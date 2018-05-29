LIVE! Southwest monsoon hits Kerala: IMD

Write a comment

May 29, 2018

12:31 Amit Shah meets ex-Army chief as part of BJP's outreach programme: Launching his party's massive outreach programme, 'sampark for samarthan', Bharatiya Janata Party president Amit Shah today met former Army chief Dalbir Singh Suhag. Shah will personally contact at least 50 people as part of the 'contact for support' programme, the party said. About 4,000 BJP functionaries, including chief ministers, Union ministers, down to panchayat members, across the country will contact one lakh people who are recognised names in their fields to inform them about the government's achievements, it said. The party has launched the 'sampark for samarthan' exercise to mark the fourth anniversary of the Modi government as it prepares for the 2019 Lok Sabha election. -- PTI

12:00 Southwest monsoon hits Kerala: IMD: The southwest monsoon today hit Kerala, three days before its scheduled arrival, says the India Meteorological Department. The onset of monsoon over the southern state marks the commencement of the four-month long rainy season in the country. June 1 is the official onset date for arrival of monsoon in the country and it takes more than a month-and-half to cover the entire country. The IMD has made a forecast of "normal" rainfall this season. Skymet, a private weather forecasting agency and a rival of the IMD, had said that the monsoon made its arrival in Kerala yesterday. According to the IMD, if after May 10, 60 per cent of the available 14 stations --Minicoy, Amini, Thiruvananthapuram, Punalur, Kollam, Allapuzha, Kottayam, Kochi, Thrissur, Kozhikode, Thalassery, Kannur, Kudulu and Mangalore -- report 2.5 mm or more rainfall for two consecutive days, the onset of monsoon over Kerala can be declared on the second day. This is one of the main parameters for declaring the arrival of monsoon. Besides this factor, the westerly winds must be up to 15,000 feet above main sea level and outgoing long-wave radiation less than 200 wm-2 (watt per square metre) to declare the arrival of monsoon. All the necessary parameters were met following which the onset of monsoon over Kerala was announced, Mritunjay Mohapatra, Additional Director General, IMD said. -- PTI

11:02 9 killed in lightning and thunderstorm in UP: Nine persons were killed and six others injured in incidents of thunderstorm and lightning in some parts of Uttar Pradesh, a senior government official said today. As many as five persons were killed and four others injured as lightning struck some parts of Unnao district last night, Principal Secretary, Information, Avinish Awasthi said. There are also reports of two persons each being killed in thunderstorm in Kanpur and Rae Bareli, he said. Respective district magistrates have been directed to undertake rescue works and ensure distribution of relief in 24 hours, Awasthi added. -- PTI

10:25 After shutdown, TN govt cancels land allotted to Sterlite: A day after announcing the shutdown of Vedanta group's copper plant in Tuticorin, The Tamil Nadu government today cancelled the land allotted to Sterlite for expansion.

Yesterday, the state government ordered the state Pollution Control Board to seal and "permanently" close Sterlite plant following last weeks violent protests over pollution concerns during which 13 people were killed in police firing.

Soon after the issuance of the government order, top Tuticorin district officials sealed the copper smelter unit premises and pasted the order at the main gate.

Reacting to the closure, Vedanta Ltd termed it "unfortunate" and said it would decide the future course of action after studying the development.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minsiter K Palaniswami said the government has issued the government order in deference to the sentiments of the people.

10:18 PM Modi to leave for Indonesia, Singapore today : Prime Minister Narendra Modi today will embark on a two-nation tour to boost Act East Policy.

On the eve of his visit, Modi said that India had a robust strategic partnership with all the three countries and his visit would provide a further boost to the country's policy. In Singapore, he will deliver the keynote address at Shangri-La Dialogue, an annual security meet, on June 1. "This will be the first time that an Indian Prime Minister would deliver this address. It would be an opportunity to articulate India's point of view on regional security issues and maintenance of peace and stability in the region," he said. In a statement posted on his Facebook page, the prime minister said he would be in Jakarta today on the invitation of Indonesian President Joko Widodo. "This is my first visit to Indonesia as Prime Minister. I am looking forward to my discussions with President Widodo on 30 May, as also to our joint interaction with the India-Indonesia CEOs Forum. I will also address the Indian community in Indonesia," he said. He said, on May 31, on his way to Singapore, he will make a brief halt in Malaysia to congratulate the new Malaysian leadership and looks forward to meet Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad. "In Singapore, I will be focusing on enhancing India-Singapore partnership in areas of Fintech, skill development, urban planning and artificial intelligence. Singapore entities have become major partners with India in areas like urban development, planning, smart cities and infrastructure development. My visit in Singapore presents an opportunity for both countries to engage further," he said. On 31 May, Modi will visit the India-Singapore enterprise and innovation exhibition and will also address a business and community event followed by a roundtable meeting with select top CEOs of Singapore to discuss business and investment opportunities. On June 1, the prime minister will call on Singapore President Halimah Yacob and hold delegation level talks with Singapore Prime Minister Lee (Hsien Loong).

Later in the evening, he will deliver the keynote address at Shangri-La Dialogue. On June 2, he will unveil a plaque at Clifford Pier, where Gandhiji's ashes were immersed in sea on March 27, 1948. He would also visit some places of worship that have civilisational linkages with India.

India's Act East Policy, that was introduced by the Modi government, focusses on the extended neighbourhood in the Asia-Pacific region. -- PTI

09:57 Will take call on opening of cantonment roads to public after feedback: Army : Amid concerns raised by its officials and their families over reopening of all roads in cantonment areas to civilians, the army has said any final decision on opening or closing of roads will be taken after receiving feedback from Local Military Authorities. In a statement, the army said the opening of cantonment roads is a "deliberate, calibrated and monitored exercise" aimed at streamlining the process of closure where required after carrying out assessment of the nature of traffic moving through cantonments by following due procedure. According to a decision taken during a meeting convened by Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman recently, it was decided that all closed roads in cantonment areas will be reopened immediately. It was also decided that the issue of closure of individual roads will be reviewed de novo, in conformity with the provisions as laid down, and any closure of roads will be done only after following the due procedure, a government statement issued on May 20 had said. Army officials and their families have apparently expressed strong reservations against the decision to reopen all roads in cantonments to civilians, citing security concerns. A country-wide signature campaign against the government decision has been launched by wives of army officers. They say they would meet the defence minister urging her to reverse the cantonment board decision. The army's statement said, "There seems to be some apprehension in the minds of military personnel and their families that the opening of roads may lead to a security situation or traffic congestion. "A freehand has been given to the LMA to close and control access to the cantonments when there is actionable intelligence input or in case of emergencies." It further added that a simplified procedure will shortly be issued to jointly address the needs of the local public and the military establishment. "After giving due thought to the likely implications on the opening of roads, a considered decision was taken to open roads in military areas for one month and thereafter review the nature of traffic passing through these areas. "Decision on opening or closure of roads will be taken after a feedback from Local Military Authorities (LMA) on whether roads can be opened for civil traffic, completely, selectively or as in the past," it added.

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman indicated the government's readiness to review its decision to allow civilian access to all roads in military cantonments across the country. -- PTI

09:48 Delhi police sends list of students, who received leaked papers, to CBSE: The Delhi police has sent to the CBSE a list of students who had allegedly received the leaked class 10 mathematics and class 12 economics question papers after the board sought it from the crime branch, an official privy to the probe said. A senior Crime Branch officer said the CBSE had requested them to provide details of students who had received the leaked papers. Last week, the police sent an investigation report to the board mentioning the names of over 60 students, he said, adding, these students were quizzed by the Crime Branch while it was probing the case. Two modules were allegedly involved in leaking the CBSE question papers. Other than the class 12 economics paper, the class 10 mathematics paper had also surfaced online before the scheduled examination. One of the modules was busted in Una town of Himachal Pradesh last month and six people, including a woman, were arrested in connection with leaking the question papers. The Bawana module was busted in March, and three people, including two teachers of a private school, were arrested. The teachers had taken photographs of the economics paper and sent it via WhatsApp to Tauqeer, who gives private tuition. Tauqeer, in turn, circulated the paper among his students about an hour before the examination started, police said. The Delhi Police has registered two cases in connection with the paper leaks. The first case related to the leak of economics paper was registered on March 27, while the other pertaining to the leak of mathematics paper was filed on March 28. The retest for class 12 economics paper was held on April 25, but the board decided against a re-test of the Class 10 paper, saying the examination was "largely an internal segment" of the school education system. -- PTI

08:51 Protests in S Africa over death of Indian-origin girl in botched hijacking: A nine-year-old Indian-origin girl was on Monday killed in a botched car hijacking, leading to angry protests by the community members in the Indian township of Chatsworth in Durban. The girl, Sadia Sukhraj, was on her way to school with her father when three armed men allegedly accosted and hijacked the car she was in and sped away with her. In an ensuing chase in which the hijackers and community members shot at each other, the hijackers crashed the car they were in. The girl was found shot and critically injured while one of the hijackers tumbled out of the car dead. She was rushed to a hospital but succumbed to her serious injuries. A second hijacker was arrested by an off-duty policeman, while the third one escaped. Following the incident, more than 3,000 members of the community converged outside Chatsworth police station calling for urgent police action. As the small contingent of officers at the police station allegedly came under severe verbal abuse and threats of physical action from protestors, they resorted to firing rubber bullets, tear gas, and stun grenades to disperse the crowd, which included scores of children. Mahendra Lillkan, chairperson of the local Crime Forum, said there had been a spike in crime in the area, despite community patrols at night. "It seems that the criminals have now resorted to striking at soft targets, such as parents taking their children to school, as we have seen with this tragic incident." Police and community leaders have appealed for calm amid fears that the protests would escalate tomorrow as the distraught family prepared for the funeral. -- PTI

08:48 Dawood's brother Iqbal Kaskar hospitalised: Iqbal Kaskar, the brother of fugitive Underworld don Dawood Ibrahim, was on Monday nigth admitted to J J hospital in Mumbai after he complained of chest pain and giddiness, sources at the hospital said. Kaskar, 56, who has been lodged in the Thane Central Jail, was referred to the hospital by the prison authorities, they said. Kaskar was brought to the hospital at 10.15 pm, the sources said, adding that he is stable at present and his general condition is good. His medical evaluation is underway, they said. Kaskar was arrested by the Thane Police in connection with an investigation into an extortion case in September last year. Kaskar, who was deported from the UAE in 2003, is suspected to have been operating the real estate business of his brother in Mumbai, police had said. -- PTI

08:45 Sushma apologises for saying PM Modi addressed Indians in Nepal: External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Monday apologised for saying that Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed lakhs of "Indians" in Nepal's Janakpur recently. She posted a tweeted an apology after people on Twitter, including a Parliamentarian from Nepal, pointed out that Modi addressed Nepali people in Janakpur earlier this month and not Indians. "This was a mistake on my part. I sincerely apologise for this," Swaraj tweeted along with a video of her comments about Modi's efforts to reach out to Indian dispora abroad, including in Nepal. Earlier addressing a press conference on the occasion of the fourth anniversary of the NDA government, Swaraj said no prime minister before Modi had tried to reach out to the Indian diaspora at such a large scale. "Narendra Modi is the first prime minister of the country who has from America's Madison Square to Janakpur (in Nepal) addressed lakhs of Indians and reached out to them," Swaraj had said. Nepali Congress leader and Parliamentarian Gagan Thapa criticised Swaraj for the comments and wondered whether it was a "casual undermining of Nepal's sovereignty". "Regrettable that India's External Affairs Minister @SushmaSwaraj described Janakpur's population that @narendramodi greeted as Indians. One wonders what the confusion was, or if this was casual undermining of Nepal's sovereignty," he tweeted. -- PTI

08:38 CBSE Class 10 results to be declared today : The Central Board of Secondary Education will announced the results of Class 10 examinations today at 4 pm. "The results will be declared on May 29 at 4 pm," an official from the CBSE said.

The results will be available on www.results.nic.in, www.cbseresults.nic.in and www.cbse.nic.in. The board exams were marred by controversy this year with question paper leaks being reported from Delhi-NCR, Haryana and Jharkhand of Class 10 mathematics paper, but the HRD ministry had decided against conducting a re-examination in the "interest of students". This was the first batch to appear for the Class 10 board examinations after the CBSE decided to junk the Continuous and Comprehensive Evaluation and reintroduce the board exams. Over 16 lakh students appeared for Class 10 exams this year. -- PTI

08:33 No respite from rising fuel prices as petrol, diesel prices surge for 16th day : Fuel prices continue to touch another peak for the 16th consecutive day, with petrol being sold at Rs 78.43 per litre in Delhi and Rs 86.24 per litre in Mumbai.

The cost of diesel per litre has also been increased to Rs 69.31 per litre in Delhi and Rs 73.79 a litre in Mumbai.

the cost of CNG has been increased by Rs 1.36 per kg in Delhi and Rs 1.55 per kg in in Noida, Greater Noida, and Ghaziabad.

All India Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee is expected to protest against the fuel price hike at noon at Gandhi Murti in Kolkata.

As the Centre has come under fire over fuel price hike, Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan had earlier assured that the government will soon find a solution to tackle the situation.

He further pointed out that less production of oil in the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and hike in crude oil price in the international market are some of the factors affecting the fuel price. -- ANI