Upset by a wage-hike offer that fell short of their expectations, employees of 20 state-owned, 12 private sector, and seven foreign banks will go on strike across India on May 30 and 31, affecting millions of customers, disrupting business, and increasing traffic at automated teller machines around the end of the month -- a time when the salaries of most employees hit their bank accounts.
On May 28, the Indian Banks Association said it would offer a 2 per cent wage hike this year. The All India Bank Employees Association said this is inadequate. Last time the wage hike was 15 per cent and prior to that it was 17.5 per cent. To start a wage hike discussion at 2 per cent increase is ridiculous. IBA should increase it adequately based on which we can talk further, said CH Venkatachalam, general secretary of AIBEA.
Theres more reason for AIBEAs angst. IBA also wants to exclude senior employees ( grade 4-7 scale officers) from the discussions. Banks have employees on grades ranging from 1 to 7, one being the lowest. Currently, it is willing to consider a wage revision only for the junior employees between grade 1 and 3 . Usually, wage revision used to be composite for all. We want IBA to be transparent, said Venkatachalam, adding that IBA has said it is willing to meet the union after 10 days, holding out hope that the strike could be resolved.
Last week, IBA informed banks that the United Forum of Bank Unions had served notice of a strike. In a regulatory filing, State Bank of India, the countrys largest lender, said, All India State Bank Officers Federation and All India State Bank of India Staff Federation are members of UFBU. Thus, it is likely that our bank will also be impacted to some extent by the said strike calls.
Account holders in ICICI Bank Ltd, HDFC Bank Ltd and Axis Bank Ltd will not be affected since these banks are not part of the union. However, customers of State Bank of India, Bank of Baroda and Indian Bank will have to postpone plans to visit bank branches for the next 48 hours.
There is a possibility of panic in terms of cash shortage at ATMs. ATMs will be impacted to a certain extent. Banks will not be able to replenish cash during the period of the strike, causing ATMs to go dry, said Venkatachalam.
01:10 Minorities in India felt increasingly vulnerable in 2017: US report:
Members of civil society and religious minorities in India were concerned over minority communities feeling 'increasingly vulnerable' due to Hindu nationalist groups engaging in violence against them in 2017, a United States report on international religious freedom said.
The Congressional-mandated annual report on International Religious Freedom covering 2017 was released by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.
According to the report, representatives of religious minority communities stated that, while the national government sometimes spoke out against incidents of violence, local political leaders often did not, and at times made public remarks that individuals could interpret as condoning violence.
'Members of civil society and religious minorities stated that under the current government, religious minority communities felt increasingly vulnerable due to Hindu nationalist groups engaging in violence against non-Hindu individuals and their places of worship,' the report said.
'Authorities often did not prosecute violence by vigilantes against persons, mostly Muslims, suspected of slaughtering or illegally transporting cows or trading in or consuming beef,' the report said.
Citing some court cases such as triple talaq, it said many long-standing legal cases involving religiously motivated violence and riots continued to advance slowly.
'The government continued its challenge to the minority status of Muslim educational institutions in the Supreme Court. Minority status afforded these institutions independence in hiring and curriculum decisions,' it said.
It said on July 13, Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemned a rise in deadly mob attacks on cattle traders, consumers of beef, and dairy farmers, and said killing persons in the name of protecting cows was unacceptable.
In a speech at University of Bangalore on August 7, then-Vice President of India Hamid Ansari said Dalits, Muslims, and Christians were feeling increasingly insecure, it noted.
In an August 10 interview, Ansari stated there was a feeling of 'unease' and 'insecurity creeping in' among Muslims in the country.
His remarks drew criticism from the Bharatiya Janata Party and Hindu nationalist groups, the report said.
According to figures compiled by local partners of international non-governmental organisation Open Doors, during the first six months of the year, Christians were harassed, threatened, or attacked for their faith in 410 reported incidents, compared with 441 incidents in all of 2016, the report said.
From January through May, the Ministry of Home Affairs reported 296 conflicts between religious communities, resulting in 44 deaths and 892 injuries, it said. -- PTI